Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
R E A D I N G L A R G E R N U M B E R S Y O U W I L L P R A C T I C E R E A D I N G L A R G E R N U M B E R S .
4 , 5 4 7 Click here to listen to the number being read.
3 4 , 4 2 1 Click here to listen to the number being read.
5 0 4 , 2 3 5 Click here to listen to the number being read.
4 3 1 , 0 2 1 Click here to listen to the number being read.
2 3 , 5 0 2 Click here to listen to the number being read.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reading larger numbers slides

38 views

Published on

Practice Reading Larger Numbers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reading larger numbers slides

  1. 1. R E A D I N G L A R G E R N U M B E R S Y O U W I L L P R A C T I C E R E A D I N G L A R G E R N U M B E R S .
  2. 2. 4 , 5 4 7 Click here to listen to the number being read.
  3. 3. 3 4 , 4 2 1 Click here to listen to the number being read.
  4. 4. 5 0 4 , 2 3 5 Click here to listen to the number being read.
  5. 5. 4 3 1 , 0 2 1 Click here to listen to the number being read.
  6. 6. 2 3 , 5 0 2 Click here to listen to the number being read.

×