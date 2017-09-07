Initial Ideas By Josh Bestford
Idea 1 Post Malone- Congratulations I wanted to do a rap type music video as I can use various different locations, costum...
Idea 2 Logic- 1800 2 Perspectives- One from the person singing the song and one from the person suffering. I wanted to hav...
Idea 3 Tinie Tempah Pass Out I have a few ideas for this song. As the song starts up, I will have someone say the starting...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 Initial Ideas

19 views

Published on

<3

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3 Initial Ideas

  1. 1. Initial Ideas By Josh Bestford
  2. 2. Idea 1 Post Malone- Congratulations I wanted to do a rap type music video as I can use various different locations, costumes and lighting and really make it look like a ‘gangster’. Locations: Old buildings, graffiti areas, car parks etc. Mixes of slow and fast editing to match the speed of the music.
  3. 3. Idea 2 Logic- 1800 2 Perspectives- One from the person singing the song and one from the person suffering. I wanted to have somebody play the piano and singing the song with various different shots. The person suffering will be going through a tough time as the lyrics suggest throughout the song.
  4. 4. Idea 3 Tinie Tempah Pass Out I have a few ideas for this song. As the song starts up, I will have someone say the starting phrase ‘it’s okay, I’m good, let’s go’, straight after they have been asleep. They will rise up and sing the song amongst an ongoing party. With different people pitching in throughout. Mainly dark lighting to match ‘passing out’.

×