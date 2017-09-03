Presentation on Jaywant Pratishthan Humgaon Sanchalit, AMDAR SHASHIKANT SHINDE MAHAVIDYALAY, MEDHA LIBRARY & INFORMATION C...
Introduction  Library is a 'Heart' of institute. Teaching and learning system are supported by library through reading ma...
Library Advisory Committee- The committee members meet twice in the year, and discuss various issues about growth of libr...
OBJECTIVES OF THE LIBRARY - To promote the reading habits. To provide proper knowledge resource to proper user. To prov...
Total Number of Collection of the Library - Sr.Sr. No.No. ParticularsParticulars Total No.Total No. 11 Total Number ofTota...
Library User - Sr.Sr. No.No. ParticularsParticulars Total No.Total No. UserUser 11 Total Number ofTotal Number of Students...
Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2012-13 Budget Rs. 1 ASSM Library Total no. of Books 4100 Tot...
Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2013-14 Budget Rs. 1 ASSM Library Total no. of Books 5091 Tot...
Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2014-15 Budget Rs. 1 Senior College Total no. of Books 5790 T...
Sr.No . Section Library Resources – 2015-16 Budget Rs. 1 Senior College Total no. of Books 7929 ...
Sr. No. Year Total No. of Books Yearly Purchased Amount 1 2012-13 4100 93 4797703 2 1213-14 5091...
LibraryLibrary Services & FacilitiesServices & Facilities Library Circulation Service Current Content List Inter-Library B...
LIBRARY STAFF - DesignationDesignation No.No. LibrarianLibrarian 0101 Library AttendantsLibrary Attendants 0202 Total Numb...
Faculty Profile - Sr No Name of the Faculty Designation Qualification 1. Mr.Nagarkar Sudhir Ramdas Librarian B.A., B. Lib ...
Extra Activity Dr. SR.Nagarkar DescriptionDescription Total No.Total No. Presented Paper onPresented Paper on Internationa...
FilesMaintained in theLibrary -  1. Student Membership File (3 Files )  2. Faculty Membership File  3. Books Bill File ...
Registers maintained in The Library- 1.Library Accession Register 2.Students In coming Out going Register 3.Faculty In Com...
ICT based Services email service -assmlibrarymedha@gmail.com Library Website for update information provide http://assml...
Library Orientation and Information Literacy Program-
Celebration of 12 Aug Librarians Day Every Year -
Library Exhibition – 19 oct 2014
Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Bhittiparika15 OCT 2015
MUK VACHAN UPAKRAM 15 OCT 2015-
MOU with Arts and Commerce College Satara12 Jan 2016
LIBRARY BEST USER AWARD Yearwise: YEAR NAME CLASS AWARD 2017 1. Lokhande Arti Rajendra 2. Mane Ashishkumar Jotiba S.Y.B.Co...
Library Best UserAward Every Year
15 OCT Vacahn Prerana Din Upakram
Books donated to Physical Handicapped Student 12 Jan 2013
Library Orientation and Information Literacy Program -
Books Donated by DYSP- Ganesh Kindre Saheb Date : 7 Aug 2013
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR FUTURE CARRIER Guidance by Dr. Ganesh Pathak
Social Networking Awareness Program
Delivered speech as chairperson at Shahu College Kolhapur in National Conference 18 Jan 2015
Delivered Lecture @ Arts & Com College Satara
Competitive Exam Guidance for Students 22 Oct 2016
Resource Person for NET/SET Guidance @MIT, Pune 16 June 2016
News about Library
Felicitation for Awarded Ph.D. to Dr. Sudhir Nagarkar from Amdar Saheb 15 March 2016
A Future Plan - To take initiatives to start Library Automation with latest egranthalaya Library Software 4.0 with WEBOPAC...
Thanks Thanks
Library NAAC Presentation 3 Sept 2017 by Dr. Sudhir Nagarkar Librarian ASSM MEDHA

Library NAAC Presentation 3 Sept 2017 by Dr. Sudhir Nagarkar Librarian ASSM MEDHA

  Presentation on Jaywant Pratishthan Humgaon Sanchalit, AMDAR SHASHIKANT SHINDE MAHAVIDYALAY, MEDHA LIBRARY & INFORMATION CENTER (KNOWLEDGE RESOURCE CENTER) Librarian Dr. Sudhir Ramdas Nagarkar
  Introduction  Library is a 'Heart' of institute. Teaching and learning system are supported by library through reading material and library resources. Library was started in June 2002. Library is well equipped with reference books, textbooks, journals, periodicals and newspapers and other resources etc. Library is using OPEN ACCESS System for all users.  Library building is situated in main building of the Institute. The total area of the library is 300 sq.fts. In the library use D.D.C. 21st Ed. classification system and books arrangement is broken order system.
  Library Advisory Committee- The committee members meet twice in the year, and discuss various issues about growth of library and take decision for Library quality enhancement and sustenance. where in the proposal of new addition to the stack is considered, rules and regulations for the library and daily issuing etc are formed. The Library receives fund from the college budget, UGC and other sources and the Committee suggests for library development. Library Advisory Committee Members - Principal Dr. M. B.Waghmode Chairman Dr. S. R. Nagarkar Secretary All Head of Dept. Member Student Representative Member
  OBJECTIVES OF THE LIBRARY - To promote the reading habits. To provide proper knowledge resource to proper user. To provide qualitative services to users. To Save the time of the user / reader.  To arrange library activities to library users for carrier development Users Satisfaction is ultimate aim of Library .
  Total Number of Collection of the Library - Sr.Sr. No.No. ParticularsParticulars Total No.Total No. 11 Total Number ofTotal Number of BooksBooks 7929 22 Total Number ofTotal Number of TitlesTitles 3710 33 Total Number ofTotal Number of ReferenceReference BooksBooks 3200 44 Total Number ofTotal Number of Text BooksText Books 4729 55 Total Number ofTotal Number of Periodicals/JournalsPeriodicals/Journals 3737 66 Total Number ofTotal Number of NewspapersNewspapers 1010 77 Total Number ofTotal Number of C.D.C.D. 0404 0
  Library User - Sr.Sr. No.No. ParticularsParticulars Total No.Total No. UserUser 11 Total Number ofTotal Number of Students UserStudents User Above 1400Above 1400 22 Total Number of Teaching / NonTotal Number of Teaching / Non TeachingTeaching Staff UserStaff User Above 50Above 50 33 Total Number ofTotal Number of X-Students UserX-Students User 1212 44 Total Number ofTotal Number of UsersUsers
  Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2012-13 Budget Rs. 1 ASSM Library Total no. of Books 4100 Total no. of Titles 1636 Total no. of Reference Books 1626 Total no. of Text Books 2474 Total no. of Journals and Periodicals 25 Total no. of Newspapers 10 Total no. of Non-book Material 29 Total Expenditure of Books = 479703
  Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2013-14 Budget Rs. 1 ASSM Library Total no. of Books 5091 Total no. of Titles 1760 Total no. of Reference Books 1756 Total no. of Text Books 3335 Total no. of Journals and Periodicals 26 Total no. of Newspapers 10 Total no. of Non-book Material 29 Total Expenditure of Books = 581371
  Sr.No. Section Library Resources – 2014-15 Budget Rs. 1 Senior College Total no. of Books 5790 Total no. of Titles 1900 Total no. of Reference Books 2200 Total no. of Text Books 3590 Total no. of Journals and Periodicals 38 Total no. of Newspapers 10 Total no. of Non-book Material 29 Total Expenditure of Books = 657757
  Sr.No . Section Library Resources – 2015-16 Budget Rs. 1 Senior College Total no. of Books 7929 Total no. of Titles 3710 Total no. of Reference Books 3200 Total no. of Text Books 4729 Total no. of Journals and Periodicals 40 Total no. of Newspapers 10 Total no. of Non-book Material 29 Total Expenditure of Books = 1041978
  Sr. No. Year Total No. of Books Yearly Purchased Amount 1 2012-13 4100 93 4797703 2 1213-14 5091 991 581372 3 2014-15 5790 699 657757 4 2015-16 7929 2139 1041978 Library Books Yearly Record
  12. 12. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  LibraryLibrary Services & FacilitiesServices & Facilities Library Circulation Service Current Content List Inter-Library Book Borrowing Facility Book Bank Scheme Print & Reprography Services Library Clippings Service Departmental Library Facility Referral Service Internet Service Carrier Information Service New Arrival Display User Orientation Program Newspaper Clippings Reference Sources-Dictionaries, Encylopaedias, Reference Service Facilities to differently-abled students CAS & SDI Service Syllabus , Question Papers
  LIBRARY STAFF - DesignationDesignation No.No. LibrarianLibrarian 0101 Library AttendantsLibrary Attendants 0202 Total Number of StaffTotal Number of Staff 0303
  Faculty Profile - Sr No Name of the Faculty Designation Qualification 1. Mr.Nagarkar Sudhir Ramdas Librarian B.A., B. Lib & I. Sc. M.A., M. Lib.& I. Sc., M. Phil, SET, NET, Ph.D. (Regd.) 2. Mr.Dhanavade Vasant Laxman Library Attendant B.A.B.Lib.&I.Sc., M.Lib.&I.Sc. 3. Mr.Junghare Shailesh Vishnu Library Attendant B.A.
  Extra Activity Dr. SR.Nagarkar DescriptionDescription Total No.Total No. Presented Paper onPresented Paper on InternationalInternational ConferenceConference 0202 Presented Paper onPresented Paper on NationalNational Conference/SeminarConference/Seminar 0505 Participated onParticipated on NationalNational ConferencesConferences //SeminarSeminar 0606 Participated on theParticipated on the WorkshopWorkshop 0808 Delivered Lecture as aDelivered Lecture as a RESOURCE PERSONRESOURCE PERSON 0505
  FilesMaintained in theLibrary -  1. Student Membership File (3 Files )  2. Faculty Membership File  3. Books Bill File  4. Periodicals Cardex File  5. Inward File 6. Question paper File (2)  7. Syllabus File  8. Book Bank forms file  9. Siddhivinayak Correspondence file  10. Periodicals/Journals Bill File  11. Books Requirement File  12. Quotation File  13. Stock Verification File  14. Newspaper Radii File  15. Library Exhibition File  16. Library Orientation File  17. Library Inter Library Loan Service File  18. Library Current Content List File  19. Carrier Information Service File  20. Library Staff Personal Document File  21. Dpartmental Library File
  Registers maintained in The Library- 1.Library Accession Register 2.Students In coming Out going Register 3.Faculty In Coming Out going Register 4.BorrowerCard /Identity Card Enrolled Register 5.Periodical Inward Register 6.NewspaperInward Register 7.Library Advisory Committee Meeting Register 8.Faculty Issuing Register 9.Book Bank Entry Register 10.Library Guest Feedback Register 11.Library Notice Register 12.Library C DRegister 13.Library Bound Volume Register 14.Library Atlas Register
  ICT based Services email service -assmlibrarymedha@gmail.com Library Website for update information provide http://assmlibrarymedha.weebly.com Facebook Account for update information provide Facebook Name : Assmlibrary Medha Facebook Page : https://www.facebook.com/Assm-Medha-Library-779541448844980/ MPSC / UPSC Study Centre ASSM MedhaFacebook Page for update information provide  https://www.facebook.com/assmlibrarymedha/ WhatsApp LIBRARY SERVICE  - 9096572888
  20. 20. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  21. 21. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  Library Orientation and Information Literacy Program-
  Celebration of 12 Aug Librarians Day Every Year -
  24. 24. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  Library Exhibition – 19 oct 2014
  Dr
  27. 27. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  28. 28. MUK VACHAN UPAKRAM 15 OCT 2015- Sunday, September 3, 2017
  29. 29. MOU with Arts and Commerce College Satara12 Jan 2016 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  30. 30. LIBRARY BEST USER AWARD Yearwise: YEAR NAME CLASS AWARD 2017 1. Lokhande Arti Rajendra 2. Mane Ashishkumar Jotiba S.Y.B.Com. F.Y.B.Sc. Library Best User Award 2016-17 2016 1. Kenjale Rukmini Jagganath 2. Ombale Onkar Vishnu F.Y.B.Com. S.Y.B.Sc. Library Best User Award 2015-16 2015 1. Mazgaonkar Sweta S. 2. Mardhekar Ganesh T.Y.B.Com. S.Y.B.A. Library Best User Award 2014-15 2014 1. Ombale Prajakta Vishnu 2. Megha Ananda Gangawane T.Y.B.Sc. S.Y.B.Com. Library Best User Award 2013-14 2013 1. Mrs. Ghadage Nirmala S. 2. Mr. Dattatray Kokare Vishnu F.Y.B.Com. F.Y.B.Com Library Best User Award 2012-13Sunday, September 3, 2017
  31. 31. Library Best UserAward Every Year Sunday, September 3, 2017
  32. 32. 15 OCT Vacahn Prerana Din Upakram Sunday, September 3, 2017
  33. 33. Books donated to Physical Handicapped Student 12 Jan 2013 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  34. 34. Library Orientation and Information Literacy Program - Sunday, September 3, 2017
  35. 35. Books Donated by DYSP- Ganesh Kindre Saheb Date : 7 Aug 2013 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  36. 36. SWOT ANALYSIS FOR FUTURE CARRIER Guidance by Dr. Ganesh Pathak Sunday, September 3, 2017
  37. 37. Social Networking Awareness Program Sunday, September 3, 2017
  38. 38. Delivered speech as chairperson at Shahu College Kolhapur in National Conference 18 Jan 2015 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  39. 39. Delivered Lecture @ Arts & Com College Satara Sunday, September 3, 2017
  40. 40. Competitive Exam Guidance for Students 22 Oct 2016 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  41. 41. Resource Person for NET/SET Guidance @MIT, Pune 16 June 2016 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  42. 42. News about Library Sunday, September 3, 2017
  43. 43. Felicitation for Awarded Ph.D. to Dr. Sudhir Nagarkar from Amdar Saheb 15 March 2016 Sunday, September 3, 2017
  44. 44. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  45. 45. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  46. 46. A Future Plan - To take initiatives to start Library Automation with latest egranthalaya Library Software 4.0 with WEBOPAC by NIC. To increase more numberof National and International journals . To take Membership with SUKBKLibrary forEBSCO Discovery Online Database. To Organize National Level conferences /Seminar/Workshop during the next year. Sunday, September 3, 2017
  47. 47. Thanks Thanks Sunday, September 3, 2017

