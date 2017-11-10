PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN NAMA : HANIS BINTIAINNUL HISHAM (A155121) PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQABDULLAH O.K. ...
Project Description Brief description of the project
SOALAN Kajang telah menjelma dari sebuah bandar kecil menjadi bandar besar dengan membina bandar-bandar baru seperti Banda...
LATAR BELAKANG KAJANG  Kajang dan kawasan sekitarnya merupakan sebuah mukim yang terletak di dalam Daerah Hulu Langat di ...
BANDAR KAJANG
CADANGAN BAGI PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR KAJANG 1. Menjadikan Kajang sebuah bandar yang mempunyai kemudahan infrastruktur yang mud...
5) Merobohkan kedai-kedai yang terbiar dan menggantikan kepada kedai yang mampu menjana pulangan semula yang tinggi kepada...
PUSATTRANSFORMASI BANDAR KAJANG KEJAYAAN PEMBINAAN MRTYANG MEMUDAHKAN HUBUNGAN JARINGAN BANDAR KAJANG DENGAN BANDAR UTAMA ...
STADIUM KAJANGYANG PERLU DINAIKTARAF BAGI MEMBERI KESELESAAN KEPADA PEMAIN DAN PENGUNJUNG
RUJUKAN • http://www.mpkj.gov.my
