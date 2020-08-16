Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. BROODING PERIOD MANAGEMENT IN HOT CLIMATE Presentation By: Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun Designation: MT-Sales ID. No. 1940602
  2. 2. objectives 1. Brooding 2. Types of brooders 3. Preparation of shed to receive chicks 4. Importance of environment 5. Feeding 6. Signs heat stressed birds 7. Management during Hot climate
  3. 3.  Brooding is a art and science of rearing baby chicks  Newly hatched chicks not fully developed thermoregulatory mechanism  Takes about 2wks to develop  They cannot maintain the body temperature properly for the first few weeks of life What is Brooding
  4. 4.  Brooding can be classified into natural and artificial brooding.  Natural brooding  Artificial brooding Types of brooding
  5. 5. Natural brooding O It is done with the help of broody hens after hatching, up to 3 to 4 weeks of age
  6. 6. Artificial Brooding  In artificial brooding large number of baby chicks are reared in the absence of broody hen.  Equipment are used for brooding are called brooders. Brooder comprises of three elements:  Heating source  Reflectors  Brooder guard
  7. 7.  Heating source may be electrical, gases like natural gas, LPG and methane, liquid fuel like kerosene and solid fuel like coal, wood can be used as a heating material.
  8. 8. DIFFERENT TYPES OF BROODERS 1. Infra red bulbs 2. Heating coils 3. Gas brooders 4. Kerosene stove 5. Coal/charcoal stove 6. Battery brooders 7. Biogas brooders
  9. 9. Gas brooder  Natural gas, LPG or methane is connected to heating element which is hanged 3 to 5 feet above the chick to provide heat.
  10. 10. Electrical brooder O It is also thermostatically controlled heating system that spread required amount of heat uniformly above large area, this avoid crowding of chicks under brooder directly. O One electrical brooder can be used for 300 to 400 chicks.
  11. 11. Brooder guard / chickguard  They are used to prevent chicks from straying too far away from heat supply until they learn the source of heat.  We have to provide brooder guard with a diameter of 5 feet, height of the brooder should not exceed 1.5 feet.  For this purpose, we can use materials like cardboard sheet, GI sheet, wire mesh, and mat etc. depending upon the season of brooding HOVER CHICK GUARD
  12. 12. RECEIVING OF CHICKS  After taking out the previous adult birds, clean and disinfect the poultry house.  15-20 days interval may be provided between 2 batches as down time.  Form a circle of about 5 feet diameter with brooder guard. The 5 feet diameter brooder can hold about 200 to 250 chicks.  Spread litter material about 2” height in a circle and then spread old newspaper over the litter material.  Arrange feeders and waterers alternatively  Check the brooder for proper temperature 24 hours prior to arrival of chicks.  Switch on the brooder heating source several hours before the arrival of the chicks in order to maintain required brooding temperature  Provide electrolyte, glucose and vitamins in the drinking water for first 2 to 3 days to overcome stress.  Maintain a brooder temperature of 90 to 950F for the first week and then reduce 50F every week until it reachesthe room temperature.  Watch the behavior of chicks in order to find out whether temperature provided is correct or less ormore.
  13. 13. Temperature Management Age Brooding Temperature (°C) Room Temperature Relative humidity (days) At the edge of the brooder At 2-3m from the brooders Optimum- Maximum In% 0-3 35 29-28 33-31 55-60 4-7 34 28-27 32-31 55-60 8-14 32 27-26 30-28 55-60 15-21 29 26-25 28-26 55-60 22-24 25-23 25-23 55-65 25-28 23-21 23-21 55-65 29-35 21-19 21-19 60-70 After 35 19-17 19-17 60-70
  14. 14. Too draftyToo cold Too hotJust right
  15. 15.  Remove the old newspaper after 3 days and destroy it by burning. If necessary, spread another set of newspaper.  Remove brooder guard after 7 to 10 days depending upon the season.  While removing the brooder guard, see that the corners of the sheds are rounded in order to avoid mortality due to huddling.  Required to provide fresh air removing gases like carbon di oxide and Ammonia for healthy respiration  Opening and covering ofcurtains need to be done correctly depending on weather condition  Change the feeders and waterers according to age and requirement.  24 hours lighting programme may be adopted during 0-8 days of age.  One hour darkness may be provided to train the chicks in case of any power failure Important notes
  16. 16. Uniform position of chicks Close to heat source Due to low heat Heat is not uniformly distributed
  17. 17. A good example of how to set up feed and water in your brooder
  18. 18. Signs heat stressed birds Clinical Sign  Panting/rapid respiration  More intake of water  Reduced appetite.  Reduction of egg production  Poor egg shell quality  Less body weight gain in broilers  Reduced feed efficiency  Increase in body temperature  Death Post Mortem Lesions :  Dehydrated carcass  Mucoid exudates in mouth and nostrils  Pale/cyanotic combs  Pale breast muscles  Congestion of liver, spleen, kidney and lungs.  Fluid contents in intestines.  Rapid decomposition of carcass
  19. 19. Ambient Temperature (F) Signs of Heat Stress 55-75 Birds do not meed to alter behavior to maintain body temperature 65-75 Ideal temperature range 75-85 Slight reduction in feed consumption Egg size may be reduced and shell quality may suffer as temperatures reach the top of this range 85-90 Greater Reduction in feed consumption Egg size and shell quality deteriorate Egg production suffers 90-95 Feed consumption continues to decrease Danger of heat exhaustion in layers and heavier birds Cooling management practices are necessary 95-100 Heat exhaustion is likely Emergency measures may be necessary Egg production and feed consumption are greatly decreased Water consumption is high over 100 Survival is a concern Monitor birds regularly
  20. 20. How to combat heat stress Housing Management  Increased air movement over the birds by cooler fans/exhaust to produce a wind chill effect which will cool birds even without drop in the house temperature. Water Management  Supply of plenty of clean and cool water (60-70oF) must be ensured during summer months.  Use electrolytes in water to control infections through water.  Cover water tanks with wet gunny bags to avoid direct exposure to sun.  Increase number of waterers by 25%.  Increase frequency of watering. Feed Management  During summer consumption of feed by birds is reduced considerably leading to reduced body weight, egg production and shell quality.  Increase the frequency of feeding.  Do not offer feed during day time in broilers.  Vitamin C is necessary to maintain integrity of blood vessels. General Management  Litter preferably fresh litter of 2 inches thickness with racking or stirring of litter 2-3 times a day during cool hours is recommended.  10% extra floor space should be provided in summer.  Overcrowding of birds should be avoided.  Provide proper cross ventilation.  Fans (pedestal, ceiling or exhaust) may be fitted in sheds.

