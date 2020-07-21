Successfully reported this slideshow.
WERNER'S SYNDROME BY- DHARMIK MENDPARA MD-7A1
WHAT IS WERNER SYNDROME? žWerner syndrome is characterized by the dramatic, rapid appearance of features associated with n...
HOW IS WERNER'S SYNDROME INHERITED ● Werner syndrome is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern, which means both copi...
ASSOCIATED DISEASES ● Atherosclerosis ● Osteoporosis ● Diabetes mellitus ● Skin ulcers ● Soft tissue sarcomas ● MFH {malig...
SYMPTOMS ❖ Affected individuals may develop disorders of aging early in life. ❖ Cataracts ❖ Skin ulcers ❖ Type 2 diabetes ...
HOW WERNER'S SYNDROME TESTED OR DIAGNOSED ❏ Diagnosis of werner syndrome is based on physical examination. ❏ The most unus...
OCCURENCE OF WERNER'S SYNDROME ★ Approximately 1 in or 20000 or 13600 people suffer from it in the USA. ★ 1 per 20000-4000...
IS THERE TREATMENT FOR WERNER'S SYNDROME? ➢ Since diabetes may occur in patience their blood sugar level should be checked...
PROGNOSIS AND PREVENTION 1. PROGNOSIS ● The life span of individuals with werner syndrome is reduced. Death occur on an av...
TO- SOFO TSKVITINIDZE
Werner's syndrome

here is the presentation of WERNER'S SYNDROME.

Werner's syndrome

