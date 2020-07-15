Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Early Diagnosis of Caries Presented by:- •Dr. Faizan Ansari •PG 1st Year •Dept. of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry
Contents 1. Definitions 2. Introduction 3. Various diagnostic aids • Conventional techniques • Recent advances 4. Conclusi...
Definitions: • Microbial disease of calcified portion of teeth characterized by demineralization of inorganic & destructio...
•Diagnosis is an art and science, which results from the synthesis of scientific knowledge and clinical experiences in ide...
An Ideal Diagnostic Tool: Tools to assess future caries risk and present caries activity are required, as diagnostic tasks...
Requisites of an ideal diagnostic tool: • Accuracy • Reliable • Precise/simple • Easy to apply • Useful for all surfaces o...
VARIOUS DIAGNOSTIC AIDS
Conventional Methods: Visual Eyes Magnifying lens Tactile Sensation Probe Mechanical Separation Dental Floss Illumination ...
Recent Advances - Fiberoptic transilluminati on (FOTI) - Wavelength dependent Fiberoptic transilluminati on (WFOTI) - Digi...
Visual diagnosis • Most common because it is an easy technique that is routinely performed in clinical practice. • Permits...
• Teeth should be cleaned and/or dried before the examination process, which if not included will increase the risk of mis...
Tactile diagnosis •The visual-tactile method has been a mainstay of clinical dentistry for more than 100 years and is base...
Disadvantagesof Probingwith SharpExplorer: • Traditional probing with a sharp explorer has come into question as the ultim...
Examples showing the benefit of cleaning and drying to detect caries (A–C) and harmful effect of probing with a sharp expl...
Internationally accepted caries detection system • DMFT/S index (Klein, Palmer, Knutson 1938, 1987,1997) • Nyvad’s System ...
Detection with chemical dyes • Fusayama introduced a technique in 1972 that used a basic fuchsin red stain to aid in diffe...
Yip et al .,1994 •Dyes neither stained bacteria nor delineated the bacterial front but did stain collagen associated with...
Commercially available caries detector dyes • Caries check (CC), containing 1% acid red in polypropylene glycol has been r...
RADIOGRAPHIC METHOD
Radiographic methods includes: 1. Bitewingradiographs 2. IOPAradiographs 3. Digitalradiography 4. Digital subtractionradi...
• Radiographic examination is useful in monitoring caries lesion development, in view of the fact that non-cavitated lesio...
(Ricketts et al., 1997) •Clinically "sound" and apparently intact occlusal surfaces, however, may develop lesions which p...
Wenzel, 1995,2004 •The performance of bitewing radiography, have found a high sensitivity (50-70%) to detect caries lesio...
Digital Radiography
Digital imaging is an image formed and represented by a spatially distributed set of discrete sensors and pixels. There ar...
Digital detectors • Charged couple device (CCD) • Complementary metal oxide semiconductor • Photo Stimulable Phosphor plat...
Advantages of digital radiography comparedwith conventional radiography: •Image acquisition process in real time. •Reducti...
Digital subtraction radiography
•A digital bitewing radiograph is taken and later a second radiograph of exactly the same region is produced with identica...
•Introduced into dentistry in1980 •Based on theprinciple: •Two digital radiographic images obtained under different time i...
Advantages: •Detects onset or progression of demineralization. Disadvantages: •Difficulty of image registration
Tuned-aperture computed tomography This method constructs radiographic section through teeth. The slices can be viewed for...
Figure : Tuned-aperture computed tomography.
TRANSILLUMINATION
•Fiber optics was introduced in 1970’s. •It refers to flexible, thin cylindrical fibers of high- optical-quality glass or ...
•It is based on the changes in the scattering and absorption phenomenon of light photons that increases the contrast betwe...
DIFOTI • INTRODUCED IN YEAR1998 • Developed by Schneidermann et al, Department of Oral Pathology, Radiology and Diagnostic...
• Digital images produce can be viewed by the dentist and patient in real time or stored for later assessment. • It can al...
Advantages: •Detects initial areas of demineralization •Inspects integrity of teeth •Detects cracks, tooth fractures, and ...
CariVu • DEXIS CariVu™ is a compact, portable caries detection device that uses transillumination technology to support th...
FLUORESCENCE
1. QLF 2. DIAGNOdent 3. DIAGNOdent Pen 4. Vistaproof  MECHANISM OF FLUORESCENCE • Benedict (1928) was first to describe e...
• Through these filter system only fluorescentrays pass and inherent fluorescence of a material is often referred to as au...
NATURE OF FLUORESCENCE ON ENAMEL SURFACE •Near-ultraviolet light-blue •Incident light in the blue and green - yellowandora...
PRINCIPAL OF LASER FLUORESCENCE • Laser devices are based on the principle that a monochromatic light source (655 nm wavel...
Quantitative light-induced fluorescence (QLF) QLF measures: •The degreeoffluorescence, •Change ofdemineralised enamel comp...
•QLF system consists of a hand-held intraoral colour micro video CCD camera, interfaced with a personal computer and custo...
•Red fluorescence which has been detected in QLF images has been supposed to be associated with caries risk. •Red fluoresc...
Figure: (a-c) Tooth is seen on the computer monitor as fluorescent green and dark areas indicate mineral loss. a b c
•Heinrich et al.,2005, compare the outcome of quantitative laser/lightinduced fluorescence (QLF) and visual inspection (VI...
It was concludedthat: i. QLF seems to be a sensitive method that is suitable for the detection of visually undetected init...
DIAGNOdent 2095 • DIAGNOdent was intorduced by KaVo, Biberach, Germany in 1998. • It emits a red light(λ=655 nm), which is...
•DIAGNOdent contains a laser diode (655 nm, modulated, 1 mW peak power) as the excitation light source, and a photo diode ...
• The emitted light reaches the dental tissues through a flexible tip. • As the mature enamel is more transparent, this li...
Diagram illustrating working of a DIAGNOdent
Advantages: •Early detection of caries •High sensitivity and specificity •Precise and extremely reliable method •Reproduci...
DIAGNOdent PEN • The device works on the principles of DIAGNOdent, but the design is different. • The device weights 140g ...
•Another cylindrical tipisrecommended for occlusal surfaces, and the direction of its light is perpendicular to the axis o...
VISTA PROOF [FLUORESCENCE CAMERA, (FC) ] • VistaProof (FC; VistaProof, D€urr Dental, Bietigheim- Bissingen, Germany) is a ...
Principle of FC • The FC device works at a different wavelength than the LFpen device and is based on different principles...
•Light-intense blue LEDs with a wavelength of 405 nm stimulate the porphyrins of cariogenic bacteria to emit red light. So...
Optical and numerical analysis of the caries activity
LED technology (Midwest Caries I.D.) • The handheld device emits asoft light emitting diode (LED) between 635 nm and 880 n...
•The microprocessor of thedevice contains a computer- based algorithm. •It identifies the differentoptical signature (chan...
ELECTRICAL CONDUCTANCE MEASUREMENT
• Electrochemical machining (ECM) is based on the principle that a demineralized tooth has more pores filled with water or...
Figure: Site specific. Figure: Surface specific.
• A strong relationship between both lesiondepth and mineral content in enamel has been shown with ECM readings.
 VANGUARD ELECTRONIC CARIES DETECTOR: • It used a current of 25 Hz. Measured conductance was then converted to an ordinar...
SOPROLIFE •SOPROLIFE is a more recently released device using a light induced fluorescence evaluator for diagnostic and tr...
0 Fissure appears as shiny green, enamel appears sound 1 Tiny, thin red shimmer in the pit and fissure systems viewed. No ...
The Canary System •The Canary System is a precise, low-powered, laser-based instrument with an integrated intraoral camera...
SCORE INTERPRETATION 0 to 20 (green) Health tooth structure 21 to 69 (yellow) loss of crystallization of the tooth structu...
 Advantages: • Detects caries under sealants and around the margins of restorations. • Detects caries on all tooth surfac...
Newer Technologies in Store for the Future •Current and future technologies lay emphasis on the objective measurement of t...
Mechanism of light in detection of dental caries: • The regular structure of teeth ensures good propagation of light throu...
Terahertz Imaging: This method uses waves in terahertz frequency (10¹² Hz or a wavelength of 30μm). This wavelength is sho...
Infrared Termography: •Thermal radiation energy travels in the form of waves. The changes in thermal energy can be measure...
Multiphoton Imaging: •Infrared light of 850 nm wavelength is used in this imaging technique. •While conventional fluoresce...
Optic Coherence Tomography: •This technique uses a high penetration near infrared light at a wavelength of 780- 1550 nm. •...
CONCLUSION • Early diagnosis of initial enamel lesions is very important in order to be able to create at an optimum time,...
References 1. Marwah N. Textbook of pediatric dentistry. Jaypee Brothers, Medical Publishers Pvt. Limited; 2018 Oct 31. 2....
7. Mohanraj M, Prabhu VR, Senthil R. Diagnostic methods for early detection of dental caries-A review. International Journ...
Early diagnosis of caries
Early diagnosis of caries
Early diagnosis of caries
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Early diagnosis of caries

24 views

Published on

Methods for early diagnosis of caries.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Early diagnosis of caries

  1. 1. Early Diagnosis of Caries Presented by:- •Dr. Faizan Ansari •PG 1st Year •Dept. of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry
  2. 2. Contents 1. Definitions 2. Introduction 3. Various diagnostic aids • Conventional techniques • Recent advances 4. Conclusion 5. References
  3. 3. Definitions: • Microbial disease of calcified portion of teeth characterized by demineralization of inorganic & destruction of organic portions of teeth. - Shafer (1958) • Infectious microbiological disease of the teeth that results in localized dissolution and destruction of calcified tissues. - Sturdevant (1968) • Caries is defined as a localized post eruptive, pathological process of external origin involving softening of the hard tooth tissue and proceeding to the formation of a cavity. - WHO (1979)
  4. 4. •Diagnosis is an art and science, which results from the synthesis of scientific knowledge and clinical experiences in identifying the signs and symptoms of a disease process. •Greek ‘ dia’ meaning ‘‘through’’and‘‘gnosis’ meaning ‘‘knowledge’’. •Thus, ‘‘to diagnose’’implies that it is only through knowledge about the disease that a diagnosis can be established. Importance of diagnosis: •Toidentify etiologicalfactors. •Determine nature of the disease involved. •Todetermine treatmentplanning. •Toaccessprognosis. Introduction:
  5. 5. An Ideal Diagnostic Tool: Tools to assess future caries risk and present caries activity are required, as diagnostic tasks are becoming more difficult and important from the standpoint of long-term oral health. Ideally, a diagnostic tool should: 1. Detect dental caries at its earliest stage possible 2. Provide valid prospective caries risk assessments for different age groups 3. Determine present caries activity and monitor lesions behavior over time.
  6. 6. Requisites of an ideal diagnostic tool: • Accuracy • Reliable • Precise/simple • Easy to apply • Useful for all surfaces of teeth • Identifying caries adjacent to restorations • Objectivity • Sensitivity • Specificity • Reproducibility • Validity • Quantitative analysis.
  7. 7. VARIOUS DIAGNOSTIC AIDS
  8. 8. Conventional Methods: Visual Eyes Magnifying lens Tactile Sensation Probe Mechanical Separation Dental Floss Illumination UV Illumination Dyes Basic fuchsin Procion dyes Radiography Intraoral periapical Bitewing Xeroradiogr- aphy
  9. 9. Recent Advances - Fiberoptic transilluminati on (FOTI) - Wavelength dependent Fiberoptic transilluminati on (WFOTI) - Digital imaging Fiberoptic transilluminati on (DIFOTI) - Fluorescence camera - Endosco- pically viewed filtered fluorescence - White light fluorescence - Videoscope - Ultrasonic system scanning acoustic microscope - Ultrasound caries detector - Vanguard electronic caries detector - Caries meter - CarieScan Pro - Digital radiography - Digital Subtraction radiography - Magnetic resonance microimaging - Photo stimulable phosphor radiography - Tuned aperture computed tomography -DIAGNOdent - Midwest Caries ID - Dye enhanced laser fluorescence - D-Carie mini - Species specific monoclonal antibodies - Intraoral television camera - Infrared thermography Illumination Endoscopy Ultrasonic Electrical Conductance measurement Radiography Lasers Miscellan ous
  10. 10. Visual diagnosis • Most common because it is an easy technique that is routinely performed in clinical practice. • Permits early caries signs to be detected and recorded in a reliable and accurate way by using visual indices. • Indices may also describe the characteristics of all clinically relevant stages in the caries disease process, making them a cost-effective method of recording caries lesions.
  11. 11. • Teeth should be cleaned and/or dried before the examination process, which if not included will increase the risk of missing lesions • Some indices recommend tactile examination to be performed in conjunction with visual examination, and this has been considered questionable. • Another recommend using the WHO probe, which is ball-ended with a sphere presenting 0.5 mm in the extremity, allowing this kind of evaluation.
  12. 12. Tactile diagnosis •The visual-tactile method has been a mainstay of clinical dentistry for more than 100 years and is based on the use of a dental mirror, sharp probe, and a 3-in-1 syringe and clean and dry tooth surface. •The examination is primarily based on subjective interpretation of surface characteristics such as integrity, texture, translucency or opacity, location, and color. •Use of dental floss for tactile evidence of proximal caries has been shown to be effective, wherein shredding of dental floss indicates a proximal cavity.
  13. 13. Disadvantagesof Probingwith SharpExplorer: • Traditional probing with a sharp explorer has come into question as the ultimate determinant of caries activity. • Tactile examination using a sharp probe has been criticized because of the possibility of transporting cariogenic bacteria, may cause irreversible traumatic defects in potentially remineralizable enamel and may not be able to add any information to the visual examination. • In vitro studies by Beltrami et al. in 1990 and scanning electronic microscopic study by Kuhnisch et al. in 2007 confirmed that using a sharp probe for caries detection can cause mechanical damage to the enamel. • Ekstrand et al. in 2005 showed that dentists were not able to reliably and reproducibly determine the subtle visual and tactile differences between active and inactive enamel lesions.
  14. 14. Examples showing the benefit of cleaning and drying to detect caries (A–C) and harmful effect of probing with a sharp explorer
  15. 15. Internationally accepted caries detection system • DMFT/S index (Klein, Palmer, Knutson 1938, 1987,1997) • Nyvad’s System (Nyvad et al.,1999) • Significant caries index (Sic) (Bratthal D in 2000) • International and Caries DetectionAssessment System (2002,2005 Baltimore, Maryland, USA) • Universal Visual Scoring System(UNIVISS) (2008) • Pulpal Ulceration, Fistula, Abscess Index(PUFA) (Monse et al 2010) • Caries Assessment and TreatmentInstrument (CAST) (Frencken JE 2011)
  16. 16. Detection with chemical dyes • Fusayama introduced a technique in 1972 that used a basic fuchsin red stain to aid in differentiating layers of carious dentin. • Fuchsin was replaced by another dye, acid red52,which showed equal effectiveness. • Caries-detecting stains differentiate mineralized from demineralized dentin in both vital and nonvital teeth. • Outer carious dentin is stainable because the irreversible breakdown of collagen cross- linking loosens the collagen fibers. • Inner carious dentin and normal dentin are notstained because their collagen fibers are undisturbed and dense. • Dyes do not stain bacteria but instead staintheorganic matrix of poorly mineralized dentin.
  17. 17. Yip et al .,1994 •Dyes neither stained bacteria nor delineated the bacterial front but did stain collagen associated with a less mineralized organic matrix.
  18. 18. Commercially available caries detector dyes • Caries check (CC), containing 1% acid red in polypropylene glycol has been recently introduced. • Cd dyes caries detector (cad), • Caries marker (cam), • Seek (see), • Sable seek (ses), • Carbolan green, • Coomassie blue, • Lissamine blue, • Snoop
  19. 19. RADIOGRAPHIC METHOD
  20. 20. Radiographic methods includes: 1. Bitewingradiographs 2. IOPAradiographs 3. Digitalradiography 4. Digital subtractionradiography 5. TunedAperture computed Tomography
  21. 21. • Radiographic examination is useful in monitoring caries lesion development, in view of the fact that non-cavitated lesions can be reversed by non- invasive intervention, providing changes in mineral content of dental tissues.  Ratledge et al.(2001) • 50-90% of dentin caries lesions radiographically observed on the proximal surface might present cavitation. Krick R et al.,(2009) •Caries are not visible on radiographs untilthey penetrate more than one half the enamel thickness and enamel lesions are usually not visible until 30 - 40% of the lesion has become demineralized. E Onem(2012) •40-60% of tooth demineralization required foralesion to be seen radiographically.
  22. 22. (Ricketts et al., 1997) •Clinically "sound" and apparently intact occlusal surfaces, however, may develop lesions which penetrate into the dentin, which can be observed only through radiographic examination.
  23. 23. Wenzel, 1995,2004 •The performance of bitewing radiography, have found a high sensitivity (50-70%) to detect caries lesions in dentin of both proximal and occlusal surfaces, compared to clinical visual detection. •The validity of detecting enamel lesions islimited on the proximal surfaces and low for the occlusal surfaces. Espelid et al., 1994; Neuhaus et al.,2009 •Validity of detecting enamel lesions is limited onthe proximal surfaces and low for the occlusal surfaces. •This difference can be explained by the fact that radiography is a 2-dimensional image of a 3- dimensional anatomy of the tooth structure. So, the superimposed cuspal tissues obscure initial changes in occlusal surfaces. Dove2011 •There are great chances to occur false-negative diagnosis in the presence of caries than false positive diagnosis in the absence of disease i.e high specificity and low sensitivity.
  24. 24. Digital Radiography
  25. 25. Digital imaging is an image formed and represented by a spatially distributed set of discrete sensors and pixels. There are two types: Direct – The direct image receptor that collects X-ray directly, for example, RVG. Indirect – For example, video camera is used for forming digital images of a radiograph.
  26. 26. Digital detectors • Charged couple device (CCD) • Complementary metal oxide semiconductor • Photo Stimulable Phosphor plate (PSP). Digital image enhancement • Resolution of unenhanced digital image is lower than radiographs • Range of gray shades is limited to 256, whereas in a radiographic film, over 1 million shades of gray appear • Contrast can be digitally enhanced using a mathematical rule often decided by the algorithm/filter • They are not practically used because they are very time-consuming
  27. 27. Advantages of digital radiography comparedwith conventional radiography: •Image acquisition process in real time. •Reductions in radiation dose. •Time savings. •Digital manipulation of the image to enhance viewing. •Avoiding unnecessary or repeated radiographs. •Facilitate communication and case discussion among dental professionals. •Visual aid to be shown to the patient on the computer screen, increasing the confidence and credibility in the treatment-decision making process. •Primary disadvantages include the rigidity and thickness of the sensors, the high initial system cost and unknown sensor lifespan.
  28. 28. Digital subtraction radiography
  29. 29. •A digital bitewing radiograph is taken and later a second radiograph of exactly the same region is produced with identical exposure time, tube current, and voltage •By subtracting gray values for each coordinate of the first radiograph from equivalent coordinate of second, a subtraction image is obtained. •If no changes have occurred, the result of subtraction is zero. •Nonzero result will be obtained in case of onset or progression of demineralization. •It is not yet routinely applied in clinical caries detection due to difficulty of image registration.
  30. 30. •Introduced into dentistry in1980 •Based on theprinciple: •Two digital radiographic images obtained under different time intervals, with the same projection geometry, are spatially and densitometrically aligned using specific software.
  31. 31. Advantages: •Detects onset or progression of demineralization. Disadvantages: •Difficulty of image registration
  32. 32. Tuned-aperture computed tomography This method constructs radiographic section through teeth. The slices can be viewed for the presence of radiolucency Mechanism of action: •As exposure begins, the tube and film move in opposite directions simultaneously through a mechanical linkage. With this synchronous movement, images of objects in the focal plane remain in fixed positions on radiographic film and are clearly imaged. •On the other hand, images of objects located outside focal plane have continuously changing positions on the film. As a result, images of these objects are blurred beyond recognition by motion unsharpness. Slices can be brought together in a three-dimensional computer model called pseudo-hologram. •TACT slices and pseudo-hologram can adequately detect small primary and secondary carious lesions.
  33. 33. Figure : Tuned-aperture computed tomography.
  34. 34. TRANSILLUMINATION
  35. 35. •Fiber optics was introduced in 1970’s. •It refers to flexible, thin cylindrical fibers of high- optical-quality glass or plastic. •Theory: •Single optical fiber that consists of glass or plastic material with an outer cladding of a material with lower refractive index. •Fiber core has a higher refractive index. •Individual fibers are grouped together to form a fiber optic bundle. •Fibers can be as small as 0.01mm for glass and 0.1 mm for plastic. FOTI
  36. 36. •It is based on the changes in the scattering and absorption phenomenon of light photons that increases the contrast between sound and enamel caries. •The illumination is delivered via fiber-optics from alight source to a tooth surface. •The light propagates from the fiber illuminator across tooth tissue to non-illuminated surfaces. •The resulting images of light distribution arethen used for diagnosis.
  37. 37. DIFOTI • INTRODUCED IN YEAR1998 • Developed by Schneidermann et al, Department of Oral Pathology, Radiology and Diagnostic Sciences, New Jersy Dental School, University of Medicine and Dentistry of NewJersey. • Employs digital image processing for quantitative diagnosis and prognosis in dentistry. • It uses fiber-optic transillumination of safevisible light to image the tooth. • In this system, light delivered by a fiber-optic is collected on the other side of the tooth by a mirror system and recorded with a CCD imaging camera, instantaneously. • The acquired information is sent to a computerfor analysis with dedicated algorithms.
  38. 38. • Digital images produce can be viewed by the dentist and patient in real time or stored for later assessment. • It can also be used to detect other changes in coronal tooth anatomy, such as tooth fractures and fluorosis.
  39. 39. Advantages: •Detects initial areas of demineralization •Inspects integrity of teeth •Detects cracks, tooth fractures, and wear •No harmful radiation •Uses safe white light •Images all coronal surfaces including interproximal, occlusal, smooth surfaces •Determines depth of lesion accurately •Only dental diagnostic imaging instrument approved by the Food and Drug Administration for detection of incipient and recurrent caries •Magnification of up to ×16 Disadvantages: •Technique sensitive •High cost
  40. 40. CariVu • DEXIS CariVu™ is a compact, portable caries detection device that uses transillumination technology to support the identification of occlusal, interproximal and recurrent carious lesions and cracks.
  41. 41. FLUORESCENCE
  42. 42. 1. QLF 2. DIAGNOdent 3. DIAGNOdent Pen 4. Vistaproof  MECHANISM OF FLUORESCENCE • Benedict (1928) was first to describe enamel fluorescence. • Fluorescence results from a change in the characteristics of light caused by an alteration in the wavelength of the incident light rays following reflection from the surface of a material
  43. 43. • Through these filter system only fluorescentrays pass and inherent fluorescence of a material is often referred to as auto-fluorescence. • The exact identity of the material responsibleforthe fluorescence in enamel remains to be established. • The intensity of the emitted fluorescence canbemeasured by using a filter system.
  44. 44. NATURE OF FLUORESCENCE ON ENAMEL SURFACE •Near-ultraviolet light-blue •Incident light in the blue and green - yellowandorange fluorescence. •Incident light in the red or near-infraredregion- red fluorescence Booij & ten Bosch(1982) •Dityrosine are the chromophores responsible forblue fluorescence. Scharf (1971) •Yellow fluorescence is attributable tocross- linked chains of structural proteins.  Konig et al., (1998;1999) • Red fluorescence may be attributed to the presence of various protoporphyrins that are considered to be products of bacterial decomposition and other oral bacterial metabolites.
  45. 45. PRINCIPAL OF LASER FLUORESCENCE • Laser devices are based on the principle that a monochromatic light source (655 nm wavelength) passes unhindered through a mature enamel crystal with little or no alteration. • The 655 nm light has the ability to excitebacterial photoporphyrins, resulting in fluorescence. • With decalcification in the enamel, increasing amount of the light is scattered, and the changes in fluorescence can be quantified to describe the presence and severity of the caries.
  46. 46. Quantitative light-induced fluorescence (QLF) QLF measures: •The degreeoffluorescence, •Change ofdemineralised enamel compared with surrounding sound enamel, and •Relates it directly to the amount of mineral lost by demineralisation.
  47. 47. •QLF system consists of a hand-held intraoral colour micro video CCD camera, interfaced with a personal computer and custom software. •The software enables to capture and analyze images of the tooth during clinical examination. •QLF uses a 50-watt xenon arc-lamp and anoptical filter in order to produce a blue light with a 290- to 450-nm wavelength, which is carried to the tooth through a light guide fitted with a dental mirror. •The fluorescence images are filtered by a yellow high-pass filter (λ ≥ 540 nm) and then captured by a colour CCD camera. •When the tooth surface is illuminated by this high-intensity blue light, auto-fluorescence of the enamel is obtained by the intraoral camera, since all excitation light reflected or diffused is filtered. •The exact nature of thefluorescing chromophores is still unidentified.
  48. 48. •Red fluorescence which has been detected in QLF images has been supposed to be associated with caries risk. •Red fluorescence isfound in more advanced lesions (dentinal lesions), progressive white spots and in aged plaque as well as in calculus Figure: Quantitative light/laser-induced fluorescence.
  49. 49. Figure: (a-c) Tooth is seen on the computer monitor as fluorescent green and dark areas indicate mineral loss. a b c
  50. 50. •Heinrich et al.,2005, compare the outcome of quantitative laser/lightinduced fluorescence (QLF) and visual inspection (VI) for the detection of initial caries lesions on all maxillary and mandibular smooth surfaces in caries-risk adolescents. •The subjects were 34 students, age 15yr. •A total of 879 buccal and 882 lingualwere examine •Fluorescence images of each smoothsurface were captured with QLF, displayed, store, and analyse the images. •Fluorescence loss and area of the lesion, and fluorescence loss integrated over the lesion area, were determined. •4.9% were detected by VI alone and 7.9% byQLF alone
  51. 51. It was concludedthat: i. QLF seems to be a sensitive method that is suitable for the detection of visually undetected initial caries lesions; and ii. that the clinical use of QLF is limitedbyseveral confounding factors in caries risk adolescents.
  52. 52. DIAGNOdent 2095 • DIAGNOdent was intorduced by KaVo, Biberach, Germany in 1998. • It emits a red light(λ=655 nm), which is absorbed by bacterial by-products such as porphyrins.
  53. 53. •DIAGNOdent contains a laser diode (655 nm, modulated, 1 mW peak power) as the excitation light source, and a photo diode combined with a long pass filter (transmission > 680 nm) as the detector. •The excitation light is transmitted by an optical fiber to the tooth, and a bundle of 9 fibers arranged concentrically around it serves for detection. •The long pass filter absorbs the backscattered excitation and other short wavelength light and transmits the longer wavelength fluorescence radiation. •To eliminate the long wavelength ambient light also passing through the filter, the laser diode is modulated, and only light showing the same modulation characteristic is registered. •Thus, the digital display shows quantitatively the detected fluorescence intensity (in units related to a calibration standard).
  54. 54. • The emitted light reaches the dental tissues through a flexible tip. • As the mature enamel is more transparent, this light passes through this tissue without being deflected. • In contact with affected enamel, this light will be diffracted and dispersed. • The latter is able to excite either the hard dental tissue, resulting in the tissue autofluorescence, or fluorophores present in the caries lesions. • These fluorophores derived from the products of the bacterial metabolism and has been identified as porphyrins 22. • The emitted fluorescence by the porphyrins is collected by nine concentric fibers and translated into numeric values, which can vary from 0 to 99. • Two optical tips are available: tip A for occlusal surfaces, and tip B for smooth surfaces. This device has shown good results in the detection of occlusal caries, however, it might not be used as the only method for treatment decision-making process.
  55. 55. Diagram illustrating working of a DIAGNOdent
  56. 56. Advantages: •Early detection of caries •High sensitivity and specificity •Precise and extremely reliable method •Reproducible results permit checking, stabilization, and documentation •Even very small lesions missed out by conventional methods can be detected at the earliest stages •Over 90% accurate to diagnose pit and fissure caries •Early detection of pathological changes that are undiagnosed by conventional methods •Easy and quick to use •Safe and no radiation exposure •Noninvasive and pain-free •Readily transportable with flexible unit which is battery operated Disadvantages: •False results with plaque and debris •Not useful for proximal caries detection •Cannot be used for the detection of recurrent caries •Readings do not relate to the amount of dentinal decay •High cost
  57. 57. DIAGNOdent PEN • The device works on the principles of DIAGNOdent, but the design is different. • The device weights 140g and only one battery (1,5V) is needed. • The tip is rotatable around the axis of its length, enabling the operator to assess mesial and distal surfaces from both sides (buccal and lingual). • The tip designed for proximal surfaces is made of sapphire fiber with a prismatic shape, and the light is directed laterally to the longitudinal axis of the tip.
  58. 58. •Another cylindrical tipisrecommended for occlusal surfaces, and the direction of its light is perpendicular to the axis of the length of the tip. The DIAGNOdent penis- •lessbulky, •more flexibleand •cordless mobile instrument with differently shaped tips for different surfaces as compared to DIAGNOdent.
  59. 59. VISTA PROOF [FLUORESCENCE CAMERA, (FC) ] • VistaProof (FC; VistaProof, D€urr Dental, Bietigheim- Bissingen, Germany) is a fluorescence-based camera and software system. • It is ideal for the integrated diagnosis, prophylaxis and therapy concept of modern surgeries. • It emits blue light at 405 nm and captures images of occlusal surfaces
  60. 60. Principle of FC • The FC device works at a different wavelength than the LFpen device and is based on different principles. • Special light-intensity LEDs project high-energyviolet light onto the tooth surface (405 nm wavelength). • Light of this wavelength stimulates porphyrins (special metabolites of cariogenic bacteria) to emit red light. • Sound enamel sends out greenlight. • These light signals are recorded by thehighly developed optics and analysed by software. • On the monitor the fluorescent image of theporphyrins appear in a bright red colour tone, and are thereby easily detected. • The denser the colonisation, the more intensivethered fluorescent signal
  61. 61. •Light-intense blue LEDs with a wavelength of 405 nm stimulate the porphyrins of cariogenic bacteria to emit red light. Sound enamel emits green light
  62. 62. Optical and numerical analysis of the caries activity
  63. 63. LED technology (Midwest Caries I.D.) • The handheld device emits asoft light emitting diode (LED) between 635 nm and 880 nm. • It analyzes the reflectance and refraction of the emitted light from the tooth surface, which is captured by fiber optics and is converted to electrical signals for analysis
  64. 64. •The microprocessor of thedevice contains a computer- based algorithm. •It identifies the differentoptical signature (changes in optical translucency and opacity) between healthy and demineralized tooth. •Demineralization leads to a change in the LED from green to red with a simultaneous audible signal, which is directly related to the severity of caries lesions.
  65. 65. ELECTRICAL CONDUCTANCE MEASUREMENT
  66. 66. • Electrochemical machining (ECM) is based on the principle that a demineralized tooth has more pores filled with water or saliva, and this is more conductive than intact tooth surface. • It was first proposed by Magitot in 1878. Greater the amount of demineralization, higher is the electrical conductivity through enamel. Demineralized sites and sites with high pore volume and cavities can be detected by measuring the conductance. • This technique has two methods of application: 1. Site-specific • Applies probe as electrode into fissures and the electrical conductance of that site is measured. To prevent current from leaking through superficial layer of moisture through the gingival, airflow is applied to dry the tooth surface around the probe. • Disadvantage is that only small areas of occlusal surface can be measured at one time. 2. Surface-specific • This technique measures the entire occlusal surface, which is covered with an electrolyte-containing medium where the electrode is placed. ECM uses a fixed frequency of 23 Hz alternate current. • Two instruments based on the difference in electrical conductance of carious and sound enamel were developed.
  67. 67. Figure: Site specific. Figure: Surface specific.
  68. 68. • A strong relationship between both lesiondepth and mineral content in enamel has been shown with ECM readings.
  69. 69.  VANGUARD ELECTRONIC CARIES DETECTOR: • It used a current of 25 Hz. Measured conductance was then converted to an ordinary scale of 0–9. Moisture and saliva were removed by a continuous stream of air to prevent surface conductance.  CARIES METER: • It used a current of 400 Hz. Measured conductance was then converted to four colored lights.  Green: No caries  Yellow: Enamel caries  Orange: Dentin caries  Red: Pulpal involvement. • This method requires pits and fissures to be moistened with saline.
  70. 70. SOPROLIFE •SOPROLIFE is a more recently released device using a light induced fluorescence evaluator for diagnostic and treatment. •Cost – ₹150,000
  71. 71. 0 Fissure appears as shiny green, enamel appears sound 1 Tiny, thin red shimmer in the pit and fissure systems viewed. No red dots appeared
  72. 72. The Canary System •The Canary System is a precise, low-powered, laser-based instrument with an integrated intraoral camera that detects the presence of cracks and caries (tooth decay) before they are large enough to appear on dental X-rays. •Intraoral camera images can be displayed for immediate chair side review with the patient. A patient report is generated containing an odontogram with Canary Numbers, which are color-coded for the examined teeth, along with the dentist’s treatment recommendation. •Named after the "canary in the mineshaft" was used for centuries to protect people from undetectable hazards. •Canary Number scale of 0 to100
  73. 73. SCORE INTERPRETATION 0 to 20 (green) Health tooth structure 21 to 69 (yellow) loss of crystallization of the tooth structure 70 to 100 (red) significant loss of crystal structure within the tooth •21 to 40 tends to respond well to remineralization therapy •>45 often requires a conservative restoration
  74. 74.  Advantages: • Detects caries under sealants and around the margins of restorations. • Detects caries on all tooth surfaces, as smallas50 microns up to 5 mm below the surface. • Not affected by stain orcalculus. • Does not require isolation or dryfield.
  75. 75. Newer Technologies in Store for the Future •Current and future technologies lay emphasis on the objective measurement of the properties of lightwaves, namely, scattering reflection, absorption, and fluorescence. Newer technologies include 1. Multiphoton imaging 2. Infrared fluorescence 3. Infrared thermography 4. Terahertz imaging 5. Optical coherence tomography 6. Polarized Raman spectroscopy 7. Modulated (frequency-domain) infrared photothermal radiometry.
  76. 76. Mechanism of light in detection of dental caries: • The regular structure of teeth ensures good propagation of light through the crystalline enamel and tubules of dentin and disruption to structure of a tooth increases likelihood of scattering • Uptake of fluid into pores created by demineralization in addition to the uptake of exogenous stain, bacterial breakdown products, and other contaminants present as a result of caries process will change the normal interaction of light with tooth structure • In addition to scattering, these changes will include absorption and fluorescence • Many of the newer techniques use one or more of these interactions.
  77. 77. Terahertz Imaging: This method uses waves in terahertz frequency (10¹² Hz or a wavelength of 30μm). This wavelength is short enough to provide reasonable resolution but long enough to prevent loss of signal due to scattering. Several advantages of this system are as follows; • Human tissue is relatively transparent to terahertz rays • Low powers are used for imaging • Non- ionizing radiation is used • The electrical charge of the tissues examined remain unchanged • The images are clear but due to long wavelength of the source spatial resolution is low. Studies concerning this method of imaging are limited but promising.
  78. 78. Infrared Termography: •Thermal radiation energy travels in the form of waves. The changes in thermal energy can be measured when fluid is lost from a lesion by evaporation. •The thermal energy emitted from sound tissues is compared to that of the carious structures. •This technique has been described by Kaneko et al. in 1999 and has been proposed as a method of determining lesion activity rather than its presence or absence. •The studies carried out using this technique revealed that the early carious lesions in enamel can be distinguished from the sound areas. This technique was considered efficient for in vitro studies. More studies must be carried out in order to investigate the efficacy of thermographic imaging in vivo. Infrared Fluorescence: •There are limited studies regarding this technique. •In theory, the tooth is irradiated with 700- 15000 nm wavelength light. Barrier filters are used to measure the resulting fluorescence. In an unpublished study carried out by Longbottom, it was concluded that this technique was able to discriminate between sound and carious enamel and dentin. Further studies need to be done for evaluating the efficacy of this technique.
  79. 79. Multiphoton Imaging: •Infrared light of 850 nm wavelength is used in this imaging technique. •While conventional fluorescence imaging (QLF) uses a single blue photon to excite fluorescence compound of the tooth, multi photon imaging uses two infrared photons (with half the energy of the blue photon) which are absorbed simultaneously. •With this technique, sound tooth structure shows strong fluorescence whereas carious tissues fluoresce weaker. •The carious regions appear as dark areas in strongly fluorescing tooth
  80. 80. Optic Coherence Tomography: •This technique uses a high penetration near infrared light at a wavelength of 780- 1550 nm. •No potential biological side effects had been reported of this system so far. •OCT generates high-resolution cross sectional images of the oral structures. OCT is found to be more sensitive in the detection of recurrent caries and evaluation of the marginal adaptation of the restorations compared to other tools. •Similar to ultrasonics, OCT uses near infrared emissions to determine not only the presence of the caries lesions but also measures the depth of them. •Another important advantage of this technique is that the patient is not exposed to x- rays.
  81. 81. CONCLUSION • Early diagnosis of initial enamel lesions is very important in order to be able to create at an optimum time, an appropriate treatment allowing the re- mineralization of these lesions. • Many methods are available to the clinician; however, it is imperative that methods with suitable levels of sensitivity and specificity are used in conjunction to obtain a valid diagnosis which will inform the correct and appropriate treatment for the patient.
  82. 82. References 1. Marwah N. Textbook of pediatric dentistry. Jaypee Brothers, Medical Publishers Pvt. Limited; 2018 Oct 31. 2. Tandon S. Textbook of pedodontics. Paras Medical Publisher; 2009. 3. Srilatha A, Doshi D, Kulkarni S, Reddy M. Conventional diagnostic aids in dental caries. Journal of Global Oral Health. 2019 Sep 25;2(1):53-8. 4. Beltrami E, da Costa Silveira L, Perretto RC. The effect of the exploratory probe on demineralized enamel. Dens (Curitiba) 1990;6:1-4. 5. Kuhnisch J, Dietz W, Stosser L, Hickel R, Heinrich-Weltzien R. Effects of dental probing on occlusal surfaces a scanning electron microscopy evaluation. Caries Res 2007;41:43-8. 6. Ekstrand KR, Ricketts DN, Longbottom C, Pitts NB. Visual and tactile assessment of arrested initial enamel carious lesions: An in vivo pilot study. Caries Res 2005;39:173-7.
  83. 83. 7. Mohanraj M, Prabhu VR, Senthil R. Diagnostic methods for early detection of dental caries-A review. International Journal of Pedodontic Rehabilitation. 2016 Jan 1;1(1):29. 8. Yang J, Dutra V. Utility of radiology, laser fluorescence, and transillumination. Dent Clin North Am 2005;49:739-52. 9. Bader, J.D. & Shugars, D.A. The evidence supporting alternative management strategies for early occlusal caries and suspected occlusal dentinal caries. Journal of Evidence-Based Dental Practice. 2006;Vol.6, No.1, (March), pp. 91-100, ISSN 1532-3382 10. Rodrigues, J.A.; Hug, I.; Diniz, M.B. & Lussi, A. Performance of fluorescence methods, radiographic examination and ICDAS II on occlusal surfaces in vitro.Caries Research. 2008;Vol.42, No.4, (July), pp. 297-304, ISSN 0002-8177 11. Hall A, Girkin JM. A review of potential new diagnostic modalities for carious lesions. J Dent Res 2004;83:C89-94. 12. Jeon RJ, Han C, Mandelis A, Sanchez V, Abrams SH. Diagnosis of pit and fissure caries using frequency-domain infrared photothermal radiometry and modulated laser luminescence. Caries Res 2004;38:497-513. 13. Jeon RJ, Matvienko A, Mandelis A, Abrams SH. Interproximal dental caries detection using Photo Thermal Radiometry (PTR) and Modulated Luminescence (LUM). Eur Phys J Spec Top 2008;153:467-9.

×