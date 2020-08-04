Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
− 1 −© Himanshu Juneja Communicating it right v2 COMMUNICATION ACADEMYCOMMUNICATION ACADEMY Meeting Notes Emails Virtual M...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 2 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Minutes of meetings are very important to keep track of...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 3 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Concise subject Every email you send should have a succ...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 4 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Be punctual Present an agend...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 5 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Create a Project Chat Box on MS Teams for client and te...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 6 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy S C Q A SITUATION COMPLICATION QUESTION ANSWER S C Q A ...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 7 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Keep the subject of the email informative, catchy, and ...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 8 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Focus on one idea Easy to read and understand Effective...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 9 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy A few minutes of analysis helps you focus your ideas Pu...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 10 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: purpose Tips and Tricks #9 I am writing in orde...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 11 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: message Tips and Tricks #10 Purpose If I want r...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 12 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: audience Tips and Tricks #11  Even for a brief...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 13 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: persona Tips and Tricks #12 You also need to ch...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 14 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: sample Tips and Tricks #13 Subject: Recommendat...
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 15 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: Good vs bad Tips and Tricks #14
COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 16 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: Good vs bad Tips and Tricks #15 Make every wor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Communication Academy

33 views

Published on

Tips and tricks for effective communication.

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Communication Academy

  1. 1. − 1 −© Himanshu Juneja Communicating it right v2 COMMUNICATION ACADEMYCOMMUNICATION ACADEMY Meeting Notes Emails Virtual Meetings Chat Tips and Tricks
  2. 2. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 2 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Minutes of meetings are very important to keep track of the discussion and decisions taken during the meeting! On MS teams, add a new tab using ‘+’ and select “Wiki”. Use the attached template to track minutes of meetings Advantage: Feasible to tag and assign accountability, easy to maintain logs Teams – OneNote Notes via E-mail Add a new tab using ‘+’ and select “OneNote”. Use the attached template to track minutes of meetings Advantage: Better for formatting, easy to maintain logs Take notes on a pad and share it over email with the team (template to be shared) Advantage: Easily accessible Disadvantage: Logs maintenance 2 3 OR OR Teams – Wiki Page 1 Meeting Notes Tips and Tricks #1
  3. 3. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 3 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Concise subject Every email you send should have a succinct yet descriptive subject line Proper Greeting A greeting can help people easily determine to whom a message is directed and set the tone of the message Proper Grammar The content should have correct spelling and proper grammar Clear Closing End your email so that it's clear what is expected of the recipient and when. Essential data Put vital information in the beginning of email to ensure that the recipient actually reads it Elements 01 0205 04 03 Email Tips and Tricks #2
  4. 4. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 4 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Be punctual Present an agenda to clients Test your audio Mute when not speaking Don’t put your call on Hold Take notes of the discussion Raise hand in group calls to intervene Be engaged while talking, silence kills interest in conversation Be clear and confident Never argue with clients or over commit Keep a check on time of the call duration Summarize the key takeaways and next steps Virtual Meetings Tips and Tricks #3
  5. 5. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 5 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Create a Project Chat Box on MS Teams for client and team members Consider all offline discussions with client (chat or quick call) as official communication BRB Reply within 5 – 10 min for better client experience Document the key outcome and share over email Make use of emoji (but not too often) Communicate in a positive tone, being little informal is fine Don’t tend to use abbreviations Don’t assume! First clarify the point Client Chat Tips and Tricks #4
  6. 6. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 6 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy S C Q A SITUATION COMPLICATION QUESTION ANSWER S C Q A Functions as a starting point and a common basis. Therefore, it primarily contains recognizable and agreed points. Spells the reason for acting now. It contains risks / opportunities and the hurdles that need to be overcome Asks the question how the hurdles of the Complication can be overcome or mitigate the problem Provides the answer / recommendations to overcome the hurdles SCQA format Email Tips and Tricks #5
  7. 7. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 7 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Keep the subject of the email informative, catchy, and brief • Keep it short : Get right to the point in about six to eight words • Only important words: Use relevant verbiage to provide context to the recipient • Make it catchy: Add command in square brackets -[Action], [Inform], [Request] etc. Don’t(s) • Don’t make the subject complex to understand • Don’t put all words in CAPS • Don’t use misleading words Do’s An email subject line is the first text recipients see after the sender name when an email reaches their inbox [Request] Need access to GIR EXAMPLES CEM Turkey Launch Requirements Orion Phase-I Status Update – 05/15 Email Subject Tips and Tricks #6
  8. 8. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 8 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Focus on one idea Easy to read and understand Effective content and short • Know exactly why you are writing • Use a good subject line • Begin with main point • Connect everything to main point • Signal structure with headings and topic sentences • Use good lists • Make it “phone friendly”: put tables in attachments • Make content match your purpose • Eliminate wordiness (less is more) • Watch your tone Email guidelines Tips and Tricks #7
  9. 9. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 9 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy A few minutes of analysis helps you focus your ideas Purpose Message Audience Persona Email focus areas Tips and Tricks #8 Visualize your purpose: what do you want to have happen as a result of writing?
  10. 10. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 10 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: purpose Tips and Tricks #9 I am writing in order to… – Ask key questions – Make a recommendation – Provide results – Explain the procedure to follow …because I want my reader to… – Give me specific answers – Accept the recommendation – Ask questions; make business decisions; believe I am thorough – Follow the procedure accurately When you know your purpose(s), you can focus your document to ensure success Visualize your purpose: what do you want to have happen as a result of writing?
  11. 11. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 11 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: message Tips and Tricks #10 Purpose If I want readers to… – Give me specific answers – Authorize my proposal – Follow the procedure accurately Message …then my key message might be – In order to complete the project, I need answers to these three questions. – This proposal will improve our productivity and save us $25,000 per month. – To receive a timely reimbursement, follow this three- step procedure The message takes into account what will motivate your reader to achieve your result Based on your purpose, develop a clear message for the document
  12. 12. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 12 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: audience Tips and Tricks #11  Even for a brief email, it is useful to ask – Who will read what I am writing? How many different readers are there? – What do the readers expect from my document? – How receptive are the readers to my message? – What information do they need? – Will I need to persuade them? – Do we share the same frame of reference—or are they coming from a different perspective? To achieve your purpose, you need to get into your audience’s head and understand their needs
  13. 13. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 13 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: persona Tips and Tricks #12 You also need to choose a persona (tone) that will help you achieve your goal Positive Friendly Professional Knowledgeable Negative ? ? Neutral ? ?
  14. 14. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 14 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: sample Tips and Tricks #13 Subject: Recommendation to change data vendor Hi Xyz, Hope you are doing good! I am writing to recommend that ABC Pharma change the data vendor used to gather performance data about PentaQuin. For the past three years, we have been using data from DataRUs; we recommend changing to DataMart. Although the cost will be slightly higher, the change will allow you to get more accurate and faster estimates of new patients. Benefits of changing to DataMart –More accurate estimates at the national level: DataMart, which collects data from pharmacies, provides larger coverage of prescription data than does DataRUs, which collects data from insurance companies. DataMart covers 45% of patients and 60% of doctors nationwide, whereas DataRUs covers only 28% of patients and 35% of doctors. This larger coverage of prescription data by DataMart would provide us a better sample of prescriptions and allow us to provide more accurate estimates at national level. –Faster estimates. DataMart is able to provide the data in two weeks, compared to DataRUs, which has a lag of two months Purchasing data from DataMart will cost approximately $500 more per month. However, this small additional cost will allow ABC Pharma to be more responsive to market changes and make more effective marketing decisions. I will call you this proposal. We would like your OK to change vendors before the next data cycle begins.
  15. 15. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 15 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: Good vs bad Tips and Tricks #14
  16. 16. COMMUNICATION ACADEMY − 16 −© Himanshu Juneja Communication Academy Email: Good vs bad Tips and Tricks #15 Make every word count; check words for precision. –Not: “Success of this project depends on the accurate assessment of product market definitions.” –But: “Success of this project depends on accurate product market definitions.” Eliminate wordy phrases –Change “at this point in time” to “now.” –Change “It is our opinion that” to “We believe.” When possible, use active voice. –Wordier passive voice: “Several software tools and processes customized specifically for the business needs of Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., are used in our approach. –More concise active voice: “Our approach customizes several software tools and processes to meet Solvay Pharmaceuticals’ business needs.” Replace nominalizations and noun phrases with good, strong verbs. –Change “We will perform an evaluation of X” to “We will evaluate X.” –Change “Our objective is the standardization of all procedures” to “Our objective is to standardize all procedures.”

×