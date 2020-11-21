est.-of-schools-virtual-tour-final-copy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hi! Welcome to our Virtual Tour. This virtual tour will inform you on the basic requirements in establishing a private school according to CMO No. 40, s. 2008.
Make sure to use your mouse in navigating the slides in this Virtual Tour. Have fun!!!
HOME FILING REQUIREMENTS INSTITUTIONAL SITE BUILDING CODE SCHOOL FACILITIES LIBRARY STANDARD
Requirements in filing a petition to establish a school:  name and location of the school;  names and addresses of all o...
INSTITUTIONAL SITES AND BUILDINGS  Total floor area  Traffic situation  Distance from other school already existing  Location and distance from distractive establishments
BUILDING CODE BASIC REQUIREMENTS  Situated that they are sufficiently far from all fire hazards  Instruction and study c...
ADDITIONAL BUILDING CODE REQUIREMENTS Fire Escapes Fire Extinguishers Safety Devices
ADDITIONAL BUILDING CODE REQUIREMENTS Lavatories CR WELL LIGHTED AND VENTILATED PWD FRIENDLY FACILITIES
If multi-storey, two staircases with ramps and a minimum width of two meters.
 Easily accessible and well-furnished administrative offices and faculty rooms
 Shall have adequately outfitted laboratories and equipment
 Shall have allotted area and facilities for home economics and other vocational courses.
Additional requirements: GYMNASIUM AUDITORIUM LECTURE ROOM CANTEEN
LIBRARY STANDARDS  Basic collection of well- selected books and non-print materials to support general education  Specia...
Thank you!!!
Establishment of Schools - Virtual Tour

