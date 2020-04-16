Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORGANIZATION OF NEONATALINTENSIVE CARE UNIT
INTRODUCTION
WhatisaNICU? NICU means….
DEFINITION •Newborn or neonatal intensive care unit,an intensive care unit designed for premature and ill newborn babies. ...
•A neonatal intensive care unit,is an intensive care unit specializing in the care of ill or premature newborn infants. wi...
AIMOFTHEORGANIZATION OF ANICU •Reducing the neonatal mortality and improving the quality of life among the survivors
OBJECTIVES •To save the life of the sick new born •To prevent damage in infants with problems at birth and also reduce mor...
•To monitor high risk newborns so as to reduce mortality and morbidity in these babies
BASIC REQUIREMENTS •Adequate space •Availability of running water round the clock •Centralized oxygen and suction faciliti...
•Maintenance of thermo neutral environment •Availability of plenty of linen and disposables •Facilities for availability t...
MAIN COMPONENTS TO BE CONSIDERWHILE ORGANIZING ANICU 1. PHYSICAL FACILITIES 2. PERSONNEL 3. EQUIPMENTS 4. LABORATORY FACIL...
5. PROCEDURE MANUAL 6. TRANSPORT OF SICK INFANTS 7. COOPERATION BETWEEN THE OBSTETRICIAN AND NEONATOLOGIST
1.Physicalfacilities •Location •Space •Floorplan •Ventillation
•Lighting •Environmentaltemperature andhumidity •Acousticcharacteristics
•Handling andsocial contacts •Communicationsystem •Electricaloutlets
location  located as close possible to the labor rooms and obstetric operation theatre  should not be located on the top...
space 500-600 Gross square feet per bed. Space includes patient care area, storage area, space for doctors, nurses, othe...
FLOOR PLAN Open encumbered space The walls should be made of washable glazed tiles and windows should have two layers of...
BabyCareArea  Areas and rooms for inborn or intramural babies,  Examination area  Mother’s area for breast feeding and ...
HandWashing AndGowningRoom  Should be located at the entrance.  self closing doors.
ExaminationArea
MotherArea
NursesStations  Central area  Newborn charts, hospital forms, computer terminals, telephone lines should be located in t...
CleanUtilityandSoiled UtilityHoldingRooms  Stocking clean utility items and sterile disposables, and for disposal of dirt...
StaffRooms
LIGHTING  Well illuminated and painted while or slightly off  Cool white fluorescent tubes  The number and exact locati...
ventilation  Effective air ventilation of nursery  Provision of exhaust fan  Do not use chemical air disinfection and u...
ENVIRONMENTALTEMPERATURE AND HUMIDITY  26-28°C in order to minimize effect of thermal stress on the babies.  The externa...
2.Personnel•Skillednurses •Neonatologists •Labtechnician •Biomedicaltechnician •Respiratorytherapists •pathologists
STAFF • A direct who is a full time neonatologist • One neonatal physician is required for every 6-10 patients  One resid...
NURSES  A nurse : patient ratio of 1:1 maintained thought out day and night is absolutely essential for babies on multi s...
3.Equipments •Resuscitationequipment •Bag andmaskresuscitator •Oxygenand suction facilities •Catheter,syringes andneedles
•Feedingequipment •Laminar flowsystem •Weighingmachine •Bassinets
•Incubators •Radiant heatwarmer •Thermometer •Oxygenanalyzer
•Oxygenconcentrator •Perpex heatshield •Photherapyunit •Heartratemonitor
•Respiratory rate andapnea monitor •Blood pressuremonitor •Multichannelvitalsignmonitor •Infusionpump
•Bilirubinanalyzer •Transcutaneous bilirubinometer •Transcutaneous bloodgas monitor •Pulseoximeter
•Capnographyorendtidalco2 •Neonatalventilators •Neonatal pulmonaryfunction tests •Cranialultrasonogram
•Intracranial pressuremonitor •Extracorporealmembrane oxygenator •Placentaprototype
•4.Laboratoryfacilities •5.Transport of sickinfants •6.Proceduremanual
7.Cooperation between the obstetrician andneonatologist •Antenatalcareandfoetaldiagnosis •Perinatalhypoxia •Promotionoffee...
INDICATIONS FOR THE ADMISSION TO NICU •Babies less then 30 weeks •Very low birth weight baby of less then 1500 gms •Cardio...
LEVELSORGRADES OF NEONATALCARE •Level I •Level II •Level III
LEVELSOF NEONATALCARE LEVELI CARE •The minimal care •Provided by the mother under the supervision of basic health professi...
LEVELSOF NEONATALCARE LEVELII CARE •This care includes requirement for resuscitation, maintenance of thermo neutral temper...
LEVELSOF NEONATALCARE LEVELIII CARE •This care includes life saving support system like ventilator and best suited special...
EQUIPMENT FOR LEVEL III NURSING – 6 BED Sl.No Item Nos 1 Resuscitation set 6 2 Open care system 4 3 Incubators 2 4 Infusio...
EQUIPMENT FOR LEVEL III NURSING – 6 BED 9 Electronic weighting scale 1 10 Pulse oxymeters 6 11 End tidal CO2 monitor 6 12 ...
NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

PHYSICAL INFRASTRUCTURE OF NICU

NEONATAL INTENSIVE CARE UNIT

