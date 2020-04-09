Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lecture "Game Physics" in Game Design and Development course at University of Management and Technology Lahore by Hafiz Ammar Siddiqui

4-Game Physics (Game Design and Development)

  1. 1. Game Physics Game Design and Development By Hafiz Ammar Siddiqui 4
  2. 2. Game Physics • Game physics adds laws of physics into a game • Close approximation of real physics which is implemented with discrete values • Use of numerical methods using actual physics equations to get the results close to physics we observe in real life • Update the state of objects based on physical calculations • Compute forces and motion of objects in a scene • Compute mechanical interactions between objects in a scene • Physics inside a game is usually handled by a physics engine
  3. 3. Basic Physics Terms • Speed: Rate of change of position with time (scalar) • Velocity: Rate of change of position with time (vector) • Acceleration: Rate of change of velocity with time (vector) • Mass: Amount of matter contained in a body (scalar) • Force: That changes or tends to change the state of rest or motion of a body (vector) • Torque: Force that causes rotation of an body around its axis (vector) • Momentum: Quantity of motion in a moving body or mass in motion (vector)
  4. 4. Mechanics Statics Kinematics Kinetics
  5. 5. Mechanics (Classical Mechanics) • Branch of physics that is concerned with the motion of bodies, its causes and its effects • Discipline of physics that quantifies motion, and explain it in terms of forces, energies and momentums • Study of motion of bodies when subjected to forces or displacements, and their subsequent effects on environment • Mechanics is classified into three main types • Statics • Kinematics • Kinetics
  6. 6. • Study of a body in the state of motion (without considering the forces causing the motion) • There is acceleration in kinematics • Does not consider mass, force and torque • Deals with basic geometry of motion Kinematics Mechanics • Study of a body in the state of motion (considering the forces causing motion) • There is acceleration in kinetics • Considers mass, force and torque • Deals with cause of motion • Often referred as dynamics Kinetics Mechanics • Study of a body in the state of static equilibrium (rest or in uniform motion) • There is no acceleration in statics Statics Mechanics
  7. 7. Collision Collision Detection Collision Response
  8. 8. Collision • A process in which two or more bodies intersect (overlap) with each other or are about to intersect (overlap) with each other • Occurs when distance between two or more bodies falls below a threshold value • In games, bounding volumes (colliders) are used to define the shape of a body for collision based calculations. A body can have multiple bounding volumes in union. Box bounding volume Polygon bounding volume Multiple box bounding volumes in union
  9. 9. • Process of determining whether two or more bodies have run into each other or not • Detects the intersection of two or more bodies or their bounding volumes • Finds out if two or more bodies or their respective bounding volumes are overlapping with each other or not • Computational geometry problem involving the calculation of whether and where two or more bodies have collided or they are about to collide • In games, its divided into two basic types • Discrete Collision: Determine whether bodies are colliding at current time or not • Continuous Collision: Predict the exact point and time of collision between bodies Collision Detection Collision
  10. 10. Collision Detection Collision No collision at current time No collision at current time but upcoming collision in future Collision at current time Collision at current time Before After Continuous CollisionDiscrete Collision
  11. 11. • How bodies will react to collision • Simulate what happens when a collision is detected between bodies • Estimate using laws of physics that what will happen after a collision • Determines if position, rotation or shape of collided bodies will change or not depending on the collision • How motion and shape of bodies will change after they have collided with each other with respect to their properties • Process of calculating the resultant forces and accelerations of each body with respect to its mass after collision Collision Response Collision
  12. 12. Object Physics Rigid Body Soft Body
  13. 13. • A body whose points remain at fixed distances from one another • It is a dimension based non-deformable body • Distance between any two points of a rigid body remains constant in time regardless of external forces exerted on it • Rigid body translates or rotates as a whole, and there is no relative translation or rotation among the particles of a rigid body • It does not change its shape during its motion or when it encounters any collision • Movement is composed of Linear Trajectory Translation and Relative Rotation • Examples of rigid body could be a solid brick, stone or rock if we ignore any type of destruction of respective body Rigid Body Object Physics
  14. 14. Rigid Body Object Physics Rigid body linear trajectory translation (origin movement) and relative rotation (orientation rotation)
  15. 15. • A body whose points can change their distances from one another • It is a dimension based deformable body • Distance between any two points of a soft body changes with respect to the external forces exerted on it • Soft body can stretch or compress in any direction, and there is relative translation or rotation among the particles of a soft body • It can change its shape during its motion or when it encounters any collision • Examples of soft body could be a rubber, fabric or jelly if we ignore any type of cutting of the respective body Soft Body Object Physics
  16. 16. Soft Body Object Physics Soft body deformation by force
  17. 17. References • Physics for Game Developers - David M Bourg, Bryan Bywalec • Game Physics Engine Development - Ian Millington

