Decens Oy is a Finnish ICT service provider.

  1. 1. DECENS OY Company presentation 2017
  2. 2. Decens Oy ICT service provider Established 2008 Headquarters located at Tampere 60 employees of which 2/3 are ICT experts Services are provided from Finland Locations:  Headquarters: Tampere  Branch offices: Jyväskylä, Espoo, Vaasa, Oulu
  3. 3. Financials Net Sales - Services Continuous growth is outcome of good service concepts, technical solutions and extremely competent employees 2017 targets: continue steady organic growth in terms of the service sales, strengthened service capabilities and geographical presence Net Sales
  4. 4. Services
  5. 5. Customer Satisfaction Our clients have their IT environment outsourced on a flate rate with a satisfaction guarantee Customer Satisfaction was 4.5 on 2016 (On a scale from 1 to 5, where 1 is discontent and 5 highly satisfied)
  6. 6. Net Promoter Score
  7. 7. Decens Cloud
  8. 8. Our Clients: less than 200 users http://decens.fi/asiakkaat
  9. 9. Our Clients: 200 to 1000 users http://decens.fi/asiakkaat
  10. 10. Our Clients: more than 1000 users http://decens.fi/asiakkaat
  11. 11. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION

