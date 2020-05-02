Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By Shaik Hedayath Basha Assistant Professor RMK College of Engineering and Technology 30-04-2020EC 8252 Electronic Devices...
 BJT is Bipolar Junction Transistor, it has three terminals: Emitter, Base and Collector.  The Base area smaller and is ...
30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 3
30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 4
 The power BJT has three terminals Collector (C), Emitter (E) and Base (B).  It has a vertically oriented four-layers st...
30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 6
 It has four layers.  The first layer is a heavily doped emitter layer (n+).  The second layer is moderately doped the ...
 The drift layer (n-) increase the voltage blocking capacity of the transistor due to the low doping level. The width of ...
 The power handling capacity of the power transistor is very large. So, they have to dissipate power in the form of heat....
30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 10
 It is designed to effectively manage the power dissipation.  To avoid Krik effect. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Device...
 Krik Effect: The Krik effect occurs at high current densities and causes a dramatic increase in the transit time of a bi...
 Power BJT have thick and low doped collector region, it results in large blocking voltage.  It has extremely low doping...
The I-V characteristic of Power BJT divides into four regions.  Cut-off region  Active region  Quasi-saturation region ...
30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 15
 The BE and CB both junctions are reverse bias. The base current IB=0 and collector current IC is equal to the reverse le...
 The BE junction is forward bias and CB junction is reverse bias. The collector current IC increase slightly with an incr...
 Quasi-saturation region is between the hard saturation and active region. This region exists due to the lightly doped dr...
 The Power BJT push into the hard-saturation region from the quasi-saturation region by increasing the base current. This...
 The device acts as a closed switch when it operates in this region. But it needs more time to turn off. So, this region ...
 Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPS)  Power Amplifier  Relay and Drivers  AC motor speed controller  DC/AC inverter  A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power BJT

13 views

Published on

Working of Power BJT is discussed here.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Power BJT

  1. 1. By Shaik Hedayath Basha Assistant Professor RMK College of Engineering and Technology 30-04-2020EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 1
  2. 2.  BJT is Bipolar Junction Transistor, it has three terminals: Emitter, Base and Collector.  The Base area smaller and is lightly doped than Collector and Emitter.  The Collector area less than or equal to Emitter area.  The Emitter area is highly doped compared to Base and Collector 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 2
  3. 3. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 3
  4. 4. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 4
  5. 5.  The power BJT has three terminals Collector (C), Emitter (E) and Base (B).  It has a vertically oriented four-layers structure. The vertical structure uses to increase the cross-sectional area.  The power bipolar junction transistor (BJT) blocks a high voltage in the off state and high current carrying capacity in the on- state. The power handling capacity is very high. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 5
  6. 6. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 6
  7. 7.  It has four layers.  The first layer is a heavily doped emitter layer (n+).  The second layer is moderately doped the base layer (p).  The third region is lightly doped collector drift region (n-).  The last layer is a highly doped collector region (n+). 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 7
  8. 8.  The drift layer (n-) increase the voltage blocking capacity of the transistor due to the low doping level. The width of this layer decides the breakdown voltage. The disadvantage of this layer is that the increase on state voltage drops and increase on state device resistance, which increases power loss. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 8
  9. 9.  The power handling capacity of the power transistor is very large. So, they have to dissipate power in the form of heat. Sometimes, heatsink uses to increase effective area and therefore increase power dissipation capacity. the heatsink made from metal 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 9
  10. 10. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 10
  11. 11.  It is designed to effectively manage the power dissipation.  To avoid Krik effect. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 11
  12. 12.  Krik Effect: The Krik effect occurs at high current densities and causes a dramatic increase in the transit time of a bipolar transistor. This effect is due to the charge density associated with the current density passing through the base collector region.  As charge density exceed in the depletion region, the depletion region ceases to exist.  Krik effect can be eliminated by increasing the collector doping. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 12
  13. 13.  Power BJT have thick and low doped collector region, it results in large blocking voltage.  It has extremely low doping densities, used to obtain blocking voltages as large as 3000 Volts.  It has large Active area then normal BJT, this result in higher current capabilities. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 13
  14. 14. The I-V characteristic of Power BJT divides into four regions.  Cut-off region  Active region  Quasi-saturation region  Hard saturation region 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 14
  15. 15. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 15
  16. 16.  The BE and CB both junctions are reverse bias. The base current IB=0 and collector current IC is equal to the reverse leakage current ICEO. The region below the characteristic for IB=0 is cut-off region. In this region, BJT offers large resistance to the flow of current. Hence it is equivalent to an open circuit. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 16
  17. 17.  The BE junction is forward bias and CB junction is reverse bias. The collector current IC increase slightly with an increase in the voltage VCE if IB is increased. The relation of IB and IC is, IC=βdcIB is true in the active region.  If BJT uses as an amplifier or as a series pass transistor in the voltage regulator, it operates in this region. The dynamic resistance in this region is large. The power dissipation is maximum 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 17
  18. 18.  Quasi-saturation region is between the hard saturation and active region. This region exists due to the lightly doped drift layer. When the BJT operates at high frequency, it is operated in this region. Both junctions are forward bias.  The device offers low resistance compared to the active region. So, power loss is less. In this region, the device does not go into deep saturation. So, it can turn off quickly. Therefore, we can use for higher frequency applications 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 18
  19. 19.  The Power BJT push into the hard-saturation region from the quasi-saturation region by increasing the base current. This region is also known as deep saturation region. The resistance offers in this region is minimum. It is even less than the quasi-saturation region. So, when the BJT operates in this region, power dissipation is minimum. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 19
  20. 20.  The device acts as a closed switch when it operates in this region. But it needs more time to turn off. So, this region is suitable only for low-frequency switching application. In this region, both junctions are forward bias. The collector current is not proportional to the base current, IC remains almost constant at IC(sat) and independent from the value of base current. 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 20
  21. 21.  Switched Mode Power Supply (SMPS)  Power Amplifier  Relay and Drivers  AC motor speed controller  DC/AC inverter  As series pass transistor in the regulated power supply  The audio amplifier in the stereo system  Power control circuit 30-04-2020 EC 8252 Electronic Devices, RMK College of Engineering and Technology, Chennai 21

×