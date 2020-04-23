Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Getting started with AWS: Storage O n l i n e W ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Agenda Quick overview of definitions Amazon RDS ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Broad database and analytics services portfolio ...
© 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Aurora MySQL- and PostgreSQL-compatible r...
Thank you! © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AWS SSA Webinar 9 - Getting Started on AWS: Storage

29 views

Published on

Deck for getting started on AWS with Storage.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AWS SSA Webinar 9 - Getting Started on AWS: Storage

  1. 1. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Getting started with AWS: Storage O n l i n e W e b i n a r – 2 0 2 0 / 0 4 / 2 3 Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate Amazon Web Services @cobusbernard cobusbernard cobusbernard
  2. 2. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Agenda Quick overview of definitions Amazon RDS Amazon S3 Amazon EBS Amazon EFS Q&A
  3. 3. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
  4. 4. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Broad database and analytics services portfolio Relational databases Non-relational databases Data warehouses Hadoop and Spark Amazon Redshift Amazon EMR Operational analytics Amazon Elasticsearch Service Amazon Aurora Amazon DynamoDB Business Intelligence Amazon QuickSight Amazon RDS Amazon DocumentDB Amazon ElastiCache Real-time analytics Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka PostgreSQL logstash elasticsearch kibana
  5. 5. © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Amazon Aurora MySQL- and PostgreSQL-compatible relational database built for the cloud Performance and availability of commercial-grade databases at 1/10th the cost Performance and scalability Availability and durability Highly secure Fully managed 5x the throughput of standard MySQL and 3x that of standard PostgreSQL; scale out up to 15 read replicas Fault-tolerant, self-healing storage; six copies of data across three Availability Zones; continuous backup to Amazon S3 Network isolation, encryption at rest/transit, compliance and assurance programs Managed by Amazon RDS: No server provisioning, software patching, setup, configuration, or backups
  6. 6. Thank you! © 2020, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cobus Bernard Sr Developer Advocate Amazon Web Services @cobusbernard cobusbernard cobusbernard

×