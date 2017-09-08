談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用-果選

談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（一）17 一 、 前 言 完 形 治 療 可 以 說 是 一 種 體 驗 式 的 治 療 。 它 最 大 的 優 點 是 具 有 透 過 個 人 自 身 經 驗 而 體 會 的 特 質 ， 縱 使 是 由 實...
18第98卷第2期 話 語 的 思 考 ， 禪 師 通 常 會 用 一 些 「 反 話 」 或 無 意 義 的 陳 述 、 謎 語 直 指 人 心 ， 藉 以 阻 斷 當 下 禪 者 的 意 念 或 思 索 ， 使 禪 者 全 然 地 感 知 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（一）19 註 釋 : 1.李 文 英 譯 ， JamesOldham,TonyKey,YaroStarak 合 著 ， 《 真 心 實 意 過 生 活 》 （ RiskingBeingAlive ） ， 台 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（二）19 就 完 形 心 理 學 的 觀 點 ， 知 覺 是 有 限 的 ， 因 為 「 選 擇 性 的 知 覺 」 ， 沒 看 到 的 部 分 即 自 動 成 為 背 景 。 若 能 看 到 整 體 並 把...
20第98卷第3期 消 退 。 此 時 他 便 處 於 一 種 休 息 的 、 平 衡 的 、 或 退 卻 （ withdrawal ） 的 狀 態 ， 直 到 新 的 需 求 浮 現 ， 又 一 次 經 歷 循 環 。對 健 康 的 個 體 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（二）21 變 得 浮 躁 易 怒 ， 於 是 我 和 家 庭 成 員 的 關 係 也 變 得 比 平 常 緊 張 。 10 上 述 例 子 揭 露 了 一 個 很 重 要 的 訊 息 ， 就 是 系 統 的 ...
22第98卷第3期 和 心 靈 經 驗 不 可 分 割 的 統 一 （ unity ） 假 設 上 ， 同 時 也 包 含 語 言 、 思 想 和 行 為 的 整 合 。 身 體 、 大 腦 和 心 靈 是 一 體 的 兩 面 ， 以 一 種 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（三）11 （ 二 ） 覺 察 當 下 （ hereandnow ） 覺 察 是 一 種 體 驗 的 形 式 ， 一 般 多 定 義 為 個 人 對 自 身 存 在 及 對 世 界 有 所 覺 察 。 楊 特 ...
12第98卷第4期 在 此 地 ， 此 時 此 刻 所 發 生 的 任 何 事 情 。 3釋 迦 牟 尼 離 開 人 世 前 ， 仍 不 忘 叮 囑 比 丘 「 制 之 一 處 ， 無 事 不 辦 」 （ 《 佛 遺 教 經 》 ） ， 而 今...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（三）13 開 始 覺 察 真 實 我 ， 經 驗 自 己 的 感 受 。 就 如 同 身 體 的 某 部 死 亡 ， 一 種 哀 莫 大 於 心 死 的 感 覺 ， 鋪 天 蓋 地 而 來 ， 將 自 己 縮...
10第98卷第5期 三 、 禪 與 完 形 治 療 的 會 通 與 應 用 「 禪 」 是 梵 語 「 禪 那 」 的 簡 稱 ， 意 譯 為 「 靜 慮 」 、 「 思 惟 修 」 ， 是 印 度 各 種 宗 教 普 遍 採 行 的 一 種 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（四）11 由 於 知 解 不 能 替 代 禪 悟 ， 因 此 在 缺 乏 適 當 合 理 知 解 下 的 修 行 ， 人 往 往 也 會 誤 入 歧 途 。 2這 個 歷 程 ， 依 筆 者 經 驗 ， 就 ...
12第98卷第5期 樣 。 （ 頁 四 十 八 ） 我 常 常 在 想 ， 這 一 生 到 目 前 為 止 ， 有 什 麼 我 想 要 而 沒 有 要 到 ， 感 到 深 深 遺 憾 的 事 ， 我 想 不 出 來 我 還 想 要 什 麼 「 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（四）13 同 。 換 句 話 說 ， 個 人 因 為 「 選 擇 性 的 知 覺 」 而 有 了 不 同 的 「 形 和 景 」 ， 所 以 各 自 領 悟 的 本 地 風 光 也 就 有 很 大 的 差 異...
14第98卷第5期 空 間 ， 經 由 自 己 的 身 心 經 驗 去 看 見 這 把 鎖 ─ 童 年 創 傷 造 成 內 在 空 間 的 停 頓 。 童 年 那 原 初 的 停 頓 導 向 生 命 發 展 的 停 滯 ， 而 現 下 的 停 ...
談禪法與完形體驗循環之相互參照應用（四）15 估 的 覺 察 ： 包 括 如 何 評 估 他 人 、 社 會 或 靈 性 議 題 ， 以 及 其 他 相 關 的 對 於 事 件 的 評 估 。 8完 形 治 療 發 展 了 許 多 活 動 和 ...
16第98卷第5期 RichardS.Sharf ） 。 台 北 市 ： 新 加 坡 商 聖 智 學 習 亞 洲 私 人 有 限 公 司 台 灣 分 公 司 （ 原 著 第 五 版 ） 。 張 莉 莉 （ 譯 ） （ 二 ○ 一 二 ） 。 完...
