Back-To-Normal Barometer - Wave 7 July 2020

MANEUVERING AROUND UNCERTAINTY Public opinion insights from the July 8, 2020 “Back- to-Normal Barometer” RON BONJEAN, PART...
CONTEXT:RESPONDENTSACTIVELYENGAGE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
GROWINGNUMBERSENGAGEDIN PAST MONTH n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
FUTURE EXPECTATIONS FUEL MODEST CONFIDENCE UPTICK 29% 23% 35% +5 +2 Confidence Barometer Future Expectations Current Condi...
FUTURE EXPECTATIONS FUEL MODEST CONFIDENCE UPTICK 28% Confidence Barometer Future Expectations COVID-19 Heavy Wave 7: n=59...
49% 61% Personal Finances 45% 60% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ +11 +8 +5 ...
49% 61% Personal Finances 45% 60% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ COVID-HEAV...
2/3 STAYED AT HOME JULY 4 WEEKEND n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
MANY ALTERED PLANS TO AVOID CASES, MASKS OR UNREST n=94, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
TALES OF THREE VERY DIFFERENT INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKENDS Greg: Eager to go Steve: Careful to go Jocelyn: Unwilling to go
THEY’REWORRIEDABOUT A SECOND WAVE… n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
…AND IT’S UNDERMINING THEIR WILLINGNESS TO TRAVEL n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
THEY’REWORRIEDABOUT LOSING THEIRJOB n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
THEY’REWORRIED WE’REREOPENING TOOQUICKLY n=588, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
AND THEY’RE WORRIED THEY’RE NOTGETTINGCLEARGUIDANCE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
AMIDST WORRY, YOU NEED TO HAVE THEIR BACKS • Wisdom, certainty, and trust are in short supply • Americans don’t believe ot...
EXAMPLEOFGIVING CERTAINTY&GETTING ITRIGHT “At the hotel, they did the extra guidelines and took the effort to have extra c...
Getting back to business
MAJORITY WOULD DO THE BASICS TO KEEP ECONOMY GOING n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
THEY’D WEAR A MASK TO AVOID BEING QUARANTINED n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress created new requirements that businesses with fewer than 500 workers...
n= 598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 STRONG SUPPORT OF POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS
n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 STRONG SUPPORT FOR EXPANDING PAID SICK LEAVE
DECLINING % WOULD RETURN TOMORROW n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
READY OR NOT: STAY AT A HOTEL OR RESORT n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
READY OR NOT: ATTEND A LIVE SPORTING EVENT n=291, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
READY OR NOT: VISIT A RETAIL STORE n=402, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
WITH ASSURANCES, 65% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
WITH ASSURANCES, 51% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=367, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
1/3 LIKELY TO PLAN/BOOK/TAKE A SUMMER TRIP n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
THERE ARE LOTS OF REASONS TO NOT TAKE A SUMMER TRIP n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
A closer look at sports
SPORTS FANS EXHIBIT SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY I am concerned that we will not see fans in attendance at this sport in 2020 T...
GOLF PARTICIPATION CONTINUES UPWARD TREND Played golf within the past two weeks 27% 35% 32% 40% 59% 46% 54% 8% 17% 15% 12%...
THOSE WHO FOLLOW GOLF CLOSELY TEND TO BE MORE OPTIMISTIC 62% 51% 51% 45%43% 42% 38% 34% I'm likely to take a domestic busi...
Ron Bonjean, ron@rokksolutions.com Rich Thau, rich@engagious.com Jon Last, jlast@sportsandleisureresearch.com Matt Steffee...
Back-To-Normal Barometer - Wave 7 July 2020

  1. 1. MANEUVERING AROUND UNCERTAINTY Public opinion insights from the July 8, 2020 “Back- to-Normal Barometer” RON BONJEAN, PARTNER, ROKK SOLUTIONS RICH THAU, PRESIDENT OF ENGAGIOUS JON LAST, PRESIDENT OF SPORTS & LEISURE RESEARCH GROUP MATT STEFFEE, SENIOR RESEARCHER AT ENGAGIOUS
  2. 2. CONTEXT:RESPONDENTSACTIVELYENGAGE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  3. 3. GROWINGNUMBERSENGAGEDIN PAST MONTH n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  4. 4. FUTURE EXPECTATIONS FUEL MODEST CONFIDENCE UPTICK 29% 23% 35% +5 +2 Confidence Barometer Future Expectations Current Conditions Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer – July 8, 2020 Wave 6: n=565, Back to Normal Barometer – June 17, 2020 -1
  5. 5. FUTURE EXPECTATIONS FUEL MODEST CONFIDENCE UPTICK 28% Confidence Barometer Future Expectations COVID-19 Heavy Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer – July 8, 2020 Wave 6: n=565, Back to Normal Barometer – June 17, 2020 29%COVID-19 Light Current Conditions 22% 23% 34% 35% There are no significant differences in confidence between the “COVID-19 Heavy” states versus “COVID-19 Light” states.
  6. 6. 49% 61% Personal Finances 45% 60% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ +11 +8 +5 SOCIETAL CONCERNS STILL DOMINATE +8 Impact on leisure activities 57% Impact on American society UNREST The overall public health crisis *Percentage who said they are extremely concerned Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 Wave 6: n=565 Back to Normal Barometer – June 17, 2020 +9 +7 44% 9-week high 9-week high
  7. 7. 49% 61% Personal Finances 45% 60% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ COVID-HEAVY AREAS ARE EVEN MORE CONCERNED Heavy 62% Impact on leisure activities 57% Impact on American society UNREST The overall public health crisis *Percentage who said they are extremely concerned Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 Wave 6: n=565 Back to Normal Barometer – June 17, 2020 44% 9-week high 9-week high Light 59% Heavy 63% Light 57% Heavy 60% Light 53% Heavy 56% Light 45% Heavy 51% Light 41% Heavy 44% Light 43%
  8. 8. 2/3 STAYED AT HOME JULY 4 WEEKEND n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  9. 9. MANY ALTERED PLANS TO AVOID CASES, MASKS OR UNREST n=94, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  10. 10. TALES OF THREE VERY DIFFERENT INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKENDS Greg: Eager to go Steve: Careful to go Jocelyn: Unwilling to go
  11. 11. THEY’REWORRIEDABOUT A SECOND WAVE… n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  12. 12. …AND IT’S UNDERMINING THEIR WILLINGNESS TO TRAVEL n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  13. 13. THEY’REWORRIEDABOUT LOSING THEIRJOB n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  14. 14. THEY’REWORRIED WE’REREOPENING TOOQUICKLY n=588, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  15. 15. AND THEY’RE WORRIED THEY’RE NOTGETTINGCLEARGUIDANCE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  16. 16. AMIDST WORRY, YOU NEED TO HAVE THEIR BACKS • Wisdom, certainty, and trust are in short supply • Americans don’t believe others are being as diligent in their adherence to safety protocols as they are • In the absence of clear guidance, one’s confidence to re-engage is tied to an ability to control the health risk of a given experience • Your challenge: Can you enhance the semblance of personal control? Can you provide the certainty people crave?  Message: “You don’t have to worry about others’ behavior; we’ve got you covered.”
  17. 17. EXAMPLEOFGIVING CERTAINTY&GETTING ITRIGHT “At the hotel, they did the extra guidelines and took the effort to have extra cleaning, make sure [there was] spacing. The staff and everyone was wearing masks. It had a pool [at] the place that we stayed, and they had it set up that you would schedule your time there. That way people weren’t interacting too much. It’s kind of what I was expecting that they would do in a case like that. [Their attitude was,] ‘We’re going to try and stay open, but we’re going to follow the guidelines how we’re supposed to.’ It was a great experience overall.” – Nick (Male, age 36, California)
  18. 18. Getting back to business
  19. 19. MAJORITY WOULD DO THE BASICS TO KEEP ECONOMY GOING n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  20. 20. THEY’D WEAR A MASK TO AVOID BEING QUARANTINED n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  21. 21. Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress created new requirements that businesses with fewer than 500 workers provide paid sick time and some family caregiving leave to their workers through the end of 2020 for COVID-related health and care issues. Workers who are covered can take up to 10 paid sick days—and up to 10 paid weeks of paid family leave—to care for child who is out of school, or child care because of a COVID-related closure. The government reimburses businesses for doing so. However, these paid sick and family leave requirements and tax credits only apply to businesses with fewer than 500 employees. There are no national requirements that larger businesses provide any type of paid sick or family leave to their employees. Would you favor or oppose…
  22. 22. n= 598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 STRONG SUPPORT OF POTENTIAL SOLUTIONS
  23. 23. n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 STRONG SUPPORT FOR EXPANDING PAID SICK LEAVE
  24. 24. DECLINING % WOULD RETURN TOMORROW n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  25. 25. READY OR NOT: STAY AT A HOTEL OR RESORT n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  26. 26. READY OR NOT: ATTEND A LIVE SPORTING EVENT n=291, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  27. 27. READY OR NOT: VISIT A RETAIL STORE n=402, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  28. 28. WITH ASSURANCES, 65% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  29. 29. WITH ASSURANCES, 51% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=367, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  30. 30. 1/3 LIKELY TO PLAN/BOOK/TAKE A SUMMER TRIP n=217, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  31. 31. THERE ARE LOTS OF REASONS TO NOT TAKE A SUMMER TRIP n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020
  32. 32. A closer look at sports
  33. 33. SPORTS FANS EXHIBIT SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY I am concerned that we will not see fans in attendance at this sport in 2020 There is a concern among many fans that their sports may not even return in 2020—with or without fans in attendance. 41% 43% 47% 55% Hockey Baseball Basketball Football I am concerned that this sport will actually not resume play in 2020 56% 54% 55% 57% Hockey Baseball Basketball Football
  34. 34. GOLF PARTICIPATION CONTINUES UPWARD TREND Played golf within the past two weeks 27% 35% 32% 40% 59% 46% 54% 8% 17% 15% 12% 17% 10% 19% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Wave 1 Wave 2 Wave 3 Wave 4 Wave 5 Wave 6 Wave 7 Planning to play within the next week Led by… • Males • 25 to 34 • Western region • Business travelers • Avid golfers
  35. 35. THOSE WHO FOLLOW GOLF CLOSELY TEND TO BE MORE OPTIMISTIC 62% 51% 51% 45%43% 42% 38% 34% I'm likely to take a domestic business trip in the next six to twelve months Before the end of 2020, the unemployment rate will hit its highpoint and then decline as the economy begins to add jobs Taking a vacation of over 500 miles or more is a priority for me and my family in the next 12 months People will go back to spending freely on luxuries again in 2021 Golf fans Total Strongly agree* *Top three box (1-10 scale)
  36. 36. Ron Bonjean, ron@rokksolutions.com Rich Thau, rich@engagious.com Jon Last, jlast@sportsandleisureresearch.com Matt Steffee, matt.steffee@engagious.com Questions?

