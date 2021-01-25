Organizational Culture & Change by Hayat Farag

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organizational Culture and Change Prepared by: Hayat Farag
  1. 1. Organizational Culture and Change Prepared by: Hayat Farag
  2. 2. Contents • Organizational Culture • Organizational Culture & Performance • Organizational Culture & Innovation • Organizational Change • Change, Information Sharing and Trust • Commitment to Organizational Change • Communication and Change Success • Case Study
  3. 3. Organizational Culture • The underlying values, beliefs, and principles that serve as a foundation for an organization’s management system as well as the set of management practices and behaviors that reinforce those basic principles. • The routine activities taking place in an organization. • The shared set of values and behaviors inside an organization. • OC can be seen as a source for competitive advantage for the company, especially since it is hard to copy. • OC has a close relationship with organizational overall effectiveness.
  4. 4. • Creation & Innovation • Risk-taking • Autonomy • Detail orientation Adhocracy Culture • Collaboration & cooperation • Trust and Support • Team work • Open communication • Involvement and engagement Clan Culture • Competition • Communication • Goal setting, Planning, Result-oriented Market Culture • Control, stability • Routines, formalization • Internal orientation • Inhibits innovation Hierarchy Culture Flexibility Stability
  5. 5. Organizational Culture and Performance • Previous studies have found an existing relationship between performance and culture. • Kim and Chang (2019) found that adhocracy, clan and market cultures are positively associated with performance. • Strong organizational culture positively affects organizational commitment. • The higher the employees’ commitment, the higher the organizational performance.
  6. 6. Organizational Culture and Innovation • Culture can encourage innovation among employees, because it drives them toward accepting innovation as a philosophy of the organization. • Examples of these cultural values: • Creativity and Initiative • Entrepreneurial mindset • Flexibility • Freedom and Autonomy • Risk taking • Teamwork
  7. 7. Behavior-related relates to the speed, at which the organizational system is ready to adopt new ideas relative to competitors. Technology-related tendency of the organization to adopt new technologies and processes internally Product-related the ability of an organization to generate new ideas, products, services and processes, or to buy them. Innovation new products, services, processes or technologies that require acceptance, adoption and implementation
  8. 8. Innovation and Performance • Organizations able to innovate are more capable to deliver new products and services, improve processes in a faster way to fit the market’s needs and capitalize on opportunities better than non-innovative organizations. • Innovation is seen as one of the critical factors for achieving organizational success and sustaining competitive advantage. • Previous studies provide evidence that innovation can positively affect Performance, Levels of Growth and Profitability. • One of the factors that have an impact on innovation is the Organizational Culture.
  9. 9. Organizational Change • Refers to alterations to existing work routines and strategies that affect the entire organization. • It’s important for organizational survival and growth. • Deployment of organizational change reduce costs, develop competitive advantage and adjust organizations to changing market conditions. • Organizational changes work practices variation in employees’ attitudes (organizational commitment, job satisfaction and extra-role participation). • Perceptions and attitudes toward change have been found to play a major role in the success of such change as well as in job attitudes and organizational commitment.
  10. 10. Examples of Organizational Changes Radical Organizational Changes • Mergers • Acquisitions • Change of ownership Small-scale Changes • Adoption of new technologies • Adjustment in the organizational structure • Introduction of new personnel policy and benefits
  11. 11. Information Sharing / Knowledge Sharing • The exchange of work-related information between employees within an organization. • Sharing leads to positive outcomes, whereas withholding of information tend to have negative outcomes. • Increased Sharing Positive Organizational Culture Trust • Trust refers to the confidence in the “other party’s goodwill” and reflects the “faith in the integrity of the other party”.
  12. 12. Change and Trust • When employees experience changes positively and find such changes to be aligned with their personal goals and interests, their trust in the management of the organization strengthens --- Positive Perception of Change. • Positive Perception of Change enhances job satisfaction, job commitment and employee well-being. • Trust in management is important for information sharing because management decisions that protect employees’ interests enhance employees’ commitment and motivation to get involved in extra-role activities.
  13. 13. • Trust flourishes in an Organizational Culture built on strong interpersonal bonds, collaboration, and teamwork. • Personal trust among employees and between employees and managers is necessary before employees will agree to try new things and explore new avenues with unpredictable outcomes. • The level of trust is a critical factor that influences how employees think, feel and act with respect to organizational change. By contrast, skepticism about organizational change contributes to intentions to resist. • Eccles et al. (2012) Study: Sustainable organizations effectively implement change and have cultures based on innovation and trust.
  14. 14. Commitment to Organizational Change • Psychological condition or mindset that characterizes the employee’s relationship with the organization and is decisive for the employee’s intention to remain in the organization. Commitment to Change Affective Change Commitment emotional attachment, one believes in and sees the value of the change loyal, dedicated, committed and willing to provide more than what is required Normative Change Commitment employee’s support of the change is a result of perceived duty not being forced to support the change, he supports it because he feels he should do so, simply because he is part of the organization not do more than is required Continuance Change Commitment supports the change because he is familiar with the perceived (negative) consequences of not being supportive of the change economic (i.e. loss of salary and other financial benefits) and social (i.e. loss of colleagues, reputation or status)
  15. 15. Individual Readiness for Change and Commitment to Change • The success of organizational change largely depends on the organizations’ employees. • IRFC reflects the extent to which an individual is cognitively and emotionally inclined to accept, embrace and adopt a particular plan to alter the status quo. • When employees believe that they can benefit from a change initiative and cope with it easily, they are more likely to be committed to it. • Employees who believe that they have the necessary skills and expertise to cope with the change are more likely to commit to the change in a positive manner (i.e. Affective and Normative commitment to change). • Employees who lack the skills necessary to adapt to the change are more likely to commit to the change in a negative manner (i.e. Continuance commitment).
  16. 16. Communication and Change Success • Organizational Communication is “the process by which information is exchanged and understood by two or more people, usually with the intent to motivate or influence behavior”. • Communication during organizational change help employees understand the reasons behind change and its implications, such that confusion and misunderstanding can be avoided. • Communication can lead to positive change responses, lower levels of anxiety and uncertainty, increased trust in management, and decreased turnover intentions.
  17. 17. Change Success Individual Dimension “what’s in there for me?” if the outcome of such change positively affects that employee----- change initiative would be considered successful Organizational Dimension meets the overall objectives of the organization
  18. 18. Problem • “FinoTechno” is a highly reputed North American organization with a successful history of investing in infrastructure projects. • Due to its increasing involvement in infrastructure projects, the organization created an exclusive subsidiary “EngiInfra”, which will be involved in the development of major public infrastructure, locally and globally. • In 2015, the government suggested that “FinoTechno” undertake the development of a major integrated transportation system through its subsidiary “EngiInfra”. • A new team is needed to manage both infrastructure investments as well as project ownership and development. • As a result, one team from the investment management department of “FinoTechno” needs to integrate with the team of “EngiInfra” to form one new integrated team.
  19. 19. • The two teams work in related areas, share the same leadership, and operate in a similar location; however, they have totally different expertise and backgrounds and rarely interact with each other. • Challenge • Five hypotheses were identified: H1. Transformational leadership positively affects employees’ commitment to organizational change. H2. Regular formal and informal, vertical and horizontal communication positively affects employees’ commitment to organizational change by reducing uncertainty. manage the upcoming organizational change for a smooth integration of the two teams and their successful performance
  20. 20. H3. Strong organizational culture positively affects employees’ commitment to change. H4. Adaptive organizational systems positively affect employees’ commitment to change. H5. Employee satisfaction levels positively affect employees’ commitment to change.
  21. 21. The Methodology • Initial interviews with key people involved in the change process. • A survey designed to evaluate the existing nature of leadership, communication practices, organizational culture, and employee satisfaction levels. Recommendations • Step 1: Establish a Sense of Urgency through a Guiding Coalition • Leaders create a sense of urgency by communicating, not only the new information about the change, but also the rationale behind it. • Employees know that there will be a new project and new team will be formed; however, they do not know if they will be a part of it. • The employees moving into the new subsidiary should feel proud of being a part of it. • People in the organization who have position, power, expertise, credibility, and leadership should be selected to act as “Change Agents”.
  22. 22. Step 2: Develop and Communicate the Change Vision • The survey analysis indicated that communication, as perceived by the employees, is an area of concern. • The formulated vision and the first steps required to get started on the change journey need to be clearly articulated and conveyed to all concerned employees. • This communication should take place not only between management and employees, but also between teammates themselves.
  23. 23. Step 3: Remove Obstacles from Achieving the New Vision and Generate Short-term Wins • All the efforts to build the buy-in from all the levels of the employees will be useless if management does not seek feedback from the employees to identify any concerns they are facing in realizing the change. • Celebrating the small wins will create a sense of victory, motivate the people to achieve more and also reassure them that they are on the right track.
  24. 24. Step 4: Consolidate Gain, Produce more Change and Anchor New Approaches in the Corporate Culture • Leaders have to maintain the organizational structure and systems to be coherent with the parent organization, so that the integrated teams feel secure and see the growth potential that the new opportunity offers. • During the interviews, managers emphasized that, even though they are creating a new team, they recognize the importance not to create a “Monster” or a new alien culture. • Leaders must make sure that all new behaviors required for the integration become part of the existing culture of “FinoTechno.”

