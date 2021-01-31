Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTORY ELECTRONICS Passive Electronic Components C.K. Sunith
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 2 ELECTRONICS • ELECTRON mechanICS = electronics • Study of behaviour of an electro...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 3 Applications of Electronics ELECTRONICS Communication and Entertainment Industry ...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 4 ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS PASSIVE ACTIVE RESISTORS INDUCTORS CA...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 5 PASSIVE COMPONENTS • Not capable of amplifying or processing an electrical signal...
RESISTORS
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 7 Resistors • Opposition to current • Measured in Ohms • Limit Current • Divide Vol...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 8 RESISTORS LEADED CARBON FILM METAL FILM THICK FILM THIN FILM Resistor Family Tree...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 9 RESISTORS LEADED CARBON FILM METAL FILM THICK FILM THIN FILM Resistor Family Tree...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 10 Resistor Characteristics • Resistance , Measured in Ohms • Power Rating , Watts ...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 11 Fixed Resistance • Value Fixed • Carbon Composition Resistor • Carbon Film/Metal...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 12 Carbon Composition Resistor • Carbon Clay composition • Leads of tinned copper •...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 13 Carbon Composition Resistors Construction • Made of finely divided carbon with a...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 14 Carbon Composition Resistors • Poor Stability • Poor Temp. Coefficient -1200 ppm...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 15 Common Failures • Open Circuit • Reasons : Burning of resistor centre due to exc...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 16 Common Failures (2) • Higher Value • Reasons : Heat, Voltage or moisture causing...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 17 Film Type Resistors • Thin Resistive film of Carbon deposited on high grade Cera...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 18 Film Type Resistors • More precise • Stable • Low temp Coeff +/- 250 ppm/°C
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 19 Common Failures • Open Circuit • Reasons Scratching / Chipping of film during ma...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 20 Common Failures(2) • High Noise • Reasons Bad contact of end connectors due to m...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 21 Resistor Colour Coding • For Small Size Resistors < 2W • 1,2,and/or3 Significant...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 22 Colour Coding
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 23 Axial Leaded Styles Leaded Types Metal Oxide Metal Film Carbon Film 23
Resistors Values specified in Ohms (Ω), Kilo-ohms (K), or Mega-ohms (M) Marked with value using a color code 0 1 2 3 4 5 6...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 25 Memory Tips : Colour Code Big Bears Run Over Your Gladiola Bed Vexing Garden Wor...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 26 Body End Dot System • For Moulded Carbon Composition Resistors with Radial Leads...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 27 Body End Dot System • Additional Band (usually fifth) indicates reliability leve...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 28 Resistor Size
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 29 WIRE WOUND FIXED • Constructed from a long fine wire, usually nickel chromium wo...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 30 WIRE WOUND FIXED • Value sometimes printed on resistor body • Tolerance Codes : ...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 31 Wirewound Fixed • Size depends on Power dissipation
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 32 Common Faults • Open Circuit • Reasons -Fracture, Corrosion of Wire due to moist...
Resistor handling and installation Resistors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Resistors are not...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 34 Testing and Measurrement • Isolate the Component from the Circuit • Use Multimet...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 35 Testing and Measurement
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 36 Variable Resistors • Potentiometers/Rheostats • Shaft moves an arm and a contact...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 37 Potentiometer Construction
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 38 Trim Pots
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 39 Potentiometer Types • Carbon Pots Moulded carbon composition Carbon + Insulating...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 40 Potentiometers • Pots Presets & Trimpots
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 41 Potentiometer Types • Wirewound Nichrome/Resistance wire wound onto a suitable i...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 42 Nonlinear Pots • Logarithmic Pots - Wiper movement follows logarithmic laws - Va...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 43 Wire wound Potentiometers
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 44 Variable Resistors • Rheostats - high resistance wire used - higher current appl...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 45 Rheostats • Covered and uncovered
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 46 Common Failures • Complete Failure : Open Ckt/Contact failure b/w wiper and trac...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 47 Common Failures(2) • Partial failure Rise in Wiper contact resistance causes ele...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 48 Testing and Measurement • Similar to fixed resistance checks • Check should be m...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 49 Single In-Line Package (“SIP”) in 4 pin to 13 pin package Leaded Types 1 2 3 4 5...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 50 SMT Types Thick Film Chips English Metric Length Width 0201 0502 0.5mm (0.02”) 0...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 51 Thick Film Arrays SMT Types 51
CAPACITORS
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 53 Capacitors • To store charge • Capacitance measured in Farads • Consists of two ...
Capacitor ratings Physical size of capacitors is related to voltage handling ability – WVDC – working voltage DC Temperatu...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 55 Capacitor Applications • Power factor correction • Motor start and runs • Weldin...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 56 CAPACITORS ELECTROSTATIC CERAMIC FILM ALUMINUM TANTALUM Markets ELECTROLYTIC  B...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 57 CAPACITORS ELECTROSTATIC CERAMIC FILM ALUMINUM TANTALUM Capacitor Family Tree EL...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 58 Capacitor Types CAPACITORS FIXED VARIABLE NON ELECTROLYTIC ELECTROLYTIC AIR GANG...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 59 TANTALUM ALUMINUM FILM FILM CERAMIC CERAMIC 1.0pF 10uF 1000uF Capacitance Values...
Capacitor types Ceramic disk Monolithic ceramic Dipped silvered-mica Mylar or polyester Aluminum electrolytic (+/-) Tantal...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 61 Paper capacitors • Two metal foils separated by paper strips impregnated with wa...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 62 Mica Capacitors • Plates of Aluminium/Silver separated by mica sheets • Plates c...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 63 Ceramic Capacitors • Disc or hollow tube shaped dielectric made of ceramic mater...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 64 Ceramic Capacitors • Capacitance Values • Low loss (Steatite) 5 pF to 10 nF, 60V...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 65 Ceramic Disc Capacitor (Radial) Cap Value 102 = 1000pF Dielectric Y5F Voltage 1K...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 66 Ceramic caps-Colour codes
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 67 Mica caps-Colour codes
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 68 Colour coding
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 69 Polyester Capacitor 100nF (10x0.01µF) ±20% 400Vdc • Colour Coding • First & Seco...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 70 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 71 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 72 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 73 Tolerance Capacitance Tolerance : The allowable window - limits that the capacit...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 74 Electrolytic Capacitors • Electrolyte (Borax/Carbon Salt) as negative plate, alu...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 75 Electrolytic Capacitors
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 76 SMT Electrolytic Capacitors • Cathode (-) & Anode (+) markers • Capacitance valu...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 77 Surface Mount Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitors Case Code Metric English Length W...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 78 Variable Capacitors • Air Gang ,PVC Gang Condensors for manual tuning of station...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 79 Air Gang Condensors • Turn rotor with the help of knob, rotor plate moves I or o...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 80 Gang Condensors • Air Gang or PVC Gang – classification based on dielectric mate...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 81 Trimmers and Padders • Fine adjustments using screws. • As screw is turned inwar...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 82 Common Failures in Capacitors • Performance degradation - Gradual fall in insula...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 83 Reasons for failure • Environmental factors Mechanical shocks and vibration, The...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 84 Indications • Good : Slow Charging to high resistnce value, Slow meter movement ...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 85 Remedies • Switch off the equipment • Isolate the component • Allow discharge • ...
Capacitor handling and installation Most capacitors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Electrolyt...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 87 INDUCTORS
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 88 Inductance • Opposition of magnetic field to change in current • Measured in Hen...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 89 Inductors AIR CORE FERRITE CORE IRON CORE INDUCTOR
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 90 AIR CORE INDUCTORS • Wire wound on cardboard former • Air inside the coil • Leas...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 91 IRON CORE INDUCTORS • Coil wound over laminated iron core • Lamination reduces l...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 92 Ferrite Core Inductors • Coil wound over ferrite core • Ferrite consists of fine...
Inductor types Molded inductor & air-wound inductor Adjustable air-wound inductor Ferrite core toroidal transformer Iron p...
Inductor ratings Wire gauge and physical size of the coil determine the current handling capacity. Core material will have...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 95 INDUCTOR EXAMPLES • Filter Chokes : To smoothen pulsating current (filtering) Co...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 96 Varying Inductance • Use of tapped coils • Slider contacts to vary turns eg:auto...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 97 Inductor Testing and Measurement • Open circuit : By continuity check with Ohmme...
Inductor handling and installation Inductors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Inductors are not...
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 99
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 100
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 101
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 102
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 103
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 104
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 105
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 106 In Store …….
Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 107
The attached power point presentation mentions the different types of passive electronic components such as resistors, capacitors and inductors.

  1. 1. INTRODUCTORY ELECTRONICS Passive Electronic Components C.K. Sunith
  2. 2. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 2 ELECTRONICS • ELECTRON mechanICS = electronics • Study of behaviour of an electron under external applied fields. • Deals with electron devices and their utilization (IRE, 1950) • ELECTRON DEVICE :- a device in which conduction takes place by movement of electrons.
  3. 3. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 3 Applications of Electronics ELECTRONICS Communication and Entertainment Industry Medicine Line Communication Defence Audio Systems Wireless Communications X-Ray ECG,EMG, Electrotherapy,, Electron Microscope Instrumentation Radar, Guided Missiles,, Coded Communication. Automatic Control Heating & Welding Computers Measuring Instrr. Signal Conditioners Display Modules Data Converters Data Acquisition Telegraphy Telephony Telex Teleprinters Radio ,TV,Fax, Satellite, Mobile Commn. PA Systems Stereo Amp Record Players Tape Recorders
  4. 4. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 4 ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS PASSIVE ACTIVE RESISTORS INDUCTORS CAPACITORS TUBE DEVICES SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES FIXED VARIABLE FIXED VARIABLE FIXED VARIABLE
  5. 5. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 5 PASSIVE COMPONENTS • Not capable of amplifying or processing an electrical signal • Active components require passive support • Resistors, Capacitors and Inductors • Fixed and Variable Components
  6. 6. RESISTORS
  7. 7. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 7 Resistors • Opposition to current • Measured in Ohms • Limit Current • Divide Voltages • Introduces Resistance into Circuit • Provide Load
  8. 8. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 8 RESISTORS LEADED CARBON FILM METAL FILM THICK FILM THIN FILM Resistor Family Tree SMT METAL OXIDE FILM WIREWOUND +/-5% GENERAL PURPOSE +/-1% HIGHER PERFORMANCE HIGH POWER >2W HIGH POWER +/-1% +/-5% GENERAL PURPOSE <+/-1% SPECIAL 8
  9. 9. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 9 RESISTORS LEADED CARBON FILM METAL FILM THICK FILM THIN FILM Resistor Family Tree SMT METAL OXIDE FILM WIREWOUND 9  Mature Market  Flat Pricing  Declining Qty’s  Lowest cost  Largest Qty’s  Increasing LT & Pricing for larger sizes (>0805)  Higher cost  Lower volumes  Performance applic driven
  10. 10. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 10 Resistor Characteristics • Resistance , Measured in Ohms • Power Rating , Watts • Non Polar • Tolerance % • Fixed and Variable • Fixed :- Value cannot be changed • Variable :- Value can be varied
  11. 11. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 11 Fixed Resistance • Value Fixed • Carbon Composition Resistor • Carbon Film/Metal Film Resistor • Wire Wound Fixed
  12. 12. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 12 Carbon Composition Resistor • Carbon Clay composition • Leads of tinned copper • Range 1 Ω to 22 MΩ • Tolerance +/-5% to +/-20% • Inexpensive • Small size, Size increases with Wattage Rating 1/10, 1/8, ¼, ½, 1, 2 Watts
  13. 13. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 13 Carbon Composition Resistors Construction • Made of finely divided carbon with a powdered insulating material in suitable proportion • Resistance Element is a simple rod of pressed carbon granules, enclosed in insulating plastic case for mechanical strength • Ends joined to metal caps with leads of tinned wire
  14. 14. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 14 Carbon Composition Resistors • Poor Stability • Poor Temp. Coefficient -1200 ppm/°C • Higher Tolerance
  15. 15. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 15 Common Failures • Open Circuit • Reasons : Burning of resistor centre due to excessive heat Fracture due to Mechanical Stress Dislodging of end caps Wire/lead breakage due to excessive flexing
  16. 16. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 16 Common Failures (2) • Higher Value • Reasons : Heat, Voltage or moisture causing movement of carbon, binder Separation of carbon particles due to swelling caused by moisture absorption
  17. 17. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 17 Film Type Resistors • Thin Resistive film of Carbon deposited on high grade Ceramic core. • Deposited by pyrolysis of hydrocarbon gas on Ceramic core • Apprx. Values • Desired value by trimming layer thickness or cutting grooves under constant monitoring, Precise up to 1% • Fitted with contacts
  18. 18. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 18 Film Type Resistors • More precise • Stable • Low temp Coeff +/- 250 ppm/°C
  19. 19. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 19 Common Failures • Open Circuit • Reasons Scratching / Chipping of film during manufacture High voltage/temp causes film disintegration Damage to resistance spiral
  20. 20. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 20 Common Failures(2) • High Noise • Reasons Bad contact of end connectors due to mechanical stress Poor assembly on the circuit
  21. 21. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 21 Resistor Colour Coding • For Small Size Resistors < 2W • 1,2,and/or3 Significant figures • Significant figures followed by Multiplier, then tolerance % • May contain Temp Coeff.
  22. 22. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 22 Colour Coding
  23. 23. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 23 Axial Leaded Styles Leaded Types Metal Oxide Metal Film Carbon Film 23
  24. 24. Resistors Values specified in Ohms (Ω), Kilo-ohms (K), or Mega-ohms (M) Marked with value using a color code 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 5% 10% Big Bears Run Over Your Gladiola Bed Vexing Garden Worms (go see now)
  25. 25. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 25 Memory Tips : Colour Code Big Bears Run Over Your Gladiola Bed Vexing Garden Worms (go see now) Bill Brown Realized Only Yesterday Good Boys Value Good Work Bye Bye Rosie Off You Go Bristol Via Great Western BBROYGBVGW
  26. 26. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 26 Body End Dot System • For Moulded Carbon Composition Resistors with Radial Leads • 1,2 – Significant Figures 3 – Multiplier, 4 - Tolerance 2 1 3 4
  27. 27. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 27 Body End Dot System • Additional Band (usually fifth) indicates reliability level or failure rate • Colour Code for Additional Band Brown 1%, Red 0.1%, Orange 0.01%, Yellow 0.001%
  28. 28. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 28 Resistor Size
  29. 29. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 29 WIRE WOUND FIXED • Constructed from a long fine wire, usually nickel chromium wound on ceramic core • Length depends on resistance • Assembly protected with ceramic coating • Used where large power dissipation and stable resistances are required • Values 1 Ω TO 100 KΩ • Wattages upto 200 W
  30. 30. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 30 WIRE WOUND FIXED • Value sometimes printed on resistor body • Tolerance Codes : F = +/-1% G = +/-2% J = +/-5% K = +/-10% M = +/-20% . Examples : R68M = 0.68 +/-20%, 5K6J = 5.6KΩ +/- 5% 82KK = 82KΩ +/- 10%
  31. 31. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 31 Wirewound Fixed • Size depends on Power dissipation
  32. 32. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 32 Common Faults • Open Circuit • Reasons -Fracture, Corrosion of Wire due to moisture absorption -Slow crystallization of wire due to impurities -Disconnection at the welded end
  33. 33. Resistor handling and installation Resistors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Resistors are not generally susceptible to ESD damage, so special precautions are not required. Mechanical stress due to lead bending should be minimized.
  34. 34. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 34 Testing and Measurrement • Isolate the Component from the Circuit • Use Multimeter/Ohmmeter of suitable ranges with probes placed across resistor leads • Adjust meter range if necessary • Replace damaged resistors
  35. 35. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 35 Testing and Measurement
  36. 36. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 36 Variable Resistors • Potentiometers/Rheostats • Shaft moves an arm and a contact point from end to end of the resistance element • Used for Volume Control, Brightness Control, Tone Control, Adjustable time& frequency controls,fan speed control • Linear and Non Linear
  37. 37. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 37 Potentiometer Construction
  38. 38. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 38 Trim Pots
  39. 39. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 39 Potentiometer Types • Carbon Pots Moulded carbon composition Carbon + Insulating filler onto substrate . Cermet Pots Thick film resistance coating onto ceramic substrate . Trim pots Offer fine adjustments Control of amplification,attenuation, frequency etc.
  40. 40. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 40 Potentiometers • Pots Presets & Trimpots
  41. 41. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 41 Potentiometer Types • Wirewound Nichrome/Resistance wire wound onto a suitable insulating former . Linear : Height of the former is uniform . Nonlinear : Height of former non uniform - Sine/Cosine Pot * Wiper movement follows sine/cosine laws * Track length of 360° divided into four 90° quadrants
  42. 42. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 42 Nonlinear Pots • Logarithmic Pots - Wiper movement follows logarithmic laws - Variation in the second half higher than in first half
  43. 43. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 43 Wire wound Potentiometers
  44. 44. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 44 Variable Resistors • Rheostats - high resistance wire used - higher current applications, larger in size, higher power rating - potential divider(variable) at higher voltages
  45. 45. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 45 Rheostats • Covered and uncovered
  46. 46. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 46 Common Failures • Complete Failure : Open Ckt/Contact failure b/w wiper and track • Reasons : - Corrosion of metal parts by moisture - Swelling & distortion of plastic parts by moisture/ high temperature - Wear and Tear of contact
  47. 47. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 47 Common Failures(2) • Partial failure Rise in Wiper contact resistance causes electrical noise or intermittent contact • Reasons - dust, abrasive matter, grease b/w wiper and track
  48. 48. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 48 Testing and Measurement • Similar to fixed resistance checks • Check should be made b/w variable contact and each of two fixed terminals • Remedies : - Replacement - Cleaning the pot., Cleaner to be sprayed shaft / openings in the case - Turn shaft a few times to complete the action - Replace if problem persists
  49. 49. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 49 Single In-Line Package (“SIP”) in 4 pin to 13 pin package Leaded Types 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Isolated Common / Bussed 49
  50. 50. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 50 SMT Types Thick Film Chips English Metric Length Width 0201 0502 0.5mm (0.02”) 0.25mm (0.01”) 0402 1005 1.0mm (0.04”) 0.5mm (0.02”) 0603 1608 1.6mm (0.06”) 0.8mm (0.03”) 0805 2012 2.0mm (0.08”) 1.2mm (0.05”) 1206 3216 3.2mm (0.12”) 1.6mm (0.06”) 1210 3225 3.2mm (0.12”) 2.5mm (0.10”) 1812 4532 4.5mm (0.18”) 3.2mm (0.12”) 2225 5764 5.7mm (0.22”) 6.4mm (0.25”) 50
  51. 51. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 51 Thick Film Arrays SMT Types 51
  52. 52. CAPACITORS
  53. 53. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 53 Capacitors • To store charge • Capacitance measured in Farads • Consists of two plates separated by a dielectric • Low impedance to ac , high impedance to dc Xc=(2πfC)-1, inverse proportion to frequency f • Capacitance C = εrεoA/d εrεo – permittivities, d – plate separation, A – plate area
  54. 54. Capacitor ratings Physical size of capacitors is related to voltage handling ability – WVDC – working voltage DC Temperature coefficient may also be important – can be + or – or nearly zero Temperature coefficient depends upon dielectric material
  55. 55. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 55 Capacitor Applications • Power factor correction • Motor start and runs • Welding (Energy storage and quick discharge) • Ripple elimination • Tuning & Timing • Coupling, Decoupling & Byepass • Surge suppression
  56. 56. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 56 CAPACITORS ELECTROSTATIC CERAMIC FILM ALUMINUM TANTALUM Markets ELECTROLYTIC  Biggest market  Lowest Cost  1206 Long LT  0603 & 0402 good choices  Better performance at higher cost  SMT longer LT  Large Cap in Small Sizes  Long LT  Price Increases on C/ D/ E sizes  Large Cap at low cost  SMT increasing LT  Price flat on TH 56
  57. 57. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 57 CAPACITORS ELECTROSTATIC CERAMIC FILM ALUMINUM TANTALUM Capacitor Family Tree ELECTROLYTIC • Non polarized • AC or DC operation • Lower Capacitance • Polarized • DC operation • Higher Capacitance 57
  58. 58. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 58 Capacitor Types CAPACITORS FIXED VARIABLE NON ELECTROLYTIC ELECTROLYTIC AIR GANG PVC GANG PAPER CAPACITOR MICA CAPACITOR POLYESTER/PLASTIC CAPACITORS CERAMIC CAPACITORS DISC CAPACITORS TUBULAR CAPACITORS ALUMINIUM TANTALUM
  59. 59. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 59 TANTALUM ALUMINUM FILM FILM CERAMIC CERAMIC 1.0pF 10uF 1000uF Capacitance Values F = micro-Farad = 1 x 10-6 F = 1 millionth of a Farad nF = Nano-Farad = 1 x 10-9 F = 1 billionth of a Farad pF = Pico-Farad = 1 x 10-12 F = 1 trillionth of a Farad ALUMINUM TANTALUM CERAMIC FILM 0.10uF 59
  60. 60. Capacitor types Ceramic disk Monolithic ceramic Dipped silvered-mica Mylar or polyester Aluminum electrolytic (+/-) Tantalum (+/-) Ceramic disk Monolithic ceramic Dipped siver-mica Mylar Mylar Solid tantalum, polarized Radial aluminum electrolytic Axial aluminum electrolytic
  61. 61. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 61 Paper capacitors • Two metal foils separated by paper strips impregnated with wax, plastic or oil to serve as dielectric • Values : 0.0005µF to 2µF • Voltage rating upto 2000V • Large physical size • Low loss • Leakage resistance upto 1000MΩ • Longer shelf life without breakdown
  62. 62. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 62 Mica Capacitors • Plates of Aluminium/Silver separated by mica sheets • Plates connected to two electrodes • Capacitance 5 to 10000pF • Rating upto 500V • Low leakage, leakage resistance upto 1000MΩ
  63. 63. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 63 Ceramic Capacitors • Disc or hollow tube shaped dielectric made of ceramic material such as TiO2/Barium Titanate • Thin silver compound coated on both sides of dielectric to serve as plates • Leads attached to each side of disc • Moisture proof lacquer coating • Low loss, economical, small size • Higher voltage ratings
  64. 64. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 64 Ceramic Capacitors • Capacitance Values • Low loss (Steatite) 5 pF to 10 nF, 60V to 10KV Barium Titanate 5 pF to 1µF , 60V to 1 KV Monolithic 1nF to 47µF, 60 V to 400V . Tubular 1 to 500pF, Upto 10 KV
  65. 65. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 65 Ceramic Disc Capacitor (Radial) Cap Value 102 = 1000pF Dielectric Y5F Voltage 1KV = 1000VDC Cap Tolerance C = +/-.25pF D = +/-.5pF F = +/-1% G = +/-2% J = +/-5% K = +/-10% M = +/-20% Z = +80%/-20% Example shown P/N: NCD103K1KVY5PTR Dielectric Y5P Cap Value 103 = 0.01uF Voltage 1KV = 1000VDC Example shown P/N: NCD102K1KVY5F 65
  66. 66. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 66 Ceramic caps-Colour codes
  67. 67. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 67 Mica caps-Colour codes
  68. 68. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 68 Colour coding
  69. 69. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 69 Polyester Capacitor 100nF (10x0.01µF) ±20% 400Vdc • Colour Coding • First & Second Colours : Digits • Third Colour : Multiplier • Fourth Colour : Tolerance • Fifth Colour : Working Voltage Brown 100 VDC, Red 250 VDC, Yellow 400 VDC, Blue 630 VDC, White 1000VDC
  70. 70. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 70 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (nF) (uF) 1 R 5 1 .5 0 .0 0 1 5 2 R 2 2 .2 0 .0 0 2 2 3 R 3 3 .3 0 .0 0 3 3 4 R 7 4 .7 0 .0 0 4 7 6 R 8 6 .8 0 .0 0 6 8 1 0 0 1 0 0 .0 1 1 5 0 1 5 0 .0 1 5 2 2 0 2 2 0 .0 2 2 2 5 0 2 5 0 .0 2 5 3 3 0 3 3 0 .0 3 3 3 9 0 3 9 0 .0 3 9 4 7 0 4 7 0 .0 4 7 5 6 0 5 6 0 .0 5 6 6 8 0 6 8 0 .0 6 8 7 5 0 7 5 0 .0 7 5 8 2 0 8 2 0 .0 8 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 .1 0 .0 0 0 1 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 .1 2 0 .0 0 0 1 2 1 5 1 1 5 0 0 .1 5 0 .0 0 0 1 5 1 8 1 1 8 0 0 .1 8 0 .0 0 0 1 8 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 .2 0 .0 0 0 2 2 2 1 2 2 0 0 .2 2 0 .0 0 0 2 2 2 7 1 2 7 0 0 .2 7 0 .0 0 0 2 7 3 0 1 3 0 0 0 .3 0 .0 0 0 3 3 3 1 3 3 0 0 .3 3 0 .0 0 0 3 3 3 9 1 3 9 0 0 .3 9 0 .0 0 0 3 9 4 7 1 4 7 0 0 .4 7 0 .0 0 0 4 7 5 1 1 5 1 0 0 .5 1 0 .0 0 0 5 1 5 6 1 5 6 0 0 .5 6 0 .0 0 0 5 6 6 8 1 6 8 0 0 .6 8 0 .0 0 0 6 8 7 5 1 7 5 0 0 .7 5 0 .0 0 0 7 5 8 2 1 8 2 0 0 .8 2 0 .0 0 0 8 2 1 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 .0 0 1 3 digit code (pF) TANTALUM CERAMIC FILM 3 digit code First 2 digits are significant. Third digit is number of zeros. 101 = 100pF 3 digit code “R” represents decimal point 4R7 = 4.7pF 70
  71. 71. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 71 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (nF) (uF) 1 2 2 1 2 0 0 1 .2 0 .0 0 1 2 1 5 2 1 5 0 0 1 .5 0 .0 0 1 5 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 2 0 .0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 0 0 2 .2 0 .0 0 2 2 2 7 2 2 7 0 0 2 .7 0 .0 0 2 7 3 0 2 3 0 0 0 3 0 .0 0 3 3 3 2 3 3 0 0 3 .3 0 .0 0 3 3 3 9 2 3 9 0 0 3 .9 0 .0 0 3 9 4 7 2 4 7 0 0 4 .7 0 .0 0 4 7 5 6 2 5 6 0 0 5 .6 0 .0 0 5 6 6 8 2 6 8 0 0 6 .8 0 .0 0 6 8 8 2 2 8 2 0 0 8 .2 0 .0 0 8 2 1 0 3 1 0,0 0 0 1 0 0 .0 1 1 2 3 1 2,0 0 0 1 2 0 .0 1 2 1 5 3 1 5,0 0 0 1 5 0 .0 1 5 1 8 3 1 8,0 0 0 1 8 0 .0 1 8 2 2 3 2 2,0 0 0 2 2 0 .0 2 2 3 3 3 3 3,0 0 0 3 3 0 .0 3 3 4 7 3 4 7,0 0 0 4 7 0 .0 4 7 5 6 3 5 6,0 0 0 5 6 0 .0 5 6 6 8 3 6 8,0 0 0 6 8 0 .0 6 8 8 2 3 8 2,0 0 0 8 2 0 .0 8 2 1 0 4 1 0 0,0 0 0 1 0 0 0 .1 0 1 2 4 1 2 0,0 0 0 1 2 0 0 .1 2 1 5 4 1 5 0,0 0 0 1 5 0 0 .1 5 2 2 4 2 2 0,0 0 0 2 2 0 0 .2 2 3 3 4 3 3 0,0 0 0 3 3 0 0 .3 3 4 7 4 4 7 0,0 0 0 4 7 0 0 .4 7 5 6 4 5 6 0,0 0 0 5 6 0 0 .5 6 1 0 5 1,0 0 0,0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 .0 2 2 5 2,2 0 0,0 0 0 2 2 0 0 2 .2 3 3 5 3,3 0 0,0 0 0 3 3 0 0 3 .3 4 7 5 4,7 0 0,0 0 0 4 7 0 0 4 .7 6 8 5 6,8 0 0,0 0 0 6 8 0 0 6 .8 1 0 6 1 0,0 0 0,0 0 0 1 0,0 0 0 1 0 2 2 6 2 2,0 0 0,0 0 0 2 2,0 0 0 2 2 104 = 100,000pF 104 = 100nF 104 = 0.1uF 106 = 10,000,000pF 104 = 10,000nF 104 = 10uF 103 = 10,000pF 103 = 10nF 103 = 0.01uF 3 digit code (pF) TANTALUM CERAMIC FILM 71
  72. 72. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 72 Capacitance Values – EIA Codes Pico-Farad Nano-Farad Micro-Farad EIA Code (pF) (nF) (uF) R10 100,000 100 0.1 R22 220,000 220 0.22 R33 330,000 330 0.33 R47 470,000 470 0.47 1R0 1,000,000 1 0 0 0 1 2R2 2,200,000 2 2 0 0 2.2 3R3 3,300,000 3 3 0 0 3.3 4R7 4,700,000 4 7 0 0 4.7 100 10,000,000 1 0,0 0 0 10 220 22,000,000 2 2,0 0 0 22 330 33,000,000 33,000 33 470 47,000,000 47,000 47 101 100,000,000 100,000 100 221 220 331 330 471 470 102 1000 222 2200 332 3300 472 4700 103 10,000 223 22,000 333 33,000 473 47,000 3 digit code (uF) 3 digit code First 2 digits are significant. Third digit is number of zeros 471 = 470uF 3 digit code “R” represents decimal point R33 = 0.33uF ALUMINUM 72
  73. 73. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 73 Tolerance Capacitance Tolerance : The allowable window - limits that the capacitors’ +25°C (room temperature) capacitance value will be within. 1 digit code ALUMINUM TANTALUM CERAMIC FILM CERAMIC FILM CERAMIC CERAMIC CERAMIC 73
  74. 74. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 74 Electrolytic Capacitors • Electrolyte (Borax/Carbon Salt) as negative plate, aluminium plate as contact • Aluminium positive plate • Extremely thin insulating film of Al2O3 as dielectric medium electrochemically deposited on anode surface • Absorbent gauze saturated with electrolyte is kept in contact with dielectric • Polarity, No reverse voltages to avoid damages • low leakage resistance, large sizes • High Capacitance Values 1µF to 10000µF, 1V to 500V -20 to 50% tolerances • Values printed on the surface
  75. 75. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 75 Electrolytic Capacitors
  76. 76. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 76 SMT Electrolytic Capacitors • Cathode (-) & Anode (+) markers • Capacitance value (µF) • Voltage rating (VDC) • Date Code Appearance 76
  77. 77. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 77 Surface Mount Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitors Case Code Metric English Length Width P 2012 0805 2.0mm (0.08”) 1.2mm (0.05”) A, A2 3216 1206 3.2mm (0.12”) 1.6mm (0.06”) B, B2 3528 1411 3.5mm (0.14”) 2.8mm (0.11”) C 6032 2412 6.0mm (0.24”) 3.2mm(0.12”) D1* 5846 2318 5.8mm (0.23”) 4.6mm(0.18”) D, E 7343 2917 7.3mm (0.29”) 4.3mm (0.17”) * - D1 is Japanese size 77
  78. 78. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 78 Variable Capacitors • Air Gang ,PVC Gang Condensors for manual tuning of station in radio receivers • Trimmers and Padders for fine tuning in receiver circuits • Area of Stator is fixed, By turning rotor amount of plate surface (area) exposed is varied causing change in Capacitance value
  79. 79. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 79 Air Gang Condensors • Turn rotor with the help of knob, rotor plate moves I or out of stator plates • Capacitance is maximum when rotor plates are fully in • C=(n-1)εoA/d, n – no. of plates, d- separation b/w two adjacent plates • Two or more capacitors ganged, controlled by single knob
  80. 80. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 80 Gang Condensors • Air Gang or PVC Gang – classification based on dielectric material used • Used for station tuning in radio receivers • Air gang found in manually tuned old valve radio receivers
  81. 81. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 81 Trimmers and Padders • Fine adjustments using screws. • As screw is turned inward, plates are compressed, capacitance increased • two small flexible metal plates separated by air/mica/ceramic slab as dielectric • Trimmers 5pF to 30pF variable • Padders 10 – 500 pF • Padders have more plates and somewhat larger size
  82. 82. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 82 Common Failures in Capacitors • Performance degradation - Gradual fall in insulation resistance, rise in leakage current/series resistance, losses, increased dissipation factor . Complete failure Open ckt due to end connection failure, damage during assembly, Short ckt due to dielectric breakdown
  83. 83. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 83 Reasons for failure • Environmental factors Mechanical shocks and vibration, Thermal shocks,High humidity . Misuse poor assembly, prolonged storage, overvoltage, wrong polarity use . Manufacturing defects Impurities in electrolytes, mechanical damage to end spray of metallised capacitors resulting in overheating and open ckt.
  84. 84. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 84 Indications • Good : Slow Charging to high resistnce value, Slow meter movement to high • Short : Meter moves to zero, stays there • Open : Meter stays at highest value • Leaky : Meter moves to low resistance, comes up and show reading less than normal
  85. 85. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 85 Remedies • Switch off the equipment • Isolate the component • Allow discharge • Ohmmeter/Multimeter(preferably analog) in highest Ohms range. Meter voltage not to exceed rated voltage • Measuring Values : Using Capacitance meter, LCR meters in Capacitance range
  86. 86. Capacitor handling and installation Most capacitors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Electrolytic capacitors ARE polarized and MUST be installed with proper polarity, else catastrophic failure! Capacitors are not generally susceptible to ESD damage, so special precautions are not required. Mechanical stress due to lead bending should be minimized.
  87. 87. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 87 INDUCTORS
  88. 88. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 88 Inductance • Opposition of magnetic field to change in current • Measured in Henrys, L =µrµ0AN2/l , A-core area, N – no. of turns, µr&µ0 – permeabilities, l – core length • Force trying to keep current steady is called induced emf • Electronic component producing inductance L is called inductor • Opposes ac, passes dc, XL=2πfL f- frequency • Used as Filters, Antenna coils, Transformers etc.
  89. 89. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 89 Inductors AIR CORE FERRITE CORE IRON CORE INDUCTOR
  90. 90. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 90 AIR CORE INDUCTORS • Wire wound on cardboard former • Air inside the coil • Least inductance µH or mH • No core losses at any freq • Used as inductive loads
  91. 91. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 91 IRON CORE INDUCTORS • Coil wound over laminated iron core • Lamination reduces losses, Iron laminations are pressed together with insulation in between • Inductance also depends on permeability of iron • Efficient at low frequency, low losses at minimal frequency, but increases with frequency • Larger inductance 1 – 25 H • Eg : Filter chokes, Transformers
  92. 92. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 92 Ferrite Core Inductors • Coil wound over ferrite core • Ferrite consists of fine particles of iron powder embedded in an insulating binder • Minimum losses at high frequencies • High Inductance values of several µH • Eg : Antenna coils , IFT
  93. 93. Inductor types Molded inductor & air-wound inductor Adjustable air-wound inductor Ferrite core toroidal transformer Iron powder toroidal inductor Air wound inductor
  94. 94. Inductor ratings Wire gauge and physical size of the coil determine the current handling capacity. Core material will have a temperature dependence. Air is best, followed by iron powder, then ferrites.
  95. 95. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 95 INDUCTOR EXAMPLES • Filter Chokes : To smoothen pulsating current (filtering) Core made of laminated E & I shaped sheets Range 5 – 20 H, Current upto 0.3 A • AF chokes : High Impedance at audio freq (60Hz –5KHz) Smaller size , Lower inductances • RF chokes : Used at high freq, disallows radio frequencies
  96. 96. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 96 Varying Inductance • Use of tapped coils • Slider contacts to vary turns eg:autotransformers • Permeability tuning : Ferrite slug screwed in and out of coil eg : IFTs,Antenna coils
  97. 97. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 97 Inductor Testing and Measurement • Open circuit : By continuity check with Ohmmeter/ Multimeter • Shorted/Partially shorted : Found by inspecting high frequency response. Partial shorting reduces high frequency roll off • Measurement : Using LCR/Inductance meter, Experimental calculation using bridge circuits(Maxwell, Hay, Owens)
  98. 98. Inductor handling and installation Inductors are not polarized and may be installed in either direction. Inductors are not generally susceptible to ESD damage, so special precautions are not required. Mechanical stress due to lead bending should be minimized. Inductors in timing or frequency determining circuits should be installed in a mechanically rigid fashion.
  99. 99. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 99
  100. 100. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 100
  101. 101. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 101
  102. 102. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 102
  103. 103. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 103
  104. 104. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 104
  105. 105. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 105
  106. 106. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 106 In Store …….
  107. 107. Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara 107

×