Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DR. RAJU M. MATHEW*
 Though there are several Myths and Folklores of Sabari, Ayyappa, Vaver and Malikapuram of Sabarimala, they were real lif...
 The Verdict of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India, allowing women having child-bearing potentialities ...
 The history of Sabarimala, originally known as Karimala, as a Buddhist Center of Learning, Meditation and Pilgrimage, wa...
 Under the patronage of Munjanad Kings, Nilakkal had emerged as a major center of trade and culture, even attracting trad...
 Even though Munjanad Kings were Hindus following Sanathana Dharma, in stead of worshiping either Vishnu or Siva, they ga...
 By the end of the thirteenth century AD, the Munjanad Kingdom welcomed a large number of Tamil Muslims consequent on rel...
 For the whole hearted support of the Munjanad Kingdom, the Buddhists had established their Temple, Monastery and School ...
 Every house hold in the Kingdom, including that of Hindus, Muslims and Christians, had set up its own pond, well, farm a...
 Ayyappa was born as the son of a Prince of Pandlam Kingdom married to a Princes of Munjanad Kingdom, named Pampa about A...
 Both the Pandalam King and Queen, as cautioned by the Prime Minister, feared that Ayyappa would capture the power, overt...
 Knowing the threat, the king of Munjanad secretly put the boy Ayyappa under the care of Sabari at Karimala for education...
 The name and fame of Prince Sasthave spread across the land and the neighboring Kingdom of Pandalam after defeating the ...
 Princes Neelima, the daughter of the Munjanad King, fall in love with Sasthave or Ayyappa and they were about to marry. ...
 Munjanad Kingdom had trade relationship with the Zamurian, the king of Kozhikode. Buddhist monks from Lanka, Malayattoor...
 When Sabari was very sick, she called Ayyappa and made him the head of the Buddhist Monastery and Temple before her deat...
 As soon as Ayyappa was made the head of the Buddhist monastery, Princes Neelima opted to live like a Buddhist monk, tota...
 Malikapuram remained unmarried till her death serving the disciples and devotees at Sabarimala, staying in a separate sm...
 Pandalam Kingdom made a series of lootings and attacks of the Munjanad Kingdom for supporting Sabarimala and Ayyappa. Co...
 Consequently, Munjanad King and most of his subjects embraced Buddhism and the Kingdom of Munjanad became the first Budd...
 The total conversion of the entire Munjanad Kingdom and its people to Buddhism had provoked the Hindu kings of Pandalam,...
 During the fierce war, the revengeful invaders murdered the King and put fire on Sabarimala. Ayyappa and Malikapurathamm...
 After knowing the great famine in Tamilakam and Andhranad and the collapse of their countries, the Hindu Fighters of tho...
 However, the Pandalam palace priests and astrologers predicted the decline of the Kingdom and prohibited the use the gol...
 With the fall of Munjanad Kingdom and the destruction of Sabarimala, the survived Buddhists made a mass exodus to neighb...
 Brutal religious prosecution of the Buddhists had been carried out. In order to escape from religious prosecution, some ...
 An ardent group of Buddhists dared to remain Buddhists and moved towards Kanjirappally and set up their colony at Parath...
 In Kerala there are several Places and Families suffixed with the term ‘Pally’ showing their Buddhist roots. Place names...
 Later, the Brahmins became influential landlords and temple priests making Nairs their servants and guards or warriors. ...
 After the brutal murder of the Munjanad King, Ayyappa and Malikapurthamma, everybody in the Pandalam kingdom considered ...
 On every 14th day of January, the Makarasankrathy day on which Ayyappa and Malikapurthamma were brutally murdered, some ...
 The forest tribes settled at Ponnamabala Medu, near Sabarimala became the Custodians and Tantries or Priests who used ho...
 Carrying head-loads of food and religious articles in a twin black cloth bag, chanting Dharma Manthras, wearing black cl...
 The devotees, chanting Dharma and Ayyappa Manathras, such as ‘Swamy Saranam’ and ‘Ayyappa Saranam’ besides Hymns praisin...
 The Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees used to stay one or two days at Nilakkal, in different small groups under the direction ...
 However, ardent Hindus, including Nairs and Brahmins had not been visiting Sabarimala for their religious and historical...
 Modern History of Sabarimala started with the rise of the Kingdom of Travancore with Marthandavarma as king from 1729 to...
 The Travancore Kingdom spread across Periyar to Cape Comerin after defeating and annexing Kingdoms of Kayamkulam, Maveli...
 Ramayyan Dalawa ,the Prime Minister of Marthandavarma defeated the Nampoothiries having armies of Nairs. Some of the def...
 Munjanad Mathen Tarkan, a very rich and powerful Christian Spices Trader, having 5000 pothimads (load carrying cattle), ...
 Marthandavarma came to know that Munjanad Mathen Tarakan was the richest person and had wide contacts with Arab traders,...
 When Mathen Tarakan had made a treaty with Marthanadavarma to finance him in his war against the Dutch East India Compan...
 The wars with Dutch East India Company and frequent suppressions of revolts against Travancore, had drained away the for...
 The sudden deaths of both Ramayyan Dalawa and King Marthanadavarma were a great shock to Mathen Tarkan. That also spoile...
 In its search for the hidden treasures at Sabarimala, the Travancore army with the support of the Pandalam Palace destro...
 A series of tragic incidents had happened in the Palace, including the king’s sleepless nights, terrifying dreams, frequ...
 During the time of Ramayyan Delava, the Prime Minister of Travancore under Marthandavarma, attempts had been made to con...
 Ramayyan Delava wanted to have a direct control over the forest wealth and spices of the Central Travancore and he natio...
 By knowing that a large number of Christians, Thiyas and Pulayas of Buddhist root had been performing pilgrimage to the ...
 As soon as Sir C.P. Ramasway Iyer became the Deleva of Travancore, he made strenuous efforts to cut off the minutest Bud...
 Since Brahmins from Kerala refused to serve Sabarimala, one Brahmin family of Andhra origin called Thazathumon was appoi...
 However, the Kerala High Court prohibited women having menstrual cycle or childbearing age to visit Sabarimala in its ve...
 Sabarimala Agitation against the entry of young women has turned violent having several legal and political consequences...
 Sabarimala is the embodiment of Kerala Culture and Socio-Economic-Political Life of Kerala. It is a confluence of severa...
 It is hoped and prayed that Sabarimala and Ayyappa do remain free from any caste or religion or political controversy or...
 This write up is based on what I have read on Ancient Kerala History, my discussions with Professors M.G.S. Narayanan, R...
 On the basis of his book published from UK in 1981, Dr. R. M. Mathew was nominated to two international expert committee...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SABARIMALA & AYYAPPA- A SOCIO-CULTURAL HISTORY & MAKING OF THE KERALA SOCIETY

67 views

Published on

This is a Socio-Cultural History of Kerala based on Sabarimala & Ayyappa. It tells the cleansing of Buddhism from Kerala and the fall of the Munjanad Kingdom. Sabarimala came into mainstream after the rise of King Marthnadavarma of Travancore and the role payed by Munjanad Mathen Tharkan. Marthanadavarma took possession of the treasures of Sabarimala and also that of the Buddhists in Kanjirappally. It also discuss the recent developments of Sabarimala on the basis of the verdict of the Supreme Court of India on entry of young women. Sabarimala has a long lasting impacts on the entire Kerala Society and the rise of several dominant communities in Kerala

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SABARIMALA & AYYAPPA- A SOCIO-CULTURAL HISTORY & MAKING OF THE KERALA SOCIETY

  1. 1. DR. RAJU M. MATHEW*
  2. 2.  Though there are several Myths and Folklores of Sabari, Ayyappa, Vaver and Malikapuram of Sabarimala, they were real life characters lived and died or murdered in the present Sabarimala and the surrounding areas, including Nilakkal, near River Pampa in Kerala, India, during the thirteenth century AD. It also tells the complete cleansing of Buddhism and the spread of Islam & Christianity and emergence of Nairs, Ezhavas, Pulayas & Tribal Malayarayas, besides Brahmanical Hinduism in Kerala.  The present work is an attempt to explore the history of Sabarimala and Ayyappa based on the available knowledge. A more scientific historical work , giving citations and references, can be brought out. This work may inspire historians, sociologists, and artists to bring out several works, including cinemas, dramas, fictions, poems and etc.
  3. 3.  The Verdict of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India, allowing women having child-bearing potentialities to enter Sabarimala invited a series of agitations of the Conservative Hindu Fundamentalists against the Supreme Court Verdict, even mobilizing their women. In these contexts, it is pertinent to go through the earlier and modern history of Sabarimala and Ayyappa over above the existing myths, folklores, and traditional beliefs or practices and their impacts on making of the modern Kerala Society.
  4. 4.  The history of Sabarimala, originally known as Karimala, as a Buddhist Center of Learning, Meditation and Pilgrimage, was started with the rise of Munjanad Kingdom by the middle of the thirteenth century AD, with its capital at Nilakkal in the valley of Sabarimala near the River Pampa, earlier known as River Karimala, in Kerala, India. Munjanad Kingdom was extended over the borders of Tamilakam and Kodungallor and had marriage relationships with Pandalam Kingdom and later the Zamurians of Calicut.
  5. 5.  Under the patronage of Munjanad Kings, Nilakkal had emerged as a major center of trade and culture, even attracting traders of spices, herbs and forest products from China, Ceylon, Egypt, Syria, Babylon and Arabia who travelled through Cranganure or Museries Port, using the ever flowing Pampa River.  Munjanad Kingdom became very much prosperous, densely populated and well known far ahead off Pandalam, Pandinad and Andhranad that made them jealousy of it.
  6. 6.  Even though Munjanad Kings were Hindus following Sanathana Dharma, in stead of worshiping either Vishnu or Siva, they gave patronage to the Jains from Tamilakam, the Buddhists from Ceylon and also the Jews and the Arab Muslims and Christians.  Those foreigners were allowed to make small settlements, including their temples or places of worship, to marry native women, besides engaging in trade in spices and forest products of the conglomeration of eighteen hills. Consequent on the missionary zeal of the Buddhists, Yoga, Ayurveda, Tribal Medicine, Kalaripayattu and Kalari Medicine became popular among the people.
  7. 7.  By the end of the thirteenth century AD, the Munjanad Kingdom welcomed a large number of Tamil Muslims consequent on religious prosecution, and allowed them to set up their colony called ‘Petta” near River Manimala in the bank of a stream ‘Peruthode’, and another one in the bank of Meenachil River near Arivthara where two rivers join together, known as ‘Erattu Petta’. The Buddhists were permitted to build up their colonies besides temples, known as ‘Pally” and their schools, known as ‘Pallykoodums’ at Kanjirappally, Koovappally,, Kollappally, Vazappally,Thathampply and etc
  8. 8.  For the whole hearted support of the Munjanad Kingdom, the Buddhists had established their Temple, Monastery and School at the top of Karimala Hill, under Sabari, a Buddhist lady monk and scholar well versed in Yoga, Meditation, Ayurveda and Martial art. All other Buddhist centers in Kerala, suffixed with ‘Pally’ or ‘Oor’, including Gurvayoor, came under it.  Buddhist monks and Chinese and Arab Travellers, had visited and stayed at Karimala. Hindus, Muslims, Jewish, Buddhist and Christians boys and girls were admitted as students and some of them had later served the Munjanad Kingdom.
  9. 9.  Every house hold in the Kingdom, including that of Hindus, Muslims and Christians, had set up its own pond, well, farm and herbal garden known as ‘sarpakave’ and even a kalari.  For the missionary zeal of the Buddhist monks, Ayurveda & Kalari Medicine and rearing of cows, goats, hens and cokes had become very popular, that spread to other kingdoms also.
  10. 10.  Ayyappa was born as the son of a Prince of Pandlam Kingdom married to a Princes of Munjanad Kingdom, named Pampa about AD 1275 in the Pandalam Palace. The Palace astrologers found something extraordinary with the child that made the King and Queen suspicious of the child.  Ayyappa at his early teens outsmarted the son of Pandlam King and other princes in the Pandalam palace in every respect. Most of the ministers and the palace officials had started to suspect and mistreat the young Ayyappa in which his father and mother could do nothing other than silent witnesses. However, they had intimated the pathetic condition of their child in the Pandalam Palace to the Munjanad King that led to the exile of Ayyappa from Pandlam Kingdom for ever.
  11. 11.  Both the Pandalam King and Queen, as cautioned by the Prime Minister, feared that Ayyappa would capture the power, overthrowing the King, when he would grow up. So they plotted against Ayyappa and decided to leave him in the thick forest to be eaten by hungry wolfs or tigers.  By knowing the criminal conspiracy of the King and Queen, Ayyappa, disguised as a Buddhist boy named Sasthave, was secretly sent by his mother, Pampa, to the Munjanad Kingdom with the request of keeping him under the care of Sabari.
  12. 12.  Knowing the threat, the king of Munjanad secretly put the boy Ayyappa under the care of Sabari at Karimala for education and training, disguised as a Buddhist boy named Sasthave. Princes Neelima of the Munjanad Kingdom, Vaver, a Muslim boy and Matthai, a Christian boy were also students there. Sasthave or Ayyappa was the most brilliant student.  After attaining mastery in Sanathana Dharma and Buddhist Dharma, Yoga , Ayurveda and Martial Art of Kalaripayattu, Ayyappa along with Princes Neelima returned to the palace of Munjanad King where he was known as Prince Sasthave. Ayyappa and Neelima throughout their life remained true devotees of Sabari who was also respectfully called ‘Sabari Matha’ or ‘Sabari Devi’.
  13. 13.  The name and fame of Prince Sasthave spread across the land and the neighboring Kingdom of Pandalam after defeating the invading fierce Pandiyan army. The enemies came there to loot the Kingdom using hundreds of buffalo carts. The enemies were forced to retreat towards the Muslim settlement where Vaver mobilized his Muslim army to support his friend, Sasthave.  Ayyappa and Vaver together defeated the invading looters, besides killing their buffalos or ‘erumakal’. Sasthave and his men made a victory Parade at Muslim settlement, ‘Erumely Petta’. The annual celebration of the remembrance of the victory parade of Ayyappa later became ‘Erumely Pettakettu’ jointly celebrated by Ayyappa Devotees, Muslims and Christians. The Muslims declared Sasthave as their protector.
  14. 14.  Princes Neelima, the daughter of the Munjanad King, fall in love with Sasthave or Ayyappa and they were about to marry. The King of Pandalam Kingdom got angry and revengeful towards the Kingdom of Munjanad for protecting Ayyappa and making him a disciple of Sabari in the disguise as a Buddhist under the name of Sasthave and declared war with Munjanad Kingdom.  Ayyappa with the help of the armies of his friends Waver and Matthai, defeated and destroyed a sizable portion of the invading army of the Pandalam Kingdom. The revengeful king of Pandalam executed the father and mother of Ayyappa.
  15. 15.  Munjanad Kingdom had trade relationship with the Zamurian, the king of Kozhikode. Buddhist monks from Lanka, Malayattoor, Perumpavoor, Kodugallor, Ponnani, Thiroor, and Dharmadam used to visit Munjanad Kings and stayed at Karimala.  On the request of the Zamurian, a Young Prince of Munjanad Kingdom, who was a student of Sabari had married the only daughter of Zamurian and later became the Zamurian of Kozikode. He even appointed some of the well trained Muslim warriors of the Munjanad Kingdom in the service of Zamurian Kingdom. Kunjali Marakkar was their decent.
  16. 16.  When Sabari was very sick, she called Ayyappa and made him the head of the Buddhist Monastery and Temple before her death designating him as Dharma Sasthave. Being the head of the monastery and temple, Ayyappa had to observe celibacy and he could not marry Princes Neelima.  After the death of Sabari, Ayyappa named the Buddhist Temple, Monastery and Seminary Complex at Karimala as Sabarimala. He even constructed a shrine in her name and made her the deity of Sabarimala. After knowing the execution of his mother, Ayyappa named River Karimala as River Pampa in the memory of his mother, Pampa.
  17. 17.  As soon as Ayyappa was made the head of the Buddhist monastery, Princes Neelima opted to live like a Buddhist monk, totally secluded in a separate room on the upstairs of the palace also known as ‘malika’ and she came to be known as ‘Malikapuram’.  By knowing the pathetic condition of Princes Neelima,, Ayyappa invited her to Sabarimala and made her a monk to serve the disciples and devotees and practice Ayurveda.
  18. 18.  Malikapuram remained unmarried till her death serving the disciples and devotees at Sabarimala, staying in a separate small house. Everybody respectfully called her ‘Malikapurathamma’. She even visited and treated Vaver at Erumely when he was seriously sick, staying in a small house near the Muslim temple. Later, the Muslim temple came to be known as ‘ Vaverupally‘ and the house in which Malikapurathamma stayed came to be known as Kochambalam or Malikapuram Temple’.
  19. 19.  Pandalam Kingdom made a series of lootings and attacks of the Munjanad Kingdom for supporting Sabarimala and Ayyappa. Consequently most of the precious wealth of the Munjanad Kingdom had been kept in the secret chambers of the Buddhist temple at Sabariamala. The Buddhist monks, disciples and students of Sabarimala rendered whole hearted support and protection to the King and Palace.
  20. 20.  Consequently, Munjanad King and most of his subjects embraced Buddhism and the Kingdom of Munjanad became the first Buddhist kingdom in Kerala. Buddhists were encouraged to set up their settlements, including their temples known as Pally not only in the country but even other parts of Kerala. Buddhist way of life, including Ayurveda and Kalary, spread across Kerala.  Places of the Buddhist settlements were known ending with ‘pally’ or ‘oor’, such as Chenganoor, Punaloor, Paliyoor, Adoor, Malayatoor, Perunpavoor, Gurvayoor, Mamiyoor, Tiroor, Trichoor, Kannoor and etc. or Kanjirappally, Kollappally, Karthikappally, Karunagappally, Chittlappally, Monippally, Thathampally, and etc.
  21. 21.  The total conversion of the entire Munjanad Kingdom and its people to Buddhism had provoked the Hindu kings of Pandalam, Pandinad and Andhranad . One of the ministers of the Munjanad Kingdom who was against to become a Buddhist, plotted against the Kingdom and joined hands with the Pandalam Kingdom to fight against Buddhism. He was instrumental in mobilizing the support of Pandinad and Andhranad against the Munjanad Kingdom.  They jointly declared war with Munjanad Kingdom as part of total cleansing of Buddhism from Kerala, including Kodugalloor, Malayatoor, Trichoor, Tiroor, Guruvayoor, Dharmadam, Kanoor, Thrikannapuram, Karumady, Karunagappally, Karthikapply, Monippally and etc..
  22. 22.  During the fierce war, the revengeful invaders murdered the King and put fire on Sabarimala. Ayyappa and Malikapurathamma were burned alive and Sabarimala was looted and destroyed without any traces.  The victorious army of the Pandalam King destroyed the palace and looted the precious gold and diamond ornaments of Princes Neelima that had been kept there on the direction of Ayyappa and carried them to Pandlam in two boxes.  They also carried out massive attacks, lootings and rapes of the households of the Buddhists and even murdered many. Many women were made captives and sex-slaves.
  23. 23.  After knowing the great famine in Tamilakam and Andhranad and the collapse of their countries, the Hindu Fighters of those countries and their Brahmin priests, refused to return to their countries and the Pandalam king was forced to allow them to setup their colony in a low laying muddy area called Thazhamon and to marry the captive Buddhist women, called ‘Achies’ . The ownership of those women, had been wrested with the Princes and Nampoothiries of Pandalam who could enter their houses at any time. Some of the captive Buddhist women were made sex slaves known as ‘Devadasis” or ‘Koothachies’.  The Tamil and Andhra Brahmins remained very poor. The pathetic condition of the Brahmin family of Thazhamon was brought to the notice of the King who appointed its male members as the Palace priests with food and cloth allowances. The people called the Andhra and Tamil military men as ‘Nayakers’ and gradually they came to be known as Nairs who had been treated like Sudras. However, they served the powerful Namboothirs and Potties besides local chiefs as fighters or warriors, for their livelihoods. .
  24. 24.  However, the Pandalam palace priests and astrologers predicted the decline of the Kingdom and prohibited the use the gold ornaments of Prince Neelima and looted items of Munjanad Palace. The king sought the help of the Andhra Brahmins for remedy and special sacrifices. In spite of all those rituals, the blood stains of Sabarimala and Nilakkal haunted the Kingdoms of Pandalam, Tamil and Andhra, leading to their decline and collapse.
  25. 25.  With the fall of Munjanad Kingdom and the destruction of Sabarimala, the survived Buddhists made a mass exodus to neighboring areas, including Ranni, Thiruvella, Chenganoor, Changanacherry, Kottayam, Kanjriappally, Pala, Thodupuza, Moovattupuzha, Perumpavoor, Kalady and Malayattoor under several groups. Those who migrated to Kottayam set up ‘Munjanad Kingdom at Thazathnagadi when they became powerful. Some of the survivors found shelter in the thick forests and became forest tribes in different names such as Malayarans, Ulladens and Malapandarams. Gradually, Sabarimala and Nilakkal turned into thick forests occupied by wild tigers, wolfs and elephants.
  26. 26.  Brutal religious prosecution of the Buddhists had been carried out. In order to escape from religious prosecution, some of the Buddhists embraced either Islam or Christianity and lived like Arab Muslims or Christians from Syria who had been given special privilege and protection by the Chera Kings.   Thereafter, Christians were known as Nazranies or Vadukars or Syrian Christians as they were under Bishops from Syria and Muslims as Turks or ‘Thulukars’ for their Turkish connection. Both Muslims and Christians were together called as ‘Mapilas’.  However, they followed some of their old Buddhist traditions and culture, including white long dress, Kalari and Ayurveda, trade and agriculture and they even called their temples as ‘Pallies’, as Buddhists called their temples as Pallies and schools as Pallykoodum.
  27. 27.  An ardent group of Buddhists dared to remain Buddhists and moved towards Kanjirappally and set up their colony at Parathode in Kanjirappally with some of the treasures of Sabarimala.  Nevertheless, a sizable number of Buddhists had not converted either to Islam or Christianity, but remained non-practicing Buddhists engaged in agriculture and rearing domestic animals and they came to be known as Ezhavas or Theyas or Chovers specializing in farming, coconut climbing and toddy making.  Those Buddhists who were working in the mud and engaging in butchery were called as Pulayas and Parayas or Chermers.
  28. 28.  In Kerala there are several Places and Families suffixed with the term ‘Pally’ showing their Buddhist roots. Place names such as ‘Koovappally’, Kanjrappally, Thathampally, Monippally …are some of the examples.  The Buddhist roots of the several Hindu, Muslim and Christian Families in Kerala can be found in their family names such as Vellappally, Kadakampally, Pittappilly, Koippally, Kollappally, Chittilappally, Kallampally, Kokkappally and so many others.
  29. 29.  Later, the Brahmins became influential landlords and temple priests making Nairs their servants and guards or warriors.  Some of the Nair women became very influential over the rich Brahmin landlords and they became powerful landlords. They had kept their men without any property ownership rights. Gradually, they earned upper status in the society just below the Brahmins.  Ezhavas and Pulayas were considered impure and untouchables. However, Christians and Muslims had been given special status in the society for their money power and trade contacts.
  30. 30.  After the brutal murder of the Munjanad King, Ayyappa and Malikapurthamma, everybody in the Pandalam kingdom considered that they had the curse of Sabari, Dharma Sasthave and Malikapurathamma, as there were series of tragedies in the Pandalam Palace  Nobody in the Pandalam Palace dared even to touch the bounty of Sabarimala as everybody believed that it would bring doom to the Kingdom. As a remedy, it was decided to construct one temple for Sabari, Dharma Sasthave and Malikapurathamma each.  As repentance, it was decided to carry out the gold ornaments of Princes Neelima, calling it as ‘Thiruvabhaaranam’ to Sabarimala during Makarasankrathi Day and return it to Pandalam Palace that knew that the Palace was not the true owner of it and one day it had to be returned to Malikapurthamma or Ayyappa.
  31. 31.  On every 14th day of January, the Makarasankrathy day on which Ayyappa and Malikapurthamma were brutally murdered, some of the daring and Sabari or Ayyappa devotee Buddhist, Ezhava, Pulaya, Malayaraya, Muslim and Christian men and women, used to make annual pilgrimages in the temple of Dharma Sasthave and Malikapurthamma at Sabarimala. In order to hide their Buddhist roots they dressed with black cloth instead of their usual white dress, calling each other ‘Ayyappa or Ayyappa Swamy’ and chanting ‘Dharma Manthras’
  32. 32.  The forest tribes settled at Ponnamabala Medu, near Sabarimala became the Custodians and Tantries or Priests who used honey for rituals.  They used to put a big pier, danced around it and chanted Ayyappa Manthras on Makara Sankranthi day remembering Ayyappa and Malikapurathamma.  The pilgrims at the top of Sabarimala considered it something divine and called Makara Joythi or Makara Vilakku.
  33. 33.  Carrying head-loads of food and religious articles in a twin black cloth bag, chanting Dharma Manthras, wearing black cloths and, long beads after forty one days of preparations, including prayers, celibacy and strict vegetarian food, Ayyappa devotees performed the Sabarimala pilgrimage in one of the two occasions, saying goodbye to the family members and friends, as there was no guarantee of safe return from Sabarimala due to man eating animals and notorious thieves and criminals.  However, now the journey has become more safe with good roads and speeding vehicles. Sabarimala is opned in all first days of Malayalam year and other important Hindu festivals or occasions
  34. 34.  The devotees, chanting Dharma and Ayyappa Manathras, such as ‘Swamy Saranam’ and ‘Ayyappa Saranam’ besides Hymns praising Ayyappa, entered Sabarimala in small groups. The women pilgrims were respectfully called as ‘Malikapurams’ and men as Swamies or Ayyappas equating Swamy Ayyappa and Malikapurathmma  In order to reach Sabarimala, one had to walk several days through thick forests without any road or other facility, risking the life and facing wild tigers, elephants and deadly poisonous snakes. Only daring women devotees, either young girls or elder women, used to make pilgrimage to Sabarimala.  However, young women of child bearing age kept away from pilgrimage for the fear of notorious criminals who would kidnap them and the man-eating wild animals besides the very tedious journey that would result in the miscarriage of pregnant women.
  35. 35.  The Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees used to stay one or two days at Nilakkal, in different small groups under the direction of elderly persons, called Guru Swamies, well versed in religious practices and the safest forest routes.  Before going to Sabarimala, they used to stay at Erumely for one day and bathing at River Manimala and visiting Vaverupally and Kochambalam and above all performing ‘Pettakettu’ putting different colors on the body and dancing or chanting Ayyappa Hymns as the symbol of the victory of the heroic fights made by Ayyappa and Vaver against the enemies who used buffalos .  The Muslims and Christians in Erumely used to treat Ayyappa devotees or Sabarimala Pilgrims as their guests or close relatives and rendered all help and support to them till Erumely was remained a forest hamlet, as the symbol of their Buddhist roots and close connection with Ayyappa, Vaver and Malikapurathamma. During the last 75 years, Erumely and Sabarimala have developed with transportable roads, restaurants and hotels. Plans are in progress even for constructing airport and railway lines near Erumely as part of Pilgrimage Tourism.
  36. 36.  However, ardent Hindus, including Nairs and Brahmins had not been visiting Sabarimala for their religious and historical hate towards Buddhism. The untouchable Ezhavas, Pulayas and Forest Tribes besides the Muslims and Christians considered Sabarimala as their ancestral pilgrimage Centre, Sabari their Deity and Ayyappa their own Protector and Malikapurathmma their Goddess without any caste or religion. Women pilgrims of all ages or castes or religions used to visit Sabarimala and had respectfully been called as ‘Malikapurams’ having special privileges. Nobody dared to do any harm or disrespect to them.
  37. 37.  Modern History of Sabarimala started with the rise of the Kingdom of Travancore with Marthandavarma as king from 1729 to 1758 AD under the Dewanship of Ramayyan Dalwa. Ramayyan Dalawa tried his best to erase the Buddhist influence of Sabarimala and elevated Ayyappa as a Hindu deity besides transforming Sabarimala as a Hindu Pilgrimage Centre.  Ramayyan Dalwa formulated a strategy of eliminating all existing or future threats against Marthandavarma, including Nair or Brahmin warlords and their armies , besides the rich and powerful Buddhists settled in Kanjirappally. He did his best in eliminating the Dutch supremacy, even effectively using Munjanad Mathen Tharkan, the biggest spices trader originally belonged to the family of Munjanad Kings.
  38. 38.  The Travancore Kingdom spread across Periyar to Cape Comerin after defeating and annexing Kingdoms of Kayamkulam, Mavelikkara, Elayadth Swarrompam, Quilon, Thazathangadi of Munjand Kings, and Cochin. He even put Zamorins of Calicut under threat. Without any war, Pandalam king surrendered before Marthandavarma and became one of his Principalities for its financial and administrative crises and recurring misfortunes.
  39. 39.  Ramayyan Dalawa ,the Prime Minister of Marthandavarma defeated the Nampoothiries having armies of Nairs. Some of the defeated Nampoothiries and Nairs converted to Christianity. From Pandalam King, Marthandavarma came to know about the vast treasures of the erstwhile Munjanad Kingdom kept in the secret chambers of Sabarimala, the Buddhist pilgrimage center and another sizable share with the Buddhist settlement at Parathode in Kanjirappally. Marthandavarma sent his army to take possession of the great treasures of Sabarimala and Buddhist settlement at Kanjirappally and eliminated all the traces of Buddhism in Sabarimala, Nilakkal, Kanjirappally and even Malayattoor.
  40. 40.  Munjanad Mathen Tarkan, a very rich and powerful Christian Spices Trader, having 5000 pothimads (load carrying cattle), 10,000 forest workers , including Malayrays, Pulayas and Ezhavas and 100 supervisors, to collect spices and forest products from the vast areas of Sabarimala and Malayatoor, extended from Kollam to Kodungalloor. He was the patron of Syrian Bishops of Kerala and the major supporter of Dutch East India Company. His family root originated from the Munjanad kings of Nilakkal.
  41. 41.  Marthandavarma came to know that Munjanad Mathen Tarakan was the richest person and had wide contacts with Arab traders, Syrian Bishops and Dutch East India Company and Buddhist leaders and traders.  Above all he was the decent of the erstwhile Munjanad Kingdom and even related to Ayyappa of Sabarimala. He was also the custodian of Sabarimala and he put his men for its safety, besides providing all expenses in connection with Sabarimala Pilgrimage, financially supporting the Vaverupally of Erumely & Pettakettu and paying the Malayarayas as priests of Sabarimala and other expenses.  Marthanadavarma sought his help in his war against the Dutch East Company and mobilizing the support of Muslims and Christians besides taking possession of the hidden treasures of Sabarimala. When Marthanada Varma nationaised the entire spices trade of Travancore, Mathen Tarakan was appointed as ‘Sanchayam’ or Collector of the vast areas with judicial powers including tax collection and supporting Sabarimala.
  42. 42.  When Mathen Tarakan had made a treaty with Marthanadavarma to finance him in his war against the Dutch East India Company and mobilizing the Christians, Muslims, Ezhavas and Malayarayas in support of Marthandavarma, the Syrian Bishop became very much angry with him and even declared him an enemy of the Church. However, Marthandavarma granted special privileges to the Christians, including a status near to the Brahmins, above Nairs. On the recommendations of Mathen Tarkan, Muslims were also given higher status above Ezhavas.
  43. 43.  The wars with Dutch East India Company and frequent suppressions of revolts against Travancore, had drained away the fortune of Travancore or Marthandavarma and his Prime Minister, Ramayyan Delava. Though Munjanad Mathen Tarkan objected, Marthandavarma took possession of the hidden treasures of Sabarimala as a solution. All the traces and evidences of Buddhism in Sabarimala were destroyed and Sabarimala was converted into a Hindu pilgrimage Centre, putting it under an Andhara Brahmin Family, as the Malayali or even Tamil Brahmins were not willing to work as priests in Sabarimala.  After a bloody battle at Kanjirappally, Ramayyan Delava destroyed the entire Buddhist settlements and took possession of their treasures and transported to the Palace of Marthnadavarma. As soon as the treasures put at the Palace, a series of misfortune happened to both King and his Prime Minister and their health was deteriorated seriously. On the advices of the priests and astrologers, everything was transferred and kept in the secret cells of Padbhanabhasway Temple, Thiruvanathapuram. However, Marthandavarma became very much sad and lost his health after the sudden death of his trusted Prime Minister, Ramayyan Delawa. Very soon, Marthnadavarma was also died.
  44. 44.  The sudden deaths of both Ramayyan Dalawa and King Marthanadavarma were a great shock to Mathen Tarkan. That also spoiled his fortunes and power for he could not get back his wealth or treasures from the king, besides he met with the growing enmity of the Syrian Bishop. When he was fall in ill, his subordinates took possession of the power and the land and the forest areas under his control. As a result, he had a tragic end and the Munjanad family lost its power and wealth and declined.
  45. 45.  In its search for the hidden treasures at Sabarimala, the Travancore army with the support of the Pandalam Palace destroyed all remaining structures of Nilakkal and Sabarimala, except a statue of meditating Buddha mistaken as Shiva and finally unearthed several box full of precious metals, gold coins and ornaments. Then the army moved to destroy the Buddhist settlement at Kanjirappally and loot the precious wealth. After a prolonged war, the army had defeated the Buddhists in Kanjirappally and taken possession of the vast treasures kept in several boxes. Travancore army had transported all the treasure boxes to the Travancore Palace at Anthapuram or Trivandrum.
  46. 46.  A series of tragic incidents had happened in the Palace, including the king’s sleepless nights, terrifying dreams, frequent falls from the royal couch, a serious wound during royal hunting and chronic illness of the queen. On the advices of the palace priests and astrologers, Marthandavarma decided to shift the entire treasures of Sabarimala and Kanjirappally and keep them in the secret cells of the chambers of the Padbhanabha Swami Temple, Thiruvanathapuram as something haunted or cursed.
  47. 47.  During the time of Ramayyan Delava, the Prime Minister of Travancore under Marthandavarma, attempts had been made to convert Sabarimala as a pure Hindu Temple and Pilgrimage Centre making use of Hindu Mythologies and Ayyappa as a mythological entity, taking away his Buddhist root . Accordingly, Ayyappa was presented as the son of the Union between two Hindu male gods, Siva and Vishu and projected as the destroyer of Mahishasura, demon looked like a buffalo so as to prevent the arrival of Buddhists during Makarasankranthi day.
  48. 48.  Ramayyan Delava wanted to have a direct control over the forest wealth and spices of the Central Travancore and he nationalized trade of spices and forest products. He appointed Mathen Taraken of Munjand family as the local chief and the custodian of the spices and the forest wealth, including that of Sabarimala region. Ramayyan Delava constructed a Siva Temple in Nilakkal and appointed some employees there. However, the Kerala and Tamil Brahmins refused to perform as priests in Sabarimala and Nairs refused to enter Sabarimala even during Makarasankarathi.
  49. 49.  By knowing that a large number of Christians, Thiyas and Pulayas of Buddhist root had been performing pilgrimage to the Malayatoor Hill, Ramayyan Delava encouraged Christians to transform it as a Christian Pilgrimage Center. Mythology related to the prayer and meditation of St.Thomas, one of the disciples of Jesus had been attributed to the Malayatoor Hill, had been crafted and made popular even though the pilgrims used to climb to the top chanting Buddha Manthra as ‘Muthappan Saranam’ in stead of ‘Ayyappa Saranama’ at Sabarimala. Christians and Hindus used to climb the top of the hill during the eve of Easter
  50. 50.  As soon as Sir C.P. Ramasway Iyer became the Deleva of Travancore, he made strenuous efforts to cut off the minutest Buddhist traces of Sabarimala and Ayyappa by placing the King of Pandalam as the foster father of Ayyappa and elevated Ayyappa to the status of a Hindu deity and even constructed a Hindu temple making Ganapathi and Malikapurthamma as sub- deities. He prohibited Ezhavas, Pulayas and Forest Tribal people to perform as priests or tantries of Sabarimala but only Brahmins.
  51. 51.  Since Brahmins from Kerala refused to serve Sabarimala, one Brahmin family of Andhra origin called Thazathumon was appointed as the Tantry of Sabarimala and later Kerala Brahmins were made as priests of Nilakkal and Sabarimala. C.P. Ramasway Iyer encouraged Nairs in large numbers to perform pilgrimage to Sabarimala as part of the strategy of Hinduization of Sabarimala.  Daring young women devotees used to visit Sabarimala as ‘Malikapurms’, after observing fasting and vegetarianism and walking through deep forest tracks, though it involves great risk, including tiger attacks and sexual harassment by the criminals. Gradually the number of women pilgrims had been reduced considerably.
  52. 52.  However, the Kerala High Court prohibited women having menstrual cycle or childbearing age to visit Sabarimala in its verdict in 1990 that has been recently revoked by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India. The verdict indirectly challenged the ownership right of Pandalam Royal family and the Sabarimala Tantri or Priest Family from Andhra over Sabarimala. They instigated conservative Hindus in Kerala, including women, to protest violently against Supreme Court Verdict permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala as something against Hinduism and Sabarimala practices. Political parties like BJP and Congress rushed to make use of it for their political advantages.
  53. 53.  Sabarimala Agitation against the entry of young women has turned violent having several legal and political consequences and gone out of the control as well as that of BJP and RSS that exploited it effectively for their political agenda.  Criminals and even well trained Islamic State fighters disguised as ‘ Ayyappa Devotees’ have been attacking old women pilgrims and children as the Protectors of Ayyappa and Sabarimala, along with conservative caste Hindus.  The caste Hindus aim at the end of Sabarimala as a pilgrim center without any caste or religion for its Buddhist root but to bring it under the ownership of Pandalam Palace and Thazhamon Brahmin Tantry family and thereby of caste Hindus, defeating the claims of Malayarayas,Pulayas and Ezhavas over Sabarimala.
  54. 54.  Sabarimala is the embodiment of Kerala Culture and Socio-Economic-Political Life of Kerala. It is a confluence of several streams of faiths and religions such as Buddhism and Hinduism as well as Islam and Christianity, besides incorporating Ezhavas, Pulayas and Malayarayas into the main stream of the Kerala Society.  Ayyappa, emerged as Dharmasastha, represents Sanathana Dharma and higher Hindu & Buddhist Yoga and Meditation.  The principle deities of Sabarimala are Sabari, Dharmasastha and Malikapurathamma, and Vaverswamy as a sub-deity with Malayarayas as the Tantries.  However, later Siva and Ganesh had been extrapolated in Sabarimala besides the Brahmin Tantries of Thazhamon as part of the strategy of Brahmanization of Ayyappa and Sabarimala and bringing Sabarimala under control of high caste Hindus and their rigid patriarchal system even preventing young women.
  55. 55.  It is hoped and prayed that Sabarimala and Ayyappa do remain free from any caste or religion or political controversy or violence or bloodshed.  Sabarimala and Ayyappa are the embodiment of Humanism, Universality and Spirituality of Sanathana Dharma rooted in the Buddhist Yoga and Dharma for realizing ‘Thathwamasi’ or ‘ Aham Brahmasmi’.  True Ayyappa Devotees and Sabarimala Pilgrims are the Champion of Peace & Harmony when they realized ‘Thathwamasi’ and Universal Spirituality embedded with the Nature.
  56. 56.  This write up is based on what I have read on Ancient Kerala History, my discussions with Professors M.G.S. Narayanan, Rghava Warrior and M. M. Purushotaman Nair of Calicut University besides, some members of Zamurian family, Calicut , elder members of my paternal Munjanad family, Kanjirappally and maternal Mannoor family at Pala. On the basis of new evidences, it can be modified.  This can be used for bringing out attractive mega films and TV programs as Sabarimala has attracted global attention. Further research must be conducted to explore the hidden chapters of the local History of Kerala, including Sabarimala.
  57. 57.  On the basis of his book published from UK in 1981, Dr. R. M. Mathew was nominated to two international expert committees,, having consultative status with UN & UNESCO, as the youngest member in 1983. In 1985, he formulated two basic theories on Knowledge Consumption & Production, now known as Mathew’s Theories of Knowledge, published from Moscow. They have become an area for doctoral research works. In 2005, Dr. Mathew propounded Knowmatics, Cybernetics of Knowledge.  Dr. Mathew has supervised 12 doctoral works based on the Vedas & Upanishads, the Bible & Quran, Ayurveda & Tribal Medicine, Higher Education Management, IT & Kerala Development. Dr. Mathew writes extensively on Global Economic Crisis, Islamic Terrorism, Education and Information Technology. Most of his works have wider readership and appeared over eight languages, including Arabic, Chinese, ….. Twitter@drrajumathew,  Linkedin: https://ae.linkedin.com/in/munjanad

×