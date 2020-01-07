Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
Introduction Dengue - Breakborne fever - Acute mosquito-borne viral infection - Infectious tropical disease - Transmitted ...
3
Phases of Dengue Phases Common Clinical Problems Febrile Phase (2-7 days) ⁃ High fever ⁃ Aches and pain - headache - retro...
Phases Common Clinical Problems Critical Phase (24-48 hrs.) ⁃ Plasma leakage that may lead to shock ⁃ Severe hemorrhage ⁃ ...
6
High fever typically of 2 to 7 days duration, and presents 2 or more of the following: ꚛ Nausea, vomiting ꚛ Exanthema/rash...
Replication and Transmission of Dengue Virus 8 1. Virus transmitted to human in mosquito saliva 2. Virus replicates in tar...
Contd.. 9 5. Second mosquito ingests virus with blood 6. Virus replicates in mosquito midgut and other organs, infects sal...
Transmission Mosquito-to-human transmission • The virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosq...
11
Dengue Clinical Syndromes • Four type • Undifferentiated fever; • Classic dengue fever; • Dengue hemorrhagic fever, or DHF...
Clinical Case Definition • Classical Dengue fever - An acute febrile viral disease frequently presenting with ⁖ headaches,...
• Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever ⁘Fever, or recent history of acute fever ⁘Hemorrhagic manifestations ⁘Low platelet count (100,0...
• Dengue Shock Syndrome Evidence of circulatory failure manifested indirectly by all of the following: • Rapid and weak pu...
Four Grades of DHF (WHO Classification) Grade 1 Fever and nonspecific constitutional symptoms Positive tourniquet test is ...
Danger Signs in Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever • Abdominal pain - intense and sustained • Persistent vomiting • Abrupt change fr...
Diagnostic Tool Test methods Primary health care centers District/ provincial hospital Referral or specialized hospitals N...
Epidemiological triad 19 Host EnvironmentAgent Vector Climate Rainfall Humidity Temperature Serotype Virulence DENV-2 DENV...
Current state of Dengue (Global) 20
21
SAARC 22
23
Dengue Status 24
25 CurrentstateofDengueNepal
Dengue Outbreak in Nepal -2016 26Source: Profile of the 2016 dengue outbreak in Nepal
Dengue Outbreak in Nepal -2019 1246 268 7151 3807 1977 73 1400 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 Provience 1 Provien...
Global Strategy for Dengue Prevention & Control 2012-2020 Goal To reduce the global burden of disease Objectives • To redu...
Strategies • Technical element 1: Diagnosis and case management • Technical element 2: Integrated surveillance and outbrea...
Enabling Factors for Effective Implementation • Advocacy and resource mobilization • Partnership, co-ordination and collab...
Nepal’s Dengue Control Programme Goal — To reduce the morbidity and mortality due to dengue fever, dengue haemorrhagic fev...
Strategies: • Early case detection, diagnosis, management and reporting of dengue fever, DHF and DSS. • Regular monitoring...
Denguecasemanagement 33
Treatment No specific treatment for dengue fever. Patients with dengue should seek medical advice upon the appearance of w...
Prevention and Control 35 • Environment al • Chemical • Biological • Insect growth Regulators • Chemical - Space spray • G...
Stages of Mosquito 36
Environmental Prevention Environmental modification- Long lasting physical transformation to reduce vector larval habitats...
Example: • Improvement of water supply and water-storage systems • Mosquito-proofing of water-storage containers • Solid w...
Aedes aegypti Breeding Sites 39
Chemical Control • Complementary to environmental management • Except in emergencies Biological Only certain species of la...
Anti-Adult Measures Fogging (Chemical Method) Only in emergency situations • Can be done on day 0,2,7 • Chemicals • Organo...
Personal Protection Measures 42
Legislative Control • Suitable laws and regulations should be enacted and implemented for regulating storage/ utilization ...
Vaccination against dengue • First dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia® (CYD-TDV) • Developed by Sanofi Pasteur • Licensed in Decemb...
Community Engagement: • Educating the community on the risks of mosquito- borne diseases; • Engaging with the community to...
Policy Related to Dengue National Urban Policy – 2007 The second main objective of the policy - To improve the quality of ...
• To develop dense urban settlements with physical facilities by discouraging scattered settlements, • To identify and uti...
National Shelter policy 1996 (Revision 2007) Main Objective -To develop the concept of shelter for all through increased p...
49 Type of Articles Journal name & Published year Title Author name and Address
Key Finding ꚛ Dengue is an emerging disease in Nepal. ꚛ It is rapidly spreading into new areas across the country. ꚛ All f...
51
Bibliography • Pun, S.B., 2011. Dengue: an emerging disease in Nepal. Journal of the Nepal Medical Association, 51(184). •...
53
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dengue

0 views

Published on

Dengue Overview : Nepal

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dengue

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. Introduction Dengue - Breakborne fever - Acute mosquito-borne viral infection - Infectious tropical disease - Transmitted by female mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) - RNA (50mm) virus of the family flaviviridae genus flavivirus - Endemic in more than 110 countries - Emerged in Nepal since 2005. 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. Phases of Dengue Phases Common Clinical Problems Febrile Phase (2-7 days) ⁃ High fever ⁃ Aches and pain - headache - retro-orbital pain - myalgia - arthralgia ⁃ Poor appetite ⁃ Nausea ⁃ Vomiting ⁃ Abdominal pain ⁃ Dehydration ⁃ Electrolyte imbalance-hyponatremia ⁃ Hypoglycemia ⁃ Febrile seizures in young children 4
  5. 5. Phases Common Clinical Problems Critical Phase (24-48 hrs.) ⁃ Plasma leakage that may lead to shock ⁃ Severe hemorrhage ⁃ Organ impairment if not properly managed ⁃ Common complications: acidosis, hypocalcemia, hypoglycemia 5 Phases III- Recovery Phase (3-5 days) Common Clinical Problems  Hypokalemia-due to diuresis  Hypervolemia- only if intravenous fluid therapy has been excessive  and/or has extended into this period)
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. High fever typically of 2 to 7 days duration, and presents 2 or more of the following: ꚛ Nausea, vomiting ꚛ Exanthema/rash ꚛ Myalgia/arthralgia ꚛ Headache, retro-orbital ꚛ pain ꚛ Petechiae or tourniquet ꚛ test positive ꚛ Leukopenia Dengue with any of the following: ꚛ Abdominal pain or ꚛ tenderness ꚛ Persistent vomiting ꚛ Clinical fluid accumulation ꚛ Mucosal bleeding ꚛ Lethargy, restlessness ꚛ Liver enlargement > 2 cm ꚛ Laboratory: increase in ꚛ hematocrit, concurrent ꚛ with rapid decrease in ꚛ platelet count. Dengue with at least 1 of the following ꚛ Severe plasma leakage leading to shock ꚛ Severe bleeding (as evaluated by a clinician) ꚛ Severe organ involvement (i.e., AST or ALT 1000 or greater, impaired consciousness, organ failure). 7 Without With warning sings 1. Severe plasma leakage 2. Severe hemorrhage 3. Severe organ impairment
  8. 8. Replication and Transmission of Dengue Virus 8 1. Virus transmitted to human in mosquito saliva 2. Virus replicates in target organs 3. Virus infects white blood cells and lymphatic tissues 4. Virus released and circulates in blood 3 4 1 2
  9. 9. Contd.. 9 5. Second mosquito ingests virus with blood 6. Virus replicates in mosquito midgut and other organs, infects salivary glands 7. Virus replicates in salivary glands 6 7 5
  10. 10. Transmission Mosquito-to-human transmission • The virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Human-to-mosquito transmission • Mosquitoes can become infected from people who are viremic with DENV. Other modes of transmission • Vertical transmission 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Dengue Clinical Syndromes • Four type • Undifferentiated fever; • Classic dengue fever; • Dengue hemorrhagic fever, or DHF; and • Dengue shock syndrome, or DSS 12
  13. 13. Clinical Case Definition • Classical Dengue fever - An acute febrile viral disease frequently presenting with ⁖ headaches, ⁖ bone or joint pain, ⁖ muscular pains, ⁖ rash, and ⁖ leucopenia 13
  14. 14. • Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever ⁘Fever, or recent history of acute fever ⁘Hemorrhagic manifestations ⁘Low platelet count (100,000/mm3 or less) ⁘Objective evidence of “leaky capillaries:” ⁖ elevated hematocrit (20% or more over baseline) ⁖ low albumin ⁖ pleural or other effusions 14
  15. 15. • Dengue Shock Syndrome Evidence of circulatory failure manifested indirectly by all of the following: • Rapid and weak pulse • Narrow pulse pressure (< 20 mm Hg) OR hypotension for age • Cold, clammy skin and altered mental status • Frank shock is direct evidence of circulatory failure 15
  16. 16. Four Grades of DHF (WHO Classification) Grade 1 Fever and nonspecific constitutional symptoms Positive tourniquet test is only hemorrhagic manifestation Grade 2 Grade 1 manifestations + spontaneous bleeding Grade 3 Signs of circulatory failure (rapid/weak pulse, narrow pulse pressure, hypotension, cold/clammy skin) Grade 4 Profound shock (undetectable pulse and BP) 16
  17. 17. Danger Signs in Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever • Abdominal pain - intense and sustained • Persistent vomiting • Abrupt change from fever to hypothermia, with sweating and prostration • Restlessness or somnolence 17
  18. 18. Diagnostic Tool Test methods Primary health care centers District/ provincial hospital Referral or specialized hospitals National Reference Laboratory Virus isolation Yes Nucleic acid detection Yes Yes NS1 Ag detection RDT Yes* Yes Yes Yes ELISA Yes Yes IgM detection RDT Yes* Yes Yes Yes ELISA Yes Yes IgG detection RDT Yes* Yes Yes Yes ELISA Yes Yes Neutralization assay Yes 18 * may be used in early case detection for the rapid prevention and control in the beginning of dengue outbreak
  19. 19. Epidemiological triad 19 Host EnvironmentAgent Vector Climate Rainfall Humidity Temperature Serotype Virulence DENV-2 DENV-3 DENV-4 DENV-1 Sanitation Urbanization Pop Density Human Host Prior Infection Age Race Gender Increased risk for DHF
  20. 20. Current state of Dengue (Global) 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. SAARC 22
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. Dengue Status 24
  25. 25. 25 CurrentstateofDengueNepal
  26. 26. Dengue Outbreak in Nepal -2016 26Source: Profile of the 2016 dengue outbreak in Nepal
  27. 27. Dengue Outbreak in Nepal -2019 1246 268 7151 3807 1977 73 1400 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 Provience 1 Provience 2 Provience 3 Provience 4 Provience 5 Provience 6 Provience 7 Dengue case Number 27Source:EDCD २०७६/७/७
  28. 28. Global Strategy for Dengue Prevention & Control 2012-2020 Goal To reduce the global burden of disease Objectives • To reduce dengue mortality by at least 50% by 2020 • To reduce dengue morbidity by at least 25% by 2020 • To estimate the true burden of the disease by 2015 28
  29. 29. Strategies • Technical element 1: Diagnosis and case management • Technical element 2: Integrated surveillance and outbreak preparedness • Technical element 3: Sustainable vector control • Technical element 4: Future vaccine implementation • Technical element 5: Basic operational and implementation research 29
  30. 30. Enabling Factors for Effective Implementation • Advocacy and resource mobilization • Partnership, co-ordination and collaboration • Communication to achieve behavior outcome • Capacity building • Monitoring and evaluation 30
  31. 31. Nepal’s Dengue Control Programme Goal — To reduce the morbidity and mortality due to dengue fever, dengue haemorrhagic fever (DHF) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS). Objectives: • To develop an integrated vector management (IVM) approach for prevention and control. • To develop capacity on diagnosis and case management of dengue fever, DHF and DSS. • To intensify health education and IEC activities. • To strengthen the surveillance system for prediction, early detection, preparedness and early response to dengue outbreaks. 31
  32. 32. Strategies: • Early case detection, diagnosis, management and reporting of dengue fever, DHF and DSS. • Regular monitoring of dengue fever, DHF and DSS cases and surveillance through the EWARS. • Mosquito vector surveillance in municipalities. • The integrated vector control approach where a combination of several approaches are directed towards containment and source reduction 32
  33. 33. Denguecasemanagement 33
  34. 34. Treatment No specific treatment for dengue fever. Patients with dengue should seek medical advice upon the appearance of warning signs. • For muscle aches and pains, and fever, Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken (acetaminophen or paracetamol.) • Avoid NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), Like Ibuprofen and aspirin. (Cause it thinning the blood, and in a disease with risk of hemorrhage, blood thinners may exacerbate the prognosis.) • For severe dengue, medical care by physicians and nurses can decreasing mortality rates from more than 20% to less than 1%.34
  35. 35. Prevention and Control 35 • Environment al • Chemical • Biological • Insect growth Regulators • Chemical - Space spray • Genetic • Mosquito net • Screening • Repellants • Protective • Clothing Public law Anti Larval Anti Adult Personal Protection Legislative Control
  36. 36. Stages of Mosquito 36
  37. 37. Environmental Prevention Environmental modification- Long lasting physical transformation to reduce vector larval habitats such as good piped water supply. Environmental manipulation- Temporary changes to vector habitats such as frequent emptying and cleaning of water storage containers, cleaning gutters, proper disposal of discarded containers and tyres. Change in human habitation or behavior- Mosquito screening nets in windows, doors; bed nets for sleeping during day time, etc. 37
  38. 38. Example: • Improvement of water supply and water-storage systems • Mosquito-proofing of water-storage containers • Solid waste management • Street cleansing which removes discarded water bearing containers such as plastic cups, bottles, bottle caps, plastic package covers, etc and clean drains regularly • Legislation for building structures to reduce potential larval habitats 38
  39. 39. Aedes aegypti Breeding Sites 39
  40. 40. Chemical Control • Complementary to environmental management • Except in emergencies Biological Only certain species of larvivorous fish -Gambusia affinis, Poecilia reticulata and predatory Insect growth regulators (IGR) • Highly toxic to insect larvae or pupae interfering with development into adults. • Costly and limited availability. 40
  41. 41. Anti-Adult Measures Fogging (Chemical Method) Only in emergency situations • Can be done on day 0,2,7 • Chemicals • Organophosphate • Pyrethroid 41
  42. 42. Personal Protection Measures 42
  43. 43. Legislative Control • Suitable laws and regulations should be enacted and implemented for regulating storage/ utilization of water by communities, various agencies and avoidance of mosquito genic conditions at construction sites, factories. 43
  44. 44. Vaccination against dengue • First dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia® (CYD-TDV) • Developed by Sanofi Pasteur • Licensed in December 2015 • Approved by regulatory authorities in ~20 countries. • The vaccine is targeted for persons living in endemic areas, ranging from 9-45 years of age 44
  45. 45. Community Engagement: • Educating the community on the risks of mosquito- borne diseases; • Engaging with the community to improve participation and mobilization for sustained vector control Active Mosquito and Virus surveillance: • Active monitoring and surveillance of vector abundance and species composition should be carried out to determine effectiveness of control interventions; • Prospectively monitor prevalence of virus in the mosquito population, with active screening of sentinel mosquito collections 45
  46. 46. Policy Related to Dengue National Urban Policy – 2007 The second main objective of the policy - To improve the quality of life of urban inhabitants through creation of clean, safe and prosperous urban environment. Strategies to achieve the above mentioned objective for addressing the issues of eliminating water-born vector-based virus-caused fever like Dengue. These are: ⁃ To encourage and guide local authority to carry out urban development activities according to approved plan, ⁃ To encourage environment friendly public transportation system, ⁃ To develop balanced town and suburb through conservation and sustainable use of natural resources and traditional physical structures, 46
  47. 47. • To develop dense urban settlements with physical facilities by discouraging scattered settlements, • To identify and utilize possible resource for urban infrastructure development. • To develop healthy cities by giving priority to environment conservation while executing town development activities and mobilizing natural resources. • To encourage well facilitated large town and settlements in order to reduce degrading state of natural resources and investment in infrastructure facilities by discouraging development of scattered settlements. • To establish a system of development and implementation of disaster management plan by local institution to reduce loss of lie and property from likely natural disaster 47
  48. 48. National Shelter policy 1996 (Revision 2007) Main Objective -To develop the concept of shelter for all through increased production of environment friendly shelters. Strategy to achieve above objective are To increase in housing production along with upgrading of existing housing stock, To increase and develop required physical infrastructure and service facilities, To improve construction technology and building materials in construction. 48
  49. 49. 49 Type of Articles Journal name & Published year Title Author name and Address
  50. 50. Key Finding ꚛ Dengue is an emerging disease in Nepal. ꚛ It is rapidly spreading into new areas across the country. ꚛ All four DENV serotypes are circulating in Nepal. ꚛ A subsequent DENV infection with a different serotype can lead to severe form of DHF/DDS. ꚛ No specie antiviral treatment is available. ꚛ Treatment is symptomatic and supportive. ꚛ A nationwide integrated epidemiological entomological surveillance needs to be put high on the priority by health policy-makers. 50
  51. 51. 51
  52. 52. Bibliography • Pun, S.B., 2011. Dengue: an emerging disease in Nepal. Journal of the Nepal Medical Association, 51(184). • WHO TDR Neglected Tropical Disease Research [webpage on the Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO); 2013 [cited Dec 23, 2019]. Available from: http://www.who.int/tdr/research/ntd/en/. • Dengue Control – Control Strategies [webpage on the Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO); 2013 [cited Dec 23, 2019]. Available from: http://www.who.int/denguecontrol/control_strategies/en/. • National Guidelines on Prevention, Management and Control of Dengue in Nepal 2019: web : https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/nepal-documents/national-guidelines-on- prevention-management-and-control-of-dengue-in-nepal.pdf?sfvrsn=e02216fd_2 • Annual Report, Department of Health Services 2074/75 (2017/18) web : https://dohs.gov.np/category/annual-report/ • Epidemiology and Disease Control Division web; http://www.edcd.gov.np/section/dengue- control-program 52
  53. 53. 53

×