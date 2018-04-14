2017 Grassmere Garden Guide

Since 1997, Master Gardeners of Davidson County has partnered with The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere to maintain the historic gardens of the Croft House.



Approximately 20 acres are dedicated to the Grassmere Historic Farm Exhibit where five generations of the Croft family lived and tilled the soil of the 200-acre zoo property in south Nashville.



Behind the 1810 brick mansion, the Master Gardeners of Davidson County work to restore and maintain historic gardens, including three terraces of heirloom variety flowers, vegetables, antique fruit trees and grapes.



There are several large beds at the front and around the mansion, featuring ires, roses and both culinary and medicinal herbs. Our project uses companion planting and composting methods without using chemicals.



Master Gardeners contributing 50 hours or more of volunteer service receive a free family pass for the year from The Nashville Zoo.