When programming a meeting it's important to know what is going to be talked about to avoid going through multiple topics ...
Sometimes in meetings there are people who talk too much and time runs out when not everyone has expressed their opinions....
Each�meeting session has to be recorded, but not the complet session. Instead, there's someone who has to be taking notes ...
Strategies for a successful meeting

Published in: Business
5 minutebell

  1. 1. Strategies for a succesfull meeting. Developing management skills Estefan�a �lvarez Arredondo MyfiveMinuteBell UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA LE�N
  2. 2. In order to mantain an organization in your business, meetings are the right tool for developing a conversation in which several topics and objectives can be proyected. It is important to choose the right people for each meeting and develop a program of what is going to be said.� Every business needs a team to success and to grow up, so here are 3 strategies to make meetings more productive. Introduction
  3. 3. Defineobjectives Leteveryonetalk Createaminute
  4. 4. When programming a meeting it's important to know what is going to be talked about to avoid going through multiple topics without solving anything.� By specifying each meeting into one to three topics, they can be solved and analyzed more profoundly. It's a great action to let your workers know the topic and to design a program of the order in which they're going to talk about it. Another very important aspect is to determinate what results are expected after the meeting so it becomes easier to define if whatever was expressed was useful or not. Definingobjectives
  5. 5. Sometimes in meetings there are people who talk too much and time runs out when not everyone has expressed their opinions. So in order to let everyone talk, it's a useful tool to use an alarm or a cronometer in which each person has 5 minutes to talk and be listened. To control time, one person, maybe the moderator, can be the one with the timer. Leteveryonetalk
  6. 6. Each�meeting session has to be recorded, but not the complet session. Instead, there's someone who has to be taking notes of what is being said and accorded in the meeting in order to create a resume which is going to be a document called minute with the most important things about the session. This document has to be later hanged to the personnel who attended the meeting as a reminder of each one's role or the expectations agreed, this document can be in whatever format, but is more reachable when delivered in a digital one. Createaminute
