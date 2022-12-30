HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf

This article aims to present how to strengthen Brazilian democracy in the face of the threat of Bolsonarist neo-fascism. All democrats need to understand that it is not enough to have won the last presidential elections to eradicate the Bolsonarist neo-fascist threat. Neo-fascists are regrouping to try to achieve their goals, which is to convulse Brazil with a view to implanting an extreme right-wing dictatorship in the country. It is absolutely necessary for all Brazilian democrats to understand that the neo-fascist serpent is still alive and will try to return to power, starting with the municipal elections of 2024 and, later, in 2026, for state governments and, above all, for the Presidency. of the Republic. One of the conditions to prevent this from happening is that the Lula government does not fail in its search for a solution to Brazil's economic and social problems. The success of the Lula government in overcoming economic and social problems is the “sine-qua-non” condition to prevent Bolsonarist neo-fascism from returning to power in Brazil. In order to avoid the end of the current democratic system in Brazil, it is necessary that a broad democratic and anti-fascist front be constituted in Parliament and in Civil Society to defend the 1988 Constitution and fight against the acts of the political forces of opposition to the democratic system that are contrary to to the interests of the vast majority of the population and democracy in Brazil. This broad front must also be used to promote the reconstruction of the Brazilian economy, which is the necessary condition for the Lula government to be successful in the fight in defense of democracy against the Bolsonarist neo-fascist serpent. I take this opportunity to wish all Brazilian democrats my best wishes for a Happy 2023, including their families.