Aug. 25, 2022
DLL_Grade 10 Arts 4th Quater 2nd Week.pdf

Aug. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Sample DLL in Arts 10

Sample DLL in Arts 10

Education

DLL_Grade 10 Arts 4th Quater 2nd Week.pdf

  1. 1. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 1 MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY I. OBJECTIVES A. Content Standard The learner… how theatrical elements (sound, music, gesture, movement, and costume) affect the creation and communication of meaning in a theater play/performance incorporated with media theater and performance as a synthesis of arts B. Performance Standard The learner… create appropriate costumes, props, set accessories, costumes improvised lighting and other décor for Philippine plays create/improvise appropriate sound, music, gesture, and movements for a chosen theatrical composition participate in an original performance inspired by local Philippine stories, myths, and events relevant to current issues C. Learning Competencies/ Objectives • design with a group the visual components of a school play (stage design, costume, props, etc.) A10PR-IVe-1 • assume the role of a character as an actor/performance, or production staff (director, choreography, light designer, stage manager) A10PR-IVh-2 • analyze the uniqueness of the group that was given recognition for its performance and explain what component contributed to its selection Daily Lesson Log in MAPEH SCHOOL LECHERIA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL GRADE LEVEL GRADE 10 TEACHER MAMERTO A RAMOS LEARNING AREA ARTS TEACHING DATE AND TIME WEEK 1 (4 Sessions) QUARTER FOURTH QUARTER 2nd Week
  2. 2. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 2 A10PR-IVh-3 • contribute to the conceptualization of an original performance A10PR-IVd-4 • choreograph the movements and gestures needed in the effective delivery of an original performance with the use of media A10PR-IVf-g-5 • improvise accompanying sound and rhythm needed in the effective delivery of an original performance with the use of different media  A10PR-IVf-g-6 II. CONTENTS III. LEARNING RESOURCES A. References III. Roles in a Production  director  actor  choreographer  stage manager  light designer  set designer  IV. Elements of Art as Applied to an Original Performance  Sound & Music  Gesture, Movement, and Dance  Costume, Mask, Makeup, and Accessories  Spectacle  V. Principles of Art  Rhythm, Movement  Balance  Emphasis  Harmony, Unity, and Variety  Proportion
  3. 3. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 3 1. Teacher’s Guide pages TG pages 175-178 2. Learner’s Materials pages LM pages 312-320 3. Textbook pages Lugue, V., R., Palu-ay, A., P., and Vergara, L., A., et. al. (2006). MAPEH for a better you.Quezon City. LG&M Corporation Perez, V., V., Luna, L., N., Tomas, C., E., et. al. (2004) MAPEH-CAT.Quezon City. Saint Bernadette Publications, Inc 4. Additional Materials from Learning Resources (LR) portal B. Other Learning Resources IV. PROCEDURES A. Reviewing Previous Lesson or Presenting The New Lesson The teacher will present a video regarding the roles in a stage production. Let the students identify the functions of each production staff. https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=K_hXOZL- yWo (5 MINUTES) Ask the learners to recall how theater brings together an entire range of art forms as mentioned at the start of this Quarter? (10 MINUTES)
  4. 4. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 4 B. Establishing A Purpose For The Lesson The students are expected to explain the following: How is the director of a play similar to an orchestra conductor? Which member of the production team shadows the director? Elaborate his role. What is the creator of a script for a stage performance called? Expound on his duty. (5 MINUTES) C. The teacher will allow the students to go over the roles in a stage production involving physical setup and mood of the performance area.
  5. 5. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 5 The students are asked to name the roles that are responsible for the physical appearance of the different characters on stage. (10 MINUTES) D. The teacher will discuss the roles in a stage production. Simultaneous conduct of CULMINATING ACTIVITY FOR THE QUARTER IV: “STAGING AN ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE” Assigned Theme : A Philippine Myth, Legend, Folk Tale or a Current Issue The teacher would already have oriented the class on this culminating activity of
  6. 6. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 6 staging an original theater performance. “PRE-PRODUCTION” (LM pages 317-318) 1.Sourcing/ Writing the Script 2.Casting the Actors 3.Forming the Production Team Every group member would already have been assigned his or her specific role in the production process, which each one should have been carrying out in the course of the quarter.
  7. 7. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 7 (40 MINUTES) E. Presenting Examples/ Instances of The New Lesson Teacher-led discussion on the: “PRODUCTION OF SETS, COSTUMES AND PROPS” “DESIGN OF LIGHTING AND SOUND USING DIFFERENT MEDIA” “START OF ACTING REHEARSALS AND BLOCKING” (see pages 318-319 of the Learner’s Material) The students are asked to maintain a clear intent to apply the following
  8. 8. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 8 elements of art in this particular class production. 1.Elements of Art as Applied to an Original Performance . Sound and Music – . Gesture, Movement and Dance . Costume, Mask, Makeup and Accessories . Spectacle 2. Principles of Art as Applied to an Original Performance .Rhythm, Movement .Balance . Emphasis . Harmony, Unity, and Variety . Proportion
  9. 9. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 9 (50 MINUTES) F. Discussing New Concepts And Practicing New Skills #1 “TECHNICAL REHEARSAL” on page 319 of the HORIZONS Grade 10 Learner’s Materials. The teacher will allot an hour- schedule of art class as a technical rehearsal for the groups a day before the intended performance date of the play. With the guidance of the Music and Art teachers, and perhaps the Drama Club moderator, the groups will be assessed what components of the play may still need improvement. (60 MINUTES) “PERFORMANCE PROPER” (LM page 319) (50 MINUTES) G. Discussing New Concepts And Practicing New Skills #2 Would you like to attend a stage production of the various theater groups? What type of play do you love most? Why?
  10. 10. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 10 Can you envision yourself being involved in the theater arts in some way? Why or why not? Would you consider a full-time (or part-time) career in this field? (5 MINUTES) H. Developing Mastery (Leads To Formative Assessment 3) “TECHNICAL REHEARSAL” on page 319 of the HORIZONS Grade 10 Learner’s Materials. The teacher will allot an hour- schedule of art class as a technical rehearsal for the groups a day before the intended performance date of the play. With the guidance of the Music and Art teachers, and perhaps the Drama Club moderator, the groups will be assessed “PERFORMANCE PROPER” (LM page 319) (50 MINUTES)
  11. 11. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 11 what components of the play may still need improvement. (60 MINUTES) I. Finding Practical Applications Of Concepts And Skills In Daily Living J. Making Generalizations And Abstractions About The Lesson What is your impression of the theater industry in the Philippines? How do you feel about the Philippine theater performers who have become stars on both the local and international stage? (5 MINUTES) K. Evaluating Learning CRITIQUING THE PERFORMANCE As a form of self-evaluation, rate the class performance using the given format. “STAGING AN ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE”
  12. 12. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 12 Evaluation Form (see page 320 of the Learner’s Material) L. Additional Activities For Application or Remediation M. Assignment Preparation for the CULMINATING ACTIVITY FOR QUARTER IV: “STAGING AN ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE” Assigned Theme: A Philippine Myth, Legend, or Folk Tale Or a Current Issue V. REMARKS VI. REFLECTION A. No. of Learners Who Earned 80% In The Evaluation. B. No. of Learners Who Require Additional Activities For Remediation Who Scored Below 80% C. Did The Remedial Lessons Work? D. No. of Learners Who Continue To Require Remediation E. Which of My Teaching Strategies Worked Well? Why Did These Work? F. What Difficulties Did I Encounter Which My Principal
  13. 13. Annex1B to DepEd Order No. 42, s. 2016 13 or Supervisor Can Help Me Solve? G. What Innovation Or Localized Materials Did I Use/Discover Which I Wish To Share With Other Teachers?

