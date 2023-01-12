MODULE 18 PPT.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2023
  1. 1. PRE-FINALS MODULE NO. 18 NURSING CARE OF A FAMILY WHEN A CHILD HAS AN IMMUNE SYSTEM DISORDER JASON ADOYOGAN, RN NCM 109 LECTURER
  2. 2. MODULE OBJECTIVES 1.Discuss briefly the normal anatomy and physiology associated with the Immune system. 2.Explain how alterations in the normal anatomy and physiology of a child’s immune system leads to the development of certain disorders. 3.Enumerate the most common and significant disorders of the immune system
  3. 3. MODULE OBJECTIVES CONT.. 4.Discuss how to assess the health of children with immune system disorders. 5.Formulate nursing diagnoses for a child with a disorder of the immune system. 6.Establish Nursing care outcomes and plan of care for children with specific disorders of the immune system.
  4. 4. LECTURE CONTENTS A. Brief review of the Immune system. B. Common immune system disorders – Brief overview, assessment, diagnostics, treatment (medical, nursing), nursing considerations 1) Immunodeficiency disorders i. Primary immunodeficiency disorders ii. Secondary (Acquired) immunodeficiency disorders 2) Allergy/ Hypersensitivity Disorders i. 4 types of hypersensitivity reactions ii. Anaphylactic shock iii.Urticaria and Angioedema iv.Atopic disorders v. Drug and food allergies vi.Stinging insect Hypersensitivity vii.Contact Dermatitis
  5. 5. THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
  6. 6. BREIF REVIEW OFTHE IMMUNE SYSTEM Immune System – A system of tissues, organs, and cells that protects the body against pathogenic organisms and other foreign bodies.
  7. 7. PRINCIPAL COMPONENTS OFTHE IMMUNE SYSTEM Thymus Liver Bone marrow Spleen Tonsils Lymph nodes, and Blood
  8. 8.  The immune system protects the body initially by creating local barriers and inflammation. The local barriers provide chemical and mechanical defenses through the skin, the mucous membranes, and the conjunctiva. Inflammation draws polymorphonuclear leukocytes and neutrophils to the site of injury, where these phagocytes engulf the invading pathogens. If these first-line defenses fail or are inadequate to protect the body, the humoral immune response and the cell- mediated immune response are activated.
  9. 9. DEFINITION OFTERMS Antigen – foreign substances. Antigens include pathogens (bacteria, fungi, or viruses), food proteins, and pollens.
  10. 10. DEFINITION OFTERMS  Antibody – An antibody, also known as an immunoglobulin, is a large, Y- shaped protein used by the immune system to identify and neutralize foreign objects such as pathogenic bacteria and viruses.
  11. 11. DEFINITION OFTERMS  Immunity - the quality of being insusceptible to or unaffected by a particular disease or condition. (Mosby’s medical dictionary). It is the ability to destroy antigens (Pilitteri, et al)
  12. 12. DEFINITION OFTERMS  Immunogen – It refers to an antigen capable of stimulating the body to illicit immunity/immune response.  Allergen - If, during the immune response, mediating substances are released that cause tissue injury and allergic symptoms, the antigen is termed an allergen.
  13. 13. DEFINITION OFTERMS B-Lymphocytes - B Cells originate in the bone marrow where they develop from plasma or memory cells. Primary purpose is to produce immunoglobulins.
  14. 14. DEFINITION OFTERMS  T lymphocytes (also called T cells) are major components of the adaptive immune system. Their roles include directly killing infected host cells, activating other immune cells, producing cytokines and regulating the immune response.  Account for 70-80% of blood lymphocytes and are responsible for cell mediated immunity.
  15. 15. T LYMPHOCYTE TYPES 1. Cytotoxic (killer) T-cells - Have a specific ability to bind to the surface of antigens and directly destroy the cell membrane and, therefore, the cell. 2. Helper T (CD4) Cells - Stimulates B lymphocytes to divide and mature into plasma cells so the B cells can begin secreting immunoglobulins. 3. Suppressor T-cells - are specific cells that reduce the production of immunoglobulins against a specific antigen and prevent their overproduction.
  16. 16. DEFINITION OFTERMS Immunoglobulins – Antibodies. They bind to and destroy specific antigens. Responsible for humoral immunity.
  17. 17. DEFINITION OFTERMS Autoimmunity - is the result of the immune system being unable to distinguish self from non-self, causing the immune system to trigger immune responses against normal cells and tissue rather than invading antigens.
  18. 18. REVIEW OF IMPORTANT IMMUNOLOGY CONCEPTS 20XX 20
  19. 19. HUMORAL IMMUNITY VS CELL-MEDIATED IMMUNITY  Humoral immunity refers to immunity created by antibody production or B lymphocyte involvement whereas Cell-mediated immunity is the type of immune response caused by T-lymphocyte activity
  20. 20. NATURAL IMMUNITY VS ARTIFICIAL IMMUNITY Natural immunity occurs through contact with a disease-causing agent, when the contact was not deliberate, whereas artificial immunity develops only through deliberate actions of exposure.
  21. 21. ACTIVE VS PASSIVE IMMUNITY  Active immunity refers to a form of long-term, acquired immunity. It is a result of antibodies that develop naturally after an initial infection or artificially after a vaccination whereas passive immunity is a form of acquired immunity resulting from antibodies that are transmitted naturally through the placenta to a fetus, through the colostrum to an infant, or artificially by injection of antiserum for treatment or prophylaxis. Passive immunity is not permanent and does not last as long as active immunity
  22. 22. COMMON IMMUNE SYSTEM DISORDERS
  23. 23. IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS  When any portion of the immune system is missing or not functioning properly, an immunodeficiency can result. An immunodeficiency can be primary (congenital) or acquired (secondary to a viral infection, exposure to a toxic substance or some drugs). If a child is suspected to have a humoral immunodeficiency, live viral vaccines are contraindicated, and all blood products should be irradiated
  24. 24. PRIMARY IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS Comprise over 150 inherited disorders. They can present and be diagnosed at various ages and affect all parts of the immune system, including humoral defects, cell- mediated defects, complement deficiencies, and phagocyte disorders
  25. 25. Humoral Deficiency Children with humoral defects are generally well until 4 to 6 months of age because of the presence of maternal antibody which crosses the placenta. As this antibody wanes and the child fails to produce his or her own antibody, infections can begin to present.
  26. 26. X-LINKED AGAMMAGLOBULINEMIA & COMMON VARIABLE IMMUNODEFICIENCY • In X-linked agammaglobulinemia, male children lack the enzyme necessary for B cells to mature; • the B cells are incapable of maturing into antibody, and patients are susceptible to infection from a wide variety of pathogens. • In patients with CVID, the levels of immunoglobulins are low but usually not absent, and antibody development is impaired.
  27. 27. X-LINKED AGAMMAGLOBULINEMIA & COMMON VARIABLE IMMUNODEFICIENCY • The cellular or T-lymphocyte response remains adequate in CVID, protecting the child from some pathogens. • There is also an association with a higher prevalence of autoimmune diseases and lymphoreticular cancers in children with CVID.
  28. 28. DIAGNOSTICS • Low immunoglobulin levels and absent B cells • Genetic testing Diagnosis of X-linked agammaglobulinemia is by detecting low (at least 2 standard deviations below the mean) levels of immunoglobulins (IgG, IgA, IgM) and absent B cells (< 1% of all lymphocytes are CD19+ cells, detected by flow cytometry). Transient neutropenia may also be present.
  29. 29. MANAGEMENT • Regular infusion of pooled human immunoglobulin. • Immunoglobulin can be delivered intravenously every 3 to 4 weeks or subcutaneously every 1 to 2 weeks. • Health education - importance of early recognition of signs and symptoms of infection. • May need longer courses of antibiotic treatment than immunocompetent children with the same infection.
  30. 30. B. SELECTIVE IGA DEFICIENCY • The most common of the humoral immunodeficiencies. • May result from an increase in IgA suppressor cells or defect in helper T-cells necessary for IgA production. • Also associated with atopic diseases (allergies)
  31. 31. DIAGNOSTIC • The clinical definition for this disorder is an undetectable level of IgA, not merely a low level. • The disorder can occur in as frequently as 1:500 people. • Most people who lack IgA are completely asymptomatic, and the deficiency is noted when the person is being evaluated for another illness, such as celiac disease.
  32. 32. MANAGEMENT • There is no treatment specific for IgA deficiency because there is no way to provide IgA to the body. • Protect the child from opportunistic infections. • Health teaching on recognizing early signs of infections.
  33. 33. C. T-LYMPHOCYTE DEFICIENCIES • Involve inadequate numbers or inadequate functioning of one or more types of T lymphocytes. • Affects cell-mediated immunity and, because of helper T-lymphocyte function, possibly humoral immunity as well. • An example is DiGeorge syndrome - a chromosomal deletion syndrome with tremendous phenotypic variability.
  34. 34. ASSESSMENT • Manifestations include: ocongenital heart disease oabnormal facies oaplastic or hypoplastic thymus ohypocalcemia ocleft lip and/or palate.
  35. 35. D. COMBINED T- AND B-LYMPHOCYTE DEFICIENCY • Severe combined immunodeficiencies (SCID) are a group of inherited rare disorders associated with large defects in T- and B-cell immunity. • Children cannot respond directly to antigen invasion, and no antibodies are produced.  SCID is 100% fatal if untreated, and early recognition is key to early treatment and survival
  36. 36. DIAGNOSTICS/ASSESSMENT • T-cell receptor excision circle (TREC) assay. • Low TREC numbers indicates a low number of lymphocytes and indicates further testing.
  37. 37. TREATMENT The definitive treatment for children with SCID is correction of the immunologic defect by hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, possibly from cord blood.
  38. 38. SECONDARY (ACQUIRED) IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS
  39. 39. SECONDARY (ACQUIRED) IMMUNODEFICIENCY DISORDERS  Secondary immunodeficiency, or loss of immune system response, can occur from factors such as: • severe systemic infection • cancer • radiation therapy • severe stress • Malnutrition • monoclonal antibody therapy targeted at B cells • other immunosuppressive therapy and • aging.
  40. 40. Anything that causes the body to lose protein such as renal disease or protein- losing enteropathies may also cause a secondary immunodeficiency. There can be complete or partial loss of both B- and T-lymphocyte response.
  41. 41. 1. HIV INFECTION AND AIDS HIV is a slowly replicating retrovirus and has at least two main divisions, HIV-1 and HIV-2, followed by a variety of further subtypes. It is found in the blood, semen, vaginal secretions, and breast milk. It has an incubation or latency period of months to years. There are different strains of HIV. Whereas HIV-2 is prevalent in Africa, HIV-1 is the dominant strain in the United States and elsewhere.
  42. 42. TRANSMISSION  Horizontal transmission • occurs through intimate sexual contact or parenteral exposure to blood or body fluids containing visible blood. (M. Hockenberry, et al., 2017)  Perinatal (vertical) transmission • occurs when an HIV-infected pregnant woman passes the infection to her infant. There is no evidence that casual contact between infected and uninfected individuals can spread the virus. (M. Hockenberry, et al., 2017)
  43. 43. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY • The HIV virus primarily infects a specific subset of T lymphocytes, the CD4+ T cells, but it can also invade cells of the monocyte-macrophage lineage. The virus takes over the machinery of the CD4+ lymphocyte, using it to replicate itself, rendering the CD4+ cell dysfunctional. The CD4+ lymphocyte count gradually decreases over time, at some point, physical symptoms appear. (M. Hockenberry, et al., 2017)
  44. 44. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY CONT. • There is no effective way to destroy the HIV, so it remains in the body for life and can activate if the immune system becomes depressed. When monocytes and macrophages become affected, the person with HIV infection cannot resist usual infections such as the common cold.
  45. 45. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY CONT. • When the CD4 count falls below 500 cells/mm3 or the viral load rises above 5,000 copies/ml, it is difficult for infected individuals to resist opportunistic infections such as fungal infections. The final result is that both the immune response and the ability to screen and remove malignant cells from the body are lost (Smith, 2011). (Silbert- Flagg & Pillitteri, 2018)
  46. 46. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS  Some people have flu-like symptoms within 2 to 4 weeks after infection (called acute HIV infection). These symptoms may last for a few days or several weeks. Possible symptoms include • Fever, • Chills, • Rash, • Night sweats, • Muscle aches, • Sore throat, • Fatigue, • Swollen lymph nodes, and • Mouth ulcers.
  47. 47. CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS Common Clinical Manifestations of HIV Infection in Children (M. Hockenberry, et al., 2017): • Lymphadenopathy • Hepatosplenomegaly • Oral candidiasis • Chronic or recurrent diarrhea • Failure to thrive • Developmental delay • Parotitis
  48. 48. Common Defining Conditions for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome in Children (M. Hockenberry, et al., 2017): • Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) • Lymphoid interstitial pneumonitis (LIP) • Recurrent bacterial infections • Wasting syndrome • Candidal esophagitis • Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) encephalopathy • Cytomegalovirus disease • Mycobacterium avium- intracellulare complex infection • pulmonary candidiasis • Herpes simplex disease • Cryptosporidiosis
  49. 49. DIAGNOSTICS Tests to detect the antigen are termed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Those for the antibody are termed enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) or Western blot confirmation.
  50. 50. CLASSIFICATION
  51. 51. CLASSIFICATION CONT.
  52. 52. CLASSIFICATION CONT.
  53. 53. MANAGEMENT (MAIN GOALS) 1.Prevention – For those people at risk for developing/acquiring the disease.And also for infected person from spreading it. 2.ReduceViral Load to an undetectable level. 3.Prevent opportunistic Infections. 4.Improvement of health/quality of life.
  54. 54. NURSING MANAGEMENT • Health Education concerning transmission and control of infectious diseases, including HIV infection, is essential for children with HIV infection and anyone involved in their care. • Maintain strict personal hygiene practices. • Cater to the child’s developmental needs.
  55. 55. NURSING MANAGEMENT CONT. • Encourage adolescents at risk to undergo HIV testing and counselling. • The multiple complications associated with HIV disease are potentially painful (Ezekowitz, 2009). Ongoing assessment of pain is crucial and is most easily accomplished in older children who are able to communicate.
  56. 56. PRECAUTIONS •Reverse Isolation as necessary. •Standard precautions. •Handwashing before and after contact. •Proper use of PPEs
  57. 57. PRECAUTIONS CONT. • Disposable gloves must be worn when there is a direct contact or possibility of contact with blood, body fluids, mucous membrane and non-intact skin of all patients. Gloves should preferably be changed after patient contact and before administering care to another patient. Gloves must be changed whenever they are torn and when a needle-stick or other injury occurs and when they are visibly dirty with blood
  58. 58. PRECAUTIONS CONT. •Mask, eye protection or face shield, and gown must be worn as appropriate during procedures and patient care activity that may result in splashing of blood and body fluids.
  59. 59. PRECAUTIONS •Proper handling of sharps. Precautions should be taken to prevent injuries caused by needles, scalpels and other sharp instruments
  60. 60. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT • Four classes of drugs are the mainstay of therapy: 1. nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs) ▪designed to block the production of viral DNA, limiting the ability of the virus to infect cells. ▪Ex.: Zidovudine
  61. 61. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT 2.Non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs) ▪inhibit the DNA synthesis of viruses but act at different sites on the viral enzyme; ▪Ex.: nevirapine and efavirenz.
  62. 62. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT 3.Protease inhibitors (PIs), ▪Protease inhibitor drugs block the action of protease enzymes. This prevents protease enzymes from doing their part in allowing HIV to multiply, interrupting the HIV life cycle as a result. This can stop the virus from multiplying. ▪Ex. ritonavir (Norvir), lopinavir/ritonavir (Kaletra)
  63. 63. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT 4.integrase strand transfer inhibitors (ISTIs).  The INSTI mechanism of action is to prevent HIV integrase from incorporating proviral DNA into the human host cell, thus inhibiting the HIV-catalyzed strand transfer step.  Ex. raltegravir (Isentress), dolutegravir (Tivicay)
  64. 64. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT • Children are prescribed a regimen involving multiple drugs, such as one PI plus two NRTIs. • In addition, many children are given prophylactic therapy for PCP (such as trimethoprim- sulfamethoxazole [TMP-SMZ]) beginning at 6 months of age.
  65. 65. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT • If a child develops tuberculosis, a combination of antituberculosis drugs, such as isoniazid or rifampin, is used. • In addition to routine Immunizations, children with HIV should also receive Pneumococcal and HPV vaccines. Attenuated vaccines should be used with caution.
  66. 66. ALLERGY/HYPERSENSITIVITY DISORDERS Allergic diseases occur as a result of abnormal antigen–antibody responses. Symptoms can be chronic and minor, such as those that occur with seasonal rhinitis, or acute and severe, as in an anaphylactic reaction.
  67. 67. 4 TYPES OF HYPERSNSITIVITY REACTIONS Type I: Immediate  Involved Cell: IgE  Mechanism: IgE attached to surface of mast cell triggers release of intracellular granules from mast cells on contact with antigens.  Effect: Allergies, asthma, atopic dermatitis, anaphylaxis Type II: Cytotoxic  Involved Cell: IgG or IgM  Mechanism: Antigen–antibody reaction leading to antigen destruction; complement is activated  Effect: Hemolytic anemia, transfusion reaction, erythroblastosis fetalis
  68. 68. 4 TYPES OF HYPERSNSITIVITY REACTIONS Type III: Immune Complex Disease  Involved Cell: IgG or IgE  Mechanism: Antigen–antibody complexes precipitate; complement is activated, leading to inflammatory response.  Effect: Rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus Type IV: Delayed  Involved Cell: T-lymphocyte  Mechanism: T cells combine with antigen to induce inflammatory reactions by direct cell involvement or the release of lymphokines.  Effect: Contact dermatitis, transplant graft reaction
  69. 69. ASSESSMENT • History taking. A family history is important because there seem to be familial tendencies with allergic diseases. • Common signs and symptoms; o Rhinitis o Urticaria (swelling and itching) o Rash o Dennie Line o Allergic shiners
  70. 70. ANAPHYLACTIC SHOCK • Anaphylactic shock is an immediate, life-threatening, type I hypersensitivity reaction that occurs after exposure to an allergen in a previously sensitized child.
  71. 71. SYMPTOMS  Breathing: wheezing, shortness of breath, throat tightness, cough, hoarse voice,  chest pain/tightness, trouble swallowing, itchy mouth/throat, nasal  stuffiness/congestion  • Circulation: pale/blue color, low pulse, dizziness, light-headedness/passing out,
  72. 72. SYMPTOMS  low blood pressure, shock, loss of consciousness  • Skin: hives, swelling, itch, warmth, redness, rash  • Stomach: nausea, pain/cramps, vomiting, diarrhea  • Other: anxiety, feeling of impending doom, itchy/red/watery eyes, headache,  cramping of the uterus
  73. 73. MANAGEMENT •Main goal is to reduce child’s exposure to the allergen and modify the child’s response to the allergen.
  74. 74. MANAGEMENT •Main goal is to reduce child’s exposure to the allergen and modify the child’s response to the allergen.
  75. 75. NURSING MANAGEMENT • Environmental control – involves limiting exposure to allergens in a child’s environment. - Avoid offending foods, medicines, insects etc. • Health education to patient and family members on prevention, the recognition of the signs and symptoms as well as the steps to take when the said condition occurs. • If indicated, explain the importance of the need to carry an epinephrine self-injector for children with history of anaphylaxis.
  76. 76. MEDICAL MANAGEMENT • Immunotherapy/Hypo sensitization – produce a state of increased clinical tolerance or “sustained unresponsiveness” - is done when the child’s allergy symptoms cannot be controlled by avoidance of an allergen or conventional drug therapy.  Epinephrine, injected intramuscularly, is the standard of care for the treatment of anaphylaxis regardless of the cause (Muraro, Lemanske, Castells, et al., 2017).
  77. 77. URTICARIA AND ANGIOEDEMA URTICARIA - or hives, refers to macular wheals surrounded by erythema arising from the chorion layer of skin; they are intensely pruritic (often described as having a burning sensation).
  78. 78. URTICARIA AND ANGIOEDEMA ANGIOEDEMA - edema of the skin and subcutaneous tissue. This occurs most frequently on the eyelids, hands, feet, genitalia, and lips—areas where skin is loosely bound by subcutaneous tissue.
  79. 79. TREATMENT - Immediate: •Administration of intramuscular epinephrine •Oral anti-histamines - Long-term: •Corticosteroids •Cyclosporine (an immunosuppressant) •Omalizumab (Xolair) (monoclonal antibody) – usually reserved for older adolescents or adults.
  80. 80. ALLERGIC RHINITIS - associated with an IgE-mediated inflammatory response to allergen exposure. It is a risk factor for the development of asthma.
  81. 81. ASSESSMENT - associated with an IgE-mediated inflammatory response to allergen exposure. It is a risk factor for the development of asthma.
  82. 82. ASSESSMENT CONT. • Common symptoms of allergic rhinitis include; oCongestion oSneezing oNasal engorgement oprofuse watery nasal discharge
  83. 83. ASSESSMENT CONT. • Common symptoms of allergic rhinitis include; oCongestion oSneezing oNasal engorgement oprofuse watery nasal discharge
  84. 84. TREATMENT/MANAGEMENT • Avoidance of offending allergen • Use of pharmacologic agents: oAntihistamines oLeukotriene inhibitors oCorticosteroids • Immunotherapy
  85. 85. PERENNIAL ALLERGIC RHINITIS • Allergic rhinitis becomes perennial (year-round) when the allergen is one that is present in the environment year-round, such as house dust mites or pet hair. • In addition, serous otitis media can accompany the disorder as a long-term consequence.
  86. 86. ATOPIC DERMATITIS a.INFANTILE ECZEMA b.ATOPIC DERMATITIS IN THE OLER CHILD
  87. 87. ATOPIC DERMATITIS • Atopic dermatitis is a highly pruritic, chronic inflammatory skin disease that is often the first manifestation of allergic disease. • Many children with this disease will often develop allergic rhinitis and asthma. • A complex inflammatory process that involves an epidermal barrier defect.
  88. 88. TREATMENT • Treatment is primarily aimed at reducing the amount of allergen exposure, if such allergens can be identified. Second major consideration in treatment is aimed at reducing pruritus so children do not irritate lesions and cause secondary infections by scratching. • Use of elimination diets to identify food allergens.
  89. 89. TREATMENT • Regardless of the mode of hydration, the skin should still be wet or moist when applying lubricants. • Antihistamines – to reduce itching. • Use of steroids oLow -potency steroids can be used for maintenance. oHigh-dose topical steroids can be used intermittently for exacerbations.
  90. 90. TREATMENT • Topical calcineurin inhibitors tacrolimus and pimecrolimus are also useful in atopic  dermatitis management. • Relapsing atopic dermatitis and severe refractory cases of atopic dermatitis may require long-term, anti-inflammatory therapy with intermittent use of systemic anti-inflammatory or immunosuppressive treatment.
  91. 91. DRUG ALLERGIES • A drug allergy is the abnormal reaction of your immune system to a medication. Any medication — over-the-counter, prescription or herbal — is capable of inducing a drug allergy. However, a drug allergy is more likely with certain medications.
  92. 92. ASSESSMENT • Skin manifestations seen frequently: oUrticaria oAngioedema oallergic contact dermatitis oflushing opruritus opurpura.
  93. 93. ASSESSMENT •Respiratory symptoms: owheezing orhinitis. •Possibility of thrombocytopenia and hemolytic anemia. •Possibility of anaphylaxis
  94. 94. TREATMENT • Discontinue using the drug and notify prescriber. • Administration of antihistamine, ex. Diphenhydramine. • In case of anaphylaxis, epinephrine injection can be given.
  95. 95. FOOD ALLERGIES • Are an abnormal immune response caused by exposure to a particular food protein. They can be IgE-mediated, cell- mediated, or mixed reactions, although IgE-mediated (type I hypersensitivity) reactions account for most food reactions (Robison & Pongracic, 2012).
  96. 96. ASSESSMENT •Same manifestations as hypersensitivity, urticaria and possibly anaphylaxis. •Elimination diet - effective tool to detect mild food allergy.
  97. 97. TREATMENT • Eliminate offending foods from the diet. (Hypoallergenic diet) • Health education: Urge parents to become conscientious shoppers and read labels carefully to be certain the foods they are buying do not contain products to which their child is sensitive.
  98. 98. STINGING INSECT HYPERSENSITIVITY Children may have severe hypersensitivity reactions to stings from bees, wasps, hornets, or yellow jackets (Yavuz, Sahiner, Buyuktiryaki, et al., 2013). Although a serum sickness reaction may occur, the usual reaction to these stings is an immediate type I hypersensitivity reaction (anaphylaxis).
  99. 99. TREATMENT • Hyposensitization by immunotherapy • Acute anaphylaxis – administration of epinephrine injection. o Health education: importance of learning self- administration of epinephrine. • Avoid stinging insects; o Not using scented preparations o Not going barefoot o Use of insect repellant
  100. 100. CONTACT DERMATITIS • Contact dermatitis is an example of a delayed or type IV hypersensitivity response; it is a reaction to skin contact with an allergen (a substance irritating to the child only with prior sensitization).
  101. 101. ASSESSMENT •MANIFESTATION: oErythema oPruritic papules oVesicles
  102. 102. DIAGNOSTIC oPatch testing – to identify allergens causing contact dermatitis. ▪Corticosteroids should be temporarily discontinued as it may alter result.
  103. 103. TREATMENT • Removing identified allergen. • Apply dressing moistened with water saline or Burow’s solution. • Application of hydrocortisone lotion • Baths with baking soda mixture in water.

