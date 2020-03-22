Rudarstvo i energetika u svetu i Srbiji

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Рударство и енергетика у свету и Србији Тешка или базична индустрија сматра се покретачем развоја индустрије ПОДЕЛА ЕНЕРГЕ...
Рударство Значај рударства се нагло повећао са развојем индустрије Развијено у свим земљама у којима постоје геолошки ресу...
Државе са најразвијенијим рударством КАНАДА/ АУСТРАЛИЈА/ РУСИЈА/ САД/ ЈАР/ КИНА Највећи значај металичних руда и угља, зна...
Највеће мултинационалне компаније - “Рио Тинто” - “Вале” - БХП Билитон”
Боксит - Аустралија - Кина - Индија - Јамајка - Казахстан - Гвинеја
Бакар - Чиле - Казахстан - САД - Канада - Аустралија - Србија
Негативне еколошке последице - ерозија земљишта - површински копови - загађивање земљишта - загађивање вода - деградација ...
Бави се: - производњом - преносом - дистрибуцијом енергената - дистрибуцијом електричне енергије Међу енергентима су најза...
Резерве угља
Резерве нафте ОПЕК- Организација земаља извозница нафте Створена са циљем - контроле цена и - количине производње Чланице ...
Резерве гаса Производња у сталном расту - исцрпљена лежишта нафте - знатно чистији од угља и нафте - лакши транспорт (гасо...
Електрична енергија Према врсти енергената разликују се следеће електране: - термоелектране (угаљ, нафта, гас) - хидроелек...
Распоред електрана у свету
Термоелектране на угаљ
Нуклеарне електране
БИОМАСА ЕНЕРГИЈА ВЕТРА ЕНЕРГИЈА СУНЦА ХИДРОЕНЕРГИЈА АЛТЕРНАТИВНИ ОБНОВЉИВИ ИЗВОРИ ЕНЕРГИЈЕ
Потрошња енергије у свету
Рударство у Србији
Енергетика у Србији термоелектране 66% хидроелектране близу 33% обновљиви извори мање од 1%
Značaj rudrastva i energetike. Jajznačajnija ležišta ruda i energetskih sirovina. Proizvodnja i postrošnja električne energije.

  1. 1. Рударство и енергетика у свету и Србији Тешка или базична индустрија сматра се покретачем развоја индустрије ПОДЕЛА ЕНЕРГЕТИКА/ РУДАРСТВО / МЕТАЛУРГИЈА
  2. 2. Рударство Значај рударства се нагло повећао са развојем индустрије Развијено у свим земљама у којима постоје геолошки ресурси Експлоатација зависи од: - квалитета руде - капитала за покретање експлоатације - еколошких услова
  3. 3. Државе са најразвијенијим рударством КАНАДА/ АУСТРАЛИЈА/ РУСИЈА/ САД/ ЈАР/ КИНА Највећи значај металичних руда и угља, знатно мање неметаличних Највише се експлоатише - гвожђе - боксит (руда алиминијума) - бакар - олово и цинг (руда галенит) - у мањој мери сребро, злато, платина
  4. 4. Највеће мултинационалне компаније - “Рио Тинто” - “Вале” - БХП Билитон”
  5. 5. Боксит - Аустралија - Кина - Индија - Јамајка - Казахстан - Гвинеја
  6. 6. Бакар - Чиле - Казахстан - САД - Канада - Аустралија - Србија
  7. 7. Негативне еколошке последице - ерозија земљишта - површински копови - загађивање земљишта - загађивање вода - деградација рељефа - брда јаловине
  8. 8. Бави се: - производњом - преносом - дистрибуцијом енергената - дистрибуцијом електричне енергије Међу енергентима су најзаступљенија фосилна горива: - угаљ - нафта - гас
  9. 9. Резерве угља
  10. 10. Резерве нафте ОПЕК- Организација земаља извозница нафте Створена са циљем - контроле цена и - количине производње Чланице (11): Саудијска Арабија, Ирак, Иран, Кувајт, Катар, УАЕ, Индонезија, Либија, Алжир, Нигерија, Венецуела МНК - ЕксонМобил - Шеврон - Бритиш Петролеум - Шел - Лукоил - Пемекс
  11. 11. Резерве гаса Производња у сталном расту - исцрпљена лежишта нафте - знатно чистији од угља и нафте - лакши транспорт (гасовод) - јефтинији
  12. 12. Електрична енергија Према врсти енергената разликују се следеће електране: - термоелектране (угаљ, нафта, гас) - хидроелектране - нуклеарне електране - соларне електране - ветроелектране
  13. 13. Распоред електрана у свету
  14. 14. Термоелектране на угаљ
  15. 15. Нуклеарне електране
  16. 16. БИОМАСА ЕНЕРГИЈА ВЕТРА ЕНЕРГИЈА СУНЦА ХИДРОЕНЕРГИЈА АЛТЕРНАТИВНИ ОБНОВЉИВИ ИЗВОРИ ЕНЕРГИЈЕ
  17. 17. Потрошња енергије у свету
  18. 18. Рударство у Србији
  19. 19. Енергетика у Србији термоелектране 66% хидроелектране близу 33% обновљиви извори мање од 1%

