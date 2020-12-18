Servizio civile Nazionale 2021/2022

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SERVIZIO CIVILE UN ANNO SPESO BENE!
Per poter presentare la domanda occorrono i seguenti requisiti: Credenziali SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) h...
Per poter presentare la domanda occorrono i seguenti requisiti: Essere cittadino/a italiano/a, comunitario/a o con regolar...
Cosa allegare alla domanda: Documento d’identità valido Curriculum vitae dettagliato che comprenda: • Esperienze in ambito...
TITOLO I SOGNI AIUTANO A VOLARE Codice progetto PTXSU005020014129NXTX Codice sede 149454 (Via degli Anemoni 19, Roma) Sett...
TITOLO I SOGNI AIUTANO A VOLARE Obiettivi OS1 – Valorizzare le capacità e le abilità delle persone con disabilità tramite ...
L’OLP ('Operatore Locale di Progetto) è caratterizzato dalla capacità e dalla professionalità rispetto all'ambito di inter...
Per fissare un appuntamento puoi scrivere al seguente indirizzo email avionlus2019@gmail.com Oppure telefona Catia 3206345...
  1. 1. SERVIZIO CIVILE UN ANNO SPESO BENE!
  2. 2. Per poter presentare la domanda occorrono i seguenti requisiti: Credenziali SPID (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) https://www.spid.gov.it/richiedi-spid Avere tra i 18 e i 29 anni NON compiuti Non aver già prestato il Servizio Civile o averlo iniziato e poi interrotto
  3. 3. Per poter presentare la domanda occorrono i seguenti requisiti: Essere cittadino/a italiano/a, comunitario/a o con regolare permesso di soggiorno Non aver riportato condanne Non appartenere a forze di Polizia e Corpi Armati
  4. 4. Cosa allegare alla domanda: Documento d’identità valido Curriculum vitae dettagliato che comprenda: • Esperienze in ambito sociale già svolte, indicandone i periodi e la durata; • la dicitura « Consapevole che le dichiarazioni false comportano l’applicazione delle sanzioni penali previste dall’ART. 76 del D.P.R. 445/2000, si dichiara che le informazioni riportate nel presente curriculum vitae corrispondono a verità»; • la dicitura « Si autorizza il trattamento dei dati personali ai sensi e per gli effetti del G.D.P.R. (UE) 2016/679 e del D.Lgs. 196/03»:
  5. 5. TITOLO I SOGNI AIUTANO A VOLARE Codice progetto PTXSU005020014129NXTX Codice sede 149454 (Via degli Anemoni 19, Roma) Settore d’intervento Assistenza Disabili Durata del progetto 12 mesi Il progetto
  6. 6. TITOLO I SOGNI AIUTANO A VOLARE Obiettivi OS1 – Valorizzare le capacità e le abilità delle persone con disabilità tramite l’acquisizione e/o il mantenimento delle capacità motorie, comportamentali, relazionali OS2 – Garantire i servizi di assistenza sia presso le strutture di accoglienza che presso il proprio domicilio OS3 – Promuovere il recupero dell’autostima e della consapevolezza del “saper fare” per creare concrete possibilità di inserimento lavorativo OS4 – Garantire supporto e orientamento alle famiglie e ai cittadini Il progetto
  7. 7. L’OLP ('Operatore Locale di Progetto) è caratterizzato dalla capacità e dalla professionalità rispetto all'ambito di intervento di cui si occupa. L'elemento fondamentale per lui è quello di trasmettere queste sue competenze ed esperienze, essendo maestro per il volontario.
  8. 8. Per fissare un appuntamento puoi scrivere al seguente indirizzo email avionlus2019@gmail.com Oppure telefona Catia 3206345535 Marco 3516980084 siamo a Roma – via degli Anemoni, 19 Zona Centocelle

