Pencone Concept

HALLÅ DÄR, KÖP BLÅBÄR! Ett litet företag i skogen gick, med rosor på kinden och solsken i blick.
BAKGRUND OM FÖRETAGET Varje år importerar Sverige torkade och frysta bär för miljontals kronor men innehållsmässigt är des...
Bläckpennan är dessutom svår att återvinna då den består av ﬂera olika material; Bland annat mässing, aluminium, stål och ...
MÅL OCH SYFTE Mitt mål med detta projekt är att skapa en visuell identitet till vårt varumärke samt ge exempel på hur vi s...
TIDSESTIMERING v. 36 - Färdigställa projektidé och beskrivning av företaget, projektmålet, målgruppen och en persona. v. 3...
MÅLGRUPP Primär målgrupp: Moderna företag i Sverige inom hållbarhet, mat, mode, tech och marknadsföring. Exempel: Fjällräv...
PERSONA “Hej, mitt namn är Helena och jag bor lite utanför Stockholm med min sambo och våra två katter. Jag gillar att rör...
W ● Trovärdighet då det inte ﬁnns motsvarande produkter ute på marknaden, de har inte blivit beprövad innan. ● Praktiskt m...
FÖRETAGETS VÄRDEORD Hur ska företaget uppfattas? Agera ansvarsfullt gentemot natur, djur och människor. Inspirera och väck...
ETT NATURSKÖNT KONCEPT Ett första intryck har stor inverkan och även om vi inte vill medge det så dömer vi ofta en bok eft...
MOODBOARD Jag gör alltid en moodboard innan jag sätter igång min kreativa process, då det blir lättare att få fram ett hel...
LOGGA OCH RUBRIKER Jag vill att detta typsnitt ska förmedla varumärkets budskap. Därför har jag valt att använda mig Ottaw...
FÄRGVAL När en identitet utformas spelar färgvalen en stor roll, då de ska appliceras på allt från hemsidan till förpackni...
LOGOTYP OCH SYMBOL Förslag på företagsnamn: Pencone Vi vill i framtiden även ﬁnnas till på internationella marknader, därf...
FÖRPACKNINGAR OCH PRODUKTER Det bästa sättet att göra verklig skillnad är att se till att produkterna är så schyssta som m...
BILDMANÉR Bilder och videos bör också att vara en stor del av vår visuell kommunikation. Foton och ﬁlmer, som låter verksa...
Använder vi dessa riktlinjer på rätt sätt kommer vi att skapa framtida kunder, stolta medarbetare och trogna ambassadörer....
  1. 1. HALLÅ DÄR, KÖP BLÅBÄR! Ett litet företag i skogen gick, med rosor på kinden och solsken i blick.
  2. 2. BAKGRUND OM FÖRETAGET Varje år importerar Sverige torkade och frysta bär för miljontals kronor men innehållsmässigt är dessa bär varken bättre eller sämre än de som växer i våra svenska skogar. Det handlar endast om smart marknadskommunikation. Uppskattningsvis plockas bara 5% av våra egna bär. Resten ruttnar bort. Livsmedelsföretagen uppskattade 2016 värdet av dessa ruttnande bär till 15 miljarder kronor. De svenska bären är med andra ord en outnyttjad resurs som vi skulle kunna skapa en mycket större efterfrågan kring. Hur? Jo, alla har vi någon gång plockat blåbär och vi vet hur envisa ﬂäckarna kan bli på våra händer och kläder. Den intensivt färgade bärsaften, skulle därför passa utmärkt att använda som bläck. Ett veganskt och naturligt bläck. I norra Europa ﬁnns det samtidigt endast en penntillverkare, det innebär att resterande märken importeras. Detta medför en enorm miljöbelastning i form av utsläpp från traﬁken, mer tillsatsämnen och ﬂer förpackningar.
  3. 3. Bläckpennan är dessutom svår att återvinna då den består av ﬂera olika material; Bland annat mässing, aluminium, stål och plast. Bläcket i sig består mestadels av olika garv- och färgämnen, järnmalm och syra men många färger som används idag är också huvudsakligen petroleumbaserade och består av miljöfarliga ämnen som ofta har höga halter av giftiga metaller. Många pennor kan alltså inte brytas ner naturligt om de skulle hamna ute i naturen. I USA slängs mer än 4,3 miljoner pennor varje dag och faktumet att det inte ens är möjligt att byta reﬁll på de ﬂesta bläckpennor gör att de borde räknas som engångsartiklar med tanke på den högst begränsade livslängden. Så vill vi inte ha det och det är också här, vi som företag, kliver in och gör skillnad. Vi tar vara på lokalt outnyttjade resurser (ingen import) och producerar påfyllningsbara bläckpennor, markers och andra produkter som är snälla mot naturen. Perfekta för att arbeta i bättre harmoni med både planetens ekosystem men också våra kunders behov av att vara effektiva på möten och vid brainstorming. Vi vet att man har gjort enorma framsteg inom tekniken under de senaste åren och har som mål 2025 att ﬂer företag och skolor i Sverige ska använda sig av bläck från till exempel bär, frukter och grönsaker.
  4. 4. MÅL OCH SYFTE Mitt mål med detta projekt är att skapa en visuell identitet till vårt varumärke samt ge exempel på hur vi skulle kunna marknadsföra oss själva i våra egna digitala kanaler. Arbetet behandlar delvis alla nödvändiga delar för att skapa en enhetlig visuell identitet och slutprodukten utgörs av en graﬁsk manual med riktlinjer för hur företagets kommunikation ska bedrivas.
  5. 5. TIDSESTIMERING v. 36 - Färdigställa projektidé och beskrivning av företaget, projektmålet, målgruppen och en persona. v. 37 - Mer om företaget; Värderingar, konkurrentanalys och SWOT-analys etc. v. 38 - Komma på ett koncept, logotyp, typsnitt och färgval. v. 39 - Fortsätta med den visuella identiteten, göra mock ups. v. 40 - Förslag på hur en hemsida i Squarespace skulle kunna se ut. Presentation och inlämning.
  6. 6. MÅLGRUPP Primär målgrupp: Moderna företag i Sverige inom hållbarhet, mat, mode, tech och marknadsföring. Exempel: Fjällräven, Oatly, Granit, Estrid, Spotify. Sekundär målgrupp: Skolor och universitet. I Sverige ﬁnns ca 1000 000 registrerade företag. Det innebär att ca hälften ingår i vårt främsta segment och enligt en undersökning vill hela 76 procent av anställda i Sverige att arbetsgivaren ska vidta åtgärder för att göra kontoret grönare. Det ﬁnns alltså hög potential för oss som företag att bli Top of mind.
  7. 7. PERSONA “Hej, mitt namn är Helena och jag bor lite utanför Stockholm med min sambo och våra två katter. Jag gillar att röra på mig och går gärna långa promenader i skogen eller vid havet där jag bor. Jag är intresserad av mode och inredning, men har egentligen alldeles för många secondhand fynd för mitt eget bästa. Min balkong är min oas som jag ofta överdekorerar med blommor, ljusslingor och grönsaksodlingar. Jag jobbar med en av mina stora passioner i livet, nämligen hållbarhet. Min roll som hållbarhetschef, på barnklädesmärket Mini Rodini, varierar väldigt mycket. Jag är involverad i allt från strategiskt målstyrning inom hållbarhet till utvecklingsfrågor och miljöcertiﬁering. En väldigt viktigt uppgift i min vardag är att tänka framåt. Hur kommer exempelvis Mini Rodinis framtida kunder och intressenters krav att se ut? Jag tror att de kommer att vilja göra så gröna val som möjligt och det ser jag gärna att min arbetsplats också gör. Jag har alltid haft ett stort miljöengagemang och har som mål att visa hur man kan leva det goda livet så ekologiskt som möjligt. Ha det ﬁnt!”
  8. 8. W ● Trovärdighet då det inte ﬁnns motsvarande produkter ute på marknaden, de har inte blivit beprövad innan. ● Praktiskt motstånd (Tar mer tid att vara miljövänlig, fylla på pennor osv.) T ● Marknaden översvämmar idag, av varumärken som ivrigt vill hoppa på det “miljövänliga” tåget. Svårt att sticka ut utan att vara preachy och cliché. ● Andra företag har bredare sortiment och ﬂer färger. S ● Positionering: Företaget erbjuder unika produkter som ännu inte ﬁnns på marknaden. ● Erfarenhet och kunskap om miljö och hållbarhet. ● Lokalt producerade produkter. O ● Att spara på miljön och och minska på kontorets miljöpåverkan är inte längre en trend, utan en långsiktig och medveten strategi. ● Företagets rykte gynnas och blir en ledande aktör på marknaden då många företag idag vill göra gröna val. ● Produkterna drar ner på onödiga kostnader, nya pennor mindre transportkostnader osv. ● Skapa stark sammanhållning bland anställda, genom att tillsammans göra kontoret hållbart. ● En välmående planet är en förutsättning för ett välmående företag.
  9. 9. FÖRETAGETS VÄRDEORD Hur ska företaget uppfattas? Agera ansvarsfullt gentemot natur, djur och människor. Inspirera och väcka intresse för hållbarhet. Gemenskap och bättre stämning på jobbet genom att göra det mer miljövänligt. Personligt Hållbarhet ska inte vara krångligt, utan enkelt. Vi vill sudda bort fördomen att det skulle vara tråkigt att leva hållbart. Nordisk minimalism, skickligt hantverk och naturliga material. Förslag på tagline / slogan - Natural ink from Sweden - Organic ink from Sweden - A palette inspired by nature (Literally)
  10. 10. ETT NATURSKÖNT KONCEPT Ett första intryck har stor inverkan och även om vi inte vill medge det så dömer vi ofta en bok efter omslaget. Det räcker med att vi bara har blicken på ett visitkort och då medvetet eller omedvetet får ett intryck. En visuell identitet är en graﬁsk tolkning av ett varumärke, som stärker ett företags personlighet och vision. 23 000 000 hektar i Sverige är täckt av skog. Det är mer än hälften av Sveriges totala landyta. Det gör Sverige till ett av de skogrikaste länderna i världen. Året runt. I regn och i solsken. Naturen är ständigt en inspirationskälla för vårt företag. Vi känner en djup och genuin längtan efter en mer hållbar värld och jagar inte kortsiktiga lösningar eller trender. Vår vision bygger på att hitta en naturlig balans mellan våra skogar och storstäder och detta ska givetvis vår visuella identitet kommunicera. Med detta i åtanke har jag därför skapat en graﬁsk manual med riktlinjer, inspirerat av den svenska naturen. En omgivning som är lugnande och en plats som vi alla behöver ﬂy till ibland men som vi istället välkomnar in på din arbetsplats. Trots att företagets främsta råvara är bär, valde jag att inte bygga upp kommunikationen kring det. På så vis har vi möjlighet att implementera andra bär, blommor och växter i framtiden.
  11. 11. MOODBOARD Jag gör alltid en moodboard innan jag sätter igång min kreativa process, då det blir lättare att få fram ett helhetsintryck. Hur ska vårt företag upplevas? Vilka vill vi nå ut till? Bildspråk? Passande färger? Allt detta vävs ihop väldigt bra med hjälp av en moodboard, som även följer företagets värdeord.
  12. 12. LOGGA OCH RUBRIKER Jag vill att detta typsnitt ska förmedla varumärkets budskap. Därför har jag valt att använda mig Ottawa. Det känns organisk, bekant och familjärt. Det påminner dels om något som växer ute i naturen men också om något man snabbt skrivit ner på en post it lapp under en brainstorming. BRÖDTEXT Detta typsnitt ska vara vilsamt för ögat och lätt att läsa samt kunna läsas från en mängd olika enheter som mobiler, desktops och surfplattor. Jag har valt typsnittet Lato, som lyckas bra med att ge bokstäverna en tydlighet utan seriffer. Dess enkla och avskalade form fungerar alldeles utmärkt och bevisar att seriffer mest har en dekorativ funktion. Ink ingredients are usually closely held secrets. Ours is not.
  13. 13. FÄRGVAL När en identitet utformas spelar färgvalen en stor roll, då de ska appliceras på allt från hemsidan till förpackningar och andra graﬁska element. Min färgkarta ska tillsammans och över tid dominera färgupplevelsen i Pencones kommunikation. Olika nyanser av brunt och beige kommer primärt att användas. Färgerna har ett brett känslospektrum men kan associeras med bl.a. fridfullhet, lugn, pålitlighet, stabilitet och erfarenhet. Brunt är även den färg som har starkast koppling till jorden och bidrar därför till ett organiskt och hållbart intryck. Färgens negativa effekter kan dock anses vara tyngdkänsla samt brist på humor och soﬁstikation, därför har jag valt att bryta av färgkartan med en ljusblå färg, som ska symbolisera råvarorna i fokus - bären. Blå nyanser ger människor en känsla av lugn, frid och stillhet och det har även sagts att människor tenderar att bli mer produktiva i rum som är målade blå. Så vem vet? Kanske kan denna palett hjälpa våra kunder under en brainstorm session. PINE BARK BERRY BASKET BLUEBERRY DUST
  14. 14. LOGOTYP OCH SYMBOL Förslag på företagsnamn: Pencone Vi vill i framtiden även ﬁnnas till på internationella marknader, därför har jag valt att införa engelska som koncernspråk, för att på så sätt underlätta kommunikationen senare. Företagsnamnet och symbolen är inspirerat av det engelska ordet pine cone som på svenska betyder kotte. Dels för att det ﬁnns massor i våra svenska skogar men också för att de historiskt har använts som symboler för upplysning och evigt liv. Vilket stämmer överens med företagets värderingar om hållbarhet och att kretsloppet aldrig bör brytas. I hjärnan ﬁnns även tallkottkörteln som i tusentals år har ansetts vara den mänskliga kroppens förbindelse till djupare tankevärldar – ett fönster till andra dimensioner. Detta går hand i hand med företagets produkter, markers och pennor som ofta används vid brainstorming. Allt detta förstärker känslan för företaget ytterligare. Loggan är lätt att känna igen, fungerar i olika storlekar och kan tryckas på olika bakgrunder.
  15. 15. FÖRPACKNINGAR OCH PRODUKTER Det bästa sättet att göra verklig skillnad är att se till att produkterna är så schyssta som möjligt. Schyssta mot människorna och schyssta mot naturen. Jag vill att den höga kvaliteten på företagets produkter ska återspeglas i formspråket, förpackningarna och etiketterna. Våra produkter ska smälta in i stilrena och medvetna miljöer och ses som någonting man gärna lämnar framme. MATERIAL Kartong, återvunnet papper och plast samt trä kommer främst att användas,
  16. 16. BILDMANÉR Bilder och videos bör också att vara en stor del av vår visuell kommunikation. Foton och ﬁlmer, som låter verksamheten skina igenom. Genom storytelling kommer vi kunna skapa mening och sammanhang men också dela erfarenheter. Detta kommer få våra konsumenterna att känna, förstå och relatera bättre till företaget. Kommunikationen ska kännas lättsam, rolig och transparant. Inte påklistrat. Jag rekommenderar till exempel att vi vågar ta ställning i olika miljöfrågor och dela med oss av olika produktionsled. samt att vi bjussar på user generated content från vårt community, i form av illustrationer och texter formade av vårt bläck.
  17. 17. Använder vi dessa riktlinjer på rätt sätt kommer vi att skapa framtida kunder, stolta medarbetare och trogna ambassadörer. May the forest be with you!

