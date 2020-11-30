Accelerate Migration to the Cloud using Data Virtualization (APAC)

Watch full webinar here: https://bit.ly/2JuD9NC



Organizations are adopting cloud at a fast pace and migration of critical enterprise information resources could be a challenge when dealing with a complex and big data landscape. Building the right data services architecture can help alleviate the pain points, whereby data virtualization comes to the rescue by enabling the companies to gain maximum benefits from cloud initiatives in form of agility, cost savings, and more.



In this webinar, you'll learn:

- How Denodo Platform's multi-location architecture can simplify and accelerate cloud migration.

- Best practices of deploying the Denodo Platform in the cloud.

- Leverage Denodo's virtual data services layer to address and augment cloud solutions such as data warehouse modernization, data science, and data lakes in the cloud.

- Watch a demo showcasing data virtualization and analytics in the cloud.