Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 45

FMM- UNIT I FLUID PROPERTIES AND FLOW CHARACTERISTICS

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Engineering

Units and dimensions- Properties of fluids- mass density, specific weight, specific volume,
specific gravity, viscosity, compressibility, vapor pressure, surface tension and capillarity. Flow
characteristics – concept of control volume - application of continuity equation, energy
equation and momentum equation.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(3.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman MacLean
(4.5/5)
Free
Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time Dava Sobel
(4/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
(4/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free

FMM- UNIT I FLUID PROPERTIES AND FLOW CHARACTERISTICS

  1. 1. FLUID MECHANICS  Fluid mechanics is that branch of science which deals with the behavior of fluids (liquids or gases) at rest as well as in motion.  This branch of science deals with the static, kinematics and dynamic aspects of fluids.  The study of fluids at rest is called fluid statics.  The study of fluids in motion, where pressure forces are not considered, is called fluid kinematics.  The pressure forces are also considered for the fluids in motion, that branch of science is called fluid dynamics.
  2. 2. UNIT-I FLUID PROPERTIES AND FLOW CHARACTERISTICS
  3. 3. SYLLABUS Units and dimensions- Properties of fluids- mass density, specific weight, specific volume, specific gravity, viscosity, compressibility, vapor pressure, surface tension and capillarity. Flow characteristics– concept of control volume - application of continuity equation, energy equation and momentum equation.
  4. 4. DEFINE FLUID  A fluid (or) liquid, which is capable of flowing. It has no own shape, but confirms to the shape of the containing vessels. A fluid is a substance that continually deforms under an applied shear stress Liquids are like water, milk, air, steam. MATTER EXISTS IN TWO STATES: solids and the fluids. fluids state being commonly divided into the liquid and gaseous states.
  5. 5. DIFFERENCES BETWEEN SOLIDS AND FLUIDS  A solid is generally own shape and change in volume under pure compressive load.  It resistance to change in shape without a change in volume under the application of tangential forces.  The spacing and latitude of motion of molecules are very small in solids, large in a liquid and extremely large in gas.  The intermolecular bonds are very strong in solids, weak in liquids and very weak in gases.  Solids are very compact and rigid. Solids materials are steel, wood, plastics etc.
  6. 6. UNITS AND DIMENSIONS  The word dimensions are used to describe basic concepts like mass, length, time, temperature and force. Units are the means of expressing the value of the dimension quantitatively or numerically.  All physical quantities are measured by units. There are two types of units: (i). Fundamental units. (ii). Derived units. FUNDAMENTAL UNITS. All physical quantities are expressed the following : 1.Length(L) 2.Mass(M) 3.Time(T) DERIVED UNITS.  Derived units are expressed in terms of fundamental units, this are area, velocity, pressure etc.
  7. 7. SYSTEM OF UNITS CGS Units  The fundamental units of length, mass and time are taken as centimeter, gram and second respectively. FPS Units  The fundamental units of length, mass and time are taken as feet, pound and second respectively. MKS Units  In this system, the fundamental units of length, mass and time are taken as meter, kilogram, and seconds respectively.  The MKS units are called as gravitational units or engineers units. SI Units  This system has six basic units, two supplementary units and twenty seven derived units.
  8. 8. S.I Six Basic Units Quantity SI Unit Dimension Length Metre, m L Mass Kilogram, kg M Time Second, s T Temperature Kelvin, K Current Ampere, A I Luminosity Candela Cd
  9. 9. Two Supplementary Units One is for measuring the plane angle called radian(rad). Another for measuring solid angle called stearadian(Sr).
  10. 10. Derived Units Quantity SI Unit Volume m3 Area m2 velocity m/s Discharge m3 /s acceleration m/s2 force N Torque, energy, work Joule J (or) N m power Watt W pressure ( or stress) N/m2 density kg /m3 Dynamic viscosity N s/m2 surface tension N/m Kinematic viscosity m2/s
  11. 11. Thermal conductivity W/mK Specific heat J/kgK Entropy J/K Momentum Kg-m/s Weight density N/m3 Frequency Hz Angular velocity Rad/s Angular acceleration Rad/s2
  12. 12. DIFFERENT TYPES OF FLUIDS Basically the fluids are classified into 5 types and these are 1. Ideal fluid 2. Real fluid 3. Newtonian fluid 4. Non-Newtonian fluid, and 5. Ideal plastic fluid
  13. 13. Ideal Fluid  A fluid which is incompressed and have no viscosity falls in the category of ideal fluid.  Ideal fluid is not found in actual practice but it is an imaginary fluid because all the fluid that exist in the environment have some viscosity. there in no ideal fluid in reality. Real Fluid  A fluid which has at least some viscosity is called real fluid.  Actually all the fluids existing or present in the environment are called real fluids.. Newtonian Fluid  If a real fluid obeys the Newton's law of viscosity (i.e the shear stress is directly proportional to the shear strain) then it is known as the Newtonian fluid.  Example: water, kerosene Non-Newtonian Fluid  If real fluid does not obeys the Newton's law of viscosity then it is called Non- Newtonian fluid.  Example: paint, toothpaste Ideal Plastic Fluid  A fluid having the value of shear stress more than the yield value and shear stress is proportional to the shear strain (velocity gradient) is known as ideal plastic fluid.
  14. 14. PROPERTIES OF FLUIDS Density (or) Mass Density:(ρ)  Density or mass density of a fluid is defined as the ratio of the mass of a fluid to its volume.  Thus mass per unit volume of a fluid is called density.  ρ = Mass of fluid / Volume of fluid  Its units ,kg/m3  Temperature increase with density decrease  Pressure increase with density increase  To estimate the density from characteristic gas equation of Pv = mRT (R= 287J/kgK (or) 0.287 KJ/kg)  Water = 1000 kg/m3, Mercury = 13600 kg/m3, Air = 1.23 kg/m3, Paraffin Oil = 800 kg/m3.  (at pressure =1.013 N/m2, and Temperature = 288.15 K.)
  15. 15. Specific weight or weight density:(w)  Specific weight or weight density of a fluid is the ratio between the weight of a fluid to its volume.  The weight per unit volume of a fluid is called Specific weight or weight density  It various from place to place because of acceleration due to gravity changing from place to place.  Specific weight, w = Weight of fluid / Volume of fluid  w = ρg (w=W/V = mg/V = ρg)  Its units, N/m3  Temperature increase with specific weight decrease  Pressure increase with specific weight increase  Water =9810 N/m3, Mercury = 132943 N/m3, Air =12.07 N/m3, Paraffin Oil =7851 N/m3
  16. 16. Specific Volume:(v) Specific volume of a fluid is defined as the volume of a fluid occupied by a unit mass or volume per unit mass of a fluid.  v = Volume of fluid / Mass of fluid = 1/ ρ Its units, m3/kg
  17. 17. Specific Gravity (or) Relative Density :(S)  Specific gravity is defined as the ratio of the density of a fluid to density of a standard fluid.  S = density of a fluid / density of a standard fluid.  Specific gravity of mercury is 13.6
  18. 18. Viscosity  Viscosity is the property of a fluid, due to cohesion and interaction between molecules, which offers resistance to sheer deformation.  Different fluids deform at different rates under the same shear stress.  Fluid with a high viscosity such as syrup, deforms more slowly than fluid with a low viscosity such as water.  Shear stress,
  19. 19. Viscosity is defined as the property of a fluid which offers resistance to the movement of one layer of fluid over adjacent layer of the fluid. When two layers of a fluid, a distance ‘dy’ apart, move one over the other at different velocities, say u and u+du. The viscosity together with relative velocity causes a shear stress acting between the fluid layers. The top layer causes a shear stress on the adjacent lower layer while the lower layer causes a shear stress on the adjacent top layer. This shear stress is proportional to the rate of change of velocity with respect to y.
  20. 20. Dynamic Viscosity (µ):  Its defined as the Shear stress(τ), required causing unit rate of shear deformation(du/dy).  µ = τ /(du/dy).  Its units, N-s/m2 (or) kg/m-s (or) poise Kinematic Viscosity (ν):  Its defined as the ratio of dynamic viscosity to mass density.  Its units, m2/s (or) stoke
  21. 21. VAPOUR PRESSURE H2O(g) molecules (water vapor) H2O(l) molecules
  22. 22. VAPORIZATION: • A change from the liquid state to the gaseous state is known as vaporization. VAPOUR PRESSURE: • The liquid is kept in closed vessel. • The vaporization take place, the molecules escapes from the free surface of the liquid. • This vapour molecules occupies the space b/w free liquid surface and the top of the vessel. • These accumulated vapours exert a pressure on the liquid surface. • This pressure is called the vapour pressure of the liquid. • Water vapour pressure is 2337N/m2 at 200C, but 101325N/m2 at 1000C.
  23. 23. SURFACE TENSION  Surface tension is defined as the tensile force acting on the surface of a liquid in contact with a gas or on the surface between two immiscible liquids such that the contact surface behaves like a membrane under tension.  Due to molecules attraction, liquids have properties of cohesion and adhesion.  Cohesion is due to the force of attraction b/w molecular of same liquid.  This force is very small.  Adhesion is due to the force of attraction b/w the molecules of two different liquid.  The molecules of the liquid and molecules of solid surface
  24. 24. BULK MODULUS  It define as the ratio of change in pressure to the rate of change of volume is called as bulk modulus of the material.  Bulk modulus (K) = (change in pressure) / (volumetric strain)  K = -(dp/(dV/V))  Volumetric strain is the change in volume divided by the original volume. (dV/V)  Negative sign for dV indicates the volume decreases as pressure increases.  K = dp/(dρ/ρ) [dV/V = - dρ/ρ]  Typical values of Bulk Modulus: • K = 2.05 x 109 N/m2 for water • K = 1.62 x 109 N/m2 for oil.
  25. 25. COMPRESSIBILITY  The compressibility of a fluid is the reduction of the volume of the fluid due to an external pressure acting on it.  A compressible fluid will reduce (or) change in volume in the presence of external pressure.  Compressibility is the reciprocal of the bulk modulus of elasticity, K which is defined as the ratio of compressive stress to volumetric strain.  Compressibility is given by = 1/K  Its unit in N/m2  In nature all the fluids are compressible. Gases are highly compressible but liquid s are not highly compressible. Relationship b/w bulk modulus (K) and Pressure(P) for a gas  The relationship b/w bulk modulus of elasticity(K) and Pressure for a gas for two different processes of compression are as: (i). Isothermal process. (ii). Isentropic (or) adiabatic process.
  26. 26. CAPILLARITY  Capillarity is defined as a phenomenon of rise or fall of a liquid surface relative to the adjacent general level of liquid in a small tube, when the tube is held vertically in the liquid  Capillarity occurs because of intermolecular forces b/w the liquid and surrounding solid surface. And due to pressure of cohesion and adhesion which cause the liquid work against gravity  It is expressed in terms of cm or mm of liquid.  Its value depends upon the specific weight of the liquid, diameter of the tube and surface tension of the liquid.
  27. 27. CAPILLARY RISE  If the glass tube is inserted vertically in a liquid, say water. The liquid will rise in the tube above the level of the liquid surface is known as capillary rise  σ = Surface tension of liquid.  θ = Angle of contact b/w liquid and glass tube.  The Weight of liquid of height h in the tube = (Area of tube x h) x ρ x g = (π/4 x d2 x h) x ρ x g ------------------------- (i)  Vertical component of the surface tensile force = (σ x Circumference) x cos θ = σ x πd x cos θ ------------------------------- (ii) Equating equation (i) & (ii)  (π/4 x d2 x h) x ρ x g = σ x πd x cos θ  h = σ x πd x cos θ / (π/4 x d2) x ρ x g  h = 4 σ cos θ / ρ x g x d
  28. 28. CAPILLARY DEPRESSION  If the glass tube is dipped vertically in a liquid, say mercury. The level of mercury in the tube will be lower than the general level of the outside liquid.  Two forces are acting on the mercury inside the tube.  First one is due to surface tension acting in the down ward direction and equal to σ x πd x cos θ --------- (i)  Second force is due to hydrostatic force acting upward and is equal to intensity of pressure at a depth ‘h’ x Area = p x (π/4 x d2 ) = ρg x h x (π/4 x d2 ) -------------- (ii) • Equating equation (i) & (ii) • σ x πd x cos θ = ρ x g x h x (π/4 x d2 ) • h = 4 σ cos θ / ρ x g x d
  29. 29. APPLICATION OF BERNOULLI’S EQUATION • Venturi meter • Orifice meter • Pitot tube
  30. 30. VENTURIMETER
  31. 31. VENTURI METER
  32. 32. ORIFICE METER
  33. 33. ORIFICE METER
  34. 34. PITOT TUBE

×