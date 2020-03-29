This is a Socio-Cultural History of Kerala based on Sabarimala & Ayyappa. It tells the cleansing of Buddhism from Kerala and the fall of the Munjanad Kingdom. Sabarimala came into mainstream after the rise of King Marthnadavarma of Travancore and the role payed by Munjanad Mathen Tharkan. Marthanadavarma took possession of the treasures of Sabarimala and also that of the Buddhists in Kanjirappally. It also discuss the recent developments of Sabarimala on the basis of the verdict of the Supreme Court of India on entry of young women. Sabarimala has a long lasting impacts on the entire Kerala Society and the rise of several dominant communities in Kerala