2020 FFIN Annual Shareholders Meeting

1 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
2 2 Scott Dueser Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer At FFIN In Banking 44 49 Executive Managemen...
3 Ron Butler Executive Vice President Chief Administrative Officer At FFIN In Banking 27 38 Gary S. Gragg Executive Vice P...
4 Executive Management Team 4 J. Bruce Hildebrand, CPA Executive Vice President Chief Administrative Officer At FFIN In Ba...
5 Executive Management Team Randy Roewe Executive Vice President Chief Risk Officer At FFIN In Banking 5 30 John Ruzicka E...
6 Executive Management Team Tim Collard Executive Vice President Lending At FFIN In Banking 28 39 Kirk Thaxton, CTFA Chair...
7 Senior Management Larry Kentz Senior Vice President Chief Compliance Officer At FFIN In Banking 6 39 Brandon Harris Seni...
8 Senior Management 8 J. Kyle McVey Senior Vice President Chief Accounting Officer At FFIN In Banking 10 12 Marna Yerigan ...
9 Troy Fore President First Financial Mortgage At FFIN In Banking 5 35 Will Christoferson Senior Vice President Advertisin...
10 Monica Houston Executive Vice President Retail Banking and Training At FFIN In Banking 26 26 Andrea Smiddy-Schlagel Exe...
11 Experienced Regional CEOs and Presidents Marelyn Shedd Abilene At FFIN In Banking 30 37 Joseph Crouch Sweetwater At FFI...
12 Austin Elsner Cleburne At FFINIn Banking 320 Experienced Regional CEOs and Presidents Chris Evatt San Angelo At FFIN In...
13 Experienced Regional CEOs and Presidents Mark Jones Southlake At FFIN In Banking 20 43 Sam Baker Conroe At FFIN In Bank...
14 Johnny Brooks Kingwood In BankingAt FFIN 382 Marcus Morris Fort Worth At FFIN In Banking 10 12 Experienced Regional CEO...
15
16 Independent Public Auditors
17 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
18 April Anthony Chief Executive Officer Encompass Home Health & Homecare Homebase 2015 Audit Committee AppointmentYear Pr...
19 Mike Denny President Batjer and Associates, Inc. Committee Appointment Principal The Edwards Group Murray Edwards - Exe...
20 Kade L. Matthews Ranching and Investments Compensation Committee Appointment Robert C. Nickles, Jr. Executive Chairman ...
21 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
22 Retiring Directors Ron Giddiens San Angelo | 11 Years Ross H. Smith Jr. Orange | 6 Years
23 Welcome New Director Vianei Lopez Braun Fort Worth | January, 2020
24 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
25 2019 Financial Review Earnings J. Bruce Hildebrand, CPA Chief Financial Officer
26 Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities...
27 $89.6 $100.4 $104.8 $120.4 $150.6 $164.8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $0.66* $7.65* FFIN Earnings (in millions) * Adju...
28 $0.70 $0.77 $0.79 $0.91 $1.11 $1.22 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $0.06* $0.01* Basic Earnings Per Share Strong Shareho...
29 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 First Financial 49.24% 47.61% 49.22% 49.26% 49.72% 48.61% Peer Group 66.94% 63.92% 62.83%...
30 3.00% 3.25% 3.50% 3.75% 4.00% 4.25% 4.50% First Financial Peer Group Quarterly Interest Margin 2016 2017 2018 Net Inter...
31 FFIN Outperforms Peers 1.65% 1.61% 1.59% 1.72% 1.98% 2.08% 0.95% 0.95% 1.00% 0.95% 1.22% 1.19% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018...
32 Strong Return on Capital 14.00% 13.60% 12.36% 13.63% 15.37% 14.37% 8.32% 8.59% 9.16% 8.67% 11.03% 10.62% 2014 2015 2016...
33 100.4 12/31/19 3/31/20 To meet Requirements of BASEL III for 2019 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.60 12.49 > 4.00 Common Equit...
34 Asset Performance $5,848 $6,665 $6,810 $7,255 $7,732 $8,262 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Growth in Total Assets (in mi...
35 Loan Performance 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $2,938 $3,351 $3,384 $3,501 Growth in Total Loans (in millions) $3,975 $...
36 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 First Financial 0.74% 0.90% 0.86% 0.57% 0.75% 0.61% Peer Group 1.92% 1.32% 1.05% 0.86% 0....
37 Deposit Growth $1,570 $1,746 $1,718 $2,042 $2,116 $2,065 $3,180 $3,444 $3,761 $3,921 $4,064 $4,539 2014 2015 2016 2017 ...
38 1st Quarter 2020 Summary
39 1st Quarter Earnings $24.0 $25.7 $26.6 $34.5 $38.3 $37.2 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 FFIN Earnings (in millions)
40 Shareholder Earnings – 1st Quarter $0.19 $0.19 $0.20 $0.26 $0.28 $0.26 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Basic Earnings Per...
41 Asset Performance $6,665 $6,810 $7,255 $7,732 $8,262 $9,701 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 * *As of March 31, 2020 Growt...
42 Loan Performance 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 $3,351 $3,384 $3,501 Growth in FFIN Total Loans (in millions) $3,975 $4,...
43 Deposit Growth Growth in FFIN Total Deposits (in millions) $1,746 $1,718 $2,042 $2,116 $2,065 $2,288 $3,444 $3,761 $3,9...
44 2019 Review Kirk W. Thaxton, CTFA President and CEO First Financial Trust
45 Growth in Trust Assets $2,774 $3,060 $3,374 $3,866 $4,294 $4,856 $3,759 $3,870 $4,373 $5,132 $5,599 $6,746 2014 2015 20...
46 Total Trust Fees $18,766 $19,252 $19,636 $23,694 $28,181 $28,401 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Growth in FFTAM Fees (in...
47 Revenue from Mineral Management $3,150 $2,005 $1,709 $2,412 $4,821 $3,749 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Growth in Miner...
48 Total Trust Net Income $7,109 $7,449 $7,190 $8,579 $13,532 $13,892 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Growth in FFTAM Net In...
49
50 •Equity Income •Core Domestic •Core Diversified •Core World •Strategic Growth Managed Equity Styles
51
52 Trust Locations Abilene Sweetwater Stephenville San Angelo Fort Worth Odessa Beaumont Houston San Antonio
53 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 $1,000 $1,500 $2,000 $2,500 $3,000 $3,500 $4,000 $4,500 Book Value of Trus...
54
55 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING
56 33rd Consecutive Year of Increased Earnings $89.6 $100.4 $104.8 $120.4 $150.6 $164.8 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 FFIN...
57 Stock cost in January 2019 $28,840 Dividend declared ($0.47 x 1,000 shares) $470 Increase in stock price during 2018 ($...
58 Assume you owned 100 shares of FFIN stock on January 1, 1973: Annual Return Since 1973 100Shares in 1973 34,376Shares T...
59 -100% -50% 0% 50% 100% 150% 200% 250% 300% 350% 400% 450% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Dow Jo...
60 SBA – Paycheck Protection Program Loans Funded 4,900 Loan Fundings $646MM Total Dollars
61 Safe, Sound, and Secure Strong Financial Performance, Capital, and Liquidity On March 11, 2020, SunTrust analysts ranke...
62 Top Rated Bank by Bank Director
63 Accomplishments in 2019
64 The Bank and Trust, Bryan/College Station  Effective January 1, 2020  5 Branches in Bryan and College Station • $631....
65 12 Regions Across the State
66 Dedication to Excellence Horst Schulze Co-founder of Ritz-Carlton Hotels Customer Service First Consultant
67 New Locations and Buildings
68 68
69
70
71 Environmental Improvements www.ffin.com/environment
72 Management Changes
73 Management Changes Justin Hooper Chairman, President, and CEO Weatherford Region Jay Gibbs January 2019
74 Management Changes Marcus Morris Chairman, President, and CEO Fort Worth Region April 2019
75 Management Changes Will Christoferson Senior Vice President Advertising and Marketing Michele Stevens April 2019
76 Management Changes Shelley Dacus President Kingwood Region May 2019
77 Management Changes Robert de la Cruz Chairman, President, and CEO Hereford Region Mike Mauldin October 2019
78 Management Changes James Gordon Selected as Future Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer J. Bruce Hildebrand...
79 Diversity and Inclusion EMPLOYEE BASE 1,435 EMPLOYEES EMPLOYEE DIVERSITY FEMALE 72% | MALE 28% RACIAL MINORITIES 29.1% ...
80 Dividends Per Share $0.31 $0.35 $0.38 $0.41 $0.47 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Annual Dividends Declared per Share
81  Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2020  Dividend payable July 1, 2020 Increase cash divided to $0.13 per quarter...
82 Looking Ahead
83
×