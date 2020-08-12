Sppu e content

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEVELOPING E-CONTENT- AN ALTERNATIVE LMS Dr.Vaishali Tiwari Principal , Shree Shaj Institute of Professional Studies Kharg...
ONLINE- THE BEST OPTION AHEAD • Advancement of Internet and world wide web (www) • Easy & affordable access • Digital/ Sma...
E-content development is meant to • understand the meaning andstandards of E-content learning objectives • help in designi...
STRUCTURE OF E-COURSES • Week 1:E-learning • Week 2: E-Content Design • Week 3: Content Authoring Tools • Week 4: Document...
ANALYSIS • To analyse the learning content • To develop profiles of the target group • To formulate the objectives of lear...
CREATING INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN DOCUMENT (IDD) • This is a unique Instructional Design Strategy with high-quality plan of th...
SCRIPTING • Finalization of the content for each course • Division the course into different modules • Each screen to be d...
PROTOTYPE DEVELOPMENT • Use of PPT for slide show • Content on screen and audio to be finalized • Priority for screen, int...
DEVELOPING THE COURSE WITHOUT INCLUDING AUDIO • Involvement of target groups and stakeholders to examine and feedback • Ch...
DEVELOPING THE COURSE WITHAUDIO • Approval of the stakeholders • Essential for the quality of the audio and perfection of ...
CREATING THE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM VERSION • Creation of Learning Management System version • Comparability of course...
PROGRAM OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS • Plan for e-Learning development • Accomplishment of programme • Feedback to the objec...
CULTURAL FIT/ INADHERENCE WITH PROGRAMME OBJECTIVES • Institutional mission, vision & culture • Curriculum to fit in well ...
CONTENTAND STRATEGY • Focus on content • Topics and subtopics • Bridge the learning deficit • Brainstorm a list of topics ...
STORYBOARD AND DESIGN • Analyzing, planning and organizing to influence Instructional Design of the storyboard. • Previous...
DEVELOPMENT & REVISION • Before your storyboard comes to life at the development stage, • How the learner will view the mo...
TESTING AND REVISION Depending on the needs of your institution • A soft rollout of the curriculum to a focus test group i...
Learning Management Systems • Totara Learn • CrossKnowledge LearningSuite • CanopyLAB - Social Learning Powered byAI • Can...
Sppu e content

DR VAISHALI TIWARI

Published in: Education
Sppu e content

  1. 1. DEVELOPING E-CONTENT- AN ALTERNATIVE LMS Dr.Vaishali Tiwari Principal , Shree Shaj Institute of Professional Studies Khargone M.P. Contact: 9407431777 Email.drvaishalitiwari777@gmail.com
  2. 2. ONLINE- THE BEST OPTION AHEAD • Advancement of Internet and world wide web (www) • Easy & affordable access • Digital/ Smart Classroom through innovative digital devices and tools • Information by accessing the Internet through mobile phones and computers, or chatting with friends on a social networking site • Improvement in educational outcomes • Effective Teaching and Learning • Enhancement of educational opportunities and benefits to the Millennial
  3. 3. E-content development is meant to • understand the meaning andstandards of E-content learning objectives • help in designing and developing digital resources for teaching and learning Any course aims • in providing knowledge and skill for teachers to cater to present day learners and their learning styles.
  4. 4. STRUCTURE OF E-COURSES • Week 1:E-learning • Week 2: E-Content Design • Week 3: Content Authoring Tools • Week 4: Documentation & Presentation Tools • Week 5: Graphics &Animation • Week 6: Audio and Podcasting • Week 7: Online VideoCreation • Week 8:Surveys/Polling/Quizzes • Week 9: Project Work: Development of E-Content
  5. 5. ANALYSIS • To analyse the learning content • To develop profiles of the target group • To formulate the objectives of learning • To frame properinstructional strategy for easy presentation of the content STEPS OF E-CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
  6. 6. CREATING INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN DOCUMENT (IDD) • This is a unique Instructional Design Strategy with high-quality plan of the whole instructional approach. • Stress on solving problems, scenarios and avatars • Emphasis on division of content (courses, screens, or even modules) with all the visual and instructional elements
  7. 7. SCRIPTING • Finalization of the content for each course • Division the course into different modules • Each screen to be decided • The use of word document or a PowerPoint presentation
  8. 8. PROTOTYPE DEVELOPMENT • Use of PPT for slide show • Content on screen and audio to be finalized • Priority for screen, interactivities , colors, images, andanimations • Need for logical writing, rewriting, and revisions • Prototype for eLearning content management system
  9. 9. DEVELOPING THE COURSE WITHOUT INCLUDING AUDIO • Involvement of target groups and stakeholders to examine and feedback • Changes to the content and narration by stakeholders • Development of audio-video presentation • The audio file is created only when the audio script is final • Very costly affair for creation of an audio file and recreation it with any iterations.
  10. 10. DEVELOPING THE COURSE WITHAUDIO • Approval of the stakeholders • Essential for the quality of the audio and perfection of pronunciation • Synchronization of audio with onscreen text and animations.
  11. 11. CREATING THE LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM VERSION • Creation of Learning Management System version • Comparability of course with the particular LMS • Hosting on the learning platform and go live
  12. 12. PROGRAM OBJECTIVES AND CONSTRAINTS • Plan for e-Learning development • Accomplishment of programme • Feedback to the objectives for best course of action • A list of possible project constraints, such as budget, timing, andscheduling • understanding training needs
  13. 13. CULTURAL FIT/ INADHERENCE WITH PROGRAMME OBJECTIVES • Institutional mission, vision & culture • Curriculum to fit in well with the learning landscape of your organization • Benchmarking curriculum • Course outcomes
  14. 14. CONTENTAND STRATEGY • Focus on content • Topics and subtopics • Bridge the learning deficit • Brainstorm a list of topics to sort and consolidate the topics into concise units of study. • Write a learning objective for each of these topics and use an action verb • Demonstrate a specific skill
  15. 15. STORYBOARD AND DESIGN • Analyzing, planning and organizing to influence Instructional Design of the storyboard. • Previous experience of leaners with the content can dictate the entry point they need. • A logical progression through the topic and sub-topics, peppered with examples, real-life scenarios or interactions to increase learner engagement. • Visual graphic elements further enhance learning as do animations and video The following key elements are required for storyboard of a module • An audio script for narration • Graphics, animations, photos • Onscreen text • Sound effects and music • Learner interactions video and • Assessments, feedback and remediation • Scoring and next steps
  16. 16. DEVELOPMENT & REVISION • Before your storyboard comes to life at the development stage, • How the learner will view the module: laptop, mobile device, or both?. • Use of preferred course-writing software, input the onscreen elements, create interactions and assessments and align any animated objects to the audio narration. • LMS specialist should be in contact with the developer to discuss publishing preferences
  17. 17. TESTING AND REVISION Depending on the needs of your institution • A soft rollout of the curriculum to a focus test group isessential. • Stakeholders should review the developed modules and give feedback. • Detailed instructions as to what kind of feedback you want. • Conflicting personal opinions and review of feedback by a designated person
  18. 18. Learning Management Systems • Totara Learn • CrossKnowledge LearningSuite • CanopyLAB - Social Learning Powered byAI • Canvas • ArloTraining ManagementSoftware • Inquisiq • Skillcast LMS • Adobe Captivate Prime • iSpring Learn • uQualio® • GyrusAim • TalentLMS • Moodle • Knolyx • Looop • Chamilo • Skolera ULP • LearnUpon LMS • GoSkills • LearnWorlds • Easy LMS • Nimble LMS • LearnAmp • Docebo • Open edX • Kallidus Learn • Kallidus Learn • Coassemble

