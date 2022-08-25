DLL_Grade 10 Arts 4th Quater 2nd Week.pdf

1.
MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY
I. OBJECTIVES
A. Content Standard
The learner…
how theatrical elements (sound, music, gesture, movement, and costume) affect the creation and communication of
meaning in a theater play/performance incorporated with media theater and performance as a synthesis of arts
B. Performance Standard
The learner…
create appropriate costumes, props, set accessories, costumes improvised lighting and other décor for Philippine plays
create/improvise appropriate sound, music, gesture, and movements for a chosen theatrical composition
participate in an original performance inspired by local Philippine stories, myths, and events relevant to current issues
C. Learning Competencies/
Objectives
• design with a group the visual components of a school play (stage design, costume, props, etc.)
A10PR-IVe-1
• assume the role of a character as an actor/performance, or production staff (director, choreography, light designer,
stage manager)
A10PR-IVh-2
• analyze the uniqueness of the group that was given recognition for its performance and explain what component
contributed to its selection
Daily Lesson Log
in
MAPEH
SCHOOL LECHERIA NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL GRADE LEVEL GRADE 10
TEACHER MAMERTO A RAMOS LEARNING AREA ARTS
TEACHING DATE AND
TIME
WEEK 1 (4 Sessions) QUARTER FOURTH
QUARTER
2nd Week
2.
A10PR-IVh-3
• contribute to the conceptualization of an original performance
A10PR-IVd-4
• choreograph the movements and gestures needed in the effective delivery of an original performance
with the use of media
A10PR-IVf-g-5
• improvise accompanying sound and rhythm needed in the effective delivery of an original performance
with the use of different media
A10PR-IVf-g-6
II. CONTENTS
III. LEARNING RESOURCES
A. References
III. Roles in a Production
director
actor
choreographer
stage manager
light designer
set designer
IV. Elements of Art as Applied to an Original Performance
Sound & Music
Gesture, Movement, and Dance
Costume, Mask, Makeup, and Accessories
Spectacle
V. Principles of Art
Rhythm, Movement
Balance
Emphasis
Harmony, Unity, and Variety
Proportion
3.
1. Teacher’s Guide pages
TG pages 175-178
2. Learner’s Materials pages
LM pages 312-320
3. Textbook pages
Lugue, V., R., Palu-ay, A., P., and Vergara, L., A., et. al. (2006). MAPEH for a better you.Quezon City. LG&M
Corporation
Perez, V., V., Luna, L., N., Tomas, C., E., et. al. (2004) MAPEH-CAT.Quezon City. Saint Bernadette Publications, Inc
4. Additional Materials from
Learning Resources (LR)
portal
B. Other Learning
Resources
IV. PROCEDURES
A. Reviewing Previous
Lesson or Presenting The
New Lesson
The teacher will present
a video regarding the
roles in a stage
production.
Let the students identify
the functions of each
production staff.
https://www.youtube.co
m/watch?v=K_hXOZL-
yWo
(5 MINUTES)
Ask the learners to recall
how theater brings
together an entire range
of art forms as
mentioned at the start of
this Quarter?
(10 MINUTES)
4.
B. Establishing A Purpose For
The Lesson
The students are
expected to explain the
following:
How is the director of a
play similar to an
orchestra conductor?
Which member of the
production team
shadows the director?
Elaborate his role.
What is the creator of a
script for a stage
performance called?
Expound on his duty.
(5 MINUTES)
C.
The teacher will allow the
students to go over the
roles in a stage
production involving
physical setup and mood
of the performance area.
5.
The students are asked to
name the roles that are
responsible for the
physical appearance of
the different characters
on stage.
(10 MINUTES)
D.
The teacher will discuss
the roles in a stage
production.
Simultaneous conduct of
CULMINATING ACTIVITY
FOR THE QUARTER IV:
“STAGING AN ORIGINAL
PERFORMANCE”
Assigned Theme :
A Philippine Myth,
Legend, Folk Tale or a
Current Issue
The teacher would
already have oriented
the class on this
culminating activity of
6.
staging an original
theater performance.
“PRE-PRODUCTION”
(LM pages 317-318)
1.Sourcing/
Writing the Script
2.Casting the Actors
3.Forming the Production
Team
Every group member
would already have been
assigned his or her
specific role in the
production process,
which each one should
have been
carrying out in the
course of the quarter.
7.
(40 MINUTES)
E. Presenting Examples/
Instances of The New
Lesson
Teacher-led discussion
on the:
“PRODUCTION OF SETS,
COSTUMES AND PROPS”
“DESIGN OF LIGHTING
AND SOUND USING
DIFFERENT MEDIA”
“START OF ACTING
REHEARSALS AND
BLOCKING”
(see pages 318-319 of
the Learner’s Material)
The students are asked
to maintain a clear intent
to apply the following
8.
elements of art in this
particular class
production.
1.Elements of Art as
Applied to an Original
Performance
. Sound and Music –
. Gesture, Movement
and Dance
. Costume, Mask,
Makeup and
Accessories
. Spectacle
2. Principles of Art as
Applied to an Original
Performance
.Rhythm, Movement
.Balance
. Emphasis
. Harmony, Unity, and
Variety
. Proportion
9.
(50 MINUTES)
F. Discussing New Concepts
And Practicing New Skills
#1
“TECHNICAL REHEARSAL”
on page 319 of the HORIZONS
Grade 10 Learner’s Materials.
The teacher will allot an hour-
schedule of art class as a
technical rehearsal for the
groups a day before the
intended performance date of
the play.
With the guidance of the Music
and Art teachers, and perhaps
the Drama Club moderator, the
groups will be assessed what
components of the play may
still need improvement.
(60 MINUTES)
“PERFORMANCE PROPER”
(LM page 319)
(50 MINUTES)
G. Discussing New Concepts
And Practicing New Skills
#2
Would you like to attend a
stage production of the various
theater groups?
What type of play do you love
most? Why?
10.
Can you envision yourself
being involved in the theater
arts in some way? Why or why
not?
Would you consider a full-time
(or part-time) career in this
field?
(5 MINUTES)
H. Developing Mastery
(Leads To Formative
Assessment 3)
“TECHNICAL REHEARSAL”
on page 319 of the HORIZONS
Grade 10 Learner’s Materials.
The teacher will allot an hour-
schedule of art class as a
technical rehearsal for the
groups a day before the
intended performance date of
the play.
With the guidance of the Music
and Art teachers, and perhaps
the Drama Club moderator,
the groups will be assessed
“PERFORMANCE PROPER”
(LM page 319)
(50 MINUTES)
11.
what components of the play
may still need improvement.
(60 MINUTES)
I. Finding Practical
Applications Of Concepts
And Skills In Daily Living
J. Making Generalizations
And Abstractions About
The Lesson
What is your impression of the
theater industry in the
Philippines?
How do you feel about the
Philippine theater performers
who have become stars on
both the local and international
stage?
(5 MINUTES)
K. Evaluating Learning
CRITIQUING
THE
PERFORMANCE
As a form of self-evaluation,
rate the class performance
using the given format.
“STAGING AN ORIGINAL
PERFORMANCE”
12.
Evaluation Form
(see page 320 of the Learner’s
Material)
L. Additional Activities For
Application or
Remediation
M. Assignment
Preparation for the
CULMINATING ACTIVITY FOR QUARTER IV:
“STAGING AN ORIGINAL PERFORMANCE”
Assigned Theme:
A Philippine Myth, Legend, or Folk Tale
Or a Current Issue
V. REMARKS
VI. REFLECTION
A. No. of Learners Who Earned
80% In The Evaluation.
B. No. of Learners Who Require
Additional Activities For
Remediation Who Scored
Below 80%
C. Did The Remedial Lessons
Work?
D. No. of Learners Who Continue
To Require Remediation
E. Which of My Teaching
Strategies Worked Well? Why
Did These Work?
F. What Difficulties Did I
Encounter Which My Principal
13.
or Supervisor Can Help Me
Solve?
G. What Innovation Or Localized
Materials Did I Use/Discover
Which I Wish To Share With
Other Teachers?