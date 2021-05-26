DTx Development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital Therapeutics Development and Regulatory Requirements Emily Kunka, MS Digital Business Transformation
Nomenclature Digital Health Data and information capture, storage, and display. Examples include software for care adminis...
Solution Therapy 2 Supported by clinical trial data 3 Require FDA approval or clearance Digital Solutions vs. Digital Ther...
Examples of Each Digital Solutions Digital Therapies Adherence programs Patient journey / experience Software-enabled hard...
Digital Therapeutics (DTx) deliver medical interventions directly to patients using evidence-based, clinically evaluated s...
Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is software intended to be used for one or more medical purposes that perform these pu...
Broad DTx Buckets Software for disease management 03 ● Enables informed decision making about care to control disease ● Ty...
Treat A Disease Manage a Disease Improve Health Function (includes prevention) Medical Claims Medium to high risk claims M...
Digital Health Innovation Action Plan ● Issuing guidance to provide clarity on the medical software provisions of the 21st...
Regulatory Landscape ● Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) ● Guidance on Mobile Medical Application (MMA) ● ...
Regulatory Approval ● FDA approval brings product legitimacy/acceptance and ability to be reimbursable from payors ● FDA a...
Regulatory Caveats ● DTx that aim to prevent disease by helping patients change their lifestyle can be marketed in the US ...
Freedom of Information Act ● Allows anyone to see the correspondence DTx companies have had with the FDA to classify their...
DTx Classiﬁcation Components Product’s purpose or indication for use Target product proﬁle for use and function
FDA’s Use and Function Classiﬁcation Categories Address a medical condition CATEGORY 1 Manage or prevent disease or disord...
Categorization Examples Company Product Description TA Category Pear reSET reSET-O Adjunct Tx for Substance Use Disorder (...
Product’s Intended Purpose ● To support a certain type of product claim ● To generate clinical evidence ● To give patients...
SaMD Deﬁnition Statement Should include: ● A description of the SaMD’s core functionality ● The state of the healthcare si...
SaMD Proposed Review Pathway Framework State of Healthcare situation or condition Significance of information provided by ...
SaMD Proposed Review Pathway Framework IMDRF Risk Categorization Level of Review for Level 1 and Level 2 Pre-certified Org...
Scope of the SaMD Review ● What information will be reviewed and how ○ Screen sharing of wireframes ○ Access to developmen...
Approval of SaMD Submission ● FDA will document their decision in a written summary and provide it to the organization ● F...
Rejection of SaMD Submission ● FDA will determine gaps in the evidence and determine a plan for future submission ● If the...
Tiers of Cybersecurity Risk NOTE: FDA relies on device manufacturers to determine the level of cybersecurity risk associat...
Mitigating Cybersecurity Risk ● Implement design controls ● Independent cybersecurity risk assessments annually which cons...
Bridging the Information Gap ● Regulators are considering a requirement to have a public cybersecurity “bill of materials”...
Post Market SaMD Surveillance ● Use real world data from several sources: ○ SaMD product itself ○ Device registries ○ Elec...
Real World Performance Data (RWPD) Real World Health Data (RWHD) User Experience Data (UXD) Product Performance Data (PPD)
Real World Health Data (RWHD) Outputs and outcomes related to the SaMD deﬁnition statement. RWHD can inform changes to the...
User Experience Data (UXD) Outputs derived from user experiences related to the real-world use of a SaMD product. UXD faci...
Product Performance Data (PPD) Outputs and outcomes demonstrating the accuracy, reliability, and security of a SaMD produc...
Performance Data Key Objectives 1. Monitoring ongoing safety and effectiveness 2. Supporting modiﬁcations of claims 3. Pro...
Regulatory Oversight and Policing ● Who is responsible for looking after unauthorized data distribution, etc. can be ambig...
FDA Pre-Cert Program
FDA Pre-Certiﬁcation Program ● Pilot program which assesses companies rather than products ● Company must demonstrate exce...
Selected FDA Pre-Cert Companies ● Pear Therapeutics ● Verily ● Phosphorus ● Johnson & Johnson ● Samsung ● Tidepool ● Roche...
What this Means Companies must have robust mechanisms to collect, monitor, and analyze real world performance of their org...
Beneﬁts of Pre-Cert ● Pre-Certiﬁed companies could submit less information to FDA than is currently required ○ Possibly no...
Anticipated Program Benefits End User Business FDA Payor Investor Patients, Providers, Caregivers SaMD Developer Agency Re...
Overview of Proposed Framework 1. Excellence appraisal and certiﬁcation to determine pre-cert levels 1 or 2 2. Review dete...
Excellence Appraisal & Certiﬁcation ● Eligibility and application ● Appraisal ○ Evaluation against pre-cert criteria, incl...
Excellence Principles ● Product Quality ● Patient Safety ● Clinical Responsibility ● Cybersecurity Responsibility ● Proact...
Pre-Cert Levels LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 Objectively demonstrates excellence in 5 principles without a track record of delivering S...
Paradigm Shift Hardware Software Deterministic Risks of Physical Products Evolving Risks of Non- Physical Products Stable ...
Development Process Overview ● Similar to that of molecular development, but: ○ Shorter development lifecycle ○ Flexible d...
Key Differences ● The process is not as linear and “one and done” ● It is an iterative and agile process ● Enhancements fo...
Development Standards ● FDA approval allows company to make a claim regarding a speciﬁc condition ● Regulatory pathway to ...
Risks/Beneﬁts of FDA Approval/SaMD Beneﬁts ● May allow a higher price point ● Increased scientiﬁc and clinical credibility...
Regulatory Pathways ● De Novo ○ Granted to novel devices of low to moderate risk ○ Clinical data (if applicable) to suppor...
Regulatory Pathways ● Breakthrough ○ Devices having cleared 510(k) premarket submission that also ■ Provide more effective...
Regulatory Pathway Use Cases 510(k) De Novo Breakthrough Renovia Somryst Pear Therapeutics Mahana Therapeutics Akili Inter...
Key Concepts ● Mechanism of Action (MOA) ○ How the product works ○ What you link to outcomes of interest ● Target Product ...
RWD STUDIES Post-Market Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) studies to assess ability to lower costs and improve...
PDT Pilot Studies ● Explore a range of “dosing” regimens ● Gather data on optimizing usability, engagement, and eﬃcacy ● I...
PDT Validation Studies (RCTs) ● The average study length of an RCT for PDT has been 6 months ● Average size is 600 partici...
Control Arm Challenges ● Blinding in a digital intervention can be problematic ● Use of a placebo control group may be une...
Clin Dev 2-5 years As opposed to the 10-15 years clinical development takes for molecular drugs
Unique Development Challenges ● Informed consent process raises privacy concerns ○ Hitting the “okay” button ≠ suﬃcient co...
Developing Treatment Regimens Methodology is empirical, based upon observation and experience, rather than dose-response t...
Treatment Paradigms 1. Diagnostic tool 2. Monotherapy - First line therapy 3. Concert therapy - Companion, adjunct, or com...
Combination Products Companion - Usually not FDA approved; can be used to treat a condition alongside pharmacological prod...
Post Approval Obligations ● Failure to comply with post-clearance or approval regulatory requirements could subject the co...
Adherence Plays upon the sentinel effect ● the tendency for human performance to improve when the performance is being eva...
Trends ● Largely based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) ○ Focus on changing patient’s behavior or thinking ● Focus is...
Pharma Partnerships
Common Therapeutic Areas Mental Health ● Depression, anxiety ● Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) ● Schizophrenia ● Post traum...
Commercialization Preface ● Pathways to scale and commercialize are still largely unchartered ● The market is rapidly evol...
Partnership Considerations ● Upfront payments ● Royalty and milestone payments ● Research and development funding ● Proﬁt ...
Pharma Partnership Examples ● Akilli and Shionogi ○ Shionogi oversees clinical development, sales and marketing in select ...
Pharma Partnership Examples ● Click and Otsuka ○ Otsuka is fully funding the development of the mobile application to comm...
Business Models
Pricing Questions / Considerations ● How well the existing therapies treat the condition? ○ Perceived differentiation to r...
Pricing Questions / Considerations ● Innovativeness/novelty of the product ○ Create a pricing matrix which uses a sensitiv...
Pricing Models ● Risk-Based Model: ○ Value can be viewed from the basis of a percent of savings ● Value-Based Model: ○ Rea...
Value-Based Pricing Calculation V = R ± D V = Perceived value of therapy being introduced R = Price of the reference thera...
Pricing Practices Skimming ● Set entry price at maximum level payers are willing to afford ● Fewer sales at higher price ●...
Pricing Practices Penetration ● Set prices below comparable products to gain a large market share ● Results in greater vol...
Rx Only Reimbursement Models ● Physician completes and sends patient enrollment to the DTx manufacturer who then onboards ...
Reimbursement Landscape ● March 2020 Senate bill called for Medicare reimbursement of PDT ○ Called for the establishment o...
Reimbursement Landscape ● No major commercial payers in the US have announced plans to cover PDTs ● PDT reimbursement has ...
Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Pricing based on perceived value ■ Demonstrating superiority ...
Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Demonstrate value through data from: ■ Randomized clinical tr...
Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Pursue value-based contracting with public payers or private ...
Go To Market Strategies - OTC “Over the counter”: ○ Direct to patient or employer ■ May require more marketing ■ Start wit...
Go To Market Strategies - OTC “Over the counter”: ○ Employers can negotiate PMPM fees on ■ total employee basis ■ per enga...
Pricing and Reimbursement Insights ● As DTx come in a variety of forms, it is unlikely that there will be a formulaic appr...
Pricing Strategies Moving from a DTC offering to a medical beneﬁt, to a pharmacy beneﬁt can 10x the price $20/month $200/m...
PDT Pricing in the Market Typically a 3 month or 90 day period
Customer Economic Model Contract Type Providers Risk-sharing PMPM Payors % Savings Recurring Employers Risk-sharing PMPM P...
Reimbursement Challenges ● Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services (CMS) has not yet issued clear reimbursement guidanc...
IP Protection ● Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals, software cannot be protected through a composition of matter patient ●...
Types of Patents 1. Software interface between the various computer hardware 2. Peripheral devices connecting the patient,...
Software Copyright ● Used to discourage or prevent unauthorized copies of the proprietary software ● Prohibits “nonliteral...
Governing Laws and Regulations ● Data Privacy and Security - the collection, use, disclosure, and storage of personally id...
Launch Strategy ● Marketing must also drive awareness ● Utilize medical science liaisons, key opinion leaders, and educato...
Next Frontier ● Expanding into acute conditions ● Need to develop better utilization metrics ● Need to prove patient engag...
FDA Approved DTx [Use Cases]
Pear Therapeutics - reSET ● 12 week DTx for individuals with Substance Use Disorder ● Uses CBT as an adjunct therapy to st...
Pear Therapeutics - reSET-O ● 84 day PDT for Opioid Use Disorder ● Approved as prescription only PDTx ● Based on CBT ● Int...
Akili Interactive - ● EndeavorRX ○ Attention Deﬁcit Hyperactivity Disorder ■ 5 Studies ● Cognitive ADHD Videogame Explorat...
WellDoc ● BlueStar ○ Type II DM management tool ○ Similar to existing therapies, so demonstrating “substantial equivalence...
Mahana Tx ● Parallel ○ Program for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) ■ “FDA authorized” ■ 1 Study ● The ACTIB trial ○ RCT of ...
Nightware ● Nightware ○ Nightmares related to different conditions ■ 4 Studies ● Traumatic Nightmares Treated by NightWare...
Amalgam ● iSage Rx ○ Diabetes ■ 2 Studies ● A Digital Health Tool for Insulin Titration (DHIT) Individuals With Type 2 Dia...
Propeller - ● Platform for COPD and asthma connected with sensors on inhalers ● Combination product ● Track medication usa...
Other DTx Companies - ● Click Therapeutics ● Cognoa ● Voluntis ● Curio ● Chrono Therapeutics (shut down 2019) ● Sidekick H...
FDA Approved SaMD [Use Cases]
Natural Cycles - ● Natural Cycles ○ Birth control app that helps women track their fertility to prevent unwanted pregnanci...
Key Milestones 2010 FDA Approval of DTx [WellDoc’s BlueStar] 2017 FDA Launches Pre-Cert Program Pear’s reSET is 1st softwa...
74 DTx announced in 2020
Beneﬁts ● FDA approval does not guarantee payor uptake ● Iteration of the product after FDA approval can require additiona...
$45-55 MM Cost to bring a concept through FDA submission is signiﬁcantly lower than for molecular drug development ($350 M...
Vision ● DTx add functionalities into a more comprehensive portfolio, synchronizing products and services ● Can be paired ...
PwC Health Research Institute’s Annual Report If an FDA-approved app or online tool was available to treat your medical co...
The Road Ahead ● Patient, provider, and payer appetite for DTx is still uncertain ● Need payer reimbursement models ● Incr...
PBM Digital Health Formularies ● CVS Caremark ○ Sleepio ○ Daylight ○ Hinge Health ○ Hello Heart ○ Torchlight ○ Whil ○ Vida...
● https://www.darkdaily.com/fda-approves-digital-therapeutics-technologies-to-treat-pati ent-behavioral-conditions-that-in...
  1. 1. Digital Therapeutics Development and Regulatory Requirements Emily Kunka, MS Digital Business Transformation
  2. 2. Nomenclature Digital Health Data and information capture, storage, and display. Examples include software for care administration and management (i.e. telehealth). Digital Medicine Measurement products. Examples include digital biomarkers, digital diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, eCOA, clinical decision support software (may or may not require human intervention). Digital Therapeutics Deliver intervention to prevent, improve, manage, or treat disease (including adjunct treatments).
  3. 3. Solution Therapy 2 Supported by clinical trial data 3 Require FDA approval or clearance Digital Solutions vs. Digital Therapies 4 Generally reimbursable by payers Low High(er) than solution 5 Cost to Develop 1 Generally requires a prescription to use
  4. 4. Examples of Each Digital Solutions Digital Therapies Adherence programs Patient journey / experience Software-enabled hardware Algorithms intended to diagnose or predict Software intended to treat a condition or modify a behavior Direct reﬁll services, ﬁtness trackers Companion labeling app for a marketed drug Course or program Video game
  5. 5. Digital Therapeutics (DTx) deliver medical interventions directly to patients using evidence-based, clinically evaluated software to treat, manage, and prevent a broad spectrum of diseases and disorders.
  6. 6. Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is software intended to be used for one or more medical purposes that perform these purposes without being part of a hardware medical device
  7. 7. Broad DTx Buckets Software for disease management 03 ● Enables informed decision making about care to control disease ● Typical in chronic disease states Software as adjunct to traditional tx 02 ● Enhances standard of care ● Used in conjunction to transform or work with existing treatment Software as a direct treatment 01 ● Could replace standard of care ● Could be used independent of other therapy options
  8. 8. Treat A Disease Manage a Disease Improve Health Function (includes prevention) Medical Claims Medium to high risk claims Medium to high risk claims Low to medium risk claims Clinical Endpoints Must use clinical endpoints to support product claims Must use clinical endpoints to support product claims Must use clinical endpoints to support product claims Clinical Evidence Clinical trials and ongoing evidence generation required Clinical trials and ongoing evidence generation required Clinical trials and ongoing evidence required Regulatory Oversight 3rd party validation of efficacy and safety claims by regulatory or equivalent national body 3rd party validation of efficacy and safety claims by regulatory or equivalent national body Degree of regulatory oversight depends on local regulatory body frameworks Patient Access Prescription required Prescription required OR Non-prescription product Prescription required OR Non-prescription product
  9. 9. Digital Health Innovation Action Plan ● Issuing guidance to provide clarity on the medical software provisions of the 21st Century Cures legislation ● Launching pilot pre-certiﬁcation program to develop a new approach to digital health technology oversight ● Building FDA’s bench strength and expertise in CDRH’s digital health unit
  10. 10. Regulatory Landscape ● Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) ● Guidance on Mobile Medical Application (MMA) ● Formal SaMD pathway in development ● Prove superiority via de novo or substantial equivalence via 510K pathways for medical devices ● Can receive breakthrough designation for expedited review ● Approval granted or “FDA cleared”
  11. 11. Regulatory Approval ● FDA approval brings product legitimacy/acceptance and ability to be reimbursable from payors ● FDA approval brings price point higher ● FDA designates certain DTx as prescription only or direct to consumer ● FDA can exercise enforcement discretion waiving regulatory oversight if it decides a product is low risk ● May require a change control plan
  12. 12. Regulatory Caveats ● DTx that aim to prevent disease by helping patients change their lifestyle can be marketed in the US without providing safety and eﬃcacy evidence to the FDA ● Current approval process is not set up to handle DTx that are solely a delivery mechanism for already-proven therapies not delivered via technology
  13. 13. Freedom of Information Act ● Allows anyone to see the correspondence DTx companies have had with the FDA to classify their devices and obtain clearance https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf20/DEN200029.pdf
  14. 14. DTx Classiﬁcation Components Product’s purpose or indication for use Target product proﬁle for use and function
  15. 15. FDA’s Use and Function Classiﬁcation Categories Address a medical condition CATEGORY 1 Manage or prevent disease or disorder CATEGORY 2 Optimize medication usage CATEGORY 3 Treat medical disease or disorder CATEGORY 4
  16. 16. Categorization Examples Company Product Description TA Category Pear reSET reSET-O Adjunct Tx for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) CNS 4 Propeller RESPIMAT Optimize healthcare utilization in asthma and COPD Respiratory 3 Akili AKL-T01 Adaptive sensory stimulus software (video game) for ADHD CNS 4 Dthera DTHR-ALZ Reminiscence therapy for Alzheimer’s CNS 4 Big Health Sleepio Sleep improvement program with CBT CNS 2 Cognoa Various AI based digital diagnostics and personalized therapeutics CNS, Peds 2 KAIA Motion coach Behavioral therapy (physical exercises and education) for chronic back pain Musculoskel. 2
  17. 17. Product’s Intended Purpose ● To support a certain type of product claim ● To generate clinical evidence ● To give patients access to product ● To redeﬁne existing relationship to concurrent therapies → written in a deﬁnition statement, determines FDA submission requirements
  18. 18. SaMD Deﬁnition Statement Should include: ● A description of the SaMD’s core functionality ● The state of the healthcare situation or condition the SaMD is intended for (critical, serious, non-serious) ● Signiﬁcance of information provided by the SaMD to the healthcare decision maker (diagnose/treat, drive clinical management, or inform clinical management)
  19. 19. SaMD Proposed Review Pathway Framework State of Healthcare situation or condition Significance of information provided by SaMD to healthcare decision Treat or Diagnose Drive Clinical Management Inform Clinical Management Critical Type IV, Subtype 9 Type III, Subtype 7 Type II, Subtype 4 Serious Type III, Subtype 8 Type II, Subtype 6 Type I, Subtype 2 Non-Serious Type II, Subtype 5 Type I, Subtype 3 Type I, Subtype 1
  20. 20. SaMD Proposed Review Pathway Framework IMDRF Risk Categorization Level of Review for Level 1 and Level 2 Pre-certified Organizations’ SaMD Type Subtype Description Initial Product Major Changes Minor Changes IV 9 Critical x diagnose/treat SR SR No Review III 8 Critical x drive SR L1 - SR L2 - No Review No Review III 7 Serious x diagnose/treat SR L1- SR L2 - No Review No Review II 6 Serious x drive L1-SR L2 - No Review L1 - SR L2 - No Review No Review II 5 Non-serious x diagnose/treat L1 - SR L2 - No Review No Review No Review II 4 Critical x inform L1 - SR L2 - No Review No Review No Review I 3 Non-serious x drive No Review No Review No Review I 2 Serious x inform No Review No Review No Review I 1 Non-serious x inform No Review No Review No Review SR = Streamlined Review; No Review = No Premarket Submission Required
  21. 21. Scope of the SaMD Review ● What information will be reviewed and how ○ Screen sharing of wireframes ○ Access to development environment ○ Testing logs, audit of test results ● How modiﬁcations affect marketing authorization ● How to leverage existing SaMD community standards
  22. 22. Approval of SaMD Submission ● FDA will document their decision in a written summary and provide it to the organization ● FDA is considering a phased market authorization where some elements are reviewed pre-market and others are gathered through RWE to support full market authorization
  23. 23. Rejection of SaMD Submission ● FDA will determine gaps in the evidence and determine a plan for future submission ● If there are repeated unsuccessful reviews of a pre-certiﬁed organization’s SaMD it will trigger reassessment of the organization’s pre-certiﬁcation to address systemic issues
  24. 24. Tiers of Cybersecurity Risk NOTE: FDA relies on device manufacturers to determine the level of cybersecurity risk associated with their product Tier 2 Standard risk where criteria for Tier 2 are not met. FDA does not mandate completion of premarket security audits Tier 1 Capable of connecting, either wired or wirelessly, to another medical or nonmedical product, a network, or the internet A breach could result in harm to patients
  25. 25. Mitigating Cybersecurity Risk ● Implement design controls ● Independent cybersecurity risk assessments annually which consider how new risks are mitigated and design decisions are made
  26. 26. Bridging the Information Gap ● Regulators are considering a requirement to have a public cybersecurity “bill of materials” in pre-market applications ● Data rights and governance will be outlined by the manufacturers in an End User License Agreement, Terms of Service, and Privacy Policies
  27. 27. Post Market SaMD Surveillance ● Use real world data from several sources: ○ SaMD product itself ○ Device registries ○ Electronic health information sources ■ National Evaluation System for health Technology (NEST)
  28. 28. Real World Performance Data (RWPD) Real World Health Data (RWHD) User Experience Data (UXD) Product Performance Data (PPD)
  29. 29. Real World Health Data (RWHD) Outputs and outcomes related to the SaMD deﬁnition statement. RWHD can inform changes to the intended use of a SaMD product, support expanded functionalities and use in broader target populations, and monitor the continued safety and effectiveness of a marketed SaMD product.
  30. 30. User Experience Data (UXD) Outputs derived from user experiences related to the real-world use of a SaMD product. UXD facilitate timely identiﬁcation and correction of user issues, and improve utilization and effectiveness of the software.
  31. 31. Product Performance Data (PPD) Outputs and outcomes demonstrating the accuracy, reliability, and security of a SaMD product. PPD monitoring allows for timely patches and updates to correct software bugs and security vulnerabilities.
  32. 32. Performance Data Key Objectives 1. Monitoring ongoing safety and effectiveness 2. Supporting modiﬁcations of claims 3. Providing input to changes in pre-certiﬁcation status 4. Providing feedback for FDA to further reﬁne the program
  33. 33. Regulatory Oversight and Policing ● Who is responsible for looking after unauthorized data distribution, etc. can be ambiguous and may depend on the regulatory designation ○ Food and Drug Administration ○ Federal Trade Commission ○ Federal Communications Commission ○ National Institute of Standards and Technology ○ Oﬃce of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology
  34. 34. FDA Pre-Cert Program
  35. 35. FDA Pre-Certiﬁcation Program ● Pilot program which assesses companies rather than products ● Company must demonstrate excellence in software development and validation ○ SaMD developers would be assessed by FDA or an accredited 3rd party for the quality of their software design, testing, clinical practices, and real world performance monitoring
  36. 36. Selected FDA Pre-Cert Companies ● Pear Therapeutics ● Verily ● Phosphorus ● Johnson & Johnson ● Samsung ● Tidepool ● Roche ● Apple ● FitBit
  37. 37. What this Means Companies must have robust mechanisms to collect, monitor, and analyze real world performance of their organization in addition to their products
  38. 38. Beneﬁts of Pre-Cert ● Pre-Certiﬁed companies could submit less information to FDA than is currently required ○ Possibly not even need to submit a pre-market submission at all ● Risk-based, streamlined approach maximizes eﬃciency and engagement
  39. 39. Anticipated Program Benefits End User Business FDA Payor Investor Patients, Providers, Caregivers SaMD Developer Agency Reviewer Insurance Provider Venture Capitalist Enhanced trust in organizations developing SaMD products X X X X Improved quality, safety, proactiveness to address known and emerging risks X X X X Timely availability of solutions to patients X X X X X Enhanced regulatory simplicity and experience X X X X Business simplicity - faster market access X X X X
  40. 40. Overview of Proposed Framework 1. Excellence appraisal and certiﬁcation to determine pre-cert levels 1 or 2 2. Review determination based on risk and pre-cert level 3. Streamlined review 4. Monitor real world performance data
  41. 41. Excellence Appraisal & Certiﬁcation ● Eligibility and application ● Appraisal ○ Evaluation against pre-cert criteria, including excellence principles ● Status determination ● Maintenance
  42. 42. Excellence Principles ● Product Quality ● Patient Safety ● Clinical Responsibility ● Cybersecurity Responsibility ● Proactive Culture Culture of Quality and Organizational Excellence (CQOE) Principles
  43. 43. Pre-Cert Levels LEVEL 1 LEVEL 2 Objectively demonstrates excellence in 5 principles without a track record of delivering SaMD Has objectively demonstrated excellence in all 5 principles with a demonstrated track record of delivering SaMD
  44. 44. Paradigm Shift Hardware Software Deterministic Risks of Physical Products Evolving Risks of Non- Physical Products Stable and Predictable Volume Potential for Exponential Volume
  45. 45. Development Process Overview ● Similar to that of molecular development, but: ○ Shorter development lifecycle ○ Flexible development ■ Able to update and enhance the product throughout the development process ● Speed of recruitment and access to patients can be quicker, using the DCT model ○ Able to recruit direct-to-patient without the need for brick and mortar sites ● Must demonstrate continued safety, effectiveness, and performance in the real world
  46. 46. Key Differences ● The process is not as linear and “one and done” ● It is an iterative and agile process ● Enhancements follow feedback from patients as users and bug detection ● Updates and code revisions are ongoing ● Distributed responsibilities ● Concern over cybersecurity ● As PDTs are SaMD, only pivotal PhIII data is considered for approval
  47. 47. Development Standards ● FDA approval allows company to make a claim regarding a speciﬁc condition ● Regulatory pathway to approval is still in development at FDA and open for public comment ● The precise path a DTx must take and the level of clinical evidence it must provide is dependent on the novelty of the product and how great a risk it poses should it malfunction
  48. 48. Risks/Beneﬁts of FDA Approval/SaMD Beneﬁts ● May allow a higher price point ● Increased scientiﬁc and clinical credibility with HCPs ● Higher barrier of entry to competitors Risks ● Slower, more costly development process ● Less ﬂexibility to improve product ● Defers commercial risk and ROI, increasing risk proﬁle
  49. 49. Regulatory Pathways ● De Novo ○ Granted to novel devices of low to moderate risk ○ Clinical data (if applicable) to support reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness required ● 510K Premarket Submission ○ Demonstration of substantial equivalence to another legally US marketed device.
  50. 50. Regulatory Pathways ● Breakthrough ○ Devices having cleared 510(k) premarket submission that also ■ Provide more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating disease or conditions ■ Are proven to be unique or offer distinct advantage over existing devices ■ In some cases, makes reimbursement easier
  51. 51. Regulatory Pathway Use Cases 510(k) De Novo Breakthrough Renovia Somryst Pear Therapeutics Mahana Therapeutics Akili Interactive Pear Therapeutics MedRhythms Cognoa AppliedVR Cognito
  52. 52. Key Concepts ● Mechanism of Action (MOA) ○ How the product works ○ What you link to outcomes of interest ● Target Product Proﬁle (TPP) ○ Target patient populations ○ Product concept and prototypes ■ Test with HCPs, patients, caregivers ● Understand usability and engagement ○ Hypotheses about users, endpoints, and impact
  53. 53. RWD STUDIES Post-Market Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) studies to assess ability to lower costs and improve outcomes. At least 1 year in duration $1MM DISCOVERY Target Product Proﬁle (TPP) deﬁnes the desired characteristics, intended use, and target population(s). Feasibility, usability. 6 months to 1 year in duration $1-5MM PIVOTAL STUDY Patients of a wider demographic to show eﬃcacy. Almost always an RTC with control arm. 1-2 years in duration $7-20MM 200-500 patients POC & PILOTS Proof of concept and pilot studies to show mechanism of action and safety. Explores patient engagement. 6 mo - 1 yr in duration $1-5MM 150-300 patients Development Lifecycle Studies often involve digital biomarkers as endpoints to determine therapeutic effects, but compare them to gold standard endpoints accepted by providers and payers APPROVAL
  54. 54. PDT Pilot Studies ● Explore a range of “dosing” regimens ● Gather data on optimizing usability, engagement, and eﬃcacy ● Improve the user experience while not affecting the mechanism of action
  55. 55. PDT Validation Studies (RCTs) ● The average study length of an RCT for PDT has been 6 months ● Average size is 600 participants ● Endpoints are largely digital versions of traditional clinical measures, rather than digital endpoints themselves
  56. 56. Control Arm Challenges ● Blinding in a digital intervention can be problematic ● Use of a placebo control group may be unethical or not feasible (unable to mask) in some cases ● Sham app mimics software without including the “active ingredient” ○ Need to ensure sham does not create a clinical response through placebo effect
  57. 57. Clin Dev 2-5 years As opposed to the 10-15 years clinical development takes for molecular drugs
  58. 58. Unique Development Challenges ● Informed consent process raises privacy concerns ○ Hitting the “okay” button ≠ suﬃcient consent ● Inter-individual variability in response ● Poorly deﬁned exposure (using time, frequency, duration) makes response relationship and therapeutic target (optimum exposure) diﬃcult to measure ● Mechanism of Action (MOA) can be unclear
  59. 59. Developing Treatment Regimens Methodology is empirical, based upon observation and experience, rather than dose-response theory or logic. Treatment regimes are optimized by the physician. Note that you can have a great mechanism of action, but poor patient engagement.
  60. 60. Treatment Paradigms 1. Diagnostic tool 2. Monotherapy - First line therapy 3. Concert therapy - Companion, adjunct, or combination therapy with traditional pharmacological interventions * Some products can be used as both monotherapies and concert therapies, depending on design and evidence
  61. 61. Combination Products Companion - Usually not FDA approved; can be used to treat a condition alongside pharmacological product and/or HCP treatment Combination - Application or sensor that is designed to be used in conjunction with a speciﬁc pharmacological product Adjunct - Application or sensor that is designed to be used with a category of pharmacological interventions or treatments
  62. 62. Post Approval Obligations ● Failure to comply with post-clearance or approval regulatory requirements could subject the company to enforcement actions ○ Substantial penalties ○ Recall ○ Withdrawal of product from the market
  63. 63. Adherence Plays upon the sentinel effect ● the tendency for human performance to improve when the performance is being evaluated by a third party (their physician)
  64. 64. Trends ● Largely based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) ○ Focus on changing patient’s behavior or thinking ● Focus is thus on outcomes allowing value-based payment models ● Easier to collect real world data ● Keen interest in patient experience, product support and education, adherence/compliance, data sharing
  65. 65. Pharma Partnerships
  66. 66. Common Therapeutic Areas Mental Health ● Depression, anxiety ● Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) ● Schizophrenia ● Post traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Behavior-Modifying Conditions ● Autism ● Attention deﬁcit ● Substance Use Disorder (SUD) ● T2DM, heart failure
  67. 67. Commercialization Preface ● Pathways to scale and commercialize are still largely unchartered ● The market is rapidly evolving, increasingly competitive ○ Therefore, diﬃcult to forecast demand
  68. 68. Partnership Considerations ● Upfront payments ● Royalty and milestone payments ● Research and development funding ● Proﬁt sharing ● IP rights
  69. 69. Pharma Partnership Examples ● Akilli and Shionogi ○ Shionogi oversees clinical development, sales and marketing in select markets ○ Shionogi made an upfront payment to Akili of $20M ○ Akili will be eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments of up to $105M and royalties from sales in the selected markets
  70. 70. Pharma Partnership Examples ● Click and Otsuka ○ Otsuka is fully funding the development of the mobile application to commercialize world wide ○ Otsuka will pay Click up to $10M in upfront and regulatory milestone payments along with the $20M in development funding ○ Click will receive an additional $272M in commercial milestone payments contingent upon regulatory approvals ○ Click will receive tiered royalties on global sales ○ Click can use Otsuka’s patient engagement platform
  71. 71. Business Models
  72. 72. Pricing Questions / Considerations ● How well the existing therapies treat the condition? ○ Perceived differentiation to reference products ● How much is the market willing to pay? ○ Type of reimbursement available ○ Target population’s income level ○ Target population’s social determinants of health ● Pricing can be dependent on the type of customer ● Level of invasiveness/burden ● Safety and eﬃcacy proﬁle
  73. 73. Pricing Questions / Considerations ● Innovativeness/novelty of the product ○ Create a pricing matrix which uses a sensitivity analysis of market acceptance of various hypothetical prices ■ “First-in-class” (novel product with new indication) can be priced higher
  74. 74. Pricing Models ● Risk-Based Model: ○ Value can be viewed from the basis of a percent of savings ● Value-Based Model: ○ Real world evidence is used to track value proposition ○ Incentivizes positive results
  75. 75. Value-Based Pricing Calculation V = R ± D V = Perceived value of therapy being introduced R = Price of the reference therapeutic, generally the best existing alternative D = Perceived differentiation (both positive and negative) of the new product to relative to reference therapy
  76. 76. Pricing Practices Skimming ● Set entry price at maximum level payers are willing to afford ● Fewer sales at higher price ● Gradually decrease the price to capture the growing part of the market
  77. 77. Pricing Practices Penetration ● Set prices below comparable products to gain a large market share ● Results in greater volume at a lower price ● Raise prices over time
  78. 78. Rx Only Reimbursement Models ● Physician completes and sends patient enrollment to the DTx manufacturer who then onboards the patient directly via a mobile app store access code ● Pts can only interact with the DTx per the label with the physician monitoring compliance, inputs, and progress via a dashboard
  79. 79. Reimbursement Landscape ● March 2020 Senate bill called for Medicare reimbursement of PDT ○ Called for the establishment of a fee schedule to reimburse with 180 days of FDA clearance or approval ● Breakthrough designation for FDA cleared medical devices must ﬁt into a pre-existing medicare beneﬁt category
  80. 80. Reimbursement Landscape ● No major commercial payers in the US have announced plans to cover PDTs ● PDT reimbursement has largely been from small PBMs and other small payers ● A set of 5 CPT codes were adopted in October 2020 for “remote therapeutic monitoring treatment management services” which could allow a fee-for-service reimbursement in the future ● Employer coverage has seen the most success
  81. 81. Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Pricing based on perceived value ■ Demonstrating superiority = ability to set premium pricing ■ Need to maintain data of many types which show value proof points
  82. 82. Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Demonstrate value through data from: ■ Randomized clinical trials ■ Regulatory approval for indications ■ Demonstrating market need through market analyses and rates of use ■ Demonstrate successful health outcomes
  83. 83. Go To Market Strategies - Rx Only Rx-Only / Reimbursement: ○ Pursue value-based contracting with public payers or private insurance ■ Utilize public programs like Medicaid or Medicare ○ Can utilize rebate agreements to make pricing more attractive
  84. 84. Go To Market Strategies - OTC “Over the counter”: ○ Direct to patient or employer ■ May require more marketing ■ Start with a free product or paying people to join/use the product ● Move from freemium to premium when a critical mass is achieved
  85. 85. Go To Market Strategies - OTC “Over the counter”: ○ Employers can negotiate PMPM fees on ■ total employee basis ■ per engaged user basis
  86. 86. Pricing and Reimbursement Insights ● As DTx come in a variety of forms, it is unlikely that there will be a formulaic approach to securing reimbursement
  87. 87. Pricing Strategies Moving from a DTC offering to a medical beneﬁt, to a pharmacy beneﬁt can 10x the price $20/month $200/month $2,000/month DTC Medical Beneﬁt Pharmacy Beneﬁt
  88. 88. PDT Pricing in the Market Typically a 3 month or 90 day period
  89. 89. Customer Economic Model Contract Type Providers Risk-sharing PMPM Payors % Savings Recurring Employers Risk-sharing PMPM Pharma Licensing, royalty, milestone Recurring or term Patients Free with reimbursement Over-the-counter Example Payment Model by Customer
  90. 90. Reimbursement Challenges ● Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services (CMS) has not yet issued clear reimbursement guidance ● Need to transition away from National Drug Code (NDC) and National Health Related Items Code (NHRIC) numbers towards Unique Device Identiﬁcation (UDI) numbers, but there is hesitancy from pharmacies and payers ● Need to develop Healthcare Common Procedural Coding System Codes
  91. 91. IP Protection ● Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals, software cannot be protected through a composition of matter patient ● Need both patents and granted claims ○ Claims expire in various years ● Create interrelated patents to strengthen protection
  92. 92. Types of Patents 1. Software interface between the various computer hardware 2. Peripheral devices connecting the patient, physician, and caregivers 3. Interface of the hardware to the individual 4. Any combination of the above
  93. 93. Software Copyright ● Used to discourage or prevent unauthorized copies of the proprietary software ● Prohibits “nonliteral elements” which includes the structure and sequence of the software code ● Can only be granted after registration once the software is published ● Can be quicker to get as patents require an examination procedure by a government agency
  94. 94. Governing Laws and Regulations ● Data Privacy and Security - the collection, use, disclosure, and storage of personally identiﬁable information (PII), including protected health information and payment card data ● Federal and state healthcare fraud and abuse laws, false claims laws
  95. 95. Launch Strategy ● Marketing must also drive awareness ● Utilize medical science liaisons, key opinion leaders, and educators ● Industry events which speak to the data and answer questions ● Publications to peer reviewed journals
  96. 96. Next Frontier ● Expanding into acute conditions ● Need to develop better utilization metrics ● Need to prove patient engagement with DTx long term ● Facilitating payer reimbursement in the absence of dedicated NDC codes ● Nail down components of annual reporting required
  97. 97. FDA Approved DTx [Use Cases]
  98. 98. Pear Therapeutics - reSET ● 12 week DTx for individuals with Substance Use Disorder ● Uses CBT as an adjunct therapy to standard outpatient treatment ● 1 Study ○ Comprehensive CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) Via reSET App
  99. 99. Pear Therapeutics - reSET-O ● 84 day PDT for Opioid Use Disorder ● Approved as prescription only PDTx ● Based on CBT ● Intended as an adjunct to outpatient treatment ● Submitted randomized controlled trial through FDA’s de novo approval pathway ● 3 Studies ○ reSET-O RCT ○ A Remote, Decentralized Opioid Use Disorder Study to Evaluate Patient Engagement With a Game-Based Digital Therapeutic ○ Pilot Study of reSET-O to Treatment-as-usual in Acute Care Settings
  100. 100. Akili Interactive - ● EndeavorRX ○ Attention Deﬁcit Hyperactivity Disorder ■ 5 Studies ● Cognitive ADHD Videogame Exploratory Study (CAVES) ● Electroencephalogram (EEG) Study of Inattention Following Treatment With AKL-T01 ● Software Treatment for Actively Reducing Severity of ADHD as Adjunctive Treatment to Stimulant ● Software Treatment for Actively Reducing Severity of ADHD (STARS-ADHD) ● Software Treatment for Actively Reducing Severity of ADHD - Follow Up (STARS-ADHD2)
  101. 101. WellDoc ● BlueStar ○ Type II DM management tool ○ Similar to existing therapies, so demonstrating “substantial equivalence” rather than new clinical evidence ○ 1 Study ■ Evaluate the Value of Telehomecare for Diabetes
  102. 102. Mahana Tx ● Parallel ○ Program for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) ■ “FDA authorized” ■ 1 Study ● The ACTIB trial ○ RCT of 558 patients ○ Not found on clinicaltrials.gov
  103. 103. Nightware ● Nightware ○ Nightmares related to different conditions ■ 4 Studies ● Traumatic Nightmares Treated by NightWare ● NightWare Open Enrollment Study ● Traumatic Nightmares Treated by NightWare ● Remote Study of NightWare for PTSD With Nightmares
  104. 104. Amalgam ● iSage Rx ○ Diabetes ■ 2 Studies ● A Digital Health Tool for Insulin Titration (DHIT) Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Outcomes Study With a Retrospective Control Group (DHIT) ● mHealth Titration and Management
  105. 105. Propeller - ● Platform for COPD and asthma connected with sensors on inhalers ● Combination product ● Track medication usage and provides feedback and insights that enable integration of care ● 13 Studies
  106. 106. Other DTx Companies - ● Click Therapeutics ● Cognoa ● Voluntis ● Curio ● Chrono Therapeutics (shut down 2019) ● Sidekick Health ● Prosper ● Better Therapeutics ● Bold Health ● Ampersand ● Happify Health ● Hello Better ● Oviva
  107. 107. FDA Approved SaMD [Use Cases]
  108. 108. Natural Cycles - ● Natural Cycles ○ Birth control app that helps women track their fertility to prevent unwanted pregnancies via the rhythm method ○ Analyzes data from past menstrual cycles and body temperature to determine when the woman is most fertile ○ When the woman is determined to be ovulating she is warned to use protection ○ FDA Cleared, CE Marked, Class IIb SaMD ○ 1 study of 15,000 women required
  109. 109. Key Milestones 2010 FDA Approval of DTx [WellDoc’s BlueStar] 2017 FDA Launches Pre-Cert Program Pear’s reSET is 1st software-only DTx 2018 2019 Pear submitted the 1st application for FDA marketing authorization using the pre-cert program
  110. 110. 74 DTx announced in 2020
  111. 111. Beneﬁts ● FDA approval does not guarantee payor uptake ● Iteration of the product after FDA approval can require additional approvals Risks ● Collect usability data ○ Give visibility into personalized care delivery ● Reduced safety concerns ● Dev timeline is shorter ● Cost of good decreases with volume ● Requires less human capital
  112. 112. $45-55 MM Cost to bring a concept through FDA submission is signiﬁcantly lower than for molecular drug development ($350 MM)
  113. 113. Vision ● DTx add functionalities into a more comprehensive portfolio, synchronizing products and services ● Can be paired with diagnostics, sensors, wearables, and even molecular therapies as combination therapy, expanding indication ● Integrated into electronic prescribing, dispensing, and medical record platforms ● Price of DTx will be signiﬁcantly less than conventional therapies
  114. 114. PwC Health Research Institute’s Annual Report If an FDA-approved app or online tool was available to treat your medical condition, how likely would you be to try it? Very likely 21% Somewhat likely 33% Somewhat unlikely 15% Very unlikely 14% I don’t know 17%
  115. 115. The Road Ahead ● Patient, provider, and payer appetite for DTx is still uncertain ● Need payer reimbursement models ● Increase stakeholder buy-in ● Integrate into provider workﬂows ● Need to develop more comprehensive DTx formularies ● Regulatory evaluation and commercialization pathways for other health authorities like EMA, TGA
  116. 116. PBM Digital Health Formularies ● CVS Caremark ○ Sleepio ○ Daylight ○ Hinge Health ○ Hello Heart ○ Torchlight ○ Whil ○ Vida ○ Naturally Slim ○ Weight Watchers ○ Kurbo ● Express Scripts ○ Livongo ○ Propeller Health ○ Omada Health ○ LifeScan ○ Learn to Live ○ SilverCloud Health ○ Wildﬂower ○ Quit Genius ○ Prevail Health ○ Back with Care ○ Hinge Health ○ RecoveryOne
×