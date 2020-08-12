Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME 12-08-2020 1 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
LAW OF CONTRACTS • Indian Contract Act 1872 • In India , the laws relating to contract are contained in the Indian Contrac...
MEANING AND DEFINITION OF CONTRACT • The word Contract is derived from the Latin word “ Contractum” which means drawn toge...
• The Term Agreement is defined as “ every promise and every set of promises, forming the consideration for each other”.[ ...
1. Agreement 2. Consideration 3. Capacity of Parties 4. Consensus ad idem 5. Lawful object 6. Legal Formalities 7. Agreeme...
AGREEMENT A Lawful offer and acceptance make an agreement. An agreement is necessary for a contract Example: A sends a pro...
CONSIDERATION • Consideration is the foundation of every Contract. An agreement to be enforceable by law must be supported...
CAPACITY OF PARTIES • According to section 10 of the Indian Contract Act , only competent persons can create valid contrac...
CONSENSUS AD IDEM •This means that there must be identity of minds. In other means , there must be identity of minds among...
• The object means the purpose for which the agreement is entered into between parties to the contract. In other words it ...
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CONTRACT AND AGREEMENT CONTRACT 1.Agreement and its enforceability 2.All contracts are necessarily agre...
12-08-2020 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Law of contracts

37 views

Published on

Business Regulatory Framework

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Law of contracts

  1. 1. WELCOME 12-08-2020 1 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  2. 2. LAW OF CONTRACTS • Indian Contract Act 1872 • In India , the laws relating to contract are contained in the Indian Contract Act 1872. The Act came into force on the first day of September 1872, and it applies to the whole of India except the State of Jammu & Kashmir. The Act does not deal withal branches of law of Contracts. 12-08-2020 2
  3. 3. MEANING AND DEFINITION OF CONTRACT • The word Contract is derived from the Latin word “ Contractum” which means drawn together. It denotes drawing together the minds of two or more persons to form a common intention giving rise to an agreement. A Contract is an agreement made between two or more parties which the law will enforce Definition- Section 2 ( h) of the Indian Contract Act 1872 defines” a contract as an agreement enforceable by law” 12-08-2020 3
  4. 4. • The Term Agreement is defined as “ every promise and every set of promises, forming the consideration for each other”.[ Sec.2(e). • Therefore agreement = Offer+ Acceptance 12-08-2020 4
  5. 5. 1. Agreement 2. Consideration 3. Capacity of Parties 4. Consensus ad idem 5. Lawful object 6. Legal Formalities 7. Agreement not expressly declared void 8. The performance must not be impossible 9. Free consent 10. Intention to create legal relationship 12-08-2020 5
  6. 6. AGREEMENT A Lawful offer and acceptance make an agreement. An agreement is necessary for a contract Example: A sends a proposal to B to purchase his house. B accepts the proposal. There is an Agreement between A and B Agreement = Offer+ Proposal 12-08-2020 6
  7. 7. CONSIDERATION • Consideration is the foundation of every Contract. An agreement to be enforceable by law must be supported by Consideration. ‘Consideration means something in return ‘ 12-08-2020 7
  8. 8. CAPACITY OF PARTIES • According to section 10 of the Indian Contract Act , only competent persons can create valid contract. 12-08-2020 8
  9. 9. CONSENSUS AD IDEM •This means that there must be identity of minds. In other means , there must be identity of minds among the parties regarding the subject matter of the Contract 12-08-2020 9
  10. 10. • The object means the purpose for which the agreement is entered into between parties to the contract. In other words it means that the object and consideration of an agreement must not be (a) illegal, (b) immoral, (c) opposed to public policy, (d) fraudulent, ( e) injurious to a person or his property. 12-08-2020 10
  11. 11. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CONTRACT AND AGREEMENT CONTRACT 1.Agreement and its enforceability 2.All contracts are necessarily agreement 3.A contract creates legal obligation AGREEMENT • Offer and Acceptance • Every agreement need not necessarily be a Contract • Agreement may not create any legal obligation 12-08-2020 11
  12. 12. 12-08-2020 12

×