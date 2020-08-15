Successfully reported this slideshow.
Alpabetong Filipino
Alpabetong Filipino o ay ang alpabeto ng wikang Filipino, ang pambansang wika ng Pilipinas at isa sa mga opisyal na wika n...
Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong. 1. Ilang letra meron ang Alpabeto noon? 2. Ilang letra meron ang Alpabeto ngayon? 3. ...
  Alpabetong Filipino
  2. 2. Alpabetong Filipino o ay ang alpabeto ng wikang Filipino, ang pambansang wika ng Pilipinas at isa sa mga opisyal na wika ng bansa kas�ma ang Ingles. o binubuo ang Alpabetong Filipino ng dalawamput walong titik (28) , dalawamput tatlo (23) rito ay katinig at lima (5) ang patinig.
  3. 3. Sagutin ang mga sumusunod na tanong. 1. Ilang letra meron ang Alpabeto noon? 2. Ilang letra meron ang Alpabeto ngayon? 3. Ano ang bumubuo sa Alpabetong Filipino? 4. Ano-anong letra ang meron sa patinig? Ano naman sa katinig? 5. Ilang letra meron ang patinig? Ano naman sa katinig?

