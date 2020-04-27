2 regimi finanziari3_(2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MATEMATICA FINANZIARIA La matematica finanziaria si occupa delle operazioni finanziarie, le quali consistono nello scambio di importi monetari tra soggetti diversi, in tempi diversi. Le operazioni finanziarie elementari si possono classificare in due categorie: • Operazione di prestito: Un soggetto cede a un altro una somma di denaro, che gli verrà restituita in un tempo futuro, aumentata di un importo pattuito, detto interesse. • Operazione di sconto. Un soggetto gravato dell’impegno a pagare a un altro una determinata somma di denaro in un determinato momento futuro estingue anticipatamente il suo debito in un momento antecedente la scadenza pattuita, ottenendo in cambio una riduzione dell’importo da pagare, detta sconto.
  2. 2. • Nell’operazione di prestito, l’importo C ceduto dal creditore si chiama Capitale; l’importo M > C ricevuto in restituzione si chiama Montante; la differenza I = M − C si chiama Interesse. (LEGGE DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE) • Nell’operazione di sconto si chiama Capitale l’importo D dovuto al tempo stabilito; si chiama Valore attuale di D al tempo t (precedente la scadenza del debito) l’importo V < D con cui il debitore può estinguere anticipatamente il suo debito; la differenza S = D −V si chiama Sconto. (LEGGE DI ATTUALIZZAZIONE)
  3. 3. REGIMI FINANZIARI • Regimi di capitalizzazione • Regime dell’interesse semplice • Regime dell’interesse composto • Regime dell’interesse anticipato • Regimi di attualizzazione • Regime dello sconto semplice • Regime dello sconto composto • Regime dello sconto commerciale
  4. 4. REGIME DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE A INTERESSE SEMPLICE I = Ci t M = C + I = C + Cit = C (1 + it) • I è proporzionale a: C = Capitale t = tempo i = tasso di interesse • Secondo questa legge, l'interesse è proporzionale sia al capitale che al tempo, secondo un fattore di proporzionalità costituito dal tasso di interesse.
  5. 5. Grafico di M = C (1+it) e I = Cit M C t M(t) I(t) REGIME DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE A INTERESSE SEMPLICE
  6. 6. FATTORE DI MONTANTE A INTERESSE SEMPLICE • M = C (1 + it), • se C = 1 allora: • M = 1 + it • Il parametro i è il coefficiente angolare della retta, e finanziariamente caratterizza la velocità di accrescimento di 1 euro impiegato. M t 1
  7. 7. ESEMPIO C = 5 000 euro i = 1.5 % trimestrale t0= 0 = 1/1/2006 t = 30/6/2006 Il montante al 30/6/2006 è ......... • M = C + I • I = Cit = 5 000  0.015  2 = 150 euro • M = 5 000 + 150 = 5 150 euro.
  8. 8. DURATA INTERA E DURATA FRAZIONARIA I = Cit • Durata Intera La durata dell'impiego è uguale ad un numero intero di periodi. • Durata Frazionaria La durata dell'impiego è uguale ad una frazione (propria) di periodo. (ex: tasso bimestrale, durata un mese) • Durata frazionaria Sia i il tasso di interesse annuo, allora Mesi: se il capitale C viene impiegato per m mesi interi (m < 12), si ha: 12 m CiI =
  9. 9. DURATA INTERA E DURATA FRAZIONARIA 365 è il numero di giorni dell'anno civile. Nella pratica si utilizza anche l'anno commerciale fissato convenzionalmente in 360 giorni. • Considerando una durata t qualsiasi, cioè espressa in (n) anni (m) mesi, (g) giorni, si ha: • I = Cit M = C(1+it) Giorni: se il capitale C viene impiegato per g giorni ( g < 30) 365 g CiI = 36512 gm nt ++=
  10. 10. ESEMPIO • Calcolare il montante di un capitale di 1000 euro impiegato per 1 anno, 6 mesi e 18 giorni al tasso annuale dl 3% in capitalizzazione semplice 549,1 365 18 12 6 1 =++=t M = C(1+it) = 1000 (1+0,03 x 1,549) = 1046,47
  11. 11. CAPITALIZZAZIONE A TASSI VARIABILI NEL TEMPO • Nella pratica accade molto spesso che la capitalizzazione venga regolata, anziché da un unico tasso costante nel tempo, da una sequenza di tassi di interesse diversi, ciascuno applicabile a un determinato lasso temporale. • Vediamo come si possa adeguare il regime di capitalizzazione a interesse semplice a questa circostanza, nel rispetto della formulazione generale di tale regime.
  12. 12. CAPITALIZZAZIONE A TASSI VARIABILI NEL TEMPO • Sia i1 il tasso di interesse applicabile nel periodo da 0 a t1, i2 quello da t1 a t2 e così via. • Nel primo periodo gli interessi prodotti: I1 =C i1 t1 • gli interessi prodotti nel secondo periodo: I2 =C i2 (t2–t1) • Pertanto il montante in t2, come somma di capitale e interessi maturati sarà dato da • M(t2)= C (1+ i1 t1+ i2 (t2–t1)) • gli interessi si rendono disponibili solo alla fine della capitalizzazione, e quindi non producono altri interessi.
  13. 13. ESEMPIO • Un capitale di Euro 5 000,00 viene impiegato in capitalizzazione a interessi semplici al tasso trimestrale 1,5% per un trimestre, e successivamente per tre trimestri al tasso trimestrale 2%. • Il montante raggiunto alla fine (dopo un anno) risulta M(4) = Euro 5 000 (1 + 10,015 + 30,02) = Euro 5 375
  14. 14. REGIME A SCONTO SEMPLICE O RAZIONALE • V = C0=Valore attuale = Somma scontata • Ct = Capitale disponibile in t • Sc = Sconto • i = tasso di interesse della legge coniugata di capitalizzazione tCit =+ )(1C0 it C CV t + == 1 0 it itC VCS t tc + =−= 1 t=0 t C0 Ct
  15. 15. FATTORE DI SCONTO RAZIONALE • g(t) è il valore attuale, in regime di sconto razionale al tasso di interesse i, di un capitale unitario che si renderà disponibile al tempo t. it tg + = 1 1 )(
  16. 16. ESEMPIO • In data 1/1/2006 sottoscrivo BoT per un valore nominale di Euro 5.200 in scadenza il 30 Giugno 2006, al tasso di interesse 3% trimestrale. Quale è il prezzo di sottoscrizione, calcolato in regime di sconto semplice? • I dati sono: Ct = Euro 5.200, i = 3% trimestrale, t = 2 trimestri. 66,4905 03,021 2005 = + =V
  17. 17. REGIME DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE A INTERESSE COMPOSTO • A differenza del regime di capitalizzazione a interesse semplice, il quale prescrive che l’interesse sia sempre direttamente proporzionale al capitale iniziale e al tempo, il regime di capitalizzazione a interesse composto si caratterizza per il fatto che, al termine di ogni periodo, il capitale impiegato incorpora gli interessi maturati, in modo che anche questi ultimi producano interessi nei periodi seguenti. • In altre parole, l’interesse che si forma in ogni istante è ora proporzionale al montante accumulato a quel tempo.
  18. 18. ESEMPIO • Consideriamo la capitalizzazione raffigurata schematicamente nel grafico • tasso di interesse 1,5% trimestrale. t0 t1 t2 |________________|_________________|____ t0 = 1/1/02 t1 = 31/3/02 t2 = 30/6/02 C = Euro 5 000 M = ? Al termine del primo periodo il montante vale M(1) = C + Ci = C (1 + i) e l’intero importo si considera investimento iniziale per il secondo periodo, cosicché risulta M(2)= M(1)+ iM(1) = M(1) (1 + i) = C (1 + i) (1 + i) = C(1+ i)2
  19. 19. ESEMPIO (CONTINUA) • In generale, ripetendo il procedimento fino all'n-esimo periodo: M(n) = M(n–1) + iM(n–1) = M(n–1)(1 + i) M(n) = C(1 + i)n I(n) = M(n) − C = C (1 + i)n – C = C [(1 + i)n − 1] • Si noti dall’ultima espressione che l’interesse è qui ancora direttamente proporzionale al capitale iniziale ma non più direttamente proporzionale al tempo (la relazione non è lineare).
  20. 20. ESEMPIO 2 • t = sei mesi • C = Euro 5 000,00 • tasso i = 1,5 % trimestrale in regime di capitalizzazione a interesse composto si ottiene un interesse di: • I(2) = 5 000 [(1 + 0,015)2 − 1] = 151,12.
  21. 21. CAPITALIZZAZIONE COMPOSTA PER TEMPI NON INTERI Sia t la durata della capitalizzazione: indichiamo con n la sua parte intera e con f la sua parte frazionaria (0  f < 1), in modo che risulti t=n+f. • Convenzione lineare Il montante al tempo t=n+f non intero si ottiene aggiungendo al montante calcolato per gli n periodi interi in regime a interesse composto, l'interesse in regime semplice maturato su tale montante per la frazione di periodo residua. Si avrà quindi M(t) = C (1+i)n + if [C (1+i)n] = C (1+i)n (1+if ) I(t) = C [(1+i)n(1+if) – 1]
  22. 22. CAPITALIZZAZIONE COMPOSTA PER TEMPI NON INTERI • Convenzione esponenziale Il montante al tempo t=n+f non intero si calcola mediante la formula M(t) = C(1 + i)t M(t) = C (1+i)n(1+i)f=C (1+i)t I(t) = C [(1+i)t – 1] Nei tempi non interi, è verificata la seguente disuguaglianza: C (1 + i)n (1 + if ) > C (1 + i)n (1 + i)f. • Perciò, a parità di tempo e di tasso, il montante calcolato mediante la convenzione lineare è superiore al montante in convenzione esponenziale per durate non intere.
  23. 23. CAPITALIZZAZIONE COMPOSTA PER TEMPI NON INTERI
  24. 24. ESEMPIO C = Euro 5 000; i= 1,5 % trimestrale Data iniziale:1/1/2006 ; Data finale: 31/5/2006 ; t = 1 +2/3 di periodo • Nella convenzione lineare: M = C(1+i)n (1 + if ) M = Euro 5000 (1 + 0,015) (1 + 0,015 2/3 ) = Euro 5125,75 • Nella convenzione esponenziale: M = C(1+i)n+f M = Euro 5000 (1 + 0,015)5/3 = Euro 5125,62
  25. 25. TABELLA t = n + f M=(1+i)n (1 + if) M = C(1+i)n+f 2 mesi: n=0, f=2/3 5050 5049,87 3 mesi: n=1, f=0 5075 5075 5 mesi: n=1, f=2/3 5125,75 5125,462 1 anno: n=4, f=0 5306,81 5306,81 1 anno, 3 mesi: n=5, f=0 5386,42 5386,42
  26. 26. MONTANTE E INTERESSE NEL REGIME A INTERESSE COMPOSTO
  27. 27. FATTORE DI MONTANTE A INTERESSE COMPOSTO Dalla relazione M(t) = C (1 + i)t, ponendo C=1, si ottiene l’espressione del fattore di montante del regime di capitalizzazione a interesse composto f(t) = (1 + i)t parte di curva esponenziale di intercetta 1
  28. 28. FATTORE DI MONTANTE A INTERESSE COMPOSTO
  29. 29. CONFRONTO TRA I MONTANTI NEI REGIMI A INTERESSE SEMPLICE E COMPOSTO • C = Euro 5000, • i = 1,5 % trimestrale. Tempo Capit. semplice Capit. Composta 2 mesi 5050 5049,87 3 mesi 5075 5075 6 mesi 5150 5151,12 Per durate maggiori di un periodo, il montante in capitalizzazione composta supera il montante in capitalizzazione semplice. L’opposto accade per durate di capitalizzazione inferiori a un periodo.
  30. 30. CAPITALIZZAZIONE A TASSI VARIABILI NEL TEMPO • Siano ancora i1 e i2 i tassi di interesse applicabili rispettivamente tra i tempi 0 e t1 e fra t1 e t2. • Al tempo t1 sarà costituito un montante pari a M(t1)=C(1+i1)t1 • e poiché il regime a interesse composto prevede che l’intero montante sia fruttifero di interessi, alla fine della capitalizzazione sarà accumulato il montante M(t2)=C(1+i1)t1(1+i2)(t2-t1) e così via se il tasso dovesse assumere altri valori successivi.
  31. 31. ESEMPIO • Un capitale di Euro 5 000,00 viene impiegato in capitalizzazione a interessi composti al tasso trimestrale 1,5% per un trimestre, e successivamente per tre trimestri al tasso trimestrale 2%. • Il montante raggiunto alla fine (dopo un anno) risulta M(4) = Euro 5 000 (1 + 0,015)(1+ 0,02)3 = Euro 5 385
  32. 32. TASSI EQUIVALENTI • Due tassi d’interesse si dicono equivalenti se producono, ad una data futura t e a parità di capitale impiegato, lo stesso montante, ovvero gli stessi interessi • la definizione può essere applicata sia per trovare corrispondenze tra tassi in regimi finanziari diversi, • oppure, nell’ambito dello stesso regime, tra tassi che si riferiscono a periodi di durata diversa.
  33. 33. RELAZIONE TRA TASSI EQUIVALENTI IN REGIMI DIFFERENTI M(t) = C(1+it) = C(1+y)t • due tassi unitari i e y relativi rispettivamente al regime a interesse semplice e a quello composto: ]1)1[( 1 −+= t y t i ( ) 11 −+= t ity
  34. 34. Ipotizziamo che venga impiegato denaro per un trimestre (3 mesi). Si potrà avere, nella frazione di periodo e se i è il tasso di interesse annuale: I = C i t = C i 3/12 …e nel periodo intero e se i è il tasso di interesse trimestrale I = C i t = C i …e in più periodi e se i è il tasso di interesse mensile I = C i t = C i 3. Relazione tra tassi equivalenti nel regime a interesse semplice
  35. 35. RELAZIONE TRA TASSI EQUIVALENTI NEL REGIME A INTERESSE SEMPLICE • Sia i il tasso annuo e ik il tasso espresso in ragione di 1/k di anno (per un tasso semestrale sarà k = 2). • Osserviamo che una durata di capitalizzazione pari a t anni corrisponderà a kt periodi (ad es. 3 anni = 6 semestri). M(t)= C(1+ i t) = C(1+ik tk) i = k ik Esempio: Il tasso annuo 6% equivale al tasso trimestrale 1,5% (i4) tasso mensile i12 = 0,5%, al tasso semestrale i2 = 3%
  36. 36. RELAZIONE TRA TASSI EQUIVALENTI NEL REGIME A INTERESSE COMPOSTO M(t) = C(1+i)t = C(1+ik)kt 1+i = (1+ik)k ( ) 11 −+= k k ii Es1: Il tasso annuo equivalente al tasso trimestrale i4 = 1,5% è i = (1 + 0,015)4 − 1 = 0,06136 = 6,136%. Es2: Il tasso semestrale equivalente al tasso annuo i=2% è i2=0,995% i = (1+ik)k -1
  37. 37. RELAZIONE TRA TASSI EQUIVALENTI NEL REGIME A INTERESSE COMPOSTO • Es: il tasso trimestrale equivalente al tasso quadrimestrale i3=3% è i4=2,24% ( ) 114 3 34 −+= ii (1+ih)h = (1+ik)k (1+i3)3 = (1+i4)4
  38. 38. TASSO ANNUO NOMINALE CONVERTIBILE K VOLTE ALL'ANNO (JK) • Talvolta si preferisce, per comodità, enunciare il tasso annuo nominale convertibile k volte l’anno, così definito: jk= k ik dove ik è il tasso di periodo. • jk è un tasso annuo fittizio, poiché è definito come se fosse equivalente a ik nel regime a interesse semplice. Non ha, quindi, alcun significato finanziario e perciò nei calcoli occorre sempre riferirsi a ik.
  39. 39. ESEMPIO • j4 = 6% (tasso annuo nominale convertibile quattro volte l'anno) corrisponde a un tasso trimestrale • i4 =j4/4= 1,5% • ma il tasso annuo equivalente, come abbiamo visto, è 6,136%. Il tasso annuo i, detto anche tasso effettivo, è maggiore del tasso annuo nominale convertibile jk, ossia i > jk .
  40. 40. TAN E TAEG • In un’operazione di finanziamento il T.A.N. (Tasso Annuo Nominale), espresso in percentuale e su base annua, corrisponde al tasso interno di rendimento dell’operazione finanziaria: • considerando gli esborsi richiesti per la restituzione (quote capitale) e remunerazione del capitale (quote interesse) • non considerando le spese né altri oneri accessori. • Pertanto il TAN fornisce una valutazione “ottimistica” del costo reale del finanziamento.
  41. 41. TAN E TAEG • il TAEG (Tasso Annuo Effettivo Globale) prende invece in considerazione tutti gli oneri accessori (spese di istruttoria o spese di apertura pratica, commissioni) che il debitore deve corrispondere. • Il TAEG è il tasso annuo che rende la somma dei valori attuali di tutti gli importi erogati verso il cliente (al netto delle spese) uguale alla somma dei valori attuali di tutte le rate di rimborso, ossia corrisponde al reale T.I.R. dell’operazione finanziaria complessiva. • La normativa relativa consente di escludere (a determinate condizioni) dal calcolo del TAEG alcune spese, quelle assicurative e quelle di incasso della rata
  42. 42. ES:FINANZIAMENTO A TASSO ZERO • TAN nullo • TAEG positivo: il cliente deve corrispondere al finanziatore, alle scadenze e secondo le modalità concordate, il capitale iniziale e le spese accessorie • Pertanto l’apparente convenienza di tali operazioni può venire spesso a cessare
  43. 43. ESEMPIO ( ) 365546 1 1200 1000 i+ = ( ) 2,11 365546 =+ i Il 1° gennaio 2002 si contrae un prestito di 1000 Euro da con una sola rata di 1200 Euro da pagare il 1° luglio 2003. Il creditore trattiene 50 Euro per le spese di istruttoria della pratica di credito. Determinare il TAN e il TAEG del finanziamento (usare l’anno civile e il regime di capitalizzazione composta). Tenendo conto che dal 1/1/02 al 1/7/03 intercorrono 546 giorni, per la determinazione del TAN si risolve la seguente equazione: i = 0,1296204. Perciò il Tasso annuo nominale (TAN) dell’operazione di prestito è, arrotondato, i = 12,96%.
  44. 44. ESEMPIO • Per trovare il taeg risolviamo: ( ) 263,11 365546 =+ i ( ) 365546 1 1200 950 i+ = i = 0,169026. Perciò il Tasso annuo effettivo globale (TAEG) dell’operazione di prestito è, arrotondato, i = 16,90%.
  45. 45. REGIME A SCONTO COMPOSTO • V = C0=Valore attuale = Somma scontata • Ct = Capitale disponibile in t • D = Sconto • i = tasso di interesse della legge coniugata di capitalizzazione D = Ct – C0 = ( )       + − tt i C 1 1 1 t t Ci =+ )(1C0 t t i C CV )(1 0 + == t=0 t C0 Ct
  46. 46. ESEMPIO • Ct = Euro 5.200, i = 3% trimestrale, t = 2 trimestri. • quale è il prezzo oggi del BoT se la valutazione avviene in regime di sconto composto? • Applicando la formula ora vista si ottiene: 50,4901 )03.01( 2005 2 = + =V
  47. 47. FATTORE DI SCONTO COMPOSTO. è il valore attuale, con sconto composto al tasso d’interesse i, di un capitale unitario che si renderà disponibile al tempo t. t t i C CV )(1 0 + == t i tg )(1 1 )( + =
  48. 48. SCINDIBILITÀ • Consideriamo ora la possibilità di interrompere anticipatamente l’operazione di investimento e immediatamente riprenderla, e valutiamo gli effetti finanziari di questa strategia, confrontandone il montante finale con quello che si potrebbe conseguire procedendo senza interruzioni • Le alternative sono schematizzabili ad esempio nel modo seguente, considerando come al solito il tasso trimestrale 1,5%:
  49. 49. SCINDIBILITÀ • investire Euro 5000 al tempo t0 = 1/1/2002 e incassare M2 al tempo t = 30/6/2002. Euro 5.000 ===================>M(2) |________________________________|_ t0 =1/1/02 t = 30/6/02 •interrompere l’operazione in t1 = 31/5/2002 e sempre in t1 reimpiegare il montante allora disponibile fino all’epoca t = 30/6/2002 Euro 5.000 =======> M’ ===========> M’(2) |____________________|____________________|_____ t0=1/1/02 t1 = 31/5/02 t = 30/6/02
  50. 50. SCINDIBILITÀ • Una legge si dice scindibile se il montante di un capitale C, impiegato fino a t ad un tasso assegnato i, non varia se l’impiego viene interrotto in t1, con 0< t1< t e il montante ottenuto in t1 viene immediatamente reimpiegato alle stesse condizioni per il tempo rimanente t – t1. • Matematicamente, una legge di capitalizzazione è scindibile se il corrispondente fattore di montante f(t) soddisfa la seguente relazione: f(t) = f(t1) f(t – t1) con 0< t1< t
  51. 51. LEGGE DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE SEMPLICE: NON SCINDIBILE • t = 6 mesi = 2 trimestri : M(2) = 5000*(1+0,015*2)= Euro 5150 • t1 = 5 mesi = 5/3 di trimestre : M’ (5/3)= Euro 5125; • reimpiegando immediatamente questo importo, il montante in t = 2 è M’(2) = M’ [1+i(t–t1)] = Euro 5150,62. • non si ottiene lo stesso montante: infatti, in caso di reimpiego si ottiene un montante maggiore.
  52. 52. LEGGE DI CAPITALIZZAZIONE COMPOSTA: SCINDIBILE M = C (1+i)t • t = 6 mesi = 2 trimestri : M(2) = Euro 5151,12. • t1 = 5 mesi = 5/3 di trimestre : M’ = C(1+i )t1 = Euro 5125,62; • reimpiegandolo immediatamente, il montante in t è M’(2) = M’(1+i )1/3 = Euro 5151,12.
  53. 53. ESERCIZIO 1 • Calcolare interesse e montante di un capitale di 100.000,00 Euro impiegato al tasso semestrale del 3% per 2 anni e 5 mesi in regime di capitalizzazione semplice e composta CAP. SEMPLICE: I=Cit=100000*0,03*(4+5/6)=14500 M=100000+14500=114500 CAP COMPOSTA: Convenzione lineare: M(t) = 100000 (1+0,03)4 (1+0,03(5/6))= 115364,65 I(t) = 115364,65-100000=15364,6 Convenzione esponenziale: M(t) =100000 (1+0,03)4+(5/6) = 115357,70 I(t) =115357,70-100000=15357,70
  54. 54. ESERCIZIO 2 • Calcolare il tasso annuo equivalente al tasso trimestrale del 3,20% e al tasso semestrale del 3,75% in capitalizzazione semplice e composta CAP. SEMPLICE: i=0,032*4 = 12,80% i=0,0375*2 = 7,5% CAP COMPOSTA: i=(1+0,032)4 -1= 13,42% i=(1+0,0375)2 -1 = 7,64%
  55. 55. ESERCIZIO 3 • Si determini il tasso annuo equivalente al tasso nominale annuo convertibile mensilmente del 5% J12=0,05 I12=0,05/12=0,0041 (1+i)=(1+i12)12 i=(1+0,0041)12-1=0,0511
  56. 56. ESERCIZIO 4 • Una cambiale del valore di 100000 Euro, che scade tra 3 mesi, viene scontata al tasso di sconto del 4% annuo, calcolare lo sconto e la somma scontata. • Quale è il tasso di interesse corrispondente? S=100000*0,04*3/12=1000 V=100000(1-0,04*3/12)=99000 i=d/(1-d)=0,04/(1-0,04)=0,0417

