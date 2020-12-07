Successfully reported this slideshow.
Peter Gijsbers & Edwin Snippen Part of the BlueEarth-Engine 17-11-2020 Computational Framework Deltares
Table of contents 2 • User Roles in the BlueEarth-Digital Environment • Computational Framework process support for the Mo...
Computational Framework (CF) part of BlueEarth-Engine 3 BlueEarth Digital Environment
User Roles 4 Stakeholder – has stake in co-creation process and associated information Facilitator – facilitates stakehold...
Computational Framework provides process support for model analyst 5 Reference model Intervention strategy Updated model(s...
Computational Framework powered by Delft-FEWS specify/modify ➢ Modify model input ➢ Select scenario’s ➢ Specify interventi...
Wrapper Computational Framework execute 7 Workflow Management Run model A database data exchange file (PI) native model da...
Computational Framework analyze 8 compare variable side by side difference between runs difference between runs
Computational Framework archive, share & publish 9
Computational Framework Under construction First applications: • WarmingUP • RIBASIM Let’s take a peek into RIBASIM 10
BlueEarth Digital Environment • Release of the BlueEarth- Computational Framework is expected end 2021 11
Contact blueearth.deltares.org blueearth@deltares.nl @deltares @deltares linkedin.com/company/deltares facebook.com/deltar...
DSD-INT 2020 Computational Framework - Part of the BlueEarth-Engine

Presentation by Peter Gijsbers, Deltares, at the BlueEarth User Day: Explain the past, explore the future, during Delft Software Days - Edition 2020. Monday, 16 November 2020.

DSD-INT 2020 Computational Framework - Part of the BlueEarth-Engine

