Butterfly of UBKV (Family : Satyridae)

Family : Satyridae (Brown) Recent advancement : Family : Nymphalidae Sub family : Satyrinae Fore legs of male and female a...
Common Evening Brown, Melanitis leda (Linn.) Bengali name : Sanjla Dry Season Morph � � UBKV/CB/Bu 10
Wet season morph � � UBKV/CB/Bu 10 Common Evening Brown, Melanitis leda (Linn.) Bengali name : Sanjla
Common Palmfly, Elymnias hypermenstra (Linn.) Bengali name : KHAYERCHAK � � Front or dorsal view Ventral view Female Larva...
Common Palmfly, Elymnias hypermenstra (Linn.) Bengali name : KHAYERCHAK Male
Bamboo, Lethe europa Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Bansori Larval host plants : Bambusa spp., Microstegium ciliatum, CB/Bu 102
Dark banded Brushbrown, Mycalesis mineus Linn. 1758 Bengali name : Khayerabira Larval host plants : Oryza sativa and other...
Common Bushbrown , Lethe rohria Fab. 1787 Bengali name : Chut bansae Larval host plants : Apluda spp., Capilipedium sp., M...
Common Five ring, Ypthima baldus, Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Panchbundi Dry season Form � � CB/Bu 105
Common Five ring, Ypthima baldus, Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Panchbundi Larval host plants : Cynodon dactylon Wet Season Form
� � CB/Bu 106
Common Four Ring, Ypthima huebneri Kirby 1871 Bengali name : Charbudi � CB/Bu 107
Medus Bush Brown, Orsotriaena medus Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Kalamati Medus Bush Brown WSF Larval host plants : Impereta s...
Longbanded Brushbrown, Mycalesis visala Moore 1857 Bengali name : Tantrabira � Larval host plant : Oryza sativa CB/Bu 109
Red Eye Brushbrown, Mycalesis adolphei Bengali name : Lalchok Front view � CB/Bu 111
Red Eye Brushbrown, Mycalesis adolphei Bengaliname : Lalchok Ventral view � CB/Bu 111
References Ghosal, T.K. (2013). Lepidopteran insect fauna of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya Campus, West Bengal, India....
  1. 1. Butterflies of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya Pundibari Main Campus, Cooch Behar, West Bengal, India Dr Tusar K. Ghosal Department of Entomology, Faculty of Agriculture Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Pundibari-736165, Cooch Behar West Bengal, India E mail : drtkghosal@gmail.com Facebook : Tusar Ghosal Whatsup /Mobile : 9474521381 Date of publication : 13.03.2020
  2. 2. Butterfly and skipper Kingdom: Animalia Phylum:Arthropoda Subphylum: Hexapoda Class: Insecta Linnaeus 1758 Order : Lepidoptera ( Moths, butterflies and skippers) Butterflies and Skippers: Usually brighter in colour,(although some butterflies and skippers are dark or pale brown) Wings are not linked, frenulum and/or jugam absent. Forelegs reduced, missing terminal segments Butterflies frequently fold their wings above their backs when they are perched although they will occasionally "bask" with their wings spread for short periods. Fly during the day (Diurnal). Pupae (chrysalids) do not form cocoon.
  3. 3. Lepidoptera include Moth, Butterfly and skipper There are about 1,60,000 species including 64 Super-families, 127 families where most are moths (87%), rest are butterflies (five families) and skippers ( single family). There are about 18,000 species of Butterflies from the world and only 1501 species of butterflies from India were recorded.
  4. 4. Family : Satyridae (Brown) Recent advancement : Family : Nymphalidae Sub family : Satyrinae Fore legs of male and female adults reduced, Tibia are short .
  5. 5. Common Evening Brown, Melanitis leda (Linn.) Bengali name : Sanjla Dry Season Morph � � UBKV/CB/Bu 10
  6. 6. Wet season morph � � UBKV/CB/Bu 10 Common Evening Brown, Melanitis leda (Linn.) Bengali name : Sanjla
  7. 7. Common Palmfly, Elymnias hypermenstra (Linn.) Bengali name : KHAYERCHAK � � Front or dorsal view Ventral view Female Larval food : Areca catechu, Cocos nicifera Male � CB/Bu 101
  8. 8. Common Palmfly, Elymnias hypermenstra (Linn.) Bengali name : KHAYERCHAK Male
  9. 9. Bamboo, Lethe europa Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Bansori Larval host plants : Bambusa spp., Microstegium ciliatum, CB/Bu 102
  10. 10. Dark banded Brushbrown, Mycalesis mineus Linn. 1758 Bengali name : Khayerabira Larval host plants : Oryza sativa and other grasses � CB/Bu 103
  11. 11. Common Bushbrown , Lethe rohria Fab. 1787 Bengali name : Chut bansae Larval host plants : Apluda spp., Capilipedium sp., Microstegium ciliatum, Impereta cylindrical CB/Bu 104
  12. 12. Common Five ring, Ypthima baldus, Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Panchbundi Dry season Form � � CB/Bu 105
  13. 13. Common Five ring, Ypthima baldus, Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Panchbundi Larval host plants : Cynodon dactylon Wet Season Form
  14. 14. � � CB/Bu 106
  15. 15. Common Four Ring, Ypthima huebneri Kirby 1871 Bengali name : Charbudi � CB/Bu 107
  16. 16. Medus Bush Brown, Orsotriaena medus Fab. 1775 Bengali name : Kalamati Medus Bush Brown WSF Larval host plants : Impereta spp., Oryza sativa and other grasses CB/Bu 108
  17. 17. Longbanded Brushbrown, Mycalesis visala Moore 1857 Bengali name : Tantrabira � Larval host plant : Oryza sativa CB/Bu 109
  18. 18. Red Eye Brushbrown, Mycalesis adolphei Bengali name : Lalchok Front view � CB/Bu 111
  19. 19. Red Eye Brushbrown, Mycalesis adolphei Bengaliname : Lalchok Ventral view � CB/Bu 111
  20. 20. References Ghosal, T.K. (2013). Lepidopteran insect fauna of Uttar Banga Krishi Viswavidyalaya Campus, West Bengal, India. Indian Journal of Social and Natural Science. 2 (1) : 51-60.

