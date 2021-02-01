Implementing imgui

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Writing an IMGUI By Henry Rose 1
Who Am I? ● Game Dev of a game called FiKo ● Creator of VUI (an IMGUI) https://github.com/heroseh/vui ● Stream Mon – Fri 1...
FiKo 3
Level Editor with IMGUI 4
VUI: an IMGUI 5
What makes it different? 6 ● User UI code runs every input event ● No control objects in user code ● Dynamic by default
https://youtu.be/Z1qyvQsjK5Y Casey Muratori (2005) 7
Dear Imgui (C++) First - V1.0 released 11/08/14 Latest - V1.80 released 21/01/21 8
Nuklear (C) First - V1.0 released 14/04/16 Is now maintained by the community 9
Handmade Podcast Ep 3 https://handmade.network/podcast/ep/c1174949-adc4-492d-89b5-ca73dea4ff16 10
Why IMGUI 11
Why IMGUI - Retained 12
Why IMGUI - Retained 13
Why IMGUI - Retained 14
Why IMGUI 15
Why IMGUI 16
How do you build controls? 17 Button Label Grid TextBox CheckBox RadioButton ComboBox Retained UI IMGUI Control
How do you build controls? 18
Build controls - stack 19 [ ]
Problems of the stack approach 20 ● Doing to much at once ● Fixed or Auto sizing only, cannot fill the parent or ratio of ...
Build controls - tree 21 Internal Build State Pointers P = Parent Control PS = Previous Sibling Control P P PS 8 21 25 27 ...
22 Internal Build State Pointers P = Parent Control PS = Previous Sibling Control P P PS 8 21 25 27 PS PS Build controls –...
Control data structure 23
Control data structure 24
Control data structure 25
High Level Overview 26 Logic Rendering Frame
27 Logic Rendering Frame High Level Overview
28 Logic Input – (User -> System) Build UI - (User) Layout - (System) High Level Overview
High Level Overview - Logic 29
30 High Level Overview - Logic
31 High Level Overview - Logic
32 High Level Overview - Logic
33 High Level Overview - Logic
How is one Designed? - Logic 34
How is one Designed? - Logic 35
36 Logic Rendering Frame High Level Overview
High Level Overview 37 Logic Rendering Frame
Thank you for watching 38
Questions? 39
×