Apr. 10, 2022
IFIASA — Call for Papers

Apr. 10, 2022
I just published IFIASA — Call for Papers Symbol and Reality. We are living among symbols and we are drowning in symbols at every step of this life. Pandemic and the symbol of the Black Death is there in our eyes. We speak of vaccination and Pasteur pushes away the charlatans from the Middle Ages, but today the anti-vax come up with new predictions of another end of the world. And a war starts somewhere, and of course, the images are those of the One Hundred Years War of old, or the crusades, or the war against Indians in the Americas, or Count Dracula against the Ottomans. And the nasty Kobold that lives under the sink whispers in the middle of the night, "What about Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and so many others?" These real events become symbols of history and symbols of human vanity in front of life. We have to color it up in any color from black to white and the whole rainbow. And a black woman is confirmed into the Supreme Court in Washington DC. Is it a reality or is it a symbol? Will it change anything, or nothing, or just a few commas and parentheses in the generally conservative tone of the Supreme Court that is supposed to make sure the two-and-a-half-century old constitution is always respected in its very letter? Conservative indeed. They can't and they won't change a single letter in it. Imagine the panic in the USA if tomorrow morning Biden decided to transcribe the Constitution in Cyrillic alphabet as a symbol of their real solidarity with Ukraine?

IFIASA — Call for Papers

  1. 1. Call for papers 7th MCDSARE 2022 International Multidisciplinary Scientific Conferences on the Dialogue between Sciences & Arts, Religion & Education Courriel de IFIASA IFIASA 09/04/22 20:37 IFIASA IFIASA Dear colleagues, We are happy to remind you that the registrations for thE 7th MCDSARE International Multidisciplinary Scientific Conferences on the Dialogue between Sciences & Arts, Religion & Education 2022 are open. The conferences are organized by IFIASA - Ideas Forum International Academic and Scientific Association, in partnership with research institutions, community organizations, universities, and scientific foundations. This year the MCDSARE conferences period is 29-30th June, 2022. (Session 1-2 |Târgoviște, Romania & online worldwide). Theme of 7th MCDSARE Conference is - Symbol and Reality. Are symbols same as the reality? The symbolic power is considered as the basic element that determines the force of Science, Art and Eucation. Let's go together! To be together! It's MCDSARE time! The greatest discoveries were made in times of human challenge.The thought relation with truth or the meaning and reference, Symbol and Reality, a current theme over the times, is an subject intrinsic to the science and linguistic activity, ubiquitous in all spheres of human life. Let us be together and show the world the power and greatness of Sciences & Arts, Religion & Education.
  2. 2. SEND YOUR MANUSCRIPT: GUIDELINES & ONLINE SUBMISSIONS DATES & DEADLINES: 12 May Online Event Reduced Fees, Abstract Submission Deadline, Workshop Submission 20 June Conference Registration, Full Paper Submission, Payment Proceed 25 June Oral presentations recording 29-30 June, IFIASA International Online Conference 2022 Sessions 1-2, *Virtual&Video- Plenary Oral and Poster sessions, AS A SPECIAL BONUS TO YOU, AND DESPITE GLOBAL INFLATION, WE GRANT YOU A COMPLIMENTARY SECOND ARTICLE FREE OF CHARGE. So, be welcome to join us this summer! Share your scientific achievements and take a well- deserved conference with your friends. © 2022-RO IFIASA Ideas Forum International Academic and Scientific Association

