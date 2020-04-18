Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology in recruitment
Technology in recruitment

  1. 1. TECHNOLOGY IN RECRUITMENT  Dipti Shelke.  Senior HR Executive  Talensetu Staffing
  2. 2. CURRENT TRENDS IN RECRUITMENT TECHNOLOGY  USE DIGITAL ASSETS TO SPEED UP THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS  CONDUCT VIDEO OR MOBILE INTERVIEWS  CREATE EMPLOYER BRANDING VIDEOS  CHOOSE YOUR ATS WELL  MPLEMENT A TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN APPROACH TO IMPROVE HIRING QUALITY AND EFFICIENCY  USE DATA TO FIND THE "BEST" CANDIDATE  ANALYZE EMPLOYEE TRENDS
  3. 3. RECRUITING FUNNEL
  4. 4. APPLICATION TRACKING SYSTEM  An applicant tracking system is a software application that enables the electronic handling of recruitment and hiring needs. An ATS can be implemented or accessed online at enterprise- or small-business levels, depending on the needs of the organization;  Free and open-source ATS software is also available.
  5. 5. KEY BENEFITS OF ATS  Reduces time spent with administrative tasks. ...  Provides Better and Faster CV Screening. ...  Facilitates Collaborative Hiring. ...  Improves the Quality of Hire. ...  Speeds up the Recruitment Cycle. ...  Boosts Employer Brand. ...  Enhances Candidate Experience.
  6. 6. SOURCES - REACHING CANDIDATES
  7. 7. RECRUITMENT MARKETING  RECRUITMENT MARKETING IS … content marketing, email nurturing, social recruiting, mobile recruiting, career site, SEO, employee referrals, talent networks, job marketing, employer branding, recruiting events, recruiting analytics, CRM …  Technology that a talent acquisition team uses to find, attract, engage and nurture leads in order to convert them into more qualified applicants to fill jobs now and in the future.
  8. 8. RECRUITMENT MARKETING  Recruiters use various channels in their social media recruiting strategies  LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter  Glassdoor  YouTube  Google+  Instagram  Snapchat
  9. 9. TIPS ON SOCIAL MEDIA RECRUITING STRATEGIES  Building your company’s online reputation.  Using video to engage with passive candidates.  Involving employees in sharing posts on social media.  Joining LinkedIn groups.  Being active on other social media – it is not only about LinkedIn.  Sharing quality content.  Social media advertising – using insights to perfect your campaign.  Keeping potential candidates engaged – building a community.  Harnessing the hashtag.
  10. 10. CONCLUSION  Using Tech Reduces Effort For Both Applicants And Recruiters  IT HELPS YOU SEEK TALENT: There are some technologies which are affordable when it comes to incorporate them in recruitment. It enables the business to recruit many valuable people. The technology works very fast in selecting people.  IT INCREASES PRODUCTIVITY : The increased productivity of everything in the business increases the economic growth. The technology provides automation due to
  11. 11. CONCLUSION  ONLINE TESTING: Technology has made it easier for the companies to test the skills and competency level of the individuals applying for a job.  THE COMPANY BECOMES MORE STRATEGIC: There should be a plan required to be used to manage all the tasks that a company needs to do a smoother recruitment process.  VIDEO INTERVIEWING SAVES TIME: Video interviewing is considered as the best substitute for a traditional interviewing process. It reduces the needs for telephonic or face to face interview. The HR does not have to arrange many meetings with candidates.

