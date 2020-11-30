Accelerate Migration to the Cloud using Data Virtualization (APAC)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATA VIRTUALIZATION APAC WEBINAR SERIES Sessions Covering Key Data Integration Challenges Solved with Data Virtualization
Accelerate Cloud Migration with Data Virtualization Chris Day Director, APAC Sales Engineering, Denodo Sushant Kumar Produ...
Agenda 1. Challenges with Cloud Migration 2. Migration and Cloud Architecture 3. Cloud Use Cases, Migration and Case Studi...
4 Migrating workloads to Cloud ? It’s Not “If” or “When”, rather How best to Optimize the journey !
5 Understanding Cloud Migration 1. Move data or applications or both from on- premises to Public cloud 2. Move partial wor...
6 Where’s my Data ? Cloud Native, SaaS applications & More Type Of Data Sample Being used for Machine generate d data • Cl...
7 Manage / Integrate Data Across One Or More Clouds And On- Premises Systems ERPOpsCRM data integration DW data integratio...
8 But there are Challenges with Cloud Adoption/Migration • Silos remain (Cost and Interoperability). Lack of strategy. • S...
9 Migration Patterns to the Cloud – 5 R’s Cloud Migration Pattern
10 IT: Flexible Source Architecture Business: Flexible Tool Choice IT can now move at slower speedw/o affecting business B...
11 Key Use Cases in the Cloud using Data Virtualization ONE Analytics & BI in the Cloud TWO Modernizing Applications – Ext...
12 • Legacy Data Integration a.k.a. ETL • Cloud Data Integration • Data Virtualization • Modernizing Data Warehouse in the...
13 Amazon RDS, Aurora US East Availability Zone EMEA Availability Zone On-prem data center Multi-Location Architecture – T...
14 Another scenario where the Hybrid Data Hub is useful is during migration periods • Databases and applications can be gr...
15 Architecture: • Location of data sources • Scaling – Auto / Clustering • Load balancing / High Availability Sizing: • D...
Customer Story
17 Data Virtualization Streamlines the Data Infrastructure at AXA XL THE CHALLENGE: The data management architecture of AX...
18 Data Virtualization in the Cloud
19 • The Denodo Platform acts as the single point of entry to all the different systems, eliminating the need for each con...
20 Paco Hernandez, CoE Lead, Semantic and Data Modeling, AXA XL Denodo in the cloud brings us the flexibility to do a lot ...
Product Demonstration Chris Day Director, APAC Sales Engineering, Denodo
22 The Scenario – Moving Data to the Cloud Modernizing the Data Warehouse in the Cloud Tooffload the warehouse we store hi...
23 Example of the Change Needed What’s the impact of a marketing campaign over time?  Historical sales data offloaded to ...
Demo
25 Key Takeaways • Migrating workloads to cloud can be easy if you plan ahead andpick the right tools. • Cloud has become ...
Next Steps
VIRTUAL November 24-25, 2020 | 9:00am SGT | 12:00pm AEDT The Agile Data Management and Analytics Conference Advancing Clou...
www.denodo.com info@denodo.com
Accelerate Migration to the Cloud using Data Virtualization (APAC)
Accelerate Migration to the Cloud using Data Virtualization (APAC)

  1. 1. DATA VIRTUALIZATION APAC WEBINAR SERIES Sessions Covering Key Data Integration Challenges Solved with Data Virtualization
  2. 2. Accelerate Cloud Migration with Data Virtualization Chris Day Director, APAC Sales Engineering, Denodo Sushant Kumar Product Marketing Manager, Denodo
  3. 3. Agenda 1. Challenges with Cloud Migration 2. Migration and Cloud Architecture 3. Cloud Use Cases, Migration and Case Studies 4. Product Demo 5. Q&A 6. Next Steps
  4. 4. 4 Migrating workloads to Cloud ? It’s Not “If” or “When”, rather How best to Optimize the journey !
  5. 5. 5 Understanding Cloud Migration 1. Move data or applications or both from on- premises to Public cloud 2. Move partial workloads to the cloud, with some still on premises – Hybrid Cloud 3. Migration of on-prem apps /data to multiple public clouds (use case driven) - Multi-Cloud 4. Build an on-premises cloud computing platform – Private Cloud
  6. 6. 6 Where’s my Data ? Cloud Native, SaaS applications & More Type Of Data Sample Being used for Machine generate d data • Clickstream web server logs • IVR logs, App Server logs • DBMS logs • On-line behaviour analysis • Cyber security • Consumer IoT (Sensor data) • Industrial IoT (Sensor data) • Location, temperature, movement, vibration, pressure • Product usage behaviour • Product or equipment performance Human generate d data • Social network data • Inbound email • Competitor news feeds • Documents • Voice interaction data • Unstructured text , sentiment analysis Traditiona l structure d data • Master data • Transaction data • Customer, product, employee, supplier, site,….. • Orders, shipments, returns, payments, adjustments.. External data • Open government data • Weather data • Structured data • Semi-structured data e.g., JSON, XML, AVRO, • Sales impact, distribution impact
  7. 7. 7 Manage / Integrate Data Across One Or More Clouds And On- Premises Systems ERPOpsCRM data integration DW data integration DW On-Premise OLTP systems Cloud OLTP systems
  8. 8. 8 But there are Challenges with Cloud Adoption/Migration • Silos remain (Cost and Interoperability). Lack of strategy. • Security concerns in the Cloud (GDPR …) • Performance bottlenecks (data across regions, infrastructure) • Business downtime (complexity of migration, apps/data sources) • Learning new skills and resources.
  9. 9. 9 Migration Patterns to the Cloud – 5 R’s Cloud Migration Pattern
  10. 10. 10 IT: Flexible Source Architecture Business: Flexible Tool Choice IT can now move at slower speedw/o affecting business Business can now make faster & more sophisticated decisions as all data accessible by any tool of choice Data Driven Agile Reference Architecture using Data Virtualization (Connect + Combine + Consume)
  11. 11. 11 Key Use Cases in the Cloud using Data Virtualization ONE Analytics & BI in the Cloud TWO Modernizing Applications – Extending Data Science THREE Hybrid Data Fabric & Data Lakes in the Cloud FOUR Data Marketplace/ Archive & Compliance Reporting Multi-Cloud & SaaS Data Integration
  12. 12. 12 • Legacy Data Integration a.k.a. ETL • Cloud Data Integration • Data Virtualization • Modernizing Data Warehouse in the Cloud • SaaS Application integration in the Cloud • Accelerate Data Science – using governed and right data sets Solutions to alleviate Cloud Migration/Data Sprawl
  13. 13. 13 Amazon RDS, Aurora US East Availability Zone EMEA Availability Zone On-prem data center Multi-Location Architecture – The role it plays!
  14. 14. 14 Another scenario where the Hybrid Data Hub is useful is during migration periods • Databases and applications can be gradually migrated to the cloud • The DV layer absorbs the changes • Migration is transparent for end users Active Directory Data CenterCloud Hybrid Data Fabric – Migration to Cloud
  15. 15. 15 Architecture: • Location of data sources • Scaling – Auto / Clustering • Load balancing / High Availability Sizing: • Data volume (size) • Concurrency (queries) • Infrastructure choices • Cloud Burst workloads Performance: • Query pushdown • Caching • Networking (VPC) Data Sources: • SaaS applications (SFDC, ServiceNow) • Special connectors for AWS Redshift, Snowflake, Spark SQL, Azure SQL DW) • REST and Odata connectors Best Practices – Data Virtualization in the Cloud
  16. 16. Customer Story
  17. 17. 17 Data Virtualization Streamlines the Data Infrastructure at AXA XL THE CHALLENGE: The data management architecture of AXA XL is extremely complex, with multiple operational source systems. BUSINESS NEEDS: • Multiple stakeholders from different business groups used their own BI tools to access data. This, in turn, lead to latencies in data delivery as well as inconsistencies between different data sets, creating multiple versions of the truth. • There was also a lack of data access control, with no way to trace who accessed what data, or when.
  18. 18. 18 Data Virtualization in the Cloud
  19. 19. 19 • The Denodo Platform acts as the single point of entry to all the different systems, eliminating the need for each consuming application to connect to the sources individually, and in the process making the data architecture nimble. • Business teams are now able to publish more reports, from more sources, more often, without having to move any data. • The Denodo Platform’s data governance and access control framework enables the IT team to implement role- based data access, which makes it easy for AXA XL to comply with local and international data privacy laws such as GDPR. • The consolidated view of data helps improve the representation of business terminology. This allows for one single definition for all of AXA XL’s metrics, providing a higher level of consistency in data and also ensures a single version of truth across data sets. • Data virtualization enabled the AXA XL data management team to perform multiple proofs-of-concepts in the cloud, to test new products and services, much more quickly than other data integration techniques. Data Virtualization Benefits for Axa
  20. 20. 20 Paco Hernandez, CoE Lead, Semantic and Data Modeling, AXA XL Denodo in the cloud brings us the flexibility to do a lot more with a lot less
  21. 21. Product Demonstration Chris Day Director, APAC Sales Engineering, Denodo
  22. 22. 22 The Scenario – Moving Data to the Cloud Modernizing the Data Warehouse in the Cloud Tooffload the warehouse we store historical sales data in a Hadoop cluster Denodo providing data virtualization, governance and security Now you need to update all your reports, dashboards, applications etc. On Premise Cloud
  23. 23. 23 Example of the Change Needed What’s the impact of a marketing campaign over time?  Historical sales data offloaded to Hadoop cluster for cheaper storage  Current sales data – Oracle -> Redshift  Store data – Oracle -> Aurora Sources Combine, Transform & Integrate Consume Base View Source Abstraction join group by state union Hist. Sales 211M Current Sales 68M Store
  24. 24. Demo
  25. 25. 25 Key Takeaways • Migrating workloads to cloud can be easy if you plan ahead andpick the right tools. • Cloud has become an integral part of the data journey. Spend more time on deriving value with data virtualization, rather then re- arranging or replicating data. • Denodo Platform can alleviate complex, heterogenous, multi-cloud landscape to solve you data integration needs and provide insightsin real-time
  26. 26. Next Steps
  27. 27. VIRTUAL November 24-25, 2020 | 9:00am SGT | 12:00pm AEDT The Agile Data Management and Analytics Conference Advancing Cloud, Analytics & Data Science with Logical Data Fabric REGISTER NOW https://denodo.link/2Id87c8
  29. 29. Thanks! www.denodo.com info@denodo.com © Copyright Denodo Technologies. All rights reserved Unless otherwise specified, no part of this PDF file may be reproduced or utilized in any for or by any means, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying and microfilm, without prior the written authorization from Denodo Technologies.

