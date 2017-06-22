Disrupting the Disruptors #3: Enabling a design culture

Following on from the well-received Disruptor series, we wrap up with a discussion about the workplace itself and how it is as much a part of disruption as the people within it.

Businesses must create spaces and processes which enable their teams to think differently. Our friends at LendLease have created one of the most innovative workplaces of today, but it’s not just their incredible technology and unique views that make their businesses disruptive. It’s the little things that make the big differences.

