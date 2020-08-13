テレワーク下の要件定義（RDRA：ラドラ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
複雑なコミュニケーションを要求される要件定義をビデオ会議 で推進するための仕組みをご紹介しますＲＤＲＡ：Ｒｅｌａｔｉｏｎｓｈｉｐ Ｄｒｉｖｅｎ Ｒｅｑｕｉｒｅｍｅｎｔ Ａｎａｌｙｓｉｓ
• ㈱バリューソース 代表取締役 • 神崎 善司 • FACEBOOK PAGE：要件定義の散歩道 HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/YOUKENNOTSUBO?REF=HL • TWITTER：@ZENZENGOOD • モデ...
要件定義あるある 一覧 テンプレート 内容 概要 フォーマットを埋め るのが要件定義だ 使いやす い画面 この画面と機能で差別化で きるからこれを実装しよう 調達や物流ははどうし ますか？ 考えてない とりあえず実装したら見え てくるんじゃない...
テレワークあるある ビデオ会議 伝わらない 雰囲気 個人作業が全体 とつながらない 続かない集中力 話が散らばる 「えっ そういう意味だったの」 私は何をすれば いいんだろう 結局何か決まっ たの？ 画面の細かい話 だけで時間切れ になった 個...
ビデオ会議の議論を促進する ビデオ会議可視化して 議論する ダイアグラムを使って個 人の作業方法を確認 RDRAモデルに 全てを込める 複数のダイアグラムを 組み合わせ、議論を かみ合わせる 伝わらない 雰囲気 個人作業が全体 とつながらない ...
要件定義の仕事を明確にする RDRA ビデオ会議 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 ビデオ会議と個人作業の好循環 仕事のつながりでゴールを目指す 1. RDRAとは 2. ダイアグラムを使って仕事を定義 3. 迷走しな...
RDRAの考え方
RDRAが解決したい世界 8 一覧 テンプレート 内容 概要 ガントチャート マネージャー 一覧があればガン トチャートが作れる 管理指向が強いプロジェクトの精度の低い問題 整合していない ドキュメント 全体の整合を考え る人も時間もない アジ...
RDRAの立ち位置 • 要件定義は仕様を決めるためのINPUT 9 システム 要件定義 システムを取 り巻く環境 Input 詳細な仕様システムの事だ け記述した要件 定義 Input 詳細な仕様 RDRA システムを取 り巻く環境 システム
要件定義を仕組み化する システム価値 システム外部環境 システム境界 システム 依存 WhyWhyWhy アイコン アイコン アイコン アイコン システムに 価値をもたら す視点 システムの使わ れ方を示す視点 システムの入 出力を明らか にす...
アイコンの関係 システム 価値 システム境界 システム 外部システム 要求 アクター システム外部環境 利用シーン 業務フロー バリエー ション 条件 業務 ビジネス ユースケース 業務 業務 業務 アクティビティ 画面 ユースケース イベント...
ダイアグラムで要件を定義する システム価値 システム外部環境 システム境界 システム 外部システム ユースケース バリエーション 条件 アクター 業務 業務 業務 業務 ビジネス コンテキスト ビジネス ユースケース 業務フロー 利用シーン 要...
ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 UC複合図 UC UC UC 情報モデル 情報 バリエーション 条件 バリエー ション バリエー ション 条件 システムコンテキスト 目的 要求モデル 要求 UC複合図 アクテ...
ダイアグラムの関係 システム価値 システム外部環境 シ ス テ ム 境 界 シ ス テ ム 情報モデル バリエーション 条件 バリエーション / 条件 状態モデ ル 状態遷移 組 織 組 織 ビジネス ユースケース システム コンテキスト 目的...
ビジネスルールを表現する • ビジネスルールの源泉 • ビジネス要素 • 情報モデル • 状態モデル • 導出 • ビジネス要素 ⇒ 概念 • ビジネス要素 ⇒ バリエーション • 情報モデル ⇒ 多重度が条件となる • 状態モデル ⇒ 条件の...
図書館システム ASTAH版 コ ン テ キ ス ト ・要 求 ビ ジ ネ ス ユ ー ス ケ ー ス UC 複 合 図 バリエーション 条件 貸出・ 返却 会員 管理 蔵書 管理 会員登録 期限管理 棚卸 書籍補充 窓口貸出 Web予約 返却...
RDRAの関心 • RDRAの要件定義の関心事項 • 素早く定義する • その場で作りその場で「決める」 アイコンのつながりを使って導出する • どんどん作り どんどん直す 分析的に進め 徐々に精度を上げる • 精度を高める • 整合性を高め網...
RDRAは何を変えるのか 18 物事のつながりで詳細を語る 成果物作成よりも合意を重視 一覧と詳細 ユース ケース 画面 データ イベント 物事の関係性を語る 一人で考え一人で作成 成果物作成が目的 精度の高い要件を明らかにす るのが目的 成果...
ダイアグラムを使って仕事を定義
ゴールにつながる仕事を定義する • 要件定義のゴールを明確にする • 要件を組み立て方を共有する • RDRAのダイアグラムで仕事を定義する RDRA 仕事 仕事 仕事仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 ・システム化スコープを決める ・仕...
ビデオ会議 ビデオ会議 ビデオ会議と個人作業の役割分担 セッションによる認識合わせ ・方向性の検討 ・考え方の共有 ・作業内容の確認 個別打合せ 個人作業を全 体につなげる ビデオ会議でベクトルを合わせ個人作業で量をさばく 個人作業でダイア グ...
ダイアグラム毎の役割 コア表現 情報モデル 状態モデル 目的 システム コンテキスト 要求モデル 業務フロー 階層化してスコープを決める システム化の方向性を求める システムの詳細化 22 ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫...
ビジネスとダイアグラムの対応 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る ビジネス要素 メンバー全員がRDRAの構造を理解して議論する
要 件 仕 様 企 画 カスタマー ジャーニーマップ RDRA ユーザーストー リーマッピング ビデオ会議 セッション 個人作業 ビデオ会議 個別 ビジネスモデル キャンバス ヒアリング 検討 資料調査 要件の組立 要件の方向性検討 コアの洗い...
仕事：要件の方向性検討 ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会 社 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 • システムに関わるビジネスの スコープを合意する • 要求で方向性...
仕事：コアの洗い出し 情報モデル 情報 状態モデル 状態 バリエーション 条件 バリエー ション バリエー ション 条件 ビデオ会議 個人作業 • 思いつく主要な用語を洗い出す • 主要な関連を関係づける • ビジネスを駆動する用語を構造化する...
仕事：要件の組み立て UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件...
階層表現とコア表現で整合を保つ 28 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る ビジネスを階層化しシステムに（UC）つなぐ コア表現でUC横断に整合性を確保する ビジネスコンテキスト 組織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス...
迷走しない効率的な進め方
どうやってスムーズに進めるか？ • ダイアグラムだけでは迷走は防げない • お客さんとの限られた打合せで、どうやってゴールにたどり着くか • 不確実性をいかにコントロールするか フォーカスを 合わせる 要件を組 み立てる 要件を分析する • フ...
仕事をスムーズに進めるために RDRA ビデオ会議 • 俯瞰的視点で方向性の合意 • 個人作業の内容確認と考え方の合意 ビデオ会議 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 • ビデオ会議と個人作業の効果的な循環の実現 • 議論をブラさない進め方をする • 定義...
スムーズに進めるための進め方 要 件 の 組 立 フェーズ１：議論のベースを作る フェーズ２：要件の形を作る フェーズ３：ビジネスルールの明示 議論がブレないように全体 を作りこむ 精度よりも枠組みを出すこ とを優先する UC複合図 UC複合図...
RDRA推進手順イメージ ビジネスコ ンテキスト 業務 業務 情報モデル 状態モデル Step1 Step2 Step3 Step4 要 件 の 組 立 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 ビジネスコ ンテキスト 業務 業務 ビジネ...
定義データを加工してビデオ会議を促進する 複雑度 数 量 小 多 単純 普通 複雑 C B B 難易度を分析 情報 条件 UC 状態 低い 高い 難易度 高い低い 状態 情報 状態 UC 条件 UC 情報 バリエーショ ン システムの難しさ個々...
仕組：ビジネス表現からシステムにつなぐ 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る BUC ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス ...
仕組：難易度からシステム特性を分析する • 難易度は複雑度と数量でレベルを決める • 難易度が分かるとゴールや進め方の方針を出せる 難易度レベル：A、B、C 複雑度 数 量 小 多 単純 普通 複雑 C B B 複雑度と数量の関係から判断 A ...
仕組：ユースケースの特徴を分析 情報 条件 UC 状態 モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情...
仕組：システムの偏りを分析する 情報 条件 UC 状態 低い 高い 難易度 高い低い 状態 情 報 状態 UC 条件 UC 情報 バリエー ション システムの難しさ個々のUCの難しさ • よくある会話 • このシステムは規模は大きいけど、出力が...
仕組：ビジネス要素の関わりから正しさを検証する 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 関係の個数 列ラベル ア ク タ ー ア ク タ...
各ダイアグラムの状態で状況を把握する セッション 個人作業 フェーズ Step 作業の方法説明 レビュー 組み立 て 個人作業 のやり方 ネタ集め 組み立て １： 議論の ベースを 作る １ １：業務、BUCを洗い出す ２ 2：スコープの把握 ...
ビデオ会議 まとめ 依存性を使って要件を定義 その場で表現その場で合意 その場で記述 ビジネスからシステムにつなげて要件を組み立てる システム外部環境システム 価値 システム境界 システム 外部システム 要求 アク ター 利用シーン 業務フロー...
• RDRAのご質問 • ツイッター • @ZENZENGOOD • RDRAのセミナー • RDRAの導入支援 • メール • ZKAN@VSA.CO.JP
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

テレワーク下の要件定義（RDRA：ラドラ

19 views

Published on

2020年7月22日に開催したオンラインセミナー「テレワーク下の要件定義（RDRA：ラドラ）」での使用スライドです。

■講師
株式会社バリューソース
代表取締役　神崎 善司様

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

テレワーク下の要件定義（RDRA：ラドラ

  1. 1. 複雑なコミュニケーションを要求される要件定義をビデオ会議 で推進するための仕組みをご紹介しますＲＤＲＡ：Ｒｅｌａｔｉｏｎｓｈｉｐ Ｄｒｉｖｅｎ Ｒｅｑｕｉｒｅｍｅｎｔ Ａｎａｌｙｓｉｓ
  2. 2. • ㈱バリューソース 代表取締役 • 神崎 善司 • FACEBOOK PAGE：要件定義の散歩道 HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/YOUKENNOTSUBO?REF=HL • TWITTER：@ZENZENGOOD • モデリング好き • 表記法を考えるのが好き • 要件定義手法「RDRA」を定義 • 仕事 • RDRA導入支援 • 要件定義支援 • 既存システム可視化支援 • モデリング・要件定義セミナー 2
  3. 3. 要件定義あるある 一覧 テンプレート 内容 概要 フォーマットを埋め るのが要件定義だ 使いやす い画面 この画面と機能で差別化で きるからこれを実装しよう 調達や物流ははどうし ますか？ 考えてない とりあえず実装したら見え てくるんじゃない 精度の低い要件定義 あいまいな要件 実装すると仕様は見えるよ うになるけど、要件が見え るようになりますか？ 時間切れになる要件定義 お客さんと週２回の打 合せだと８回しかない クールな機能 今週お客さんは主張 で打合せできないって整合性は 頭の中
  4. 4. テレワークあるある ビデオ会議 伝わらない 雰囲気 個人作業が全体 とつながらない 続かない集中力 話が散らばる 「えっ そういう意味だったの」 私は何をすれば いいんだろう 結局何か決まっ たの？ 画面の細かい話 だけで時間切れ になった 個人作業 個人作業
  5. 5. ビデオ会議の議論を促進する ビデオ会議可視化して 議論する ダイアグラムを使って個 人の作業方法を確認 RDRAモデルに 全てを込める 複数のダイアグラムを 組み合わせ、議論を かみ合わせる 伝わらない 雰囲気 個人作業が全体 とつながらない 続かない集中力 話が散らばる 「えっ そういう意味だったの」 私は何をすれば いいんだろう ダイアグラムで仕 事を明確にする 結局何か決まったの？画面の細かい話だけで時間 切れになった 議論の結果をダイ アグラムに込める 俯瞰した図で 議論する ダイアグラムで 用語を定義する ダイアグラム： 図的なモデル表現
  6. 6. 要件定義の仕事を明確にする RDRA ビデオ会議 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 ビデオ会議と個人作業の好循環 仕事のつながりでゴールを目指す 1. RDRAとは 2. ダイアグラムを使って仕事を定義 3. 迷走しない効率的な進め方
  7. 7. RDRAの考え方
  8. 8. RDRAが解決したい世界 8 一覧 テンプレート 内容 概要 ガントチャート マネージャー 一覧があればガン トチャートが作れる 管理指向が強いプロジェクトの精度の低い問題 整合していない ドキュメント 全体の整合を考え る人も時間もない アジャイル開発 いつ終わるんだ問題 工 数 時間 新規開発 手戻り開発 独立した部分を開発 している間は手戻り はないのでスムーズ に開発が行える 実装済みの部分に関わ る変更が手戻りになる 手戻り開発が増え新規開発 に手が回らなくなる 重なった部分につながる 部分が手戻りになる 手戻りが少ない開発 時点が分からない システム 保守開発のリリース後トラブル問題 企画 サポート 運用 開発 テスター マーケ 営業 誰も関心を払わ ない部分がある 誰も今のシステムの 全体像を知らない 障害 影響範囲が 分からない
  9. 9. RDRAの立ち位置 • 要件定義は仕様を決めるためのINPUT 9 システム 要件定義 システムを取 り巻く環境 Input 詳細な仕様システムの事だ け記述した要件 定義 Input 詳細な仕様 RDRA システムを取 り巻く環境 システム
  10. 10. 要件定義を仕組み化する システム価値 システム外部環境 システム境界 システム 依存 WhyWhyWhy アイコン アイコン アイコン アイコン システムに 価値をもたら す視点 システムの使わ れ方を示す視点 システムの入 出力を明らか にする視点 システム化対 象の仕事上 の情報と状態 10 RDRAレイヤー
  11. 11. アイコンの関係 システム 価値 システム境界 システム 外部システム 要求 アクター システム外部環境 利用シーン 業務フロー バリエー ション 条件 業務 ビジネス ユースケース 業務 業務 業務 アクティビティ 画面 ユースケース イベント 情報 状態 状態 遷移 依存 11 BUC：ビジネスユースケース UC： ユースケース
  12. 12. ダイアグラムで要件を定義する システム価値 システム外部環境 システム境界 システム 外部システム ユースケース バリエーション 条件 アクター 業務 業務 業務 業務 ビジネス コンテキスト ビジネス ユースケース 業務フロー 利用シーン 要求モデル システム コンテキスト 状態 状態モデル 情報モデルバリエーション / 条件 画面 イベント UC複合図 UC複合図 業務フロー 利用シーン付き ユースケース 12
  13. 13. ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 UC複合図 UC UC UC 情報モデル 情報 バリエーション 条件 バリエー ション バリエー ション 条件 システムコンテキスト 目的 要求モデル 要求 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 RDRAの構造 状態モデル 状態 UC UC UC UC UC UC 業務 BUC： ビジネスユースケース ビジネス要素 アクティビティ UC： ユースケース 画面 イベント UC：ユースケース 外部システム アクター 外部システム 要求 情報 状態 バリエーション 条件 組織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社
  14. 14. ダイアグラムの関係 システム価値 システム外部環境 シ ス テ ム 境 界 シ ス テ ム 情報モデル バリエーション 条件 バリエーション / 条件 状態モデ ル 状態遷移 組 織 組 織 ビジネス ユースケース システム コンテキスト 目的 要求モデル UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 UC複合図 UC 情報 画面 イベント 条件 状態モデル 状態遷移 業務フロー or 利用シーン 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 ビジネスコンテキスト 14 システム価値 システム外部環境 シ ス テ ム 境 界 シ ス テ ム 情報モデル バリエーション 条件 バリエーション / 条件 状態モデル 状態遷移 ビジネス コンテキスト 組 織 組 織 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 ビジネス ユースケース システム コンテキスト 目的 要求モデル 状態モデル 状態遷移 条件 UC複合図 業務フロー付き UC 情報 画面 イベント UC 情報 画面 イベント Act Act UC複合図 業務フロー付き 条件 UC 情報 画面 イベント UC 情報 画面 イベント Act Act 条件 UC複合図 業務フロー付き UC 情報 画面 イベント UC 情報 画面 イベント Act Act UC複合図 業務フロー付き 条件 UC 情報 画面 イベント UC 情報 画面 イベント Act Act UC複合図 業務フロー付き 条件 UC 情報 画面 イベント UC 情報 画面 イベント Act Act 仕事に流れが無い場合 はアクティビティの代わ りに利用シーンを置く 業務フローあり
  15. 15. ビジネスルールを表現する • ビジネスルールの源泉 • ビジネス要素 • 情報モデル • 状態モデル • 導出 • ビジネス要素 ⇒ 概念 • ビジネス要素 ⇒ バリエーション • 情報モデル ⇒ 多重度が条件となる • 状態モデル ⇒ 条件の軸になる 蔵書の貸出 を登録する 情報モデル 貸出中 在庫中 貸出図書の返 却を登録する 蔵書 会員 貸出 図書 本 貸出 予約 状態モデル 図書館 貸出・ 返却 蔵書 管理書架 蔵書 ビジネスコンテキスト ビジネス要素 バリエーション 条件 会員 種別 15 条件 ・バリエーションの組み合わせ ・バリエーションと状態の組み合わせ
  16. 16. 図書館システム ASTAH版 コ ン テ キ ス ト ・要 求 ビ ジ ネ ス ユ ー ス ケ ー ス UC 複 合 図 バリエーション 条件 貸出・ 返却 会員 管理 蔵書 管理 会員登録 期限管理 棚卸 書籍補充 窓口貸出 Web予約 返却 状態モデル 情報モデル 16
  17. 17. RDRAの関心 • RDRAの要件定義の関心事項 • 素早く定義する • その場で作りその場で「決める」 アイコンのつながりを使って導出する • どんどん作り どんどん直す 分析的に進め 徐々に精度を上げる • 精度を高める • 整合性を高め網羅性を確保する考え方の明示 • プロジェクトの特性に応じて使い分ける • 要件定義を精度高く行う • アジャイル開発の入力にする ＢＵＣまでを素早く導出 • ビジネスルールの明示 バリエーション、条件の整備 状態モデルの整備 • 保守開発の品質を上げたい • 関係者の認識を合わせる • システムの今を表す 既存システムの可視化
  18. 18. RDRAは何を変えるのか 18 物事のつながりで詳細を語る 成果物作成よりも合意を重視 一覧と詳細 ユース ケース 画面 データ イベント 物事の関係性を語る 一人で考え一人で作成 成果物作成が目的 精度の高い要件を明らかにす るのが目的 成果物ではなく要件を組立てる 複数視点の構造がWhyを語る 詳細化に関心 複数視点の関係に関心 みんなで考えその場で作成 What Why Howに向きやすい 文章で内容を語る 要件 定義
  19. 19. ダイアグラムを使って仕事を定義
  20. 20. ゴールにつながる仕事を定義する • 要件定義のゴールを明確にする • 要件を組み立て方を共有する • RDRAのダイアグラムで仕事を定義する RDRA 仕事 仕事 仕事仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 ・システム化スコープを決める ・仕様化の土台を作る 要件 仕様 設計 実装 テスト 不明確な仕様に対 応できるレベルの 要件を定義 仕様 要件定義のゴール スコープ 依存 仕様仕様 システム化スコープを決めるもの 「システムに関わるアクターはXXX、XXXです」 これでスコープを表せます 「このシステムで実現するUCはXXX、XXX」 より明確にユースケースで表現することもできます 組み立て方を共有し、 仕事を明確にする
  21. 21. ビデオ会議 ビデオ会議 ビデオ会議と個人作業の役割分担 セッションによる認識合わせ ・方向性の検討 ・考え方の共有 ・作業内容の確認 個別打合せ 個人作業を全 体につなげる ビデオ会議でベクトルを合わせ個人作業で量をさばく 個人作業でダイア グラムを作成する 個人作業 各ダイアグラムの特徴を 使ってセッションを回す UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 ダイアグラムの組立 方を共有し仕事を 明確にする 次回までにここ まで作成します
  22. 22. ダイアグラム毎の役割 コア表現 情報モデル 状態モデル 目的 システム コンテキスト 要求モデル 業務フロー 階層化してスコープを決める システム化の方向性を求める システムの詳細化 22 ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC UC UC UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 プロジェクトの状況に応じてダイアグラムを使い分ける バリエーション 条件 バリエーション 条件 整合性を維持する 階層化して大規模システムに対応
  23. 23. ビジネスとダイアグラムの対応 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る ビジネス要素 メンバー全員がRDRAの構造を理解して議論する
  24. 24. 要 件 仕 様 企 画 カスタマー ジャーニーマップ RDRA ユーザーストー リーマッピング ビデオ会議 セッション 個人作業 ビデオ会議 個別 ビジネスモデル キャンバス ヒアリング 検討 資料調査 要件の組立 要件の方向性検討 コアの洗い出し ビデオ会議・個人作業とダイアグラムの対応 ビジネス コンテキスト システム コンテキスト ビジネス ユースケース図 機能要求 非機能要求 情報モデル 状態モデル バリエーション UC複合図 認識を合わせる ダイアグラム 整合を合わせる ダイアグラム 要件の詳細を詰 めるダイアグラム
  25. 25. 仕事：要件の方向性検討 ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会 社 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 • システムに関わるビジネスの スコープを合意する • 要求で方向性を確認する ビデオ会議 個人作業 • システム化対象の業務を洗い 出す • 業務に関わるビジネス要素を 共有する • 業務はビジネス要素を使ってビ ジネスする • 残りのビジネスユースケース図を 個人作業で作成する • 業務とビジネス要素の関わりを共 有し、その知識を使ってBUCに分 割する ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビデオ会議 内で作り方 を合意する 残りを個人作 業で作成する • 同じ業務でもビジネス要素が 変わればBUCは変わる • 個人作業の確認としてビジ ネスユースケース図をみん なで作る • ビジネス要素の認識を合わ せる UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC UC UC ビデオ会議の中で 必要なアクティビ ティ、UCを洗い出す • BUC内のアクティビティとUC をみんなで行い認識を合わ せる • 関わるビジネス要素と相互 作用をアクティビティとして組 み立てる • 個人作業でできる場合は個人でた たき台を作成 • BUC単位に業務フローを作成する • アクティビティはビジネス要素の相 互作用として組み立てる ビジネス要素に対す る認識が個人作業を はかどらせる 仕事の単位 要求モデル ビジネス要素 組織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス
  26. 26. 仕事：コアの洗い出し 情報モデル 情報 状態モデル 状態 バリエーション 条件 バリエー ション バリエー ション 条件 ビデオ会議 個人作業 • 思いつく主要な用語を洗い出す • 主要な関連を関係づける • ビジネスを駆動する用語を構造化する • 構造化することで用語の意味を把握する ビジネスコンテキスト、 BUC図を作成する中で出 てきた用語を整理する • アクションを起こすために認識すべき、状 態を洗い出す • 主要なものの周辺の用語を洗い 出す • 抜けている関係を追記する 情報モデル 状態モデル • 思いつく状態を洗い出す • 個人作業のたたき台をみんなで 見直す • 状態をつなげてたたき台を作る 状態モデル • ビジネス要素からバリエーションを洗い 出す • 情報、状態をバリエーションに置き換える • 思いつくバリエーションを洗い出 す • バリエーションの要素を確認す る • バリエーションの要素を洗い出す • 条件の軸を洗い出す • バリエーション • 状態 バリエーションはビジネスを 変えていくパラメータになる 情報モデル
  27. 27. 仕事：要件の組み立て UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 UC複合図 アクティ ビティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 ビデオ会議 個人作業 • 典型的な部分をピックアップし てみんなで作成する • 個人作業のたたき台をみんな で確認する • 個人作業で明らかになった課 題、問題に対応する • トップダウンで洗い出された UCに入出力（画面、イベント） と情報をつなげる 洗い出されたUCに画面、 情報、イベントを追記する ビジネス要素の相互作用を意識 して必要な入出力を追記する • みんなで作成した部分を参考 に残りの部分を作成する • たたき台として作成する • 分からない部分も強引に進め て課題、問題を洗い出す UC複合図 アクティビ ティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 ビデオ会議の中で典型 的なものを作成する ビデオ会議の中で組 み立て方を確認する
  28. 28. 階層表現とコア表現で整合を保つ 28 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る ビジネスを階層化しシステムに（UC）つなぐ コア表現でUC横断に整合性を確保する ビジネスコンテキスト 組織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 バリエーション 条件 状態モデル 状態 UC UC UC UCUC UC 情報モデル 情報 ビデオ会議はアイコンのつながりを議論し、方向性を決め、認識を合わせる 状態は情報で 保持される UC複合図 UC 情報 UC UC 情報はUCで 変更される 状態はUCで 遷移する UC：ユースケース
  29. 29. 迷走しない効率的な進め方
  30. 30. どうやってスムーズに進めるか？ • ダイアグラムだけでは迷走は防げない • お客さんとの限られた打合せで、どうやってゴールにたどり着くか • 不確実性をいかにコントロールするか フォーカスを 合わせる 要件を組 み立てる 要件を分析する • フォーカスを合わせる • 要件を組み立てる • 要件を分析し精度を上げる ウォーターフォール 繰り返し開発 要件定義 ～ 要件定義 要件定義
  31. 31. 仕事をスムーズに進めるために RDRA ビデオ会議 • 俯瞰的視点で方向性の合意 • 個人作業の内容確認と考え方の合意 ビデオ会議 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 • ビデオ会議と個人作業の効果的な循環の実現 • 議論をブラさない進め方をする • 定義データを加工し精度を高める 個人作業 • ダイアグラムで仕事を明確化 議論のベース を作成する 要件の形を作 る ビジネスルー ルの明示 ３フェーズで効果的に要件を決める ツール
  32. 32. スムーズに進めるための進め方 要 件 の 組 立 フェーズ１：議論のベースを作る フェーズ２：要件の形を作る フェーズ３：ビジネスルールの明示 議論がブレないように全体 を作りこむ 精度よりも枠組みを出すこ とを優先する UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 ビジネスコ ンテキスト 業務 業務 ビジネスユー スケース トップダウン、ボトムアップで要 件を組み立てる 情報、状態、バリエーションで整合 性を高める 仕組みで精度を上げる モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 集 計 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 集 計 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 集 計 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル ※ コ ー ド 管 理 情 報 イ ン セ ン テ ィ ブ 情 報 異 動 管 理 定 義 情 報 異 動 情 報 管 理 会 計 情 報 契 約 通 知 情 報 経 理 情 報 事 業 所 情 報 取 消 件 数 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 結 果 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 入 力 情 報 手 数 料 集 計 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 額 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 情 報 手 数 料 明 細 情 報 受 注 件 数 情 報 受 注 情 報 住 所 情 報 商 品 プ ラ ン 情 報 代 理 店 情 報 直 販 コ ー ド 情 報 認 証 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル コ ー ド 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 在 庫 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 棚 卸 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 発 注 情 報 非 勧 奨 情 報 部 課 情 報 利 用 者 情 報 ( 社 内 ) 利 用 者 情 報 ( 代 理 店 ) S F . o n e 向 け デ ー タ ス コ ー プ オ ー ダ 補 正 対 象 拠 点 課 金 条 件 経 理 デ ー タ ス コ ー プ 手 数 料 計 算 条 件 ス コ ー プ 商 品 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ Ａ 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ B 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ C 目 標 達 成 型 カ ウ ン ト デ ー タ 条 件 利 用 者 権 限 ア カ ウ ン ト ロ ッ ク 期 限 切 れ 在 庫 不 一 致 在 庫 補 正 済 み 在 庫 有 削 除 済 み 支 払 対 象 申 請 棚 卸 中 棚 卸 突 合 完 了 停 止 登 録 中 廃 棄 発 送 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 受 付 発 注 受 付 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 中 否 認 保 留 利 用 中 サポート 2 2 2 1 4 4 6 3 1 25 2 2 1 1 2 29 QA対応 2 2 2 4 4 6 2 22 2 2 24 リクエストに対して返す 2 2 4 4 工事進捗の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 手数料の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 販促ツール情報を照会する 4 4 8 2 2 10 販促ツール届け出情報を修正する 2 2 2 販促ツール届け先情報を照会する 2 2 2 販促ツール発注状況を照会する 2 2 2 利用者問合せ対応 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 ロック解除・パスワード初期化希望の問合せに対応する 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 システム管理 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 13 13 システム設定 3 1 4 4 画面制御パターンの登録 1 1 1 各種コードの登録 1 1 1 代理店コードの禁則文字の登録 1 1 1 代理店利用者のID発行数の管理をする 1 1 1 マスタ更新 1 2 3 3 管理表反映 1 1 1 代理店構成変更処理 2 2 2 手数料関連チェック 2 2 2 事前チェック 1 1 1 日次チェック 1 1 1 他システムマスタ登録 3 1 4 4 局番情報更新 1 1 1 住所情報更新 1 1 1 直販情報取込 1 1 1 郵便番号情報更新 1 1 1 契約 2 10 11 23 4 4 2 10 33 契約通知 2 2 2 通知書を参照する 1 1 1 通知書を登録する 1 1 1 代理店登録 10 2 12 12 代理店権限を更新する 1 1 1 代理店権限を登録する 1 1 1 代理店取扱可能品目のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報を一括取得する 1 1 1 代理店情報を照会する 1 1 1 代理店情報を登録する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を更新する 1 1 2 2 代理店責任者を照会する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を登録する 1 1 2 2 代理店利用者申請 9 9 4 4 2 10 19 代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者申請を行う 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 東西代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を更新する 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を登録する 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 利用者を照会する 1 1 1 実績照会 1 1 5 1 8 1 3 4 12 手数料参照 1 5 6 2 2 8 情報 条件 状態 業務 BUC UC 関係の個数 列ラベル ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル C B 代 弁 事 務 管 理 者 C B 代 弁 事 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 役 席 者 R G 保 証 会 社 管 理 者 R G 保 証 会 社 担 当 者 R S C B シ ス テ ム 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 支 店 担 当 者 保 守 担 当 者 e 内 容 証 明 （ W e b ） P B X 銀 行 ホ ス ト 保 証 会 社 シ ス テ ム システム管理業務 1 2 1 4 各種マスター情報の管理を行う 1 1 2 債務者の名寄せ/原債権移管を行う 1 1 2 銀行における延滞債権管理 6 1 1 5 1 1 1 16 初期延滞債権の督促 5 1 1 1 8 中長期延滞債権の督促 1 3 1 5 弁護士介入債権の督促 1 1 1 3 銀行における債権管理状況の把握 3 3 6 銀行債権の状況や推移を把握する 3 3 6 銀行における代弁管理 1 5 1 2 5 1 2 1 1 19 代位弁済事務 5 1 1 4 1 2 1 1 16 代位弁済事務準備 1 1 保証関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 2 保証会社における競売/任売/分割回収/回収 4 14 4 4 26 競売手続きを行う 1 9 3 3 16 債務者からの回収 1 1 1 3 担保情報の登録/更新 1 1 2 任売手続きを行う 1 2 3 分割返済予定の登録 1 1 2 保証会社における債権管理状況の把握 1 1 2 求償債権の状況や推移を把握する 1 1 2 保証会社における債権発生/督促 1 2 3 RSの求償債権を確認/督促する 1 1 求償関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 債権の時効管理を行う 1 1 保証会社における自己査定/償却/譲渡 4 2 2 1 1 10 債権の譲渡を行う 1 1 2 自己査定業務を行う 2 1 3 償却を行う 1 1 1 1 1 5 総計 1 5 11 1 10 21 2 3 12 1 3 2 1 7 6 86 ア ク タ ー 業務 BUC 外 部 シ ス テ ム
  33. 33. RDRA推進手順イメージ ビジネスコ ンテキスト 業務 業務 情報モデル 状態モデル Step1 Step2 Step3 Step4 要 件 の 組 立 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 ビジネスコ ンテキスト 業務 業務 ビジネスユー スケース ビジネスユー スケース 情報モデル Step1 Step2 バリエーション 条件 ビジネスコンテキス ト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 ビジネスユー スケース 組 織 情報 Step1 Step2 UC複合図 UC複合図 Step3 業務、BUCを洗い出す スコープの把握 情報モデルを 作成する 状態モデルを 作成する トップダウンで要 件を組み立てる 情報・状態を使っ てユースケース を組み立てる トップダウンでバリエー ションを洗い出す ボトムアップでバリエー ション・条件を洗い出す 仕様化の準備を行う フェーズ１：議論のベースを作る フェーズ２：要件の形を作る フェーズ３：ビジネスルールの明示 業務 BUC Act UC 説明 状態モデル ビジネスユー スケース UC複合図 バリエーション 条件 情報 状態識別 ネタ 情報識別 ネタ 繰り 返し 繰り 返し 繰り 返し パス１ ・業務 ・ビジネス要素 パス２ ・BUC ・アクター ・外部シス パス３ ・アクティビティ 時間があれば 要素を洗い出す バリエーション 条件 バリエーション 条件 モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 集 計 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 集 計 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 集 計 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル ※ コ ー ド 管 理 情 報 イ ン セ ン テ ィ ブ 情 報 異 動 管 理 定 義 情 報 異 動 情 報 管 理 会 計 情 報 契 約 通 知 情 報 経 理 情 報 事 業 所 情 報 取 消 件 数 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 結 果 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 入 力 情 報 手 数 料 集 計 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 額 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 情 報 手 数 料 明 細 情 報 受 注 件 数 情 報 受 注 情 報 住 所 情 報 商 品 プ ラ ン 情 報 代 理 店 情 報 直 販 コ ー ド 情 報 認 証 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル コ ー ド 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 在 庫 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 棚 卸 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 発 注 情 報 非 勧 奨 情 報 部 課 情 報 利 用 者 情 報 ( 社 内 ) 利 用 者 情 報 ( 代 理 店 ) S F . o n e 向 け デ ー タ ス コ ー プ オ ー ダ 補 正 対 象 拠 点 課 金 条 件 経 理 デ ー タ ス コ ー プ 手 数 料 計 算 条 件 ス コ ー プ 商 品 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ Ａ 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ B 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ C 目 標 達 成 型 カ ウ ン ト デ ー タ 条 件 利 用 者 権 限 ア カ ウ ン ト ロ ッ ク 期 限 切 れ 在 庫 不 一 致 在 庫 補 正 済 み 在 庫 有 削 除 済 み 支 払 対 象 申 請 棚 卸 中 棚 卸 突 合 完 了 停 止 登 録 中 廃 棄 発 送 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 受 付 発 注 受 付 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 中 否 認 保 留 利 用 中 サポート 2 2 2 1 4 4 6 3 1 25 2 2 1 1 2 29 QA対応 2 2 2 4 4 6 2 22 2 2 24 リクエストに対して返す 2 2 4 4 工事進捗の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 手数料の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 販促ツール情報を照会する 4 4 8 2 2 10 販促ツール届け出情報を修正する 2 2 2 販促ツール届け先情報を照会する 2 2 2 販促ツール発注状況を照会する 2 2 2 利用者問合せ対応 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 ロック解除・パスワード初期化希望の問合せに対応する 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 システム管理 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 13 13 システム設定 3 1 4 4 画面制御パターンの登録 1 1 1 各種コードの登録 1 1 1 代理店コードの禁則文字の登録 1 1 1 代理店利用者のID発行数の管理をする 1 1 1 マスタ更新 1 2 3 3 管理表反映 1 1 1 代理店構成変更処理 2 2 2 手数料関連チェック 2 2 2 事前チェック 1 1 1 日次チェック 1 1 1 他システムマスタ登録 3 1 4 4 局番情報更新 1 1 1 住所情報更新 1 1 1 直販情報取込 1 1 1 郵便番号情報更新 1 1 1 契約 2 10 11 23 4 4 2 10 33 契約通知 2 2 2 通知書を参照する 1 1 1 通知書を登録する 1 1 1 代理店登録 10 2 12 12 代理店権限を更新する 1 1 1 代理店権限を登録する 1 1 1 代理店取扱可能品目のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報を一括取得する 1 1 1 代理店情報を照会する 1 1 1 代理店情報を登録する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を更新する 1 1 2 2 代理店責任者を照会する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を登録する 1 1 2 2 代理店利用者申請 9 9 4 4 2 10 19 代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者申請を行う 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 東西代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を更新する 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を登録する 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 利用者を照会する 1 1 1 実績照会 1 1 5 1 8 1 3 4 12 手数料参照 1 5 6 2 2 8 情 報 条 件 状 態 業務 BUC UC 関係の個数 列ラベル ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル C B 代 弁 事 務 管 理 者 C B 代 弁 事 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 役 席 者 R G 保 証 会 社 管 理 者 R G 保 証 会 社 担 当 者 R S C B シ ス テ ム 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 支 店 担 当 者 保 守 担 当 者 e 内 容 証 明 （ W e b ） P B X 銀 行 ホ ス ト 保 証 会 社 シ ス テ ム システム管理業務 1 2 1 4 各種マスター情報の管理を行う 1 1 2 債務者の名寄せ/原債権移管を行う 1 1 2 銀行における延滞債権管理 6 1 1 5 1 1 1 16 初期延滞債権の督促 5 1 1 1 8 中長期延滞債権の督促 1 3 1 5 弁護士介入債権の督促 1 1 1 3 銀行における債権管理状況の把握 3 3 6 銀行債権の状況や推移を把握する 3 3 6 銀行における代弁管理 1 5 1 2 5 1 2 1 1 19 代位弁済事務 5 1 1 4 1 2 1 1 16 代位弁済事務準備 1 1 保証関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 2 保証会社における競売/任売/分割回収/回収 4 14 4 4 26 競売手続きを行う 1 9 3 3 16 債務者からの回収 1 1 1 3 担保情報の登録/更新 1 1 2 任売手続きを行う 1 2 3 分割返済予定の登録 1 1 2 保証会社における債権管理状況の把握 1 1 2 求償債権の状況や推移を把握する 1 1 2 保証会社における債権発生/督促 1 2 3 RSの求償債権を確認/督促する 1 1 求償関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 債権の時効管理を行う 1 1 保証会社における自己査定/償却/譲渡 4 2 2 1 1 10 債権の譲渡を行う 1 1 2 自己査定業務を行う 2 1 3 償却を行う 1 1 1 1 1 5 総計 1 5 11 1 10 21 2 3 12 1 3 2 1 7 6 86ダイアグラムをまたがったアイコンのつながりを使って議論をかみ合わせる
  34. 34. 定義データを加工してビデオ会議を促進する 複雑度 数 量 小 多 単純 普通 複雑 C B B 難易度を分析 情報 条件 UC 状態 低い 高い 難易度 高い低い 状態 情報 状態 UC 条件 UC 情報 バリエーショ ン システムの難しさ個々のUCの難しさ ビデオ会議 システム特性を分析 ビジネスの仕組みを システムにつなげる • ビジネスの仕組みをシステムにつなげる • 難易度を測り進め方を検討する • システム特性で重要なものを決める 単純な成果物レビューでは眠くなる 分析しながら議論する 知識ではなくビジネス の仕組みで議論する
  35. 35. 仕組：ビジネス表現からシステムにつなぐ 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る BUC ビジネスコンテキスト 組 織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビジネスユースケース 組 織組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 情報モデル 情報 状態モデル 状態 バリエーション 条件 バリエー ション バリエー ション 条件 UC複合図 アクティビ ティ UC 画面 情報 イベント UC UC 情報画面 イベント 外部シ ステム 条件 ビジネス要素から情報モ デル、状態モデル、バリ エーションが洗い出される ビジネス要素との 相互作用をUCと入 出力で実現する ビジネスを階層 化し業務フロー の単位を出す ビジネス要素 ビジネス要素との 相互作用がアク ティビティになる
  36. 36. 仕組：難易度からシステム特性を分析する • 難易度は複雑度と数量でレベルを決める • 難易度が分かるとゴールや進め方の方針を出せる 難易度レベル：A、B、C 複雑度 数 量 小 多 単純 普通 複雑 C B B 複雑度と数量の関係から判断 A 複雑なものが多ければ難易度は高い B ・複雑なものが少量 ・複雑度が普通のものが大半 ・単純なものが大量 上記の場合は難易度は中程度 C 単純なものが少量の場合は難易度が低い情報条件 状態 単純 普通 複雑 名前づけられ た式や条件の 割合 表による条件の 割合 行や列が多段に なった表の割合 個々の状態モ デルが単純 状態が多くて も構造が単純 状態が循環して いるものが多い 構造が単純で つながりが少 ない つながりが島 状になって独 立している つながりが循環 し相互に関係を もつものが多い UC 接続する要素 数が３個以下 接続する要素 数が４～６個 接続する要素 数が７個以上 複 雑 度 数量 条件：個々の条件の個数 状態：状態モデルの数 情報：情報の数 UC：UCの量とUCにつながる要素数 複雑度 条件：複雑な表の割合 状態：状態の量と関係の複雑度 情報：情報の量と関係の複雑度 UC：UCの量とUCにつながる要素数
  37. 37. 仕組：ユースケースの特徴を分析 情報 条件 UC 状態 モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 集 計 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 集 計 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 集 計 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル ※ コ ー ド 管 理 情 報 イ ン セ ン テ ィ ブ 情 報 異 動 管 理 定 義 情 報 異 動 情 報 管 理 会 計 情 報 契 約 通 知 情 報 経 理 情 報 事 業 所 情 報 取 消 件 数 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 結 果 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 入 力 情 報 手 数 料 集 計 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 額 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 情 報 手 数 料 明 細 情 報 受 注 件 数 情 報 受 注 情 報 住 所 情 報 商 品 プ ラ ン 情 報 代 理 店 情 報 直 販 コ ー ド 情 報 認 証 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル コ ー ド 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 在 庫 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 棚 卸 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 発 注 情 報 非 勧 奨 情 報 部 課 情 報 利 用 者 情 報 ( 社 内 ) 利 用 者 情 報 ( 代 理 店 ) S F . o n e 向 け デ ー タ ス コ ー プ オ ー ダ 補 正 対 象 拠 点 課 金 条 件 経 理 デ ー タ ス コ ー プ 手 数 料 計 算 条 件 ス コ ー プ 商 品 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ Ａ 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ B 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ C 目 標 達 成 型 カ ウ ン ト デ ー タ 条 件 利 用 者 権 限 ア カ ウ ン ト ロ ッ ク 期 限 切 れ 在 庫 不 一 致 在 庫 補 正 済 み 在 庫 有 削 除 済 み 支 払 対 象 申 請 棚 卸 中 棚 卸 突 合 完 了 停 止 登 録 中 廃 棄 発 送 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 受 付 発 注 受 付 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 中 否 認 保 留 利 用 中 サポート 2 2 2 1 4 4 6 3 1 25 2 2 1 1 2 29 QA対応 2 2 2 4 4 6 2 22 2 2 24 リクエストに対して返す 2 2 4 4 工事進捗の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 手数料の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 販促ツール情報を照会する 4 4 8 2 2 10 販促ツール届け出情報を修正する 2 2 2 販促ツール届け先情報を照会する 2 2 2 販促ツール発注状況を照会する 2 2 2 利用者問合せ対応 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 ロック解除・パスワード初期化希望の問合せに対応する 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 システム管理 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 13 13 システム設定 3 1 4 4 画面制御パターンの登録 1 1 1 各種コードの登録 1 1 1 代理店コードの禁則文字の登録 1 1 1 代理店利用者のID発行数の管理をする 1 1 1 マスタ更新 1 2 3 3 管理表反映 1 1 1 代理店構成変更処理 2 2 2 手数料関連チェック 2 2 2 事前チェック 1 1 1 日次チェック 1 1 1 他システムマスタ登録 3 1 4 4 局番情報更新 1 1 1 住所情報更新 1 1 1 直販情報取込 1 1 1 郵便番号情報更新 1 1 1 契約 2 10 11 23 4 4 2 10 33 契約通知 2 2 2 通知書を参照する 1 1 1 通知書を登録する 1 1 1 代理店登録 10 2 12 12 代理店権限を更新する 1 1 1 代理店権限を登録する 1 1 1 代理店取扱可能品目のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報を一括取得する 1 1 1 代理店情報を照会する 1 1 1 代理店情報を登録する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を更新する 1 1 2 2 代理店責任者を照会する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を登録する 1 1 2 2 代理店利用者申請 9 9 4 4 2 10 19 代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者申請を行う 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 東西代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を更新する 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を登録する 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 利用者を照会する 1 1 1 実績照会 1 1 5 1 8 1 3 4 12 手数料参照 1 5 6 2 2 8 情報 条件 状態 業務 BUC UC 縦と横の接点はアイコ ンのつながりを表す • システムの整合性 • 情報はUCで変更される • 状態はUCで遷移する • 状態は情報で保持される • UC毎にUC横断の情報、条件、状態との関わりを分析 • 条件と状態に結びつくUCは重要なUCと考えられる • 情報と状態につながるUCは連携が必要なUCと考えられる
  38. 38. 仕組：システムの偏りを分析する 情報 条件 UC 状態 低い 高い 難易度 高い低い 状態 情 報 状態 UC 条件 UC 情報 バリエー ション システムの難しさ個々のUCの難しさ • よくある会話 • このシステムは規模は大きいけど、出力が多いんだよ • ほとんどの出力は一部の情報から出力されているんだ • ほとんどの出力はほぼ対応する情報なんだ モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 集 計 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 集 計 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 集 計 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル ※ コ ー ド 管 理 情 報 イ ン セ ン テ ィ ブ 情 報 異 動 管 理 定 義 情 報 異 動 情 報 管 理 会 計 情 報 契 約 通 知 情 報 経 理 情 報 事 業 所 情 報 取 消 件 数 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 結 果 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 入 力 情 報 手 数 料 集 計 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 額 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 情 報 手 数 料 明 細 情 報 受 注 件 数 情 報 受 注 情 報 住 所 情 報 商 品 プ ラ ン 情 報 代 理 店 情 報 直 販 コ ー ド 情 報 認 証 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル コ ー ド 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 在 庫 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 棚 卸 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 発 注 情 報 非 勧 奨 情 報 部 課 情 報 利 用 者 情 報 ( 社 内 ) 利 用 者 情 報 ( 代 理 店 ) S F . o n e 向 け デ ー タ ス コ ー プ オ ー ダ 補 正 対 象 拠 点 課 金 条 件 経 理 デ ー タ ス コ ー プ 手 数 料 計 算 条 件 ス コ ー プ 商 品 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ Ａ 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ B 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ C 目 標 達 成 型 カ ウ ン ト デ ー タ 条 件 利 用 者 権 限 ア カ ウ ン ト ロ ッ ク 期 限 切 れ 在 庫 不 一 致 在 庫 補 正 済 み 在 庫 有 削 除 済 み 支 払 対 象 申 請 棚 卸 中 棚 卸 突 合 完 了 停 止 登 録 中 廃 棄 発 送 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 受 付 発 注 受 付 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 中 否 認 保 留 利 用 中 サポート 2 2 2 1 4 4 6 3 1 25 2 2 1 1 2 29 QA対応 2 2 2 4 4 6 2 22 2 2 24 リクエストに対して返す 2 2 4 4 工事進捗の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 手数料の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 販促ツール情報を照会する 4 4 8 2 2 10 販促ツール届け出情報を修正する 2 2 2 販促ツール届け先情報を照会する 2 2 2 販促ツール発注状況を照会する 2 2 2 利用者問合せ対応 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 ロック解除・パスワード初期化希望の問合せに対応する 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 システム管理 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 13 13 システム設定 3 1 4 4 画面制御パターンの登録 1 1 1 各種コードの登録 1 1 1 代理店コードの禁則文字の登録 1 1 1 代理店利用者のID発行数の管理をする 1 1 1 マスタ更新 1 2 3 3 管理表反映 1 1 1 代理店構成変更処理 2 2 2 手数料関連チェック 2 2 2 事前チェック 1 1 1 日次チェック 1 1 1 他システムマスタ登録 3 1 4 4 局番情報更新 1 1 1 住所情報更新 1 1 1 直販情報取込 1 1 1 郵便番号情報更新 1 1 1 契約 2 10 11 23 4 4 2 10 33 契約通知 2 2 2 通知書を参照する 1 1 1 通知書を登録する 1 1 1 代理店登録 10 2 12 12 代理店権限を更新する 1 1 1 代理店権限を登録する 1 1 1 代理店取扱可能品目のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報を一括取得する 1 1 1 代理店情報を照会する 1 1 1 代理店情報を登録する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を更新する 1 1 2 2 代理店責任者を照会する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を登録する 1 1 2 2 代理店利用者申請 9 9 4 4 2 10 19 代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者申請を行う 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 東西代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を更新する 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を登録する 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 利用者を照会する 1 1 1 実績照会 1 1 5 1 8 1 3 4 12 手数料参照 1 5 6 2 2 8 情報 条件 状態 業務 BUC UC 縦と横の接点はアイコ ンのつながりを表す
  39. 39. 仕組：ビジネス要素の関わりから正しさを検証する 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 UC複合図 関係の個数 列ラベル ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー ア ク タ ー 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 外 部 シ ス テ ム 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル C B 代 弁 事 務 管 理 者 C B 代 弁 事 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 C B 督 促 業 務 役 席 者 R G 保 証 会 社 管 理 者 R G 保 証 会 社 担 当 者 R S C B シ ス テ ム 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 管 理 者 R S 督 促 業 務 担 当 者 支 店 担 当 者 保 守 担 当 者 e 内 容 証 明 （ W e b ） P B X 銀 行 ホ ス ト 保 証 会 社 シ ス テ ム システム管理業務 1 2 1 4 各種マスター情報の管理を行う 1 1 2 債務者の名寄せ/原債権移管を行う 1 1 2 銀行における延滞債権管理 6 1 1 5 1 1 1 16 初期延滞債権の督促 5 1 1 1 8 中長期延滞債権の督促 1 3 1 5 弁護士介入債権の督促 1 1 1 3 銀行における債権管理状況の把握 3 3 6 銀行債権の状況や推移を把握する 3 3 6 銀行における代弁管理 1 5 1 2 5 1 2 1 1 19 代位弁済事務 5 1 1 4 1 2 1 1 16 代位弁済事務準備 1 1 保証関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 2 保証会社における競売/任売/分割回収/回収 4 14 4 4 26 競売手続きを行う 1 9 3 3 16 債務者からの回収 1 1 1 3 担保情報の登録/更新 1 1 2 任売手続きを行う 1 2 3 分割返済予定の登録 1 1 2 保証会社における債権管理状況の把握 1 1 2 求償債権の状況や推移を把握する 1 1 2 保証会社における債権発生/督促 1 2 3 RSの求償債権を確認/督促する 1 1 求償関係債権証書管理を行う 1 1 債権の時効管理を行う 1 1 保証会社における自己査定/償却/譲渡 4 2 2 1 1 10 債権の譲渡を行う 1 1 2 自己査定業務を行う 2 1 3 償却を行う 1 1 1 1 1 5 総計 1 5 11 1 10 21 2 3 12 1 3 2 1 7 6 86 ビジネスコンテキスト 組織 業務 組 織 業務 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社ビジネスユースケース 組織 組 織 倉庫 商品 金 サービス 会社 ア ク タ ー 業務 BUC 外 部 シ ス テ ム • BUCとビジネス要素との関係とUC複合図か ら整理したアクターと外部システムとの関係 を対比して認識の差異を検討する アクター 外部 システム
  40. 40. 各ダイアグラムの状態で状況を把握する セッション 個人作業 フェーズ Step 作業の方法説明 レビュー 組み立 て 個人作業 のやり方 ネタ集め 組み立て １： 議論の ベースを 作る １ １：業務、BUCを洗い出す ２ 2：スコープの把握 ３ ４ 3：情報モデルを作成する ５ ４：状態モデルを作成する ２： 要件の形 を作る ６ １：トップダウンで要件を組 み立てる ７ ８ ２：情報・状態を使って見直 す ９ ３： ビジネス ルールの 明示 １０ １：トップダウンでバリエー ションを洗い出す １１ ２：ボトムアップでバリエー ションを洗い出す １２ 仕様化への準備 ダイアグラム単位でセッションで行うこと 個人作業で行うことを共有する • 誰が何をやり • その結果が何につながるかを理解する モデル (複数のアイテム) 関係の個数 列ラベル 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 情 報 集 計 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 条 件 集 計 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 状 態 集 計 総 計 行 ラ ベ ル ※ コ ー ド 管 理 情 報 イ ン セ ン テ ィ ブ 情 報 異 動 管 理 定 義 情 報 異 動 情 報 管 理 会 計 情 報 契 約 通 知 情 報 経 理 情 報 事 業 所 情 報 取 消 件 数 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 結 果 情 報 手 数 料 計 算 入 力 情 報 手 数 料 集 計 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 額 情 報 手 数 料 補 正 情 報 手 数 料 明 細 情 報 受 注 件 数 情 報 受 注 情 報 住 所 情 報 商 品 プ ラ ン 情 報 代 理 店 情 報 直 販 コ ー ド 情 報 認 証 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル コ ー ド 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 在 庫 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 棚 卸 情 報 販 促 ツ ー ル 発 注 情 報 非 勧 奨 情 報 部 課 情 報 利 用 者 情 報 ( 社 内 ) 利 用 者 情 報 ( 代 理 店 ) S F . o n e 向 け デ ー タ ス コ ー プ オ ー ダ 補 正 対 象 拠 点 課 金 条 件 経 理 デ ー タ ス コ ー プ 手 数 料 計 算 条 件 ス コ ー プ 商 品 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ Ａ 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ B 代 理 店 業 務 ス コ ー プ C 目 標 達 成 型 カ ウ ン ト デ ー タ 条 件 利 用 者 権 限 ア カ ウ ン ト ロ ッ ク 期 限 切 れ 在 庫 不 一 致 在 庫 補 正 済 み 在 庫 有 削 除 済 み 支 払 対 象 申 請 棚 卸 中 棚 卸 突 合 完 了 停 止 登 録 中 廃 棄 発 送 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 依 頼 中 発 注 取 消 受 付 発 注 受 付 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 済 み 販 促 ツ ー ル 登 録 中 否 認 保 留 利 用 中 サポート 2 2 2 1 4 4 6 3 1 25 2 2 1 1 2 29 QA対応 2 2 2 4 4 6 2 22 2 2 24 リクエストに対して返す 2 2 4 4 工事進捗の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 手数料の問合せに対応する 2 2 2 販促ツール情報を照会する 4 4 8 2 2 10 販促ツール届け出情報を修正する 2 2 2 販促ツール届け先情報を照会する 2 2 2 販促ツール発注状況を照会する 2 2 2 利用者問合せ対応 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 ロック解除・パスワード初期化希望の問合せに対応する 1 1 1 3 1 1 2 5 システム管理 3 2 3 1 2 1 1 13 13 システム設定 3 1 4 4 画面制御パターンの登録 1 1 1 各種コードの登録 1 1 1 代理店コードの禁則文字の登録 1 1 1 代理店利用者のID発行数の管理をする 1 1 1 マスタ更新 1 2 3 3 管理表反映 1 1 1 代理店構成変更処理 2 2 2 手数料関連チェック 2 2 2 事前チェック 1 1 1 日次チェック 1 1 1 他システムマスタ登録 3 1 4 4 局番情報更新 1 1 1 住所情報更新 1 1 1 直販情報取込 1 1 1 郵便番号情報更新 1 1 1 契約 2 10 11 23 4 4 2 10 33 契約通知 2 2 2 通知書を参照する 1 1 1 通知書を登録する 1 1 1 代理店登録 10 2 12 12 代理店権限を更新する 1 1 1 代理店権限を登録する 1 1 1 代理店取扱可能品目のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報のデータを一括更新する 1 1 1 代理店情報を一括取得する 1 1 1 代理店情報を照会する 1 1 1 代理店情報を登録する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を更新する 1 1 2 2 代理店責任者を照会する 1 1 1 代理店責任者を登録する 1 1 2 2 代理店利用者申請 9 9 4 4 2 10 19 代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者の更新を行う 1 1 1 代理店利用者申請を行う 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 東西代理店利用者の一括更新を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者の一括取得を行う 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を更新する 1 1 1 東西代理店利用者を登録する 1 1 2 2 1 5 6 利用者を照会する 1 1 1 実績照会 1 1 5 1 8 1 3 4 12 手数料参照 1 5 6 2 2 8 情報 条件 状態 業務 BUC UC ダイアグラム毎の状態を 把握することで状況を把 握できる ダイア グラム 時間
  41. 41. ビデオ会議 まとめ 依存性を使って要件を定義 その場で表現その場で合意 その場で記述 ビジネスからシステムにつなげて要件を組み立てる システム外部環境システム 価値 システム境界 システム 外部システム 要求 アク ター 利用シーン 業務フロー バリエー ション 条件 業務 ビジネス ユースケー ス 業務 業務 業務 アクティビティ 画面 ユースケー ス イベント 情報 状態 状態 遷移 つながりが要件を決 める仕組みになる 仕事 仕事 仕事 仕事 会社 物を運ぶ システム 商品を売る 商品を仕入る
  42. 42. • RDRAのご質問 • ツイッター • @ZENZENGOOD • RDRAのセミナー • RDRAの導入支援 • メール • ZKAN@VSA.CO.JP

×