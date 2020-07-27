Successfully reported this slideshow.
Azure Synapse Analytics end-to-end solution hands-on tips
Enable “Synapse” on your subscription (1/2)
Enable “Synapse” on your subscription (2/2)
# long “Unique Suffix” error
azure synapse analytics end-to-end solution-hands-on at 20200728

These slides are tips to complete hands-on below
https://github.com/microsoft/MCW-Azure-Synapse-Analytics-and-AI

azure synapse analytics end-to-end solution-hands-on at 20200728

  1. 1. Azure Synapse Analytics end-to-end solution hands-on tips
  2. 2. # hands-on note 1. Enable “Synapse” resource provider on your subscription with following next pages 2. Visit https://github.com/microsoft/MCW-Azure-Synapse-Analytics-and-AI 3. Open “Hands-on lab/Before the HOL - Azure Synapse Analytics and AI.md” • Task 2: Put • Require to choose your region among below * 'westus2,eastus,northeurope,westeurope,southeastasia,australiaeast, westcentralus,southcentralus,eastus2,uksouth,westus' • “Unique Suffix” as unique globally but avoid long one • Confirm on other page to avoid long “Unique Suffix” error • Azure resources deployments would take about 10 min • Task 4: Make sure to execute and complete “az login“ on Cloud Shell – Azure Portal • Task 5: Command completion would take about 8 min 4. Open “Hands-on lab/HOL step-by step - Azure Synapse Analytics and AI.md” • Today’s goal is to complete until exercise 4 • Exercise 2 • Task 2 • 18: Refresh browser with F5 if mapping between input and output columns wouldn’t come up • 26: Data copy will takes about 45 min
  3. 3. Enable “Synapse” on your subscription (1/2)
  4. 4. Enable “Synapse” on your subscription (2/2)
  5. 5. # long “Unique Suffix” error

