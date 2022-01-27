Successfully reported this slideshow.
Managing Spaces and Visual Resources: Governor Macario Arnedo Park

Jan. 27, 2022
Design

Managing Spaces and Visual Resources: Governor Macario Arnedo Park

Author:
Jasline A. Reyes
University of the Philippines, Diliman
College of Architecture
Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab

For ARCHI 232: Environmental Issues in Urban Design

Managing Spaces and Visual Resources: Governor Macario Arnedo Park

  1. 1. GOVERNORMACARIOARNEDOPARK Managing Spaces Managing Spaces and and Visual Resources Visual Resources SanFernando-LubaoRoad,SanFernandoCity,Pampanga image sources: https://ambiguouslynomadic.blogspot.com/2012/04/pampanga-capitol-park-san-fernando.html https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jose_Abad_Santos_Monument_(Pampanga_Capitol).jpg https://www.capitaltownpampanga.com/kapampangan-heritage-preserved-modern-capital-town/ JASLINE A. REYES ARCHI 232: ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES IN URBAN DESIGN University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture | Master of Architecture Urban Design Studio Lab
  2. 2. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab What are visual resources? What are visual resources? Visual resource is a collective term that describes the natural landforms, vegetation, water features, and human modifications that give the landscape within a specific area its visual aesthetic quality. A "visual impact" describes the change in visual resources brought about by a project and the public's sensitivity to that change. source: https://azdot.gov/business/environmental‐ planning/guidance‐federal‐aid‐projects/visual‐resources re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol
  3. 3. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab How do we manage our How do we manage our Visual Resources? Visual Resources? source: Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). (2016). Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2015-2028): Bringing Resilience to Filipino Communities. C. Cabrido (Ed.). Quezon City, Philippines: BMB-DENR, United Nations Development Programme – Global Environment Facility, Foundation for the Philippine Environment. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol
  4. 4. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab source: Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). (2016). Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2015-2028): Bringing Resilience to Filipino Communities. C. Cabrido (Ed.). Quezon City, Philippines: BMB-DENR, United Nations Development Programme – Global Environment Facility, Foundation for the Philippine Environment. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol PRESERVINGURBANBIODIVERSITY City biodiversity exposes urban residents to an environment or landscape which facilitates their appreciation for nature. It provides opportunities for recreation, health, relaxation, and community cohesion.
  5. 5. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab source: Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). (2016). Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2015-2028): Bringing Resilience to Filipino Communities. C. Cabrido (Ed.). Quezon City, Philippines: BMB-DENR, United Nations Development Programme – Global Environment Facility, Foundation for the Philippine Environment. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol PRESERVINGURBANBIODIVERSITY Green area accessibility has been linked to reduced mortality and improved perceived and actual general health. Psychological benefits of green space increase with biodiversity and that a green window increases job satisfaction and reduces stress.
  6. 6. The park is located in front of the Pampanga Provincial Capitol, and it is one of the remaining public green space around the area of San Fernando. The original provincial Capitol grounds of Pampanga in San Fernando covered an area of about 12 hectares. The Capitol was erected in 1907-1908, during the administration of Governor Macario Arnedo and no expenses were spared from making the seat of the local government, truly an attractive tourist attraction in itself. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab source: Castro, A. (2011). VIEWS FROM THE PAMPANG. About the About the GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK ATPAMPANGAPROVINCIALCAPITOL re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol
  7. 7. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab The expansive grounds are lush with landscaping, planted with mango and acacia trees, shrubs and flowering plants. The wooded area was named Silva Park, after the late provincial treasurer of Pampanga, Isabelo de Silva, who led in the drive to beautify the Capitol surroundings. (Castro, 2011). When the age of electricity reached the province, the major lanes and walkways were lined and lit with Doric-style electric lamps; a radio system was installed to entertain the visiting public. Most of these points of interest are long gone from the Provincial Capitol grounds—some destroyed by the War, others by overzealous reconstruction and expansion projects. Only the Hizon Monument at the Arnedo Park remains, now nearly a century-old, a mute witness to the scenic wonder of the place, that once marked the hallowed grounds of Pampanga’s Provincial Capitol. (Castro, 2011). source: Castro, A. (2011). VIEWS FROM THE PAMPANG. cont. cont. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol About the About the GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK ATPAMPANGAPROVINCIALCAPITOL
  8. 8. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab PARK VIEW FROM THE CAPITOL BLVD. source: Map Box Google Street view captured on Jan. 2019 VICINITY MAP The park is one of the remaining public and accessible green space and park around the City of San Fernando, Pampanga, as the municipal lacks public parks for leisure and Fernandinos to visit. People often crowd the compound as it is currently a one-stop hub for government offices such as the Land Transportation Office, National Bureau of Investigations, and Post Office. The shade that the trees in the park provides the busy crowd comfort while they walk around the compound and process their documents. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol CURRENT SITUATION OF THE PARK
  9. 9. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab source: Google Earth. Satellite Data @ 2018 It has an approximate area of 13,700+ square meters with an estimated perimeter of 470+ meters. A new mall and condominium development is being built few kilometers away from the park, although this might not be a threat to park-goers, the park itself has tons of possibilities and opportunities to offer to the public for free, being one of the few public green spaces inside the city. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol BASED ON THE GOOGLE EARTH SATELLITE IMAGE TAKEN IN 2018, THE PARK cont. cont. CURRENT SITUATION OF THE PARK
  10. 10. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab LEGEND: Monument Institutional/ Landmark PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS AROUND THE PARK PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS AROUND THE PARK source: Google Maps. Map Data @ 2022 Google Street view captured on Jan. 2019 re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol CAPITOL BOULEVARD to San Fernando Town to Bacolor Don Honorio Ventura Monument Jose Abad Santos Monument Maximino Hizon Monument Pampanga Provincial Capitol National Meat Inspection Services Pampanga Capitol Employees Multi - Purpose Cooperative Ninoy Aquino Monument NBI Pampanga Philippine Post Corporation San Fernando Main Post Office PRC San Fernando BIR
  11. 11. "One of the places you can visit when you're in San Fernando. Young ones can also play on the open park." REVIEWS OF THE PARK REVIEWS OF THE PARK BASEDONGOOGLEMAPS "Nice stop on my walk having park grounds to rest in lots of seating under the trees to shade you from the hot sun theres government offices on the grounds NBI etc." TOTALNUMBEROFREVIEWS:29 AVERAGERATING: 3.9 SOMEREVIEWS University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab source: Google Reviews on the park A great park located in Pampanga. I recommend that you visit this small, simple park. You'll learn a little bit of history about the place. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol
  12. 12. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Recommendations for Recommendations for GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK GOVERNOR MACARIO ARNEDO PARK ATPAMPANGAPROVINCIALCAPITOL
  13. 13. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab WELL-MAINTAINEDGREENERIES Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Image Source: lew fujimori, Google Photos Image Source: Bernard SCHLAPPI, Google Photos To attract the public, the park must look naturally inviting, such as luscious grass, good for picnic grounds, and trees for sun shade.
  14. 14. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab MOREPARKBENCHES Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Since the park is in the middle of a busy compound, additional park benches would be essential to the area. New research has shown that park benches are an asset to our lives and to our communities. Not only is the park bench great for encouraging you to go outside, its simplicity allows you to take in your natural surroundings. (Broxap75 Street Furniture). Source: Broxap75 Street Furniture. The Importance of the Park Bench.
  15. 15. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab PICNICAREAS Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Picnics give us an opportunity to escape from the daily routine and help us open up more with respect to our feelings albeit in a relaxed atmosphere. They definitely do foster better mental health in the long run because if you share with your family, you feel that much closer to them in reality (Singh, 2019). Source: Singh, S. (2019). Why Picnics Are Important
  16. 16. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab BICYCLEPARKING Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Cycling is a good alternative transportation, it is good for the health and also good for the environment. Providing bicycle parking/ racks on parks could encourage cyclist to stop by parks, as they have a safe area to leave their bicycles while they take a seat or stroll.
  17. 17. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab PLAYGROUNDFORKIDS Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Playgrounds are essential safe spaces where children can be themselves and express their fun-loving nature while developing crucial cognitive, physical, social and emotional skills (Little Tikes). In this modern time, parks and playgrounds can be a way for children to understand the importance of nature and the outdoors. Source: Little Tikes. THE IMPORTANCE OF PLAYGROUNDS FOR CHILDREN
  18. 18. University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab MAKINGSPACEFORSTREETVENDORS Recommendations: Recommendations: re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol Vendors make an important contribution to street life, providing much colour and liveliness, as well as a reason for people to walk and to spend time outdoors. . Vendors provide attraction to those on foot but also reasons to spend time outdoors (Efroymson, 2015). Source: Efroymson, D. (2015). Urban Menace or Valuable Asset? The Social and Economic Role of Street Vendors in Cities.
  19. 19. References: References: Castro, A. (2011). VIEWS FROM THE PAMPANG. Accessed on January 25, 2022 at . http://viewsfromthepampang.blogspot.com/2011/08/265-old-pampanga-capitol-grounds.html https://azdot.gov/business/environmental‐planning/guidance‐federal‐aid‐projects/visual‐ resources Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). (2016). Philippine Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2015-2028): Bringing Resilience to Filipino Communities. C. Cabrido (Ed.). Quezon City, Philippines: BMB-DENR, United Nations Development Programme – Global Environment Facility, Foundation for the Philippine Environment. Broxap75 Street Furniture. The Importance of the Park Bench. Accessed on January 25, 2022 at https://www.broxap.com/blog/blog/importance-park- bench.html#:~:text=Though%20a%20park%20bench's%20primary,Park%20benches%20are%20ex tremely%20versatile! Singh, S. (2019). Why Picnics Are Important. Accessed on January 25, 2022 at https://www.womensweb.in/2019/03/why-picnics-are- important/#:~:text=Picnics%20give%20us%20an%20opportunity,closer%20to%20them%20in%20r eality. Little Tikes. THE IMPORTANCE OF PLAYGROUNDS FOR CHILDREN. Accessed on January 26, 2022 at https://littletikescommercial.com/blog/importance-of-playgrounds-for-children/?lang=can Efroymson, D. (2015). Urban Menace or Valuable Asset? The Social and Economic Role of Street Vendors in Cities. Accessed on January 26, 2022 at https://healthbridge.ca/dist/library/Vendor_final.pdf; NOTES: Some parts of this presentation is from Prof. Aaron Lecciones's Lecture for Archi 232: Environmental Issues in Urban Design at the University of thhe Philippines, Diliman- College of Architecture. re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab
  20. 20. About the Author About the Author re-imagining public space: Governor Macario Arnedo Park at Pampanga Provincial Capitol University of the Philippines Diliman, Quezon City College of Architecture Jasline Reyes || Master of Architecture- Urban Design Studio Lab Ar. Jasline A. Reyes, uap jareyes18@up.edu.ph University of the Philippines, Diliman College of Architecture Master of Architecture - Urban Design Studio Lab She earned her bachelor’s degree in Architecture at Don Honorio Ventura Technological State University (DHVTSU) in Bacolor, Pampanga. She has been practicing design and construction since her apprenticeship in 2016 and obtained her license after passing the Architecture Licensure Exam in June 2018. She has established her own start-up architectural design firm, Studio Linya Architectural Design Services, in November 2020. She is currently a full-time time-instructor at Technological Institute of the Philippines- Quezon City and studying for her Master’s Degree specializing in Urban Design at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

