Decoding Retail Data into Action Joan Braatz, Vice President Merchandising
Decode Data into Action with Questions • Reports Needed for OTB Review:  Daily Sales Report  AAR (After Action Review) ...
Open to Buy Review Objective • Provide Transparency to Plan • Business Update of Category • State Solutions to Optimize/Mi...
Retail Reports  Daily Sales Report  AAR (After Action Review)  On Order Log  Assortment Plan
Questions to Ask: Daily Sales Report If Negative Trend: • What category is contributing? • Was there adequate stock? • Was...
Daily Sales Report Gain Market Intelligence with Questions to Supplier Vendor Questions to Ask:  How is competition perfo...
Questions to Ask: After Action Review To Cross Functional Teams: • Would better in-stocks improve sales? • Was marketing e...
Questions to Ask: On Order Log • Are IMU% Goals Met? • Is Recording Current and Complete? • What Is Cancellation Rate? • A...
Questions to Ask: Assortment Plan • Does This Reconcile With On Order Log? • Are IMU% Goals Met? • Have OTB FC Receipts Ch...
Team Discussions  Planning Partner  Associate + Assistant Buyer  Replenishment Manager  Vendor Community
Questions to Ask: 90 Day Action • What Net Sales Gains / Losses for QTR? • Where Can Difference Be Realized? • What Action...
There is no greater tool at a merchant’s fingertips than retail data. Decoding retail data in reports unlock a merchant’s ...
Thank You
Reach Me Joan Braatz Vice President Merchandising Retail | B2C | B2B braatzjoan@gmail.com 214-733-9677 https://www.linkedi...
Retail
32 views
Jun. 18, 2021

Merchant Questions to Ask for Open to Buy Review

As you are preparing for an Open to Buy Review, or managing your current business, these are the most important reports a merchant should reference. Retail data unlocks revenue, gross profit, and inventory management.


Mech/ Merchandise /Revenue/Gross Profit/Margin/Dollars/Data/Ecommerce/Omnichannel/Retail

Merchant Questions to Ask for Open to Buy Review

