Reinventing construction sector in India

Construction sector remains crucial for any state and country for its rapid growth and development.. Majority of resources/spending in any nation is used by the construction sector. Creation of large and valuable assets has its genesis in the construction industry. Construction industry remains major consumer of resources and generation of the waste. It is also known to be largest generator of employment and promoter of industrialization. More than 290 industries are said to be involved in providing products which are used by the industry. Considering the critical role and importance of construction industry in the economy, environment and sustainability, considering the large amount of construction being taken up , it is important that construction sector must be made more cost-effective, material-efficient and sustainable. Paper tries to bring out the role and context of construction sector in any economy and also tries to define the need for making it more sustainable. Taking the example of Singapore , paper tries to illustrate how the sector can be made more effective and efficient, Paper also defines the role of continued research and development in the area of new materials and new technologies to make the construction sector both qualitative and sustainable, Paper also defines the context of pre-fabrication and new materials in making construction sector sustainable.