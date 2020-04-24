Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTERIROR DESIGN STYLES WITH DESIGNERS APPROACH by Khadija javed
 Kelly Wearstler is an American designer. After founding her own design firm Kelly Wearstler Interior Design (or KWID) in...
EMILY SUMMERS  She is also recognized for her involvement in urban planning, museums and fine art, high Emily Summers is ...
FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT  American architect, interior designer, writer  Designed more than 1,000 structures, 532 of which we...
ZEN DESIGN STYLE The word Zen is Japanese which is obtained from the Chinese Chinese "Chan'an-na". And this name is taken ...
MARCEL WANDERS Marcel Wanders is a Dutch designer that got the world’s attention in 1996 with his iconic Knotted Chair. Re...
MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD  English interior designer in Los Angeles, author, and television personality.  Named as one of ...
KRISTA LEIGH WATTERWORTH Krista Leigh Watterworth is an American interior designer television personality who has hosted s...
ALGEDRA INTERIOR DESIGN ALGEDRA Interior Design specializes in residential & commercial interior design services services ...
PHILIPPE STARCK Philippe Starck is a French designer known since the start of his career in the 1980s for his interior, in...
KELLY ELAINE HOPPEN Kelly Elaine Hoppen MBE (born 28 July 1959) is a South South African born, British interior designer, ...
Thank you
Interior designer and their design style by khadija javed

Includes brief information about interior designer and their design style. Informative slides interior designer or designers should consider and gain knowledge through it

Published in: Design
Interior designer and their design style by khadija javed

  1. 1. INTERIROR DESIGN STYLES WITH DESIGNERS APPROACH by Khadija javed
  2. 2.  Kelly Wearstler is an American designer. After founding her own design firm Kelly Wearstler Interior Design (or KWID) in the mid-1990s, her ensuing work within the hotel industry built her reputation in California,  Kelly Wearstler is an American designer and one of the very top interior designers in the world, admired for her bold designs and amazing interior projects.  She served as a judge on Bravo’s Top Design and in 2012 Rizzoli published her fourth book, Rhapsody. Under the pseudonym Kelly Gallagher, she is Playboy’s Playmate of the Month for September 1994. The New Yorker once called her “the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design”. KELLY WEARSTLER To develop the hotel's design concept, Kelly Wearstler—who was responsible for the interior public areas, restaurants, and guest rooms—created a narrative of a bohemian woman. originally built in 1939 as a residential apartment home owned by famed silent film star lillian gish, the European-inspired maison 140 is an intimate, 48-room boutique hotel set in the heart of beverly hills. kelly wearstler re-imagined maison 140 as magical fusion of french and Bohemian styles that offers a luxurious decadence to its guests BOHEMIAN STYLE IN BOUTIQUE HOTEL
  3. 3. EMILY SUMMERS  She is also recognized for her involvement in urban planning, museums and fine art, high Emily Summers is an American interior designer.  She is President and CEO of Emily Summers Design Associates.  Her design career in 1979, she became known for her collaboration with architects and artists along with the collection, commission, and architectural installation of fine art into projects.  Summers is er education, and historic preservation  She has been recognized by Architectural Digest as one of the 100 Best Architects and Interior Designers in the World.  By Presidential Appointment she served on the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation from 2002 to 2006. MODERN STYLE Emily Summers is an expert at softening modernism’s hard edges with sumptuously furniture and rich, tactile and unique finishes. Known for creating elegantly restrained contemporary rooms that still have a warm soulfulness, befitting a decorator who cites influences as diverse as the streamlined artisanal products of the Wiener Werkstätte, the monolithic architecture of Louis Kahn, and the playfully sculptural furniture of John Dickinson
  4. 4. FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT  American architect, interior designer, writer  Designed more than 1,000 structures, 532 of which were completed.  Wright believed in designing structures that were in harmony with humanity and its environment, a philosophy he called organic architecture.  In addition to his houses, Wright designed original and innovative offices, churches, schools, skyscrapers, hotels, museums, museums, and other structures.  Wright was recognized in 1991 by the American Institute of Institute of Architects as "the greatest American architect of all all time“  after his death in 1959, Wright was accorded much honorary recognition for his lifetime achievements. He received a received a Gold Medal award from The Royal Institute of British British Architects in 1941 ROBIE HOUSE CLASSICAL STYLE The Frederick C. Robie House is a U.S. National Historic Landmark on the campus of the University of Chicago in the South Side neighborhood of Hyde Park in Chicago, Illinois
  5. 5. ZEN DESIGN STYLE The word Zen is Japanese which is obtained from the Chinese Chinese "Chan'an-na". And this name is taken from the "Buddhist Dhyana", meaning Meditation. When it comes to interior design "Zen Concept" is something that displays balance, harmony and relaxation. It is free of clutter and displays softer earthen toned shades. So in short a blend of minimalism combined with modernity! ALBERTO PINTO Alberto Pinto was a photographer and interior designer based in Paris. He designed the interiors of apartments, corporations, hotels, yachts, and jets. He had a home collection of his own and collaborated with many manufacturers, such as Raynaud and Pierre Frey PARIS RESIDENCE (VINTAGE STYLE) Family Home in United Kingdom
  6. 6. MARCEL WANDERS Marcel Wanders is a Dutch designer that got the world’s attention in 1996 with his iconic Knotted Chair. Regarded by many as an anomaly in the design world, Marcel has made his mission to mission to “create an environment of love, live with passion and make our most exciting dreams come dreams come true.” His work excites, provokes, and polarises, but never fails to surprise for its ingenuity, daring and singular quest to uplift the human spirit, and entertain. MIRA MOON CONTEMPORARY STYLE In his collaboration with Yoo, Marcel Wanders’ interior design for this hotel property takes as its starting point the Moon Festival fairy-tale, a legend in Chinese mythology about the Moon Goddess of Immortality. Updating this tale to suit a contemporary setting, the characters from the story are represented throughout the spaces and references to traditional Chinese culture are expressed through modern furnishings with antique Chinese fabrics and prints, peony flower wall details, tailored carpets, digitally composed Bisazza tile graphics and a ‘lucky charm’ feature wall in the lobby.
  7. 7. MARTYN LAWRENCE BULLARD  English interior designer in Los Angeles, author, and television personality.  Named as one of the world's top interior designers by Architectural Digest  Bullard was hired to decorate the office and home of Liz Heller a Capitol Records executive  Featured in publications worldwide, and appeared on the cover of more than a dozen magazines. In 2010, Bullard won the "Oscar of the Interior Design World,  He has been noted for his "adventurous use of texture, color and extreme attention to detail,  Khloé Kardashian luxurious mansion minimalist style
  8. 8. KRISTA LEIGH WATTERWORTH Krista Leigh Watterworth is an American interior designer television personality who has hosted several HGTV HGTV shows such as Save My Bath and Splurge and save. She has also appeared as an interior design expert on the expert on the Food Network show Restaurant EVERGRENE VILLA, MIAMI NAUTICAL STYLE Designed by Krista Watterworth Alterman of Krista Watterworth Design Studio in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Florida
  9. 9. ALGEDRA INTERIOR DESIGN ALGEDRA Interior Design specializes in residential & commercial interior design services services that combine creative space planning, design and project CATHEDRAL (GOTHIC STYLE) Great cathedrals of Europe, the emphasis on the vertical dimension and craftsmanship makes makes the Gothic style perfect for the romantic. The term Gothic has initially appeared in the in the medieval era (Goth the Italians) in churches starting in the 12th century. Gothic churches were celebrations of light and divine grandeur. Identifiable through features such such as stained glass windows, pointed arches, and ornate decorations on every surface, surface, Gothic architecture is breathtaking
  10. 10. PHILIPPE STARCK Philippe Starck is a French designer known since the start of his career in the 1980s for his interior, interior, product, industrial and architectural design including furniture INDUSTRIAL STYLE This home extension is all about the outdoors, from bringing natural light and ventilation to the the interior to pushing its occupants out into a big backyard or up onto a stunning rooftop deck. deck. Meanwhile, the operable six-meter, garage-like door makes an open-feeling space actually actually open up out into the yard on demand as well.
  11. 11. KELLY ELAINE HOPPEN Kelly Elaine Hoppen MBE (born 28 July 1959) is a South South African born, British interior designer, author, and and proprietor of Kelly Hoppen Interiors. From 2013 to to 2015 she was a "Dragon" on BBC Two's Dragons' Den Den SCANDANAVIAN STYLE Family Home in United Kingdom
  12. 12. Thank you

