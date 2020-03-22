Imaging for Thoracic Surgeons | IACTS SCORE 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Chest Imaging Dr S.V.Srikrishna MS, MCh, FRCS Ed, FIACS Prof & Sr Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Narayana Hrudayalaya, ...
1. SVC Edge 2. Right Paratracheal Line 3. Left Paratracheal Stripe (both red and white lines) 4. Aortic Arch 5. Descending...
• Primary Pulmonary Circulation ⇒ supplies 99% of blood flow to lungs pulmonary arteries travel along lobar + segmental br...
Bronchial Artery Variations
Parenchymal patterns • Mass : Any localized opacity not completely bordered by fissures/pleura • Consolidative : Fluffy, c...
Interstitial Abnormalities • Linear form ( lines ): Reticulations (lines in all directions, not just the branching vessels...
Consolidation
Atelectasis
Patterns of atelectasis
Nodules
Pleural Abnormalities
HRCT • The anatomic detail provided by HRCT imaging sections allows a more detailed analysis of pathologic processes affec...
Spiral CT • The advantages of spiral CT arise from continuous data acquisition and short total scanning time. The operator...
MDCT • It uses a multiple-row detector with narrow detector collimation in conjunction with a relatively rapid table trans...
DECT • Dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) is very helpful in the detection and diagnosis of thoracic abnormalities. 32...
DECT • Pulmonary embolism in a 62- year-old woman with deep venous thrombosis, developing severe dyspnea. CT image in angi...
T3/T4 T4 T4/T5 T5
T5/T6 T6 T7/T8
Normal anatomy of the bronchi on the right side. The first Boyden’s classification is used with successive1-mm slices. (A)...
Anatomic variations of the right bronchial tree. (A–C) Subsuperior segmental bronchus B*, accessory superior segmental bro...
Normal anatomy of the bronchi on the left side. The first Boyden’s classification is used with successive 1-mm slices. (A–...
Secondary Pulmonary Nodule It is the smallest lung unit that is surrounded by connective tissue septa It measures about 1-...
Basic HRCT Patterns Lines, Nodules, Consolidation, Ground-glass Opacity, and Cysts
Nodular Patterns • Look for the presence of pleural nodules. These are often easiest to see along the fissures. If pleural...
Low Attenuation pattern
Distribution within the lung
Additional findings
MRI - Basics RF pulse Electromagnetic signal emitted to cause resonance of hydrogen nuclei in the magnetic field. This pro...
Basic MRI Scans • T1-weighted: Differentiate fat from water • Water is Darker, fat is brighter • Provide good gray matter/...
An MRI machine uses a powerful magnetic field to align the magnetization of some atoms in the body. Radio frequency fiel...
• Images are constructed when protons in different tissues return to equilibrium state at different rates. • Five variable...
MRI • Despite the fact that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has a clear advantage over other imaging modalities in evalua...
Axial T1- and T2-weighted MRIs show the mass to be of homogeneous low signal intensity on the T1-weighted image ( arrowhea...
• MR to screen for and follow various disease entities in the thorax without ionizing radiation exposure, such as endometr...
• MRI has superior tissue contrast but it is more susceptible to cardiac and respiratory motion artifacts. It is also affe...
• MRI can be used in cases with questionable CT findings, given its superior tissue contrast and multiplanar capabilities....
• MRI size criteria are used to identify nodal involvement, and these are comparable to those used at CT scanning. However...
• With recent advances in MRI, whole body MRI with DWI is emerging as a single, cost-affective imaging technique comparabl...
Indications for Thoracic MRI
MRI of mediastinal and hilar anatomy
MRI of mediastinal and hilar anatomy
MRI vs CT • No Ionizing Radiation • Better Soft Tissue Contrast • Better demonstration of neurovascular, esophageal , and ...
MRI vs CT ... • More thorough and sensitive depiction of lesion complexity (heterogeneous composition, small nodules, sept...
PET / CT • Increased metabolism of neoplastic cells can be detected by 2-[18F]fluoro-2-deoxy-d-glucose (FDG) positron emis...
(A, B) Distinction between central lung cancer and postobstructive atelectasis using PET-CT. (A) Axial CT image in a 52-ye...
(A, B) Ability of PET-CT to improve detection of areas of invasion. (A) Coronal PET image shows a large5.4-cm lingular lun...
Increased sensitivity of PET-CT for lymph node staging. (A) Axial CT image in a 44-year-old woman with newly diagnosed lun...
(A, B) Occult osseous metastases on CT. (A) A 77-year-old man presented to the emergency department with shortness of brea...
Pit falls of PET/CT • Technical artefacts • Physiologic FDG uptake • High physiologic uptake of FDG typically occurs in th...
• False negative PET results may occur with carcinoid tumors and some adenocarcinomas • The major causes of false-positive...
Loculated empyema vs Lung abscess
Pneumothorax vs Bulla
Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Bronchogenic Carcinoma
Air Bronchogram Sign Branching, linear, tubular lucency representing a bronchus or bronchiole passing through airless lung...
Silouhette sign •This classic roentgenographic sign first described by Felson in 1950 states that "an intrathoracic lesion...
Split Pleura Sign Split pleura sign is seen in CT scan in cases of empyema which most commonly occurs due to bacterial pne...
Split Pleura Sign • Seen on contrast enhanced CT of chest • Separation and enhancement of the visceral and parietal pleura...
Tram – Track Sign • Parallel line opacities (tram tracks) caused by thickened dilated bronchi • Seen on chest CT • Bronchi...
Monod’s Sign Crescent sign • Air surrounding fungus ball or mycetoma in preexisting air cavity (old tuberculosis, histopla...
Tree – in Bud Sign • Commonly seen at thin-section CT. This sign appears as small, peripheral, centrilobular soft tissue n...
Miliary Shadowing • The term miliary derives from the radiograqphic picture of diffuse, discrete nodular shadows about the...
Signet Ring Sign • Seen on CT/HRCT scans of chest • CT finding in patients with bronchiectasis • Ring shadow representing ...
Fallen lung Sign • This sign refers to the appearance of the collapsed lung occurring with a fractured bronchus • It refer...
Popcorn Calcification • A cluster of sharply defined, irregularly lobulated, calcifications, usually in a pulmonary nodule...
Bat Wing Appearance • Bat's wing or butterfly pulmonary opacities refer to a pattern of bilateral perihilar shadowing . • ...
CT Angiogram Sign • Consists of enhancing branching pulmonary vessels in homogeneous low-attenuating consolidation • Low-a...
Finger in glove Sign • Indicates mucoid impaction within an obstructed bronchus. Characterized by branching tubular or fin...
Halo Sign • Ground glass attenuation surrounding a pulmonary nodule/mass on CT images • Described by Kuhlman in 1985 in pa...
Reverse Halo Sign •Central ground-glass opacity surrounded by denser consolidation of crescentic or ring shape, at least 2...
Coin lesion • The term coin lesion was defined by Thornton et al in 1944 as a solitary lesion, 1 to 5 cm in size, round or...
Bulging Fisure Sign • The bulging fissure sign refers to lobar consolidation causing lobar expansion and bulging of the ad...
Golden S Sign • Described by Ross Golden in 1925 • Resembles a reverse S shape • It can be seen on PA/lateral views and CT...
Continuous Diaphragm Sign This sign is seen in pneumomediastinum in which air accumulates between the lower border of the ...
Flat Waist Sign • Indicates left lower lobe collapse • Visualized on frontal views • Hilar structures shift downward and r...
Honeycomb Lung • The term "honeycomb lung" first appeared in the English literature in 1949 (Oswald and Parkinson) • Radio...
Cervicothoracic Sign • Used to determine location of mediastinal lesion in the upper chest • Uppermost border of the anter...
Deep Sulcus Sign • The presence of radiolucency in a deep costophrenic sulcus on a supine thoracic radiograph is character...
Westermark Sign • Described by Neil Westermark in 1938 • Chest radiograph and CT show increased lucency or hypoattenuation...
Westermark Sign Westermark sign is defined as a focal area of oligemia distal to an occluded pulmonary artery. This area a...
Ground Glass Pattern • Ground glass opacity is a hazy, increased attenuation of lung with preservation of bronchial and va...
Crazy Paving Sign • Scattered or diffuse ground glass attenuation with superimposed intralobular and interlobular septa th...
Mosaic Pattern • Patchy ground glass opacicities, resulting in a mosaic pattern of lung attenuation . • Such a pattern can...
Sandstorm Appearance • Seen on CT or chest X-ray • The appearance is given by the presence of diffuse, scattered, bilatera...
Feeding Vessel Sign This sign consists of a pulmonary artery leading to the center of the nodule signifying the hematogeno...
Hampton Hump Sign Pulmonary infarction secondary to pulmonary embolism produces an abnormal area of opacification on the c...
Wave Sign • Sign produced by lateral indentation of thymus by adjacent anterior ribs resembling a wave • This sign in seen...
Tapered Margins Sign • Lesions in the chest wall, pleura or mediastinum have smooth tapered borders and obtuse angles • Wh...
1-2-3 Sign • Characterized by bilateral hilar and right paratracheal lymphadenopathy so-called Garland triad or 1-2-3 sign...
Hilum Overlay Sign • Described by Benjamin Felson • If hilar vessels are sharply delineated it can be assumed that the ove...
Hilum Covergence Sign • Used to distinguish between a prominent hilum and an enlarged pulmonary artery • If branches of PA...
Thoracoabdominal Sign • Posterior costophrenic sulcus extends more caudally than anterior basilar lung • Lesion extending ...
Water Bottle Configuration • Seen in pericardial effusion • Causes: - inflammatory - infectious - malignant - autoimmune p...
Double Density Sign • On frontal chest radiographs, this sign presents as a curvilinear density projecting over the right ...
Juxtaphrenic Peak Sign This sign refers to a small triangular shadow that obscures the dome of the diaphragm secondary to ...
Juxtaphrenic Sign Also known as the Katten's sign.It is seen on chest radiograph and appears as a peak arising from the me...
Luftsischel Sign In left upper lobe collapse, the superior segment of the left lower lobe, which is positioned between the...
Naclerio's V Sign This sign is a common presentation in pneumomediastinum in which there occurs a lucency in the shape of ...
Polo Mint Sign This sign is seen in a blood vessel in a contrast-enhanced CT scan in which the central filling defects rep...
date 2020-03-22

This presentation illustrates the imaging and the modalities involved in a prudent diagnosis in thoracic surgery. It is meant to serve as an introductory guide for beginners to understand the need for imaging referrals, considerations, pre-operative decision making in imaging and post-surgical follow up.
Courtesy of Dr. Srikrishna S.V, MS, MCh, FRCS(Ed.), FIACS. He presently serves as Professor and Senior Consultant of Thoracic Surgery at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bommasandra, Bengaluru.

This presentation is part of a video that belongs to the lecture series of IACTS SCORE 2020 held at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences Whitefield, Bengaluru between 7th and 8th March, 2020.

Published in: Health & Medicine
  1. 1. Chest Imaging Dr S.V.Srikrishna MS, MCh, FRCS Ed, FIACS Prof & Sr Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru
  2. 2. 1. SVC Edge 2. Right Paratracheal Line 3. Left Paratracheal Stripe (both red and white lines) 4. Aortic Arch 5. Descending Aorta (only left edge seen, and not always) 6. Right Atrium 7. Azygoesophageal edge 8. Left Ventricle 9. Main Pulmonary Artery (also known as: trunk, middle mogul)
  3. 3. • Primary Pulmonary Circulation ⇒ supplies 99% of blood flow to lungs pulmonary arteries travel along lobar + segmental bronchi down to subsegmental level matching caliber of airways • Large Elastic PAs - Muscular PAs - Arterioles - Capillaries - Venules - Pulmonary veins course through interlobular fibrous septa • Bronchial Circulation ⇒ supplies 1% of blood flow to lungs = 1% of cardiac output ; systemic high-pressure system (6 x that of normal pulmonary circulation); bronchial arteries are resistant to arteriosclerosis. systemic blood supply to trachea, bronchi, bronchial branches, visceral pleura, interstitium & esophagus
  4. 4. Bronchial Artery Variations
  5. 5. Parenchymal patterns • Mass : Any localized opacity not completely bordered by fissures/pleura • Consolidative : Fluffy, cloud-like, coalescent opacities • Interstitial : Thickening of peribronchial, perivascular, alveolar wall, and/or subpleural areas; thick-walled cystic spaces (honeycomb) • Vascular : Change in diameter of vessels, whether intrinsically (vascular volume) or extrinsically (compression such as emphysema) • Airway : Thick-walled airways (circular on end or tram- track), segmental or lobar atelectasis, and, lastly, bronchiectasis Feigin Chest. 1993;103(2):594–600.1993
  6. 6. Interstitial Abnormalities • Linear form ( lines ): Reticulations (lines in all directions, not just the branching vessels) and septal lines (Kerley lines). • Nodular form ( dots ): Small, sharp, numerous, evenly distributed, uniform (especially uniform in shape) nodules. • Destructive form ( holes ): Peripheral, irregular cyst formation.
  7. 7. Consolidation
  8. 8. Atelectasis
  9. 9. Patterns of atelectasis
  10. 10. Nodules
  11. 11. Pleural Abnormalities
  12. 12. HRCT • The anatomic detail provided by HRCT imaging sections allows a more detailed analysis of pathologic processes affecting the small airways, airspaces or alveolar walls, and interstitium. • HRCT plays an important role in detecting early morphologic changes in patients with suspected pulmonary disorders such as interstitial lung disease (ILD), emphysema, asbestosis, and bronchiectasis. • Multislice HRCT may be used to acquire high- resolution images of the lung parenchyma.
  13. 13. Spiral CT • The advantages of spiral CT arise from continuous data acquisition and short total scanning time. The operator chooses three basic parameters for spiral CT: section collimation, table feed per rotation, and reconstruction interval. • The section collimation (0.5 mm, 1 mm, 2 mm, 3 mm, 5 mm, 7 mm, or 10 mm) determines the spatial resolution achieved along the z-axis • Table speed is set to between 1 and 10 mm/second. • Pitch is defined as the ratio as the table feed per tube rotation to the collimation. Pitch is usually best kept between 1.0 and 2.0. • Reconstruction of overlapping sections improves the quality of the 3D images
  14. 14. MDCT • It uses a multiple-row detector with narrow detector collimation in conjunction with a relatively rapid table translation to achieve faster scans with thinner slices than single-detector CT. • MDCT results in a gapless volumetric acquisition that eliminates problems of slice misregistration caused by variations in the depth of inspiration • An important advance of MDCT scanners is that from the same data set, thin sections can be reconstructed to minimize partial volume averaging, and thicker sections can be reconstructed to decrease image noise if necessary
  15. 15. DECT • Dual-energy computed tomography (DECT) is very helpful in the detection and diagnosis of thoracic abnormalities. 325 Selective iodine mapping is made possible by the x-ray absorption characteristics of iodine, which has a high atomic number compared with elements that constitute air or soft tissue. • A major advantage of dual-energy imaging over conventional radiography is its superior sensitivity for the detection of calcification within a pulmonary nodule. • Other advantages of dual-energy imaging are related to identification of bone and pleural abnormalities, recognition of hilar and mediastinal masses, detection of tracheal narrowing and airway disease, and localization of stents, catheters, and other indwelling devices
  16. 16. DECT • Pulmonary embolism in a 62- year-old woman with deep venous thrombosis, developing severe dyspnea. CT image in angiographic window with superimposed color-coded DE perfusion map. Bilateral perfusion defects in the upper lobes due to acute PE are depicted in the color-coded maps by the lack of color coding (arrows). • (Courtesy Marcelo Sanchez, MD, Barcelona, Spain.)
  17. 17. T3/T4 T4 T4/T5 T5
  18. 18. T5/T6 T6 T7/T8
  19. 19. Normal anatomy of the bronchi on the right side. The first Boyden’s classification is used with successive1-mm slices. (A) The arrow shows the division of the apical bronchus of the right upper lobe. (B) Right upper lobe bronchus arises from the lateral aspect of the main bronchus, approximately 2 cm distal to the carina (large arrow) and courses horizontally for approximately 1 cm from its origin before dividing in segmental branches. Subsegmental bronchi of the anterior bronchus of the right upper lobe are marked by arrows. (C) The bronchus intermedius divides after 3 to 4 cm into the middle lobe and lower lobe bronchi. (D–F) The middle lobe bronchus arises from the anterolateral wall of the bronchus intermedius and courses anteriorly and laterally for 1 to 2 cm before dividing into lateral (B4) and medial (B5) branches. This origin of the middle lobe is almost at the same level as B6, which is the first branch of the short right lower lobar bronchus (RLLB). The superior segmental bronchus B6 and its subsegmental bronchi arise from the posterior aspect of the RLLB just beyond its origin and course posteriorly. The truncus basalis represents a continuation of the lower lobar bronchus below the origin of B6 and typically appears circular or ovoid. It extends for approximately 1 cm before dividing in four basal segmental bronchi. The first basal bronchi is the medial basilar segmental bronchus (B7) that arises anteromedially from the TB. (G–I) Next, there is a successive appearance of the anterior, lateral (B9), and posterior basilar (B10) bronchi and their respective subsegmental bronchi. Note that B7 and its subsegmental bronchus lie typically anterior to the inferior pulmonary vein. (J) 3D volume rendering.
  20. 20. Anatomic variations of the right bronchial tree. (A–C) Subsuperior segmental bronchus B*, accessory superior segmental bronchus or subapical bronchus, is a common variation of the right lower lobe originating below B6 (A) at a variable level from the truncus basalis down to the posterior segmental basilar bronchus. In this case, the origin is well seen in (B) at the posterior part of the B8 1 9 1 10 trunk (curved arrow), B7 lying medially. Successive origin of B8 and B9 1 10 in (C). (D–F) Most common variation of the subdivision of medial basilar segmental bronchus B7. In this case, the medial ramus B7b courses posterior to the inferior pulmonary vein, unlike the anterior ramus B7a, which remains anterior to the vein.
  21. 21. Normal anatomy of the bronchi on the left side. The first Boyden’s classification is used with successive 1-mm slices. (A–C) The left upper lobe bronchus bifurcates in most cases in an upper culminal bronchus (CB), which almost immediately divides into an apicoposterior (B113) and anterior (B2) segmental bronchus and in a lower division, the lingular bronchus. (A) Subsegmental divisions of B1, B2, B3 are shown (arrows). (D–F) The lingular bronchus (arrow inD) arises from the lower part of the left upper lobar bronchus (LULB), extends anteriorly and inferiorly for 2 to 3 cm, and then bifurcates into the superior (B4) and inferior divisions (B5). The course of B4 tends to be more lateral and horizontal than B5. Left lower lobar bronchus (LLLB) and B6 are similar to those on the right side. (F) Note that the rounded lucency corresponds to the medial subsegmental branch of B6 and that the lucency at the posterior part of the TB (star) corresponds to a subapical branch of the LLLB, more rarely seen on the left side than onthe right side. (G–I) The truncus basalis is longer than onthe right side anddivides into three basal segmental bronchi, including anteromedial (B7 1 8), lateral (B9), and posterior (B10).
  22. 22. Secondary Pulmonary Nodule It is the smallest lung unit that is surrounded by connective tissue septa It measures about 1-2 cm and is made up of 5-15 pulmonary acini, that contain the alveoli for gas exchange A, Secondary pulmonary lobule. Schematic drawing shows the pulmonary arteriole and airway in the center of the lobule. Pulmonary veins lie in the interlobular septum. B, Photograph of cut surface of inflated fixed lung. The margin of the secondary pulmonary lobule is formed by the interlobular septum, which is continuous with the pleural surface (single arrow). The pulmonary arteriole and airway are seen in the center of the lobule (three arrows), the pulmonary veins in the septa (two arrows). (From Netter FH: Atlas of Human Anatomy)
  23. 23. Basic HRCT Patterns Lines, Nodules, Consolidation, Ground-glass Opacity, and Cysts
  24. 24. Nodular Patterns • Look for the presence of pleural nodules. These are often easiest to see along the fissures. If pleural nodules are absent or few in number, the distribution is likely centrilobular. • If pleural nodules are visible, the pattern is either random (miliary) or perilymphatic. • If there are pleural nodules and also nodules along the central bronchovascular interstitium and along interlobular septa, you are dealing with a periplymphatic distribution. • If the nodules are diffuse and uniformly distributed, it is likely a random distribution
  25. 25. Low Attenuation pattern
  26. 26. Distribution within the lung
  27. 27. Additional findings
  28. 28. MRI - Basics RF pulse Electromagnetic signal emitted to cause resonance of hydrogen nuclei in the magnetic field. This process leads to the eventual release of RF energy, which is measured and used to create the MR image. T1-weighted images Images obtained using short intervals, or repetition times (TR), between application of RF pulses. The time to echo (TE), or the time at which the emitted RF signal caused by relaxation is measured, is also short. Using short TR and TE produces images in which tissue contrast is produced primarily by differences in the T1 time constant of various tissues. T2-weighted images Images obtained using long intervals, or TR, between application of RF pulses. The TE, or the time at which the emitted RF signal caused by relaxation is measured, is also long. Using long TR and TE produces images in which tissue contrast is produced primarily by differences in the T2 time constant of different tissues.
  29. 29. Basic MRI Scans • T1-weighted: Differentiate fat from water • Water is Darker, fat is brighter • Provide good gray matter/white matter contrast in brain. • T1-weighted images give information concerning diagnosis of masses and provide the best information about vascular anatomy. (Fig. • T2-weighted: Differentiate fat from water • Fat shows darker, and water lighter. • Good for imaging edema • Abnormal accumulation of fluid beneath the skin or in one or more cavities of the body • The T2-weighted images may render fluid collections distinguishable from solid masses and may help separate tumor from fibrosis
  30. 30. An MRI machine uses a powerful magnetic field to align the magnetization of some atoms in the body. Radio frequency fields systematically alter the alignment of this magnetization This causes the nuclei to produce a rotating magnetic field detectable by the scanner This information is recorded to construct an image of the body.
  31. 31. • Images are constructed when protons in different tissues return to equilibrium state at different rates. • Five variables effect these rates • Spin Density: Concentration of nuclei in tissue processing in a given region under a magnetic field. • T1: Longitudinal relaxation time • T2: Transverse relaxation time • Flow: Shows blood flow, CSF flow • Spectral Shifts: Angle/zoom the picture is taken from.
  32. 32. MRI • Despite the fact that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has a clear advantage over other imaging modalities in evaluating cardiac and vascular disorders of the chest, it continues to play a limited role in parenchymal lung evaluation. • Reasons for the limited use of pulmonary MRI include respiratory motion and magnetic susceptibility effects caused by air-tissue interfaces. • MRI, because of its multiplanar capability and high contrast resolution, is occasionally used to evaluate the location and extent of disease. • MRI is the modality of choice for imaging neurogenic tumors, because it not only demonstrates the number and nature of the lesions but also depicts intraspinal extension • Additionally MRI is useful in confirming the cystic nature of mediastinal lesions that appear solid on CT ( Fig. 38-31 ) and demonstrating vascular structures
  33. 33. Axial T1- and T2-weighted MRIs show the mass to be of homogeneous low signal intensity on the T1-weighted image ( arrowheads in B ) and high signal intensity on the T2-weighted image ( C ), consistent with a cyst.
  34. 34. • MR to screen for and follow various disease entities in the thorax without ionizing radiation exposure, such as endometriosis, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma in young and pregnant patients ( Fig. 3.1 ), cystic fibrosis, paragangliomas (e.g., SDHD mutation), teratomas (NMDA [ N -methyl- d -aspartate] receptor antibodies), carcinoid tumors (multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1), and syndromes with high risk for malignancy (e.g., Li-Fraumeni syndrome).
  35. 35. • MRI has superior tissue contrast but it is more susceptible to cardiac and respiratory motion artifacts. It is also affected by low proton density, very short T2* values, and inhomogeneity of the magnetic field in the lungs. However, recent advances in MRI techniques and the use of gadolinium contrast media have enhanced the diagnostic capability of MRI in detecting and staging lung cancer.
  36. 36. • MRI can be used in cases with questionable CT findings, given its superior tissue contrast and multiplanar capabilities. • ] MRI can delineate infiltration or disruption of the extrapleural fat planes, which suggests chest wall invasion. This can be further enhanced by the administration of intravenous contrast and other nonemergent techniques such as dynamic cine MRI.
  37. 37. • MRI size criteria are used to identify nodal involvement, and these are comparable to those used at CT scanning. However, MRI can be used to distinguish nodes from vessels without intravenous contrast enhancement. In addition, direct imaging in the sagittal and coronal planes is helpful in the assessment of the subcarinal and aortopulmonary regions.
  38. 38. • With recent advances in MRI, whole body MRI with DWI is emerging as a single, cost-affective imaging technique comparable to that PET/CT for staging patients with metastatic carcinoma • MRI is superior to CT scanning in detecting brain metastatic involvement, especially in the depiction of the posterior fossa and the area adjacent to the skull base.
  39. 39. Indications for Thoracic MRI
  40. 40. MRI of mediastinal and hilar anatomy
  41. 41. MRI of mediastinal and hilar anatomy
  42. 42. MRI vs CT • No Ionizing Radiation • Better Soft Tissue Contrast • Better demonstration of neurovascular, esophageal , and chest wall involvement • Definitive differentiation of cystic from solid lesions (hyperattenuating hemorrhagic and proteinaceous cystic lesions can be misperceived as solid on CT) • More thorough and sensitive depiction of lesion complexity (heterogeneous composition, small nodules, septations, wall asymmetries, and irregularities) Thoracic Imaging: The Requisites, Chapter 3, 61-87
  43. 43. MRI vs CT ... • More thorough and sensitive depiction of lesion complexity (heterogeneous composition, small nodules, septations, wall asymmetries, and irregularities) • Detection of microscopic fat (in addition to macroscopic fat), blood products, fibrous tissue, cartilage, and smooth muscle • Differentiation of muscles from nerves, tendons, and ligaments Thoracic Imaging: The Requisites, Chapter 3, 61-87
  44. 44. PET / CT • Increased metabolism of neoplastic cells can be detected by 2-[18F]fluoro-2-deoxy-d-glucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET) imaging • PET is routinely used for the evaluation of a single pulmonary nodule equal to or greater than 1 cm in diameter and for staging and restaging of neoplasms, such as lung carcinoma, breast cancer, lymphoma, and melanoma, which commonly involve the thorax. • Lymph nodes are interpreted as abnormal if their short-axis diameter exceeds 1 cm.
  45. 45. (A, B) Distinction between central lung cancer and postobstructive atelectasis using PET-CT. (A) Axial CT image in a 52-year-old man with a newly diagnosed right infrahilar squamous cell carcinoma shows near complete right lower lobe consolidation and collapse due to the central lesion. The primary tumor is very difficult to visualize on the CT imaging. (B) Corresponding image from a PET-CT shows nice delineation between the 4.6-cm mass (white arrow) and the distal atelectatic lung. Notice some mild uptake in the collapsed right lower lobe (black arrow).
  46. 46. (A, B) Ability of PET-CT to improve detection of areas of invasion. (A) Coronal PET image shows a large5.4-cm lingular lung cancer (white arrow) adjacent to the heart (white arrowhead). There is mild FDG uptake between the heart and mass (black arrow), which is difficult to localize. (B) Coronal fused PET-CT image at the same level shows that this area of uptake corresponds to tumor invasion into the epicardial fat and pericardium (white arrow), which was confirmed on surgery.
  47. 47. Increased sensitivity of PET-CT for lymph node staging. (A) Axial CT image in a 44-year-old woman with newly diagnosed lung cancer shows an 8-mm right paratracheal lymph node (arrow). (B) Although less than 1 cm in short-axis diameter, this node demonstrates avid uptake on FDG-PET imaging consistent with nodal spread of disease (arrow).
  48. 48. (A, B) Occult osseous metastases on CT. (A) A 77-year-old man presented to the emergency department with shortness of breath and back pain. A large left effusion was present with findings suggestive of an underlying lung mass. (B) Two days later the patient underwent PET imaging, and a fusion of the PET imaging and the CT obtained from the emergency department demonstrates numerous bony metastases, which are radiologically occult on the CT images (white arrows). Uptake in the large lung mass (black arrow) is also better visualized with the fusion of the PET and CT images.
  49. 49. Pit falls of PET/CT • Technical artefacts • Physiologic FDG uptake • High physiologic uptake of FDG typically occurs in the brain, kidneys, and urinary tract. • Low degree of physiologic uptake of FDG is seen in the thorax, including the heart, great vessels, esophagus, thymus, and bone marrow. • Strenuous physical activity before PET imaging can result in diffuse increased FDG uptake in striated muscles attributed to replenishment of glycogen stores • Increased FDG uptake caused by metabolically active brown fat
  50. 50. • False negative PET results may occur with carcinoid tumors and some adenocarcinomas • The major causes of false-positive results in PET/CT of the thorax are infectious and inflammatory etiologies • Falsepositive lesions have been reported to include pneumonia, caseating granulomas, sarcoidosis, amyloidosis, talc pleurodesis rounded atelectasis, pleural fibrosis, atherosclerosis, and pulmonary embolism • FDG uptake can occur in granulation tissue in healing wounds and focal FDG accumulation can be seen following invasive procedures • Talc pleurodesis induces a granulomatous inflammatory reaction in the pleura that can be FDG avid on PET.
  51. 51. Loculated empyema vs Lung abscess
  52. 52. Pneumothorax vs Bulla
  53. 53. Bronchogenic Carcinoma
  54. 54. Bronchogenic Carcinoma
  55. 55. Sir, may I be excused ? My brain is full
  56. 56. Air Bronchogram Sign Branching, linear, tubular lucency representing a bronchus or bronchiole passing through airless lung parenchyma . This sign indicates that the underlying opacity must be parenchymal rather than pleural or mediastinal in location. DD: Pneumonia Lymphoma Bronchoalveolar cell carcinoma.
  57. 57. Silouhette sign •This classic roentgenographic sign first described by Felson in 1950 states that "an intrathoracic lesion touching a border of the heart, aorta, or diaphragm will obliterate that border on the roentgenogram • An intra-thoracic lesion not anatomically contiguous with a border or anormal structure will not obliterate that border
  58. 58. Split Pleura Sign Split pleura sign is seen in CT scan in cases of empyema which most commonly occurs due to bacterial pneumonia. There occurs fluid accumulation in the pleural space, which causes fibrin coating of the inner visceral and outer parietal layers of pleura. This results in separation, thickening, and increased enhancement of pleural layers, producing split pleura sign . Empyema causes extrapleural fat stranding and thickening of extrapleural soft tissues. Even though these pleural changes are commonly seen in empyema, similar changes can also be visualized in conditions like mesothelioma, hemothorax, and post lobectomy.
  59. 59. Split Pleura Sign • Seen on contrast enhanced CT of chest • Separation and enhancement of the visceral and parietal pleural layers on CT is considered strong evidence of empyema • Normally, individual pleural layers are not discernable as discrete structures • Empyemic fluid fills the pleural space, resulting in thickening and enhancement of the pleura with a denotable separation • It can also be seen with exudative effusion • Causes: - bacterial pneumonia - cancer - viral infection
  60. 60. Tram – Track Sign • Parallel line opacities (tram tracks) caused by thickened dilated bronchi • Seen on chest CT • Bronchiectasis- defined as localized irreversible dilatation of part of the bronchial tree • Causes: - infection - bronchial obstruction (endobronchial tumors, encroachment of hilar lymph nodes, foreign body aspiration) - cystic fibrosis
  61. 61. Monod’s Sign Crescent sign • Air surrounding fungus ball or mycetoma in preexisting air cavity (old tuberculosis, histoplasmosis, sarcoidosis, neoplasm) • It should not be confused with the air crescent sign which is seen in recovering angioinvasive aspergillosis and heralds improvement in the condition • The air around the mycetoma is often crescent shaped and hence, the term air crescent sign is often used interchangeably by many to refer to both pathological processes
  62. 62. Tree – in Bud Sign • Commonly seen at thin-section CT. This sign appears as small, peripheral, centrilobular soft tissue nodules connected to multiple contiguous, linear branching opacities. This radiologic term represents the mucous plugging, bronchial dilatation, and wall thickening of bronchiolitis. The histopathological correlate demonstrates small airway plugging with mucus, pus, or fluid, with dilated bronchioles, peribronchiolar inflammation, and wall thickening Initially described in endobronchial spread of tuberculosis Causes: - infection (bacterial, fungal, viral) - congenital disorders (cystic
  63. 63. Miliary Shadowing • The term miliary derives from the radiograqphic picture of diffuse, discrete nodular shadows about the size of a millet seed • Innumerable, small (1-4mm) pulmonary nodules are seen scattered throughout the lungs • It can be seen in: - tuberculosis - histoplasmosis - sarcoidosis - rheumatoid arthritis - pneumoconiosis - COPD - pulmonary siderosis - bronchoalveolar carcinoma - metastasis (thyroid, kidney, trophoblast and some sarcomas)
  64. 64. Signet Ring Sign • Seen on CT/HRCT scans of chest • CT finding in patients with bronchiectasis • Ring shadow representing dilated thick-walled bronchus associated with a nodular opacity representing pulmonary artery
  65. 65. Fallen lung Sign • This sign refers to the appearance of the collapsed lung occurring with a fractured bronchus • It refers to the collapsed lung in a dependent position, hanging on the hilum only by its vascular attachments and was first described by Oh et al in 1969 and by Kumpe et al in 1970 • The bronchial fracture results in the lung to fall away from the hilum, either inferiorly and laterally in an upright patient or posteriorly, as seen on CT in a supine patient
  66. 66. Popcorn Calcification • A cluster of sharply defined, irregularly lobulated, calcifications, usually in a pulmonary nodule • Popcorn calcifications within a well circumscribed pulmonary nodule are highly suggestive of pulmonary chondroid hamartoma
  67. 67. Bat Wing Appearance • Bat's wing or butterfly pulmonary opacities refer to a pattern of bilateral perihilar shadowing . • It is classically described on a frontal chest radiograph but can also refer to appearances on chest CT • Causes: - pulmonary edema (especially cardiogenic) - pneumonia (aspiration pneumonia, PCP, viral, lipoid) - inhalation injury (noxious gas, liquid) - pulmonary alveolar proteinosis - pulmonary hemorrhage (e.g. Goodpasture syndrome) - lymphoma
  68. 68. CT Angiogram Sign • Consists of enhancing branching pulmonary vessels in homogeneous low-attenuating consolidation • Low-attenuating component can be caused by production of mucin within air spaces • Initially described as a specific sign (92%) of lobar bronchoalveolar carcinoma • Also seen in: - pneumonia - pulmonary edema - obstructive pneumonitis central tumor - metastasis from GI carcinomas - lymphoma
  69. 69. Finger in glove Sign • Indicates mucoid impaction within an obstructed bronchus. Characterized by branching tubular or fingerlike opacities . Originate from the hilum and are directed peripherally. Also seen in cases of dilated bronchi with secretions. Visualization of the gloved fingers is made possible by collateral air drift through the interalveolar pores of Kohn and canals of Lambert aerating lung distal to the point of mucoid impaction (distal lung remains aerated) There are two broad etiologic categories: non-obstructive and obstructive Non-Obstructive: - allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA)
  70. 70. Halo Sign • Ground glass attenuation surrounding a pulmonary nodule/mass on CT images • Described by Kuhlman in 1985 in patients with invasive aspergillosis • In febrile neutropenic patients, the sign suggests angioinvasive fungal infection, (which is associated with a high mortality rate in the immunocompromised host) the zone of attenuation represents alveolar hemorrhage whereas the nodules represent areas of infarction and necrosis caused by thrombosis of small to medium sized vessels Associated with hemorrhagic nodules and may be caused by neoplasms or inflammatory conditions • Familiarity with adequate clinical setting helps to narrow
  71. 71. Reverse Halo Sign •Central ground-glass opacity surrounded by denser consolidation of crescentic or ring shape, at least 2 mm thick • First described by Voloudaki in 1996 • Kim in 2003 used the term reverse halo • Found to be relatively specific for cryptogenic organizing pneumonia (COP) • Seen in other conditions: - Wegener's and lymphomatoid granulomatosis - paracoccidiodomycosis - neoplastic (metastasis) - invasive aspergillosis - lipoid pneumonia - schistosomiasis
  72. 72. Coin lesion • The term coin lesion was defined by Thornton et al in 1944 as a solitary lesion, 1 to 5 cm in size, round or oval with well defined margins • Solitary, round, circumscribed shadows found in the lungs in x-ray or CT examinations • Smaller than 3 centimeters in diameter • Common causes: - tuberculosis - coccidioidomycosis - histoplasmosis - neoplasms (primary bronchogenic carcinoma, metastatic tumors, bronchial adenomas etc) - cysts - vascular anomalies
  73. 73. Bulging Fisure Sign • The bulging fissure sign refers to lobar consolidation causing lobar expansion and bulging of the adjacent fissure inferiorly • Historically Klebsiella pneumoniae involving the RUP- Friedlander pneumonia • Although previously reported in up to 30% of patients with Klebsiella pneumonia, the finding is identified less commonly today, most likely due to rapid prophylactic implementation of antibiotics. • The most common infective causative agents are: - Klebsiella pneumoniae - Streptococcus pneumoniae - Pseudomonas aeruginosa
  74. 74. Golden S Sign • Described by Ross Golden in 1925 • Resembles a reverse S shape • It can be seen on PA/lateral views and CT • This sign is typically seen with right upper lobe collapse • The medial portion of minor fissure is convex inferiorly due to a central mass and the lateral portion of the fissure is concave inferiorly . • It can be observed in cases of bronchial carcinoma, primary mediastinal tumor, metastasis and enlarged lymph nodes
  75. 75. Continuous Diaphragm Sign This sign is seen in pneumomediastinum in which air accumulates between the lower border of the heart and the superior part of the diaphragm, which results in complete visualization of the diaphragm in chest X-ray . Hence named continuous diaphragm sign. Normally, the central part of the diaphragm is obscured by the heart, and hence is not seen on chest radiographs. Pneumopericardium can have a similar appearance but will show air circumferentially outlining the heart.
  76. 76. Flat Waist Sign • Indicates left lower lobe collapse • Visualized on frontal views • Hilar structures shift downward and rotation of heart produces flattening of cardiac waist
  77. 77. Honeycomb Lung • The term "honeycomb lung" first appeared in the English literature in 1949 (Oswald and Parkinson) • Radiologically, in the latest version from the Fleischner Society, it is defined as "clustered cystic air spaces, typically of comparable diameters on the order of 3-10 mm but occasionally as large as 2.5 cm... usually subpleural and characterized by well-defined walls" • Recent understanding indicates that "honeycombing is often considered specific for pulmonary fibrosis and is an important criterion in the diagnosis of usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP)" • Causes: - idiopathic interstitial pneumonia - diffuse alveolar damage - asbestosis - interstitial granulomatous diseases - eosinophilic granuloma
  78. 78. Cervicothoracic Sign • Used to determine location of mediastinal lesion in the upper chest • Uppermost border of the anterior mediastinum ends at level of clavicles, so when the cephalic border of a mass is obscured at or below the level of the clavicles, it is deemed to be a "cervicothoracic lesion" involving the anterior mediastinum • Middle and posterior mediastinum extends above the clavicles . Mediastinal mass projected superior the level of clavicles must be located either within middle or posterior mediastinum • More cephalad the mass extends the more posterior the location
  79. 79. Deep Sulcus Sign • The presence of radiolucency in a deep costophrenic sulcus on a supine thoracic radiograph is characteristic of a pneumothorax in a supine patient • Seen on X-rays in supine position • Intrapleural air rises to the highest portion of the hemithorax leading to the presence of a lucency in the anteromedial, subpulmonic, and lateral basilar space adjacent to the diaphragm
  80. 80. Westermark Sign • Described by Neil Westermark in 1938 • Chest radiograph and CT show increased lucency or hypoattenuation • Typically signifies either occlusion of a larger lobar/segmental artery or widespread small vessel occlusion • Represents oligemia distal to PE; seen only in 2% of patients • Sign results from combination of dilatation pulmonary arteries proximal embolus and collapse of distal vasculature • Low sensitivity 11%, high specificity 92%
  81. 81. Westermark Sign Westermark sign is defined as a focal area of oligemia distal to an occluded pulmonary artery. This area appears hypoattenuated compared to the normal lung and can be seen on both X-ray and CT scan. This sign was first described by Neil Westermark in the year 1938. This sign is quite rare and seen in 2% of patients with pulmonary thromboembolism. It occurs due to a combination of obstruction of pulmonary artery by embolus and vasoconstriction occurring in the hypoxic lung.
  82. 82. Ground Glass Pattern • Ground glass opacity is a hazy, increased attenuation of lung with preservation of bronchial and vascular margins . • It is a nonspecific radiologic finding • It is caused by partial filling of air spaces, interstitial thickening, partial collapse of alveoli, normal expiration, or increased capillary blood volume • It can be seen with alveolar wall inflammation or thickening, with partial air-space filling, or with some combination of the two
  83. 83. Crazy Paving Sign • Scattered or diffuse ground glass attenuation with superimposed intralobular and interlobular septa thickening . Commonly seen at thin-section CT. Initially described in pulmonary alveolar proteinosis. Recognized in diverse entities • Causes: - infection (Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia, organizing pneumonia, usual interstitial pneumonia, non-specific interstitial pneumonia, and exogenous lipoid pneumonia) - neoplasm (bronchioloalveolar carcinoma) - pulmonary alveolar proteinosis - sarcoidosis - respiratory bronchiolitis with interstitial lung disease - sanguineous (pulmonary hemorrhage syndromes, ARDS)
  84. 84. Mosaic Pattern • Patchy ground glass opacicities, resulting in a mosaic pattern of lung attenuation . • Such a pattern can be seen in infiltrative lung disease, airway abnormalities (e.g., asthma, bronchiolitis obliterans), and chronic pulmonary vascular disease (e.g., chronic thromboembolic disease) • The distinction between these three entities can be made by observing the size of the pulmonary vessels in the area of increased lung attenuation (increased in both airway disease and vascular disease, but not in infiltrative disease), and by examining air trapping on expiratory scans (indicating airway disease)
  85. 85. Sandstorm Appearance • Seen on CT or chest X-ray • The appearance is given by the presence of diffuse, scattered, bilateral areas of micronodular calcifications (sandstorm appearance) • Pulmonary alveolar microlithiasis (PAM) should be considered • PAM is an uncommon chronic disease characterized by calcifications within the alveoli which occurs in the absence of any known disorder of calcium metabolism
  86. 86. Feeding Vessel Sign This sign consists of a pulmonary artery leading to the center of the nodule signifying the hematogenous origin of the nodule . It is seen in CT scan of the chest, and is a strong indication of septic embolism and is seen in approximately 67–100% of septic embolus cases. This can also be seen in secondaries to the lung, hemorrhagic nodules, pulmonary vasculitis, pulmonary infarct, and pulmonary arteriovenous malformation. The feeding vessel may even rotate around the nodule instead of entering the center of the nodule, which is seen clearly on multiplanar images or may even represent a pulmonary vein
  87. 87. Hampton Hump Sign Pulmonary infarction secondary to pulmonary embolism produces an abnormal area of opacification on the chest radiograph, which is always in contact with the pleural surface.
  88. 88. Wave Sign • Sign produced by lateral indentation of thymus by adjacent anterior ribs resembling a wave • This sign in seen in the pediatric population and represents a normal thymus
  89. 89. Tapered Margins Sign • Lesions in the chest wall, pleura or mediastinum have smooth tapered borders and obtuse angles • While parenchymal lesions usually form acute angles
  90. 90. 1-2-3 Sign • Characterized by bilateral hilar and right paratracheal lymphadenopathy so-called Garland triad or 1-2-3 sign • Suggestive of sarcoidosis • Separation between nodes and heart which is not seen in lymphoma
  91. 91. Hilum Overlay Sign • Described by Benjamin Felson • If hilar vessels are sharply delineated it can be assumed that the overlying mass is anterior or posterior • If mass is inseparable from pulmonary arteries, structures are adjacent to one another
  92. 92. Hilum Covergence Sign • Used to distinguish between a prominent hilum and an enlarged pulmonary artery • If branches of PA converge toward central mass, is an enlarged PA • If branches of PA converge toward heart rather than mass, is a mediastinal tumor
  93. 93. Thoracoabdominal Sign • Posterior costophrenic sulcus extends more caudally than anterior basilar lung • Lesion extending below the dome of diaphragm must be in posterior chest whereas lesion terminating at dome must be anterior • Thoracoabdominal signs were described by Felson
  94. 94. Water Bottle Configuration • Seen in pericardial effusion • Causes: - inflammatory - infectious - malignant - autoimmune processes within the pericardium • Chest radiography shows an enlarged cardiac silhouette
  95. 95. Double Density Sign • On frontal chest radiographs, this sign presents as a curvilinear density projecting over the right retrocardiac region, indicating left atrial enlargement • The curvilinear line represents the inferolateral margin of the left atrium • The double density sign may be observed in patients without cardiac disease; however, there is a semiquantitative measurement to estimate the left atrial diameter and better estimate whether it is a real finding
  96. 96. Juxtaphrenic Peak Sign This sign refers to a small triangular shadow that obscures the dome of the diaphragm secondary to upper lobe atelectasis . The shadow is caused by traction on the lower end of the major fissure, the inferior accessory fissure, or the inferior pulmonary ligament.
  97. 97. Juxtaphrenic Sign Also known as the Katten's sign.It is seen on chest radiograph and appears as a peak arising from the medial part of the diaphragm . This peak is caused most commonly by traction from the inferior accessory fissure, but can also be caused by major fissure or inferior pulmonary ligament. It is seen in upper lobe collapse, middle lobe collapse, and in cases of post upper lobectomy.
  98. 98. Luftsischel Sign In left upper lobe collapse, the superior segment of the left lower lobe, which is positioned between the aortic arch and the collapsed left upper lobe, is hyperinflated. This aerated segment of left lower lobe is hyperlucent and shaped like a sickle, where it outlines the aortic arch on the frontal chest radiograph. This peri-aortic lucency has been termed the luftsichel sign, derived from the German words luft (air) and sichel (sickle).
  99. 99. Naclerio's V Sign This sign is a common presentation in pneumomediastinum in which there occurs a lucency in the shape of “V” which is caused by air outlining the medial part of the left hemidiaphragm and lower mediastinal border, and can be seen both on X-ray and CT scan. Although this sign was first described by Naclerio in cases of spontaneous esophageal rupture, this sign is not specific for esophageal rupture.
  100. 100. Polo Mint Sign This sign is seen in a blood vessel in a contrast-enhanced CT scan in which the central filling defects represent the thrombus while the peripheral rim appears as a hyperattenuating area due to contrast which mimics the polo mint. This could be seen in any vessel with thrombus, such as pulmonary artery, superior vena cava, or portal vein.

