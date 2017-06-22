ENABLING THE DISRUPTIVE CULTURE
HELLO AGAIN.
“WE CAN’T SOLVE PROBLEMS BY USING THE SAME KIND OF THINKING WE USED WHEN WE CREATED THEM.”
FIRST IT WAS WHY YOU WERE BEING DISRUPTED
1.You try to do it yourself: 2.Too much, too soon: 3.You fear change: 4.You are skeptical about the threat: 5.You are not ...
HOW TO DISRUPT FOCUS ON A CHALLENGE
AND THEN HOW TO BUILD THE __RIGHT CULTURE
1.Challenge everything; 2. Trust your team; 3. Stop overthinking; 4. Stop the emails; 5. Get together; 6. Get the right te...
NOW YOU HAVE TO ENABLE DISRUPTION
“When people go to work, they shouldn’t have to leave their hearts at home.”
EMPLOYEES ARE HUMANS TOO…
… AND THEY HAVE NEEDS, GODAMMIT.
SO HOW MIGHT WE ENABLE DISRUPTION* *You should have the answer to this by now
#TBT YOU MUST PLACE HUMANS IN ___THE CENTRE
EMPLOYEES ARE __HUMANS TOO
YOU CAN SOLVE YOUR CHALLENGES WITH DESIGN ___TODAY.
ONE. GIVE THEM THE ___RIGHT TOOLS
TWO. AND THE ___RIGHT SPACE
THREE. ACCEPT POST-ITS ARE ___THE KEY TO SUCCESS
FOUR. SO ARE ___SHARPIES.
FIVE. YOU NEED THE SPACE TO PUT THE ___IDEAS ON SHOW
SIX. BE THE DUMBEST ___PERSON IN THE ROOM.
SEVEN BREAK DOWN ___THE WALLS
EIGHT. SIT BESIDE ___THEM
NINE. CREATE LIVING __PROJECT SPACES
TEN. STAND UP MEETINGS __STAND UP DESKS
TEN STOP THE __GODDAMN EMAILS
“Employees engage with employers and brands when they’re treated as humans worthy of respect.”
NOW IT’S, __YOUR TURN.
? HOW MIGHT WE SOLVE YOUR PROBLEMS WITH __DESIGN THINKING?
Disrupting the Disruptors #3: Enabling a design culture
Following on from the well-received Disruptor series, we wrap up with a discussion about the workplace itself and how it is as much a part of disruption as the people within it.
Businesses must create spaces and processes which enable their teams to think differently. Our friends at LendLease have created one of the most innovative workplaces of today, but it’s not just their incredible technology and unique views that make their businesses disruptive. It’s the little things that make the big differences.

    ×