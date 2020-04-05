In the bubble presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. In the Bubble Designing in complex world John Thackara, 2005
  2. 2. Introduction -Locality is not about returning to simplicity, it involves dealing with more complexity, not less. -Locality matters not just as a place to sell, but as a medium of innovation. -Treating the city as a commodity and to build it.
  3. 3. Societies of the Spectacle -I believe that a desirable future depends on our deliberately choosing life of action, over a life of consumption. Rather than maintaining a life-style which only allowed to produce and consume. -Tourism kills the toured, too much culture-as-spectacle dilutes diversity and desolates its host environment. Cultural “attractions are like genetically modified food: bland, tasteless, and a threat to the ecosystem.
  4. 4. Tasteless Creatives -A new survey of the boom town in North America attributes these cities' success to the presence of the creative class. I have instinctive aversion to the concept of creative class, mainly because of the implication that anyone who is not a“creative”is not, well, creative.
  5. 5. It's Alive -A successful city needs to be complex, heavily linked and diverse. -It is not a question of good building, and bad. A beautiful place may never bring about an explosion of life, while a haphazard hall may be a tremendous meeting place. The science of theater building must come from studying what it is that brings about the more vivid relationships between people.
  6. 6. From Far to Deep - Local conditions, skills and patterns are used for ciritical success. - Location data and demographic models are used by McDonalds, Stabucks and Walmart. - Stores like Walmart should carry 50 percent of local produce (50km)
  7. 7. Participatory Place - Tokyo“sea of desires” - Openess is vital if we are to answer an importnat question: When traditional industries disappear from a locality what is to take their place? - ...success factors in design-for-locality projects, the most important partare a real-world context.
  8. 8. Design-Free Zone - Europe - Too much of our worlds is just too designed. - City acts like a wild garden.
  9. 9. Conclussion - Ecological footprints of cities appear to be unsustainable. - Indicaitons that constant accelrations is wearins us, and our institutions, out. - The cost we incur for spending more time on the move than on being there - Malignant impact of place marketing on the identify of regions and cities. - Powerful but bland retail chains threatening to turn homes into clonetowns. - Local business around the world manage most of the world’s GDP
  10. 10. Thank you!

