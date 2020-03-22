Imaging for Thoracic Surgeons | IACTS SCORE 2020

This presentation illustrates the imaging and the modalities involved in a prudent diagnosis in thoracic surgery. It is meant to serve as an introductory guide for beginners to understand the need for imaging referrals, considerations, pre-operative decision making in imaging and post-surgical follow up.

Courtesy of Dr. Srikrishna S.V, MS, MCh, FRCS(Ed.), FIACS. He presently serves as Professor and Senior Consultant of Thoracic Surgery at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bommasandra, Bengaluru.



This presentation is part of a video that belongs to the lecture series of IACTS SCORE 2020 held at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences Whitefield, Bengaluru between 7th and 8th March, 2020.